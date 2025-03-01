Introduction

The last post, on Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron Macroni Baloney [fb32517] was a broad outline about them. It did not touch upon the pedophile /pedocriminal mafia that surrounds them. Nor did it touch on ritual and magik, which all the globaalists are associated with, although the public at large does not know.

The Paris Olympics in 2024 showed some of the ritual and magik. Thomas Jolly was the artistic director for the Paris Olympics and was chosen to organise this ceremony in the presence of none other than the first lady Brigitte Macron, who went to see him in 2022 at the premiere of his musical Starmania. According to The Spectator Emmanuel personally ordered Jolly to outdo the London Olympics. So Emmanuel and Brigitte were both intimately involved in the ceremony, [82].

I collated some information on Paris Olympics rituals and symbolism in these two articles, with some analysis. Most people can perhaps remember the outcry over the satanic last supper and other dodgy rituals.

Decode 1 The Satanic Last Supper [fb32455]

Decode 2 - Opening Ceremony Rituals [fb32456]

The Macrons also appeared to have Baphomet type horns featured at their wedding, on their piece montee, according to Xavier Poussard book Becoming Brigitte, which is on sale again after a hiccup, [85].

The Macron revelations raise many questions about them, but also about the whole system that the individuals that are in power are brought up in, including magik, ritual abuse, mind control programming as routine. Various topics will be covered in future posts. Many people have no idea about the basics about what magik is, so this post is to briefly address what magik is.

Occult means hidden, that’s all - the more people that know, the less it is hidden. Knowledge or knowing information is not bad in itself, it is what you do with the knowledge that matters. Having ignored the evil taking over this planet we appear to be close to the precipice, about to be taken over by evil forces which have planned for centuries for this to happen. Remaining ignorant and refusing to face the fact that it is happening has not worked. The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn't exist.

It’s not bad to learn about what they are up to, how they achieve their results. It’s bad to partake in magik, if, as I understand it that magik is achieved via demonic entities. It is also good to know which individuals to watch out for. If you don’t want to read this then don’t. It is up to each individual. One of the worst behaviours is to criticise others for not remaining ignorant. They are acting as lucifer’s little helper, by accident or design.

Magik

Magic is tricks and illusions, practised hand sleights or things done right in front of people’s eyes. They are considered a form of hand craft, practised tricks or illusions that give the watchers the sense that something is magical but there really is no unexplained supernatural phenomena involved with it.

Magik refers to supernatural phenomena controlled by words or actions.

Magick also refers to same thing as Magik, just a different area. It stems from Aleister Crowley literature and Thelema esoterical literature.

Magik is used to manipulate events on the earthly plane, by the movement of energy via the spiritual plane is the way I see it. Ritual is often used as a vehicle for the manipulation of energy.

This is how some practitioners of magik describe it. Austin Shippey, who I believe achieved high magikal position in the system when very young gives some explanations…

Magik is using consciousness to manipulate energy

Witchcraft is a certain type of energy manipulation, school or line

Spirit summoning is when people start to personify energies and manipulate personified energy

Video - Austin Shippey The Difference Between Magic, Witchcraft, and Demon Summoning [7c]

This photograph is Christian Day, Austin Shippey and Brian Cain.

Christian Day, Austin Shippey and Brian Cain

This is an interview with Brian Cain as he introduces himself. He runs a coven based on Alexandrian witchcraft.

2018 Feb Odysee Interview with an Alexandrian Coven: Brian Cain Odysee Interview with an Alexandrian Coven - Brian Cain Video [1c]

Brian Cain and husband Christian Day explain what they do.

Odysee Hex Education - Episode 1 - Introduction Brian Cain and Christian Day Video [56]

The husband and husband couple run events at Festival of the Dead in October at Salem, Massachusetts and also Hexfest in Aug at New Orleans where they live.

Festival of the Dead [34]

Satanic Halloween [35w] [35s]

Halloween 2021 [36w] [36s]

Salem Festival of the Dead Halloween 2022 [37]

Day, Cain and Shippey all received training in the US Eastern Quadrant by Laurie Cabot and Maxine Sanders, amongst others. Laurie Cabot is the Official Witch of Salem Massachusetts and still has a presence at the Festival of the Dead, but which is largely run now by her proteges.

Maxine Sanders helped found Alexandrian witchcraft with her ex husband, the Alex Sanders of “Alexandrian witchcraft”, see Alexandrian Wicca [3], who will be covered in a future post. It was based on Gardnerian Witchcraft [76], founded by Gerald Gardner.

There are also satanic magik organisations

Church of Satan [81] founded by Anton Le Vey

OTO Thelema already existed but fundamentally changed by Alistair Crowley

Temple of Set [77] founded by Michael Aquino

Satanic Temple [80] founded by Lucien Greaves

Some previous posts that are about aspects of magik and ritual are here

Illuminati Summer Solstice Ritual [127]

How Deep The Magik Well Goes (SBFISong Part 5) [105]

Montauk Boys – Blood Ritual Monarch (SBFIS Part 5a) [109]

Masters of Magik (Silence Breaks Forth into Song Part 6) [106]

Deeper Esoterical Meanings – Masonic Tracing Boards (SBFIS Part 8) [108]

We may about to see rituals when the pope dies, watch carefully.

Share

Links

[1] 2018 Feb You Tube Hex Education Interview with an Alexandrian Coven: Brian Cain Potions, Maria Cornell Cain and husband Christian Day, Omen, Hex and Festival Dead, Hexfest London , bath 2 Patricia Crowther, Maxine Sanders, Alex Transcript appendix 1

[1c] 2018 Feb Odysee Interview with an Alexandrian Coven: Brian Cain Odysee Interview with an Alexandrian Coven - Brian Cain https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Interview-with-an-Alexandrian-Coven_-Brian-Cain-CtjiILwXT68:1 Interview with an Alexandrian Coven - Brian Cain #briancain #alexandriancoven #alexandrianmagik

[2] 2016 Oct You Tube A real Salem witch debunks misconceptions Teri Kalgren

[3] Alexandrian Wicca https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alexandrian_Wicca

[4] Hex Education vids https://www.youtube.com/c/HexEducation/videos

[5] Hex Education: Episode 1 - Introduction (4k)

[6] Boutique de Vampyre https://feelthebite.com/

[7] You Tube Austin Shippey The Difference Between Magic, Witchcraft, and Demon Summoning

[7c] Austin Shippey The Difference Between Magic, Witchcraft, and Demon Summoning https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/The-Difference-Between-Magic%2C-Witchcraft%2C-and-Demon-Summoning.-CsIg5k2s--U:e

[8] Austin Shippey Videos https://www.youtube.com/c/AustinShippey96/videos

[9] https://linktr.ee/austinshippey shippey aged 24 approx

[10] https://austinshippey.com/shop

[11] https://www.patreon.com/austinshippey

[12] https://www.amazon.com/Austin-Shippey/e/B07CLFFNFD%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share

[13] https://web.archive.org/web/20201023100814/http://www.wikibin.org/articles/austin-shippey.html

[14] https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/07/04/sisters-of-light-illuminati-elite-security/ #magick defintiion

[15] https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/10/21/satanic-halloween/ shippey etc

[16] wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maxine_Sanders

[17] https://www.thewica.co.uk/

[18] https://alexandrianwitchcraft.org/

[19] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alex_Sanders_(Wiccan)

[20] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patricia_Crowther_(Wiccan)

[22] http://www.wicpagtimes.com/sanders.htm

[23] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dolores_Ashcroft-Nowicki

[24] https://alexandrianwitchcraft.org/all-articles/

[25] https://abcnews.go.com/US/delphi-murders-unsealed-documents-reveal-questions-remain/story?id=94210091

[26] https://edition.cnn.com/2023/06/29/us/delphi-murders-richard-allen/index.html

[27] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murders_of_Abigail_Williams_and_Liberty_German

[28] https://web.archive.org/web/20060608185540/http://www.wicca.utvinternet.com/origins.htm

[29] http://www.wicpagtimes.com/sanders.htm

[30] http://www.wicpagtimes.com/sanders.htm

[31] http://maxinesanders.co.uk/diary.htm

[32] https://yabasta1.wordpress.com/2023/10/05/the-difference-between-magic-witchcraft-and-demon-summoning-austin-shippey/

[34] Festival of the Dead https://www.festivalofthedead.com/

[35w] 2020 Oct 21 wordpress cathyfoxblog Satanic Halloween https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/10/21/satanic-halloween/

[35s] 2020 Oct 21 substack foxyfoxblog Satanic Halloween

[36w] 2021 Oct 25 wordpress cathyfoxblog Halloween 2021 https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2021/10/25/halloween-2021/

[36s] 2021 Oct 25 substack foxyfoxblog Halloween 2021

[37] 2022 Oct 27 wordpress foxblog2 Salem Festival of the Dead Halloween 2022 https://cathyfoxblog2.wordpress.com/2022/10/27/salem-festival-of-the-dead-halloween-2022/

[38] 2020 Oct 20 Hexfest Archive https://web.archive.org/web/20201020195336/https://www.hexfest.com/schedule.php New Orleans

[49] https://archive.li/www.hexfest.com

[50] https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hexfest-2024-a-weekend-of-witchery-in-old-new-orleans-tickets-694179077307 aug 9-11?

[50a] wikipedia Gerald Gardner https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gerald_Gardner_(Wiccan)

[51] The Wica Gardners Grave https://www.thewica.co.uk/gardners-grave Tunisia

[52] wikipedia Patricia Crowther https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patricia_Crowther_(Wiccan)

[53] Gardner IOM 1949? https://web.archive.org/web/20180428001318/http://www.thewica.co.uk:80/Dispatch1.htm

[53a] https://web.archive.org/web/20180428001511/http://www.thewica.co.uk/Dispatch2.htm

[54] Gerald Gardner.com http://www.geraldgardner.com/

[55] The Man Who Changed Witchcraft | Wicca Man Gerald Gardner | Abs

[56] Odysee Hex Education - Episode 1 - Introduction Brian Cain and Christian Day https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Hex-Education_-Episode-1---Introduction-(4k)-3jEyUj5BIFA:c

[60] 2023 Sept 22 “GATE OF BAAL” IDENTIFIED AT COURTHOUSE IN DELPHI, INDIANA BY JESSIE MARIE CZEBOTAR https://timothycharlesholmseth.com/gate-of-baal-identified-at-courthouse-in-delphi-indiana-by-jessie-marie-czebotar/

[61] 2023 Sept 22 TCH BREAKING EXPLOSIVE: JESSIE MARIE CZEBOTAR AUTHORS ASSESSMENT OF DELPHI MURDERS (ORDER OF ODIN IS A LUCIFERIAN BROTHERHOOD ORDER) https://timothycharlesholmseth.com/breaking-explosive-jessie-marie-czebotar-authors-assessment-of-delphi-murders-order-of-odin-is-a-luciferian-brotherhood-order/

[62] 2023 Sep23 TCH DELPHI RITUAL MURDER UPDATE: JESSIE MARIE CZEBOTAR RELEASES PART 3 OF HER ASSESSMENT https://timothycharlesholmseth.com/delphi-ritual-murder-update-jessie-marie-czebotar-releases-part-3-of-her-assessment/

[63] 2023 Sept 24 TCH JESSIE MARIE CZEBOTAR DELPHI RITUAL MURDER UPDATE: ABBY & LIBBY’S BODIES MOVED TO HIDE LOCATION OF ALTARS (BROTHERHOOD IS WORLDWIDE “SYSTEM” OPERATED LIKE “BUSINESS”) https://timothycharlesholmseth.com/jessie-marie-czebotar-delphi-ritual-murder-update-abby-libbys-bodies-moved-to-hide-location-of-altars-brotherhood-is-worldwide-system-operated-like-business/

[64] 2023 Sept 24 TCH part 1 JESSIE MARIE CZEBOTAR’S FULL ANALYSIS OF THE DELPHI DOUBLE MURDER CASE IN INDIANA, THE LUCIFERIAN BROTHERHOOD SYSTEM, AND A BLUEPRINT TO THE SECRET SATANIC WORLD GOVERNMENT – – – INCLUDES “THE INITIATES OF THE FLAME” https://timothycharlesholmseth.com/jessie-marie-czebotars-full-analysis-of-the-delphi-double-murder-case-in-indiana-the-luciferian-brotherhood-system-and-a-blueprint-to-the-secret-satanic-world-government-includes/ PART 1: Order of Odin is a Luciferian Brotherhood Order

[65] 2023 Sept 30 TCH JESSIE MARIE CZEBOTAR ELABORATES ON DELPHI RITUAL MURDERS ASSESSMENT: “…matters of National Security as the Luciferian Brotherhood continues to commit crimes of rape, torture, satanic ritual and murder, trafficking, adrenochrome and hormone harvesting, organ harvesting, and cannibalism against children and humanity” https://timothycharlesholmseth.com/jessie-marie-czebotar-elaborates-on-delphi-ritual-murders-assessment-matters-of-national-security-as-the-luciferian-brotherhood-continues-to-commit-crimes-of-rape-torture-satanic-ritual-and-mu/ Background on Priestesses and Oracles [sanders]

[66] https://lordmatria.com/

[67] https://lordmatria.com/blog

[68] eclipse https://weather.com/science/space/news/2023-10-06-what-to-know-about-the-oct-14-solar-eclipse

[69] Hex Education: Episode 1 - Introduction (4k)

[70] wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maxine_Sanders

[71] http://maxinesanders.co.uk/diary.htm

[72] https://yabasta1.wordpress.com/2023/10/05/the-difference-between-magic-witchcraft-and-demon-summoning-austin-shippey/

[73] https://blog.magick.me/2021/07/21/magick-myths-mistakes/

[74] https://www.allure.com/story/real-life-witches-myths-misconceptions The practice of magick is about raising and directing energy to fulfill your intentions.

[75c] 2019 Manly P. Hall – Occult / Esoteric / Metaphysics What Is White Magic, Gray Magic and Black Magic? https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/15---Cryptic-Masonry-_L71di9UVIE:5

[76] wikipedia Gardnerian Wicca https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gardnerian_Wicca

[111] 2020 Apr 14 cathyfox blog Gloria Vanderbilt and the Rising of the antiChrist https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/04/14/gloria-vanderbilt-and-the-rising-of-the-antichrist/

[77] wikipedia Temple of Set https://web.archive.org/web/20220606053112/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Temple_of_Set

[78] Satanic subversion of the U.S. Military https://web.archive.org/web/20021019120146/http://www.geocities.com/lord_visionary/satanic_subversion.htm #bonacci #king

[79] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Satan

[80] wikipedia Satanic Temple https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Satanic_Temple

[81] wikipedia Church of Satan https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Church_of_Satan

[82] “Becoming Brigitte” a series of explosive revelations and controversies surrounding Brigitte Macron by Candace Owens – ep 1 https://edition.francesoir.fr/politique-monde-societe-faits-divers/becoming-brigitte-series-explosive-revelations-and jolly and brigitte

[83] https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11606835/Brigitte-Macron-backed-phallus-golden-balls-new-spire-Notre-Dame-cathedral.html

[84] NOTRE HISTOIRE EST POLITIQUE - EMMANUEL MACRON, LA STRATÉGIE DU METÉORE (2016)

[85] 2025 Feb Xavier Poussard Becoming Brigitte

[86] https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11606835/Brigitte-Macron-backed-phallus-golden-balls-new-spire-Notre-Dame-cathedral.html

[fb32455] 2024 Aug 3 foxblog3 Olympics Decode 1 The Satanic Last Supper https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/olympics-decode-1-the-last-supper #sataniclastsupper #lastsupper #dionysus #thomasjolly #paris2024 #openingceremony

[fb32456] 2024 Aug 10 foxblog3 Olympics Decode 2 - Opening Ceremony Rituals https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/90-sat10-olympics-decode-2-opening #decode #olympics #openingceremony #symbolism

[fb32517] 2025 Feb 23 foxblog3 Macroni Baloney https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/macroni-baloney #becomingbrigitte #macron #trans #emmannuel

FoxBlog Social Media

RSS Feeds