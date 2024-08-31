Colour symbolism is widely used and there is much to be learned from the cults use of colour to influence us and the use of colour in mind control programming.

The use of the colour purple was massive at the Olympics and it is mentioned in this post on Olympic symbolism, foxblog3 Olympics Decode 2 - Opening Ceremony Rituals, [2].

I blogged a post on purple symbolism a few years ago with decodes from Gina Phillips and Jessie Czebotar after the purple symbolism at the time of Biden’s inauguration. It is worth reviewing for those not familiar with purple in mind control programming, MJ2 - Purple Programming - Monarch Mind Control Programming [1].

Victoria sent me this which I think is from Christopher Lord and includes links to his book and some on colour symbolism and purple symbolism. There is also much to follow up on if you so wish.

FOR RESEARCHERS

1. RED COLOR

2. ORANGE COLOR

Purple by Christopher Lord – Truthiracy House of Widsom

SUPPORT THE AUTHOR! BUY HIS BOOKS! SHARE PRINT!

Please safe and copy printed versions.

https://t.me/thruthiracy

Behind the Emerald Door of Oz The Untold Truth (Ebook3): Esoteric Wisdom

Link at amazon here. E book has been made too.

Wisdom wizard of OZ

PURPLE – Winter color, it represents the Death of nature. MK DELTA activation code.

Saturn (EL) rules time and Zodiac. CROWN of EL = Cronus, Crone, Old (time). Phoenician = “Cronus” (EL), Latin “Corona”, German = krone (scull cap), Greek = Cronus or Kronos = Saturn, Father of time.

Purple – Purp EL.

Esoterical:

Transcendence

Tranceformation

Change

Love, desire

Passion

Other world

Afterlife

Evilness

Green one: Fertility, Nature. Apis (Bull God), Osiris, Baal, Tammuz, Dionysus, Saturn, Jesus.

Green and Purple are colors of Fertility. REsurrection Gods: DEath & REbirth

DEscend to the underWORLD (Winter) REborn again OFFspring (Summer) Duality: Life & Death of the Nature, Fertility Game. Hearts (cards) — Life, Spades — Death. Summer Winter, December — DEath of the YEAR White, Day, SUN (RA – RED)= LIGHT, LIFE Night — MOON, EVEning, BLUE EL– light. Light No EL — No Light Sunrise — Life Underworld = Sun down = Darkness, Death Spring — Green nature, Rise. Flame Autumm — Fall. EMBER, ORANGE. Good (God) — RA/ RE, Summer Winter (Evil) Bad: Satan, DEVIL, Saturn, Set En FIRE (HOT SUN) Summer EMBER (Cold, BRRR) Winter, BLUE = Ice LIFE (Start) DEATH (Finish) Autumm– Death of the YEAR, Cyce. EMBER, ORANGE month. SeptEMBER (7 & 9) September is the beginning of fall. OctoBER (8 & 9) The colors ORAnge and black represent Haloween. NovEMBER (9 & 11) Eleven = EL even. EVE of November (9, 11), NOV = 9 (11th month) DecEMBER (10 & 12) DEath.

Previous Posts from Victoria

Romeo Spies 3 Sexpionage [3]

Theta Mind Control Experiment caused 1987 Moscow Hurricane [16]

MK Ultra with Bearbrick and Kaws [17]

Symbolism – The Colour Orange [27]

Pokemon Mind Control Programming [28]

Symbolism Red Colour Basic Knowledge [28]

Hivites in Russia [29]

Russia’s False History [30]



Links

[1] 2021 Jan 29 foxblog3 MJ2 - Purple Programming - Monarch Mind Control Programming https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/purple-programming-monarch-mind-control #purpleprogramming #purple #mkultra

[2] 2024 Aug 10 foxblog3 Olympics Decode 2 - Opening Ceremony Rituals https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/90-sat10-olympics-decode-2-opening #decode #olympics #openingceremony #symbolism

[3] 2024 Jul 6 foxblog3 Romeo Spies 3 Sexpionage https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/95-romeo-spies-3-sexpionage #romeospies #sexpionage #mkultra #mindcontrol

FoxBlog Social Media

RSS Feeds