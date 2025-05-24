Introduction

The last Osiris posts showed the celebrity crossed arms handsigns,

Secret Hand Signals 5 - Osiris Risen, X Part 1 [1]. This post shows the X symbols made.

and the explanations behind the crossed arms and links to Osiris and president

Secret Hand Signals 6 - Osiris Risen X Part 2 Explanation and History of Crossed Arms [fb32524]

This post collates the X symbols and gives some explanations.

It is an easy symbol to make and there are many examples of it. Of course some may be just X’s, some people might not know the significance of why they make the X, what it means to the cult or why the X is on the flag when they use the flag, but some know exactly what they are doing.

The X has several meanings, from an ancient symbol of change associated with the coming of the Messiah, to the masonic / illuminist sign of Osiris.

The X symbols Gallery

Discussion

Whilst the crossed arms symbol was linked to pharoahs and especially Osiris, "X" representing "Osiris Risen" stems primarily from modern occult traditions rather than direct ancient Egyptian sources.

One of the Crowley texts Liber O vel Manus et Sagittae sub figurâ VI, [59], lists a series of signs associated with light and the mysteries of the Adeptus Minor grade in his A∴A∴ system. Amongst these are the “L V X” signs.

This appears to have popularised X as Osiris Risen.

X also has masonic meanings - cross signs, skull and crossbones, crossed swords, crossed arms and even crossed legs and crossed fingers. They will be examined in a future post.

