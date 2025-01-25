Introduction

There appear to be many occult hand signs to do with the neck, chin and face. It can be difficult to distinguish them, and the difficulty is added to by the dearth of much available information about the cult signs, as well as the descriptions not quite matching the sign.

These is the information I have found about so far…

Summary

Secret Master Degree The candidate places two fingers to their lips as a gesture symbolizing secrecy. Fifth Degree in the York Rite This due guard involves placing the thumb of the right hand to the mouth, symbolizing an oath not to disclose the secrets of a brother. Royal Master's Degree The candidate places the forefinger to the lip, which is a sign to companions to be silent. Past Master Due Guard Thumb and forefinger under/on chin It alludes to the penalty to have his tongue split from tip to root. Sign of the Knights Templar The end of the thumb of the right hand under the chin, the fingers clenched. It alludes to the penalty of the obligation.

[5]

Illustrated

Secret Master Degree: The candidate places two fingers to their lips as a gesture symbolizing secrecy.

Fifth Degree in the York Rite: This due guard involves placing the thumb of the right hand to the mouth, symbolizing an oath not to disclose the secrets of a brother.

Royal Master's Degree: Here, the candidate places the forefinger to the lip, which is a sign to companions to be silent.

Due Gard of Past Master

Due Gard of a Past Master.

Thumb and forefinger under / on chin. It alludes to the penalty to have his tongue split from tip to root, [3].

Sign of Knight’s Templar

The due gard is given by placing the end of the thumb of the right hand under the chin, the fingers clenched. It alludes to the penalty of the obligation, impaling the head on the highest spire in Christendom.

Due Guard - A "due guard" in freemasonry is a specific gesture or sign used for recognition among members. It's meant to "duly guard" or protect the member in relation to their obligations and the penalties associated with violating those obligations. This term is particularly noted as an Americanism, not commonly used in English or Continental Masonic traditions. The phrase "Dieu garde" (which means "God preserve" in French) has a similar pronunciation, leading to considerations of etymological connections, [7].

Of the photographs we have of the people doing the sign, there are many variations. Some are difficult for us laypeople to identify. The man on the front of the Scottish Rite masonic magazine, is he giving a Duegard of Past master or the Sign of Knights Templar?

Are Shawn Jay-Z Carter or Sean Diddy Combs and giving the same sign as each other or different ones?

How much variation occurs when different people do the same sign? Are they different signs? Of course there is always the possibility with many signs, especially the hand on chin ones, that they may be incidental positioning of hands.

Here are some hand / chin signs from public figures. These are screenshots from as yet unpublished wordpress galleries, which are better than substack. The wordpress galleries will be published in due course, so that individual photographs can be accessed.

Grey Area Monarch, a luciferian pretending to be a survivor saviour also flashes a masonic chin symbol. His face is redacted with one of him in a mask, to prevent false claims of doxxing.

See Scarlet Sage Grey Area Monarch's Luciferian Hand Signals #3 Hand on Chin https://scarletsage.substack.com/p/grey-hand-signals-1-chin

Here are a couple of freemasonry books, which show some signs.

Duncan's Masonic Ritual And Monitor Of Freemasonry Complete 1866 3rd Ed 3.69MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

[6]

Richardson Richardson's Monitor Of Freemasonry 1860 12.5MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

[5]

The chin sign below no.3, is said to be a Rosicrucian sign [14].

There is a video below in links, it does not explain what the chin signs are, and is not very good, so I have not uploaded to Odysee, but included it for those who wish to watch.

Discussion

All the occult signs which are to do with the lips and neck appear to symbolise silence and the obligations and penalties for speaking out. So in one way it does not matter the precise degree, the message is clear. Shut up or else.

This will also play into any mk ultra mind control programming messaging and triggers that the targets or receivers of the message have installed, eg. Shhh, silence, no place to hide etc.

Share

Previous Secret Hand Signal Posts

Secret Hand Signals 1 - The Masonic M [15]

Secret Hand Signals 2 - The 666 Hand Sign [16]

Secret Hand Signals 3 - 666 Vesica Piscis Symbol [17]

Links

[1] Freemason hand on chin symbolism & Freemason symbols exposed [not very good]

[2] Babylon Matrix Occult Symbolism https://www.thebabylonmatrix.com/index.php/911:Occult_symbolism_XVI

[3] Bibliotecapleyades chin signs https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/codex_magica/codex_magica15.htm

[5] Richardson’s Monitor of Freemasonry

[6] Duncan’s Monitor of Freemasonry

[7] Universal Freemasonry https://www.universalfreemasonry.org/en/encyclopedia/due-guard

[8] Secret Signs of Recognition https://web.archive.org/web/20131009033106/http://www.nyhetsverket.se/nyhet/25111/Enclosure-2-Secret-society-signs-of-recognition

[9] Bibliotecapleyades https://t.co/dPCLCUzExX

[10] Bibliotecapleyades Codex Magica https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/codex_magica/codex_magica24.htm#TWENTY-FOUR

[11] Bibliotecapleyades https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/codex_magica/codex_magica.htm#Contents

[12] Whale http://www.whale.to

[13] Whale Masonic Signs

[14] Bibliotecapleyades Rituals of Freemasonry Freemasonry -

[15] 2024 Dec 5 foxblog3 Secret Hand Signals 1 - The Masonic M https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/hand-signals-masonic-m #MasonicM #handsigns #freemasons

[16] 2024 Dec 15 foxblog3 Secret Hand Signals 2 - The 666 Hand Sign https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/666-hand-sign-1 #666 #handsignals #handsign

[17] 2025 Jan 4 foxblog3 Secret Hand Signals 3 - 666 Vesica Piscis Symbol https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/80-666-vesica-piscis #666handsign #handsignals #vesiapiscis

FoxBlog Social Media

RSS Feeds