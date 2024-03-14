Laura is one of the few people to address the huge number of subjects of mind control, the sheer scale of which I outlined here, How many mind controlled slaves are there? [11]. With the NWO army programming already being activated and potentially all survivors at risk of activation, as it is attached to base programming, it is now clearly obvious that there are not going to be enough therapists to help the volume of survivors needing deprogramming. Laura has given suggestions to help survivors tackle deprogramming, which I tried to cover here Self Help for MK Ultra Survivors - NWO Programming [5] and NWO Army Programming Self Help 2 [6]. In this video Laura brings attention to the official Guidance that is keeping survivors unhealed and the course she is running for therapists.

ISSTD

Laura Worley, survivor and therapist picked up on the ISSTD Guidelines that I posted about in ISSTD 4 - DID Treatment Guidelines [fb3IS4]. Laura talks about them in this podcast The Cabal Infiltration of Both The Therapist and Client! [1].

Laura herself had gone through years and years of therapy, yet she was still accessed and reprogrammed after all this in 2015. However this helped her work out the base programming that she was accessed by.

Video 2024 Mar 11 Laura Worley The Cabal Infiltration of Both The Therapist and Client! [1].

In the video Laura covers the following

ISSTD Treatment Guidelines being way overdue and new guidelines finally out next year

ISSTD recommendation of big pharma “basic principles of psychotherapy and psychiatric medical management” ie drugs and even restraints and electro convulsive therapy

ISSTD deficiency lack of spiritual methods of tackling demonic attachments from programming

ISSTD lack of endpoint / goal even after years of therapy

Suspicious symbolism of Trauma Industry

Dissociation being a mechanism to stay alive not a disorder

Healing work has to involve the subconscious mind

Journaling being major help to Laura’s deprogramming

False Memory Syndrome

Worldwide fast and prayer

Laura’s course for therapists

Recently, I was made aware of guidelines from ISSTD that therapists follow for trauma and dissociation. (The International Society for the Study of Trauma and Dissociation.) I was shocked that the guidelines are from 2011 and for children have not been updated since 2003.

As I read through the guidelines of ISSTD; I knew that the Cabal had infiltrated this association. Unfortunately, the Cabal has infiltrated all education for children, therapists, and the medical field. Rockefeller foundation took charge of education in the 1900's. Rockefeller Foundation got rid of all holistic cures. The medical field is not taught to heal, but to manage the symptoms.

The therapists are told to follow guidelines in the ISSTD that are meant to keep the person sick and on pills.

I dont blame the therapist. I blame the association and education for teaching false principles to therapists. If a therapist followed some of these guidelines it would absolutely be dangerous for them and the client.

I have my own story how these guidelines of ISSTD failed me greatly and ensured that I would never heal. Thank goodness I finally found holistic methods that did work and did heal me. For the rest of my life; I will do all I can to teach those who truly want to help survivors. We as a society must demand a new education system be taught to licensed therapists.

One of my life's goals is to train professionals how to work with SRA and MK Ultra survivors. Therapists told me at my seminars in the past that they receive very little training in trauma.

Tonight, Monday, March 11th, 2024 on my podcast, I will go through some of the guidelines to show how it is false and dangerous to someone seeking help. The Cabal education is to make sure no one gets off pills and the trauma that has been inflicted never gets resolved.

I will go over my course coming up and on how to help professionals to be successful when they work with SRA and MK Ultra survivors. What I teach is proven to work over and over with clients without re-traumatization and the fractured mind coming back together. The miracles I have seen prove some of the guidelines are misleading to the therapist and client in very dangerous ways.

This is a time in history that darkness and lies must be shown in all areas of life.

We will not be misled by Luciferians anymore!

Laura’s Course for Therapists

Laura is running a course at the beginning of April for therapists to teach others what helped her and how she has helped other survivors. The courses include information on the base Tree of life / Tree of Death programming, Waterworld programming and how to deprogramme by pulling out the roots of the programming. My analogy is that it is taking out the operating systems rather than the programmes and apps. The following screenshots outline more subjects covered.

Worldwide Prayer and Fast, Mar 11 - Apr 30 2024

We will start the Worldwide prayer and fast from March 11, 2024 to April 30, 2024. We are going to pray every day to ask that these 2 goals be met. It is up to the person if they choose to fast during these dates. The upcoming Worldwide Prayer and Fast has two purposes:

1. We are asking the Lord Jesus Christ/ God to intervene in the upcoming plans by the Deep State/ Globalists/Satanic Cults that will cause humanity harm. We ask if it is the Lord's will that if something must happen that it be turned around for humanity's highest good. We ask that the greater good will happen on our behalf and much of what the enemy will do will backfire on them.

2. We ask that the millions that are under mind control will not be used in any way by the Deep State/Globalists/Satanic Cults. There will be an intervention by the Lord Jesus Christ/God. No person under mind control can be used to harm humanity in any way. We feel it is easier to focus on the goals of the prayer and let everyone pray from their heart and pray for whatever else they feel inspired to do. Fasting must be up to the person, what they feel inspired to do, how long to fast, and in what way. Together we are powerful! We can defeat the Deep State and their plans to destroy humanity. We will fight back with prayer and fasting! We will win because there are too many that are on the Lord's side. We just need to come together. If you choose to participate; we thank you. Lewis Herms and myself are sharing with everyone that we can. Please share this with everyone you know. Miracles are ours for the asking. LET'S ASK!

Laura’s Books

Laura has written 2 books, from which I learned a great deal, the first…

Puzzle Pieces to the Cabal, Mind Control and Slavery

The second… Puzzle Pieces Together A Pathway to Freedom

They are available via Amazon or her website Laura Worley website and books [12]

They cover a huge amount and well worth reading. I am on my second read.

