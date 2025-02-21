Introduction

Some people thought my last post on Cathy O’Brien possibly having been given a lobotomy was too sensational. Whilst the possibility of having been given a lobotomy may have sounded extreme to some, I have learned since that post that two survivors were given lobotomies through the nose.

It may help for me to review what a lobotomy is.

Definition and History of Lobotomy

One definition is...

“A surgical severance of nerve fibers connecting the frontal lobes to the thalamus that has been performed especially formerly chiefly to treat mental illness” [1].

another…

Lobotomy is a surgical procedure in which the nerve pathways in a lobe of the brain are severed from those in other areas. Also known as a frontal lobotomy, leucotomy, prefrontal leukotomy [4].

Some History on Brain Surgery [4]

In the 1880’s Swiss physician Gottlieb Burkhardt who supervised an insane asylum, removed parts of the brain cortex in patients suffering from auditory hallucinations and other symptoms of mental illness. One died, one committed suicide but others were calmer.

Not much experimentation followed until 1935 when American neuroscientists Carlyle F. Jacobsen and John Fulton experimented on frontal lobe ablation in chimpanzees, which reduced their agitation. The same year Portuguese neurophysician António Egas Moniz and surgeon Pedro Almeida Lima carried out a simlar operation, but on a human. They drilled two holes in the patient’s head and then injected pure ethyl alcohol into the prefrontal cortex. There was a reduction in the symptoms of severe paranoia and anxiety so the operation was considered sucessful. At this stage the oeprations were called leucotomies or leukotomies.

Transnasal Leucotomy

Transnasal leucotmies were less invasive than drilling holes in the skull. Surgical instruments would be introduced through the nose to reach the frontal lobes of the brain. A small incision was made in the upper part of the nasal septum or another part of the nasal cavity to allow surgical instruments into the brain. Then instruments like a leucotome or other cutting tool would be used to sever or disrupt the white matter pathways in the frontal lobes to interrupt the neural connections thought to be responsible for the patient's psychiatric symptoms. The transnasal approach, like other forms of leucotomy, has been mostly abandoned in clinical practice. It was replaced by the transorbital lobotomy.

Transorbital Lobotomy

In 1936 American neurologist Walter J. Freeman II preferred the use of the term lobotomy rather than leucotomy, and therefore renamed the procedure prefrontal lobotomy. The nasal leucotomy was superceded by the transorbital lobotomy, in which a pick like instrument was forced through the back of the eye sockets to pierce the thin bone that separates the eye sockets from the frontal lobes. The pick’s point was then inserted into the frontal lobe and moved from side to side to sever connections in the brain, [4].

The transorbital lobotomy procedure was performed very quickly by Freeman. It took only about 10 minutes. Freeman himself performed or supervised more than 3,500 lobotomies by the late 1960s.

Abused for Not Knowing More about Nasal Lobotomies

I was also assailed by email from the opposite direction to that of being sensationalist, but instead for being dumb about nasal lobotomies.

“So dumb. Do you all have any idea of reading a book. Lobotomies were routinely through the nose. Dumb fat cunts”.

I am not putting up with this type of abuse, and so I unsubscribed this particular lady from my blog, but it shows the range of opinion.

Luciferian Lobotomies

Since I posted the article [2], I found out that two other survivors have been given a lobotomy through the nose.

Victoria, an MK Ultra survivor, says that she was lobotomized through the left side. I did subsequently add some of Victoria’s comments to the last article, but I should have edited them to make them clearer. I should have edited it, to differentiate what she was quoting, and corrected some spelling and syntax as English is not her first language. I have done that for this article.

Victoria then explained “They do that when they want to use people without them realising, and without resistance. They want you to have enough of your brain to do what they want but they don't want you to have normal life.”

“Lobotomies were done to control healers and to destroy shamans, wizards, priests, monks and leaders and extra sensory people. They don't want you to be guided to a righteous way of life. It is done with gifted kids just after the births. Theta level. They don't need gifted people anymore because their true intentions are for the human race to disappear. To kill 99% of you.”

“Lobotomies are also done because there are powerful Theta people, prophets of gods. They have super alpha brain structure. Just like Jason does they can mass deliver people from MK ULTRA. Alpha people have special brain structure to give Theta commands to others. Only these people can be rulers. Super Alpha have theta waves so strong that they can deliver people from MK ULTRA. One such was Eva Perón - Spiritual Leader of the Nation, MK Ultra victim, Super Alpha, who they destroyed by lobotomy.”

“In 2011, a Yale neurosurgeon, Daniel E. Nijensohn, studied Evita's skull X-rays and photographic evidence and said that Perón may have been given a prefrontal lobotomy in the last months of her life "to relieve the pain, agitation and anxiety she suffered in the final months of her illness", Wikipedia Eva Peron [3]. She died a couple of years later aged 33.

Victoria was used as a donor of spinal fluid. She says that they eat / drink the cerebrospinal fluid. The high society do that for their rituals. Priests of kabbalah. Meningitis can result.”

The video of Cathy said that Cathy’s enlarged nostril was her right nostril, in fact it was her left. Victoria suffered only left side eye lobotomy. One of her programmers but someone who helped her avoid the worst of system was Ishii Shiro, who stopped them from happening from the right side. Shiro Ishii’s wikipedia page is here, [5].

Victoria warns “Hivites won't let you be what you are born to be. Don't fall for their false promises.”

Photos Comparisons

I have collected some photographs together which give some sort of view of Cathy’s nostrils so you can compare for yourselves.

Discussion

Cathy’s nostril does appear to be substantially larger than previous photos and she is dabbing at it. It is a possibility that some form of lobotomy has been carried out to make Cathy more manageable, and possibe that this is cerebrospinal fluid. The system may use the nasal operation at times because it might be easier to harvest the cerebrospinal fluid for their rituals, I dont know.

I do not know the truth, at present I am just researching and assembling various pieces of the jigsaw, so that people can make up their own minds. There have been various clues so far that point towards external control.

