I have not managed to finish the intended post on Cathy O’Brien in time, but during the research, I came across this article / book. It was written back in 1997 by Brice Taylor about a technique called revivification. I had seen the term, but never read into what revivification was. I have not seen it talked about in any survivor forums or mentioned by any survivors. However it was recommended by Brice Taylor and by Mark Phillips as used on or by Cathy O’Brien, and mentioned by Kathleen Sullivan.

“Revivification is a process of memory retrieval that, when practiced, allows a trauma survivor to reclaim his or her past in the gentlest method yet known. In lieu of painful abreaction or flashback, the forgotten incident is simply noted, without the necessity of continually reliving the pain of the trauma in the physical or emotional body. For me, it was a tool that allowed me to have better quality of life in the present moment, due to the ease of this memory retrieval process.” Brice Taylor

Please be aware there are also other definitions of revivification which describe other things.

Mark Phillips credited Dr. Cory Hammond with recommending to him Milton Erickson’s technique of “revivification” which he said saved Cathy O’Brien from reliving past horrors.

Mark described it as a technique for “painless non abreactive memory recovery”.

Kathleen Sullivan mentioned revivification in her footnotes, from this paragraph.

Katherine Sullivan in her notes gave a paragraph from Carla Emery…

Carla Emery died in 2005 and her website is no longer active, the archive is here… [4] https://web.archive.org/web/20050318084524/http://www.hypnotism.org/. Carla is yet another rabbithole to investigate!

I am slight apprehensive about posting this article as I have not thoroughly researched around it. It is slightly strange that a technique that was used by Cathy O’Brien and Brice Taylor and mentioned by Kathleen Sullivan is not talked about by survivors. I have a couple of reservations but they may be groundless. However it is best to shine sunlight on these matters and if survivors could comment on what they think of the method, then that would be for the benefit of all. Please leave any information, experiences or comments about revivification in the comments at the end of the article.

I reproduce the article here, with the extensive dedications moved to the end of the article. I post the article for information only, I am not recommending the technique, I do not know enough about it.

REVIVIFICATION

A Gentle, Alternative, Memory Retrieval Process For Trauma Survivors By Brice Taylor

FOREWORD BY DR. CATHERINE GOULD

Reading "REVIVIFICATION: A Gentle. Alternative Memory Retrieval Process for Trauma Survivors "reminds me how far the survivor community has come in a remarkably short period of time. It was less than thirteen years ago that a not quite four year old child came into my office and began to tell me about terrible ritualized things that had happened to her in her preschool. Neither my colleagues nor I had ever heard of "ritual abuse," and when the term was first offered to me by a McMartin preschool investigator, I had no idea of the enormous scope of this problem.

Now, in 1997, despite strenuous efforts by certain people to stuff the genie back into the bottle, the word is out that trauma-based disorders are both commonplace and treatable. In my capacity as a therapist and consultant, I hear that ritual abuse, sexual abuse, and domestic abuse, as well as other forms of violence, are discussed with increasing frequency not only in therapists' offices but in twelve-step meetings, recovery-oriented writing workshops, and other peer group settings in which recovery is a primary concern. To me, it seems amply apparent that in spite of a half decade's worth of well financed and highly sophisticated attempts to discredit their process of healing, that by working through traumatic, often dissociated memories, a growingly vocal and well-educated community of survivors and their therapists has prevailed.

Brice Taylor's "REVIVIFICATION" is certainly part of that victory. Herein, she outlines a clear, straightforward approach to dealing with traumatic memories both in their own right and as they serve as the foundation for mind control. Several decades of experience with trauma victims of various kinds (war veterans and disaster victims were the earliest studied) leaves us with no appreciable doubt that the retrieval of dissociated traumatic memories can lead to astounding recovery in areas ranging from substance abuse, to depression, to eating disorders, to relationship problems of all kinds.

In this book, Brice Taylor addresses some of the largest problems trauma survivors encounter in their attempts to integrate traumatic memory material into full conscious awareness. Speaking from her own experience in recovering from severe abuse, Brice lets the reader know that dealing with the emotional pain associated with previously suppressed or dissociated traumatic memories is usually the hardest, and potentially most disabling, part of the recovery process. What she offers in this book are methods for surviving the process of retrieving and integrating memory material so excruciating that it has the potential to flood the survivor's consciousness and derail his or her life.

Breaking the memory association process down into its component parts, Brice demonstrates how some survivors may be able to reap the benefits of integrating the content of the memory into full conscious awareness without being devastated by the memory's emotional impact.

Not every survivor will be able to titrate the emotional impact of the memories on which they are working in the manner Brice describes. But for those who are able to do so, either because they have already completed enough foundational work in therapy or because for some other reason they have the capacity to handle traumatic memory material in a controlled and compartmentalized fashion, the "Revivification" method described herein offers a valuable tool to be used in the service of recovery from trauma, dissociation, and mind control. It reminds survivors and therapists alike that, however available good therapeutic resources may be, a great deal of the work of the recovery is, for most people who are healing from extreme abuse, done outside the therapist's office.

The "Revivification" method offers the individual who is in recovery, and who has no way of knowing from hour to hour or day to day what piece of memory will next trickle or burst into awareness, something of a road map of how to manage these unpredictable shifts in consciousness. For a person in recovery, good tools like "Revivification" can make the difference between ending up in the hospital after a suicide attempt, or taking a step forward in remembering and healing. What could be more valuable than that?

Thank you, Brice.

Dr. Catherine Gould

"Those who forget the past are condemned to repeat it." - Carlos Santayana

INTRODUCTION:

As a survivor of severe trauma from birth, I spent years in therapy abreacting and having flashbacks of my past abuse of incest, ritual trauma, and government mind control, until I was able to use the process of Revivification. I was assisted to learn and use this tool of memory recovery by a member of the intelligence community who has knowledge about programming and deprogramming. Revivification was an extremely valuable tool that helped me manage and document the enormous amount of painful memories I needed to retrieve in order to regain memory of my past, and facilitated me toward the healthy use of my mind in the present. I feel it is important to share this technique in order that survivors everywhere be assisted in their memory recovery process in the easiest manner possible.

It has been my experience that when painful panic attacks or flashbacks are not avoided or medicated away, but instead explored, bringing the unconscious trauma to conscious awareness and understanding, most often the end result is resolve. With the source of the panic attack or flashback determined, the natural outcome is for the panic attacks or flashbacks to dissipate.

For years I was prescribed medication to take when I felt the onset of the debilitating terror that accompanied the panic attacks from which I suffered. Years later, when I was able to wean myself off of medications, and had a supportive network to call upon when the panic felt overwhelming, I was clear enough of mind to be able to use the process of Revivification to go into and through the panic to the core of the memory that was causing the panic. Once the cause of the panic was processed, it was released and I was free of the oppression and debilitation of the panic process. Plus, by using the process of Revivification, I also had my memory documented. In the following pages I would like to share this process in hopes that it will ease the burden of recovery for survivors of trauma.

REVIVIFICATION: A GENTLE, ALTERNATIVE MEMORY RETRIEVAL PROCESS FOR TRAUMA SURVIVORS

Webster's definition of the word `revivification' is: "the renewal or restoration of life; an act of recalling or restoring, or the state of being recalled from death or apparent death or torpidity to life." Webster defines the word `revivify' as: "to restore life, to make alive, to impart new life, cause to revive, to restore to life."

DEFINITION AND SUMMARY OF THE PROCESS OF REVIVIFICATION: Revivification is a process of memory retrieval that, when practiced, allows a trauma survivor to reclaim his or her past in the gentlest method yet known. In lieu of painful abreaction or flashback, the forgotten incident is simply noted, without the necessity of continually reliving the pain of the trauma in the physical or emotional body. For me, it was a tool that allowed me to have better quality of life in the present moment, due to the ease of this memory retrieval process.

DEFINITION OF TERMINOLOGY AS USED THROUGHOUT THIS TEXT: Abreaction - similar to a flashback, an abreaction occurs when a survivor relives, in his or her mind, body, and emotions, a painful past event which is experienced as real, or nearly as real as when the event took place.

Body Memory -memory that is stored at a cellular level in specific areas of the body.

Conditioning -the shaping of behaviors, beliefs, and responses through societal, environmental, and parental effects by the use of positive and negative "reinforcers."

Dissociative Identities Disorder (DID) -"Formerly called Multiple Personality Disorder, DID is the presence of two or more distinct identities or personality states that recurrently take control of behavior. There is an inability to recall important personal information, the extent of which is too great to be explained by ordinary forgetfulness." [For a more detailed description of the features of DID, please refer to the American Psychiatric Association's Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, DSM-IV, 1994].

Dissociation -"A disturbance or alteration in the normally integrative functions of identity, memory, or consciousness. The disturbance or alteration may be sudden or gradual, transient or chronic. If it occurs primarily in identity, the person's customary identity is temporarily forgotten, and a new identity may be assumed or imposed (as in Multiple Personality Disorder) or the customary feeling of one's reality is lost and replaced by a feeling of unreality (as in Depersonalization Disorder). If the disturbance occurs primarily in memory, important personal events cannot be recalled (as in Psychogenic Amnesia or Psychogenic Fugue)." [DSM III-R 1987].

Trigger - an internal or external stimulus that rouses memory recovery (conscious or unconscious) or programmed response in a trauma survivor. A trigger can be a physical object, an event, sensory input, words spoken, a hand signal, music or tones heard, a person's presence, or anything that stirs a memory feeling or memory awareness in a trauma survivor.

Mind control -the intentional tampering with a person's mind that causes that person to cease be in conscious control of their own thought processes or behavior. Mind control is often accomplished with the use of physical, emotional, and psychological torture, sexual abuse, isolation, drugs, hypnosis, food and sleep deprivation, bright lights and sophisticated technology that alters mind and brain function.

Programming -commands or cues given to a victim with the intention to stimulate, block, or enhance certain thoughts and actions.

Ritual Abuse -"A brutal form of abuse of children, adolescents, and adults, consisting of repeated physical, sexual, and psychological abuse, and involving the use of rituals." [Ritual Abuse, Report of the Ritual Abuse Task Force, L. A. County Commission For Women, 1991].

WHEN REVIVIFICATION IS INDICATED:

This process is indicated when survivors are no longer in denial about the trauma of their pasts, and after they have learned how to feel and express emotion. For me, I needed to continue to feel the painful body and emotional components that accompanied the flashbacks and memories of my past until I was fully aware and accepting of the reality that I had been abused. It is my experience that survivors do not need to continually fully re-experience abreactions or flashbacks in order to reassociate their memories. I contend that survivors only need to reexperience body memory to the extent they are in denial of their own reality. Once survivors have reached this stage in their recovery, Revivification offers a method of reassociating their traumatic, forgotten past, in as gentle a manner as possible.

It was my personal experience that learning how to feel and express emotion constructively, and then doing so when I felt the need to, was a very vital and integral part of my healing. It actually took me over a year of intense therapy to learn how to cry, and it took another two years for me to feel safe enough to feel and express anger. Learning to feel, contain, and express emotion is a very necessary part of recovery; however, given the large number of years of abuse and trauma that I had to work through, it often became physically debilitating and exhausting for me to emotionally and physically process each and every memory as it surfaced. Over time, as I learned to reconnect with my emotion and my own reality, it became important for me to learn to integrate the processing of my past without total and complete disruption of my present. With practice and experience, Revivification became a tool that helped me manage the extensive amount of memories that were triggered daily, while staying both emotionally, physically, and spiritually strong.

Revivification also allows a survivor who is flooding with memories, and finds herself/himself non-functioning on a daily basis due to constant memory intrusion, to begin learning to contain the memory flashes until a convenient time to deal with them. The best part about Revivification is that when survivors are having a flashback or memory flashes at home, or when triggered into a memory by something in their environment when in public, they can simply take out a note pad and jot down a word or two that will later jog their memory about what it was that was triggering. Then they are free to go about whatever they were previously doing without having to be constantly interrupted by intrusive memory flashes.

Within 48 hours of a memory "flashback," it is advisable for survivors to read over their lists of triggers and examine the memory (s), via entering a quiet, still place inside of themselves, and writing in detail what they see, hear, smell, and taste within their own memory. In short, survivors can now have a life without being constantly stuck in the past or having memories endlessly intrude in their daily life. They can organize their time so that memories can be processed when it is convenient to do so, without auto-dissociating and/or interrupting relationships, work, recreation, or anything else they are engaged in at the moment.

HOW TO BEGIN: It is best for survivors to begin practicing the process of Revivification by putting up a recent, non-traumatic experience on the inner screen of their minds, then focus on the details seen in their mind's eye. They can taste any tastes, smell any smells that were present at the time, and listen for sounds, words, and phrases that were spoken. This will help survivors learn to quiet their minds and focus inside, so that when they begin to use this method to document repressed memories, (which may or may not be traumatic), the process will be familiar and easier to use.

THE HANDY STEP BY STEP PROCESS OF REVIVIFICATION:

1. Keep a note pad handy.

2. Have survivors write down what in the environment triggered them into a memory.

3. When they get into a safe, quiet, conducive place to process the memory, (preferably within 48 hours), have them begin by referring to their list of triggers.

4. It is helpful for survivors to have a special journal or notebook for containing documented memories. This next part takes a little time to practice in order to get it just right, so have survivors be gentle with themselves until they are more experienced, then the process will become automatic and easy.

5. Next, have survivors visualize putting the memory up on an imaginary screen in their minds. Have them focus on the memory, and in their mind's eye, have them excite their sensory systems by tasting any tastes, smelling any smells that were present at the time, and have them listen for sounds, words, and phrases that were spoken. It will be helpful for them to attempt to `see through the eyes' of the personality who experienced the event.

They do not need to relive the event and do not need to re-experience painful emotions (if there are ally) or re-experience painful body sensations. They survived the experience once: now all that is necessary is to reclaim the memory through viewing the event in order to recover the details so they will have the necessary information in regard to what happened and what part of their personality system was involved.

In short, they are watching the memory as if they were viewing a movie on a screen, and at the same time, documenting it for their own edification. At this stage, it is not helpful to judge what they are seeing or try to edit it in any way. It is best to simply stay with what can be seen in their memory.

IT IS NOT NECESSARY TO CONTINUALLY RE-EXPERIENCE PAINFUL BODY MEMORY AGAIN, AND AGAIN, AND AGAIN IN ORDER TO HEAL!

6. A helpful reminder: if the survivors begin to experience past body sensations while viewing and documenting a memory, they can quickly write: "my body is trying to abreact this memory," and distance themselves; through their already highly-developed dissociation skills, from the body sensation portion of the memory, or replace the pictures in their minds eye with a simple math problem. This should allow them to detach from the painful body sensation as they enter a more logical area of the brain. In the event that the body abreaction continues despite these measures, have the survivors discontinue documenting the memory and move about until the body memory dissipates. They can return to the documentation of the memory when they are able to once again maintain the dissociative barrier between their body and the memory.

IT IS NOT NECESSARY TO CONTINUALLY RE-EXPERIENCE PAINFUL EMOTIONAL MEMORY AGAIN, AND AGAIN, AND AGAIN IN ORDER TO HEAL!

The same principle holds for painful emotions. The survivors can choose to express their emotions or not; but if the abuse was extensive, with years of painful, upsetting memories to retrieve, the survivor may choose to simply document the abuse. The survivors will endlessly revisit the pain and sorrow by crying. It can be exhausting and depleting to express each painful emotion when retrieving a lifetime of traumatic memory.

This is not to say it isn't important for survivors to learn to reconnect with their emotions and learn how to express them early on in recovery, or release them when they feel a need for emotional release. But now they can decide if they want to spend their energies crying or expressing anger, or if they just want to watch, note, and journal them. The process of Revivification can empower survivors to be able to choose in the moment how they want to spend their present time. They can choose to go fully into the memory and feel and express the emotions; or, if this is a type of memory they have previously processed many variations of, and they just want the information contained within the memory, they can simply choose to document the repressed information and feel grateful for their ability to use their dissociative skills in order to utilize this method of memory recovery.

IF SURVIVORS FEEL STUCK IN SAD OR ANGRY FEELINGS:

7. If survivors do cry or feel sad or angry for an extended period of time after remembering a past memory, they can choose to change their activity. Like a small healthy child who falls down, hurts himself, cries, and then soon picks himself up as his attention is drawn to something interesting and exciting in the environment, survivors, too, can choose to do something that makes them feel happy.

They can: skip, plant flowers, call a friend, take a dog for a walk, paint a picture, sing a song, take a bubble bath, watch a funny movie they can do anything that brings them joy!

If you've ever noticed small children after they have fallen down and hurt themselves, they will cry for a moment, and often their attention will be diverted to something else and they will begin to smile and sometimes even laugh through their tears, quickly able to change their emotions. As survivors begin to allow themselves to feel happy in the present moment, intentionally creating joy in their lives after processing painful memories, they are retraining their subconscious minds to feel content and cheerful. Over time, their brain chemistry is altered, allowing more endorphins to fill their body, bringing a sense of inner peace and wellbeing.

Likewise, it is important to allow survivors to feel sad or angry, for as long as they need to. Do not attempt to take away their experiences or encourage them to change what they are feeling until they are ready to. A large part of the healing process is empowering survivors to be in control of their selves and their own experience. This emotional component of the process of Revivification is suggested for those survivors who find themselves constantly stuck in old painful emotions.

HOW TO ASSIST SURVIVORS TO NOT HURT THEMSELVES:

Mind control survivors have been intentionally programmed to hurt themselves or commit suicide if they begin to remember or tell. Trauma survivors often have been conditioned by trauma to hurt themselves. In the event that programming surfaces, dictating that the survivors are to hurt themselves in any way, they can now use their own mind to logically recognize and re'mind' themselves that:

1) this is programming, this is only programming.

2) they do not have to act out or obey this programming in any way.

Logically knowing that this programming was put in place in order to keep them from remembering is powerful information that allows them to now ignore it! Hurting themselves allows their controllers to win. Logically acknowledging that this urge to harm oneself is programming or conditioning that they no longer have to act on, brings acknowledgment, self-love, and empowerment. When survivors are able to nurture and love themselves instead of harming themselves, their abusers and/or controllers lose. Survivors need to be made aware that they and only they can make this decision for selflove instead of self-injury. When they don't abuse themselves in the way their abusers did, or instructed them to, they become empowered and free within the bounds of their own minds! They can reclaim their own minds and their right to become their true selves.

8. Finally, since memory and imagination come from the same part of the brain, it is important to self-validate the accuracy of memory after recovering details of their dissociated past through Revivification. This can be done by using common sense and making sure the following specific factors are included in their memories, in order to discern them from a screen memory.

1. Real memories are 3-D.

2. Real memories contain olfactory and other sensory responses.

IN CONCLUSION:

The process of Revivification really works, and can be a helpful tool to use when it is not possible to be in a therapy session each time a new memory surfaces. Through the process I found it helpful to write the memory out before vocalizing it. The added bonus gained by the physical act of writing out the memory was that through eye/hand coordination, the neuron pathways in the brain are actually opened up and rerouted so that survivors have more access to their own brain capabilities; plus, they will have a richly detailed, written account of their own experiences. Over time, as they process memory in this way, their memories will begin to fit together into the bigger picture of what actually took place in their lives. This usually creates many "ah, ha!" experiences as survivors begin to understand, often for the first time in their lives, why they have certain unwanted behaviors or phobias. They will begin to know where they have been, and what their life has encompassed.

I personally feel that it is not necessary to dwell on whether every memory detail is correct, because my experience was that over time, with enough memory retrieval, the pieces of my memory began to validate one another and fit together into a bigger picture that allowed me a glimpse into the life I led. This gave me self-understanding and self awareness; and as a result, self-compassion and self-love.

The field of dissociation research continues to change rapidly as new advances make healing more humane, less painful, quicker, and more efficient. Revivification is a memory recovery method and is no substitute for dealing in therapy with the social issues of re-entry into society as a healthy, fully functioning human being. But Revivification certainly can be an empowering and helpful tool on a survivor's journey toward wholeness, inner peace, and the pursuit of a well rounded lifestyle!

Healing from Dissociative Disorders has a wonderful prognosis; hard work in recovery can reward survivors with success in whatever work, relationship, and lifestyle they desire! It is my sincere hope that the process of Revivification will help ease the burden of recovery for survivors of trauma everywhere.

Foreword By Catherine Gould, Ph.D. © 1997 by Brice Taylor Trust All rights reserved.

Published by the Brice Taylor Foundation Printed in the United States of America

First Printing June 1997 This book or parts thereof may not be reproduced in any form without the permission of the author. To order additional copies or to contact Brice Taylor to speak in your area, write: Brice Taylor Trust PO Box 332 Lynn, NC 28750

