Introduction

Victoria, a survivor, had told me that Mk Ultra’d individuals were used in making the 1987 Moscow hurricane, Theta Mind Control Experiment caused 1987 Moscow Hurricane [1]. Victoria also told me that the “air mages” who created the hurricanes were trained at Lytkarino Industrial Zone. Lytkarino, however, is much more than a training centre for air mages, it is a gigantic factory for producing mind controlled slaves, who are trained with sadistic torture and programming.

Lytkarino - Background Information

First some necessary background information on Lytkarino Russian: Лытка́рино) which is a town in on the outskirts of southeast Moscow, with a population of about 65,000, [4].

This is the Lytkarino flag and coat of arms…

This is an aerial view of the Lytkarino Industrial Zone.

Lytkarino Underground MK Ultra Programming Zone

The factories and units there act as cover for the MK ULTRA experimentation. Underneath the industrial zone surface units is an extensive tunnel system which is used to transport the mind controlled slaves around. The various trades in the Industrial Zone align to the various tortures and programming on the mind controlled slaves.

Victoria told me when they say- "it has been tested" and it is "safe for humans" no one bothers to think on whom it has been tested.

Many types of different experimentation and tortures happen under the industrial estate. There are many individual programmes, which also are related to others. In these places they can pass the subjects of mind control from one programming area to another as efficiently as possible. The surface industrial units provide the materials for torture, and using an industrial zone, allows quick turnaround from one facility to another, one type of torture to the next.

The industrial zone complex acts as an industrial zone producing products above ground, but underground it acts as a manufacturer of mind controlled slaves. There are extensive underground tunnels, including shallow tunnels and also connected to a Deep Underground Military Base, DUMB.

Types of Torture and Experimentation

“We were put into iron maiden and tortured with fire”.

Victoria says that suffering made the controllers happy.

Iron Maiden

Tortures

Fire torture

Heavy machinery sound torture

Smell torture

Torture with drugs

Sensory deprivation room

Adrenochrome production in “adrenochrome factories”

Claws torture

Fish hook torture

Hooks torture - they hang you up to the ceilings and put hooks in belly, breasts, legs

Electricity torture

Centrifuge torture to affect the memory

Rooms with ovens where people are burned alive

Grey tubes where people are burned and poisoned with iron from its walls

Meat hooks for humans - there are meat factories for cannibalism

Levitation rooms,

Survivors were made to be magnetic

Skin and bones trying to be made as hard as steel.

The tortures above are used in programming for the following scripts at Lytkarino.

Scripts

Metal Themes.

Adrenochrome (the metals are in the blood)

Basic

Black legionnaire.

Metal Specific

Steel legionnaire

Golem

Iron maiden

Metal Torture

Metal head

Related to Metals

Corypheus

Metal head

Crystals

Light perception.

Atomic

Rocket

Black Army

One example of programming at Lytkarino is Black Army programming. The Black Legion and Steel Legion are twisted imitations of the Roman Empire’s army. There were Centurions and Maniples - a tactical unit of Roman army. The Black Legion and Steel Legion are parts of the Black Army, and all are MK ULTRA’d.

Black Legionnaire is more of a general unit and basic training “We counted all as "black legionnaire" then we had specialisation”.

Steel Legionnaire is more specific training including programming with metals. “The Steel Legionnaire is harder, many more die in that training”. There are many more metals that people aren't aware of - meteorites from space, they cannot be made on Earth. Steel Legionaire training is connected to the atomic level, anti gravity and rocket programming, covered later.

Pollution at Lytkarino

Victoria was deeply affected by the smells and the chemicals.

“The smell of steel, colors and plastic were so poisonous that it deeply affected my bones. I just don't have words to describe it”.

She also has said that these industrial zones contaminate the air, water and the soil. In Lytkarino the air is so bad the people moved out of the city. It was mostly a dead zone when Victoria was there, and it even spread to Moscow. The water is polluted and dangerous to drink but that is ignored and it is piped to people’s houses as drinking water.

Victoria said that she was told “The Earth cries below these gates. The air here is just poison from miles away.”

Industrial Zone Cover for Mind Control Programming

The industrial zone has industries / businesses that can act as cover for all these activities. The official industries are…

Lytkarino Optical Glass Plant (LZOS Shvabe Holding);

Pharmaceutical plant "Biodez" (part of "Biotek").

Production of building materials;

Food industry (Lytkarinsky meat processing plant (LMPZ), part of the RUZKOM group of companies, etc.);

Aviation industry:

Scientific Testing Center CIAM;

OJSC "Turaevsky Machine-Building Design Bureau "Soyuz"";

Lytkarinsky Machine-Building Plant - a branch of PJSC "UEC-UMPO";

Instrumentation: Research Institute of Instruments (NIIP)

Production of special equipment: Lytkarinsky Mechanical Plant (LMZ)

see Appendix 2 Russian wikipedia translated [9]

Programming, Scripts and Conditioning

I was trying to delve down a bit on what programming is, rather than just lump it under the umbrella of “programming” and Victoria has suggested the following. I have not fully grasped it all, so I may not have explained it the best way, but it’s a start.

Script - A script is a plan. It is a pre-determined set of instructions, narratives, or sequences of commands embedded into a person’s mind to dictate their thoughts, behaviours, or responses to specific triggers. It can use several different programmes and alters.

This is a scenario they in which they want you to create an alter and to behave as they want you to. Just like in a play - they give you a part which you need to play. You step onto the stage and play your part. Start, roleplay, finish.

Conditioning - Reward and punishment. If you do what they want then you get a reward. But if you do a less optimal performance, then you will be punished. They want you to accept the abuse, dissociate to escape, then hide the abuse, do not tell, and accept your role in the programming.

Programming - preparation of victims to be conditioned to accept these scripts through torture and drugs. They torture you. You want to escape the pain. They give you, for example a drug to escape the pain. An alter can come out, which reacts on that drug. However there are also alters that act as if they had had a drug without taking it. No abuse and go to dissociation and they give you fake feelings of soothing, a TV show, full of brainwashing.

Five children each given the same script will all use the script differently during programming. The child organizes its internal world to suit his/her own experiences such as castles, boxes, rooms, and dollhouses. The programmer takes the child’s own creativity and works with that unique creativity. The child must create the images himself if the programming is to hold. It won’t work if the images are someone else’s, [26].

A good programmer can assist or boost the creativity of the child. The programmer can tell stories and programming scripts in a vivid way, so that the sensory pictures are bold and strong. The child can taste and feel and touch in their minds the script being given them, [26].

Playfulness comes naturally to children. They naturally pretend and use fantasy in their play. Because children are innately creative they are far easier to program. Researchers have also discovered that creativity needs an element of anxiety and chaos in the person’s life. If everything is orderly and in perfect harmony, the creative juices will not flow. The conscious mind and the subconscious mind need to grapple. For creativity to be productive it must occur within limits. For instance, the concerto is created within the limits of a piano keyboard. Other aids such as fear and drugs can enhance a victim’s attentiveness, [26].

However, when someone is programmed, the outcome of a scripted event is not a foregone conclusion. Survivors still have a choice on how to resist. Survivors need to stop and think before the “play” or the “scene”, how the controllers want you to act.

A Hub is a place where programmed people met to get their own further programming, MK ULTRA. Hubs can be a Kindergarten, a house belonging to the cult or a hospital. From there, people can go different ways…

First layer - basic. You go to school, you get the lessons - one type of preparation, reinforcements.

Second layer - the deeper levels. After school, you go to house of CULTure for choir, art, dances, ballet, Okinawa style of fighting or other activities.

The key to realisation that this might be happening is that you notice missing time.

Operation eg. a mass shooting, an asassination, hurricane production, etc.

Many people, scripts and alters might be used for the operation and different stages of the operation, eg. travel to the operation, the operation itself, dispersal, cover stories /alibis afterwards.

The scripts used for operations are in sets, alters are used in sets too. They call one, then they call the rest. They can be nesting, like Russian dolls, each inside the other. One cover is used for many in the set. The timing of bringing alters out is critical.

Shaping Society - Scripts for Public Programming

When controllers / Hivites want to shape society they put these scripts into mass culture and entertainment. The same conditioning, rewarding and punishment techniques can be used on a mass scale against the public.

eg. Vaccine Script

Conditioning - Fear. Repress your own feelings. Ignore your own intuition and thoughts about the danger. Trust officialdom who tell you what to do.

Reward - Feeling of cameraderie with the rest of the population, of doing your bit, “selflessness”, helping others, the Blitz spirit.

Punishment / abuse - Neighbours report you, Police arrest you, Doctors section you and keep you in a mental institution.

Discussion

Programming takes place under industrial zones. It makes sense to have the industrial zones as a cover, and also close at hand for the materials and products used and to be tested on the mind control subjects. Furthermore the military bases as a layer under the programming zone also makes sense. The military can not only be programmed at the programming zone, but act as the labour and transport for materials and needed for the programming.

This industrial zone / programming zone / military base is not unique to Lytkarino or Russia. A survivor mentioned that programming in England happens under theme parks, industrial estates, hospitals, schools and residential areas built immediately post WW1. Underground military bases were experienced with entrances via hospitals, schools and industrial zones.

People are used in these sort of facilities for torture and rape movies and many die. As well as the programming and the DUMB, rituals also occur in the complex. All the different activities complement each other for the purposes of the cult.

Appendix 1 Lytkarino Factories

Appendix 2 Lytkarino Russian wiki translation

Appendix 5 Grok Script Definition

Appendix 2 Russian Wiki Translation [9]

Lytkarino is a city (since 1951) in the Moscow region of Russia, on the left bank of the Moscow River (true port), 6 km southeast of Moscow (from the Moscow Ring Road) and 10 km south of the city of Lyubertsy. The city of regional subordination[2] [2]forms the city district [3]of the same name[3].

History

Llytkarino village

In the archive of Chudov Monastery, a gift certificate of a certain inokni Marfa was discovered, which spoke of the “littletle life”. Experts dated the letter of [1429[4].

In the XV-XVII centuries, the village of Lytkarino belonged to the Moscow Chudov Monastery.

From the beginning of the XVIII to the middle of the XIX century - the possession of the teacher Peter I Nikita Zotov and his descendants.

The development of Lytkarina was facilitated by the extraction of white stone in the quarry north of it and in the nearby village of Myachkovo. Work in the quarries was the main occupation of the inhabitants of Lytkarin and the surrounding villages. By the end of the 19th century, there were 5 quarries in the vicinity of Lytkarin.

From 1852 to 1872, the Luycarino estate belonged to Elizaveta Nikolaevna Zotova, wife A. I. Chernysheva, and after her death - the youngest daughter of Maria Alexandrovna Chernysheva [5].]

In 1890-1917 it belonged to the princes of Baryatinsky.

Lytkarino Urban-type settlement

In 1934-1935, a mirror reflector factory was built near the village (since 1939 - the Lytkarinsk optical glass plant (LZOS), for which the production of quartz sand began in the Volkushinsky quarry. Around the plant in 1935-1940 were built two-storey brick "Finnish" houses with wooden balconies. As the village grows, its line includes the village of Petrovskoye, the villages of Usodka and Turaevo. In the summer of 1956, a bus station was opened, three blocks of one- and two-storey houses, a bath, a dining room were built. In 1936, a paved road from Lytkarin to the Ryazan highway (now the Lytkarinskoye highway) was laid, in 1937 the Luch club was opened.

In 1939, Lytkarino received the status of an urban-type settlement.

In 1947, a freight railway line was opened. In the mid-1950s, bus route No. 93 from Lytkarino to Taganskaya Square of Moscow came to the village.

City of Lytkarino

In 1957, Lytkarino was granted the status of a city of district subordination[.[7]]

The city center receives the right layout and is built up with four- and five-storey houses. In 1961, the Palace of Culture "Peace" was opened. In 1960, in the southern part of the city, the Turaevo industrial zone was created, where the enterprises of the aviation industry are located. In 1974, the sand extraction in the Volkushinsky quarry was stopped; it was improved, it was filled with water and turned into a lake with sandy beaches.

In 1975, the city moved from the district to regional subordination.

Along the floodplain of the Moscow River, the village houses of the former village are still preserved.

[A couple of screenshots as the figures do not copy past well in formatting]

Population

As of January 1, 2024, the city was on the 241st place out of 1119[30] [30]cities of the Russian Federation.[31]]

National composition

Luycarino City District

Alley on Sporty Street

In the course of the implementation of the Federal Law “On General Principles of Organization of Local Self-Government in the Russian Federation” (No. 131-FZ of October 6, 2003, entered into force on January 1, 2006) municipalities were established in the Moscow region. In 2004, the law of the Moscow region “On endowing the municipality “City of Lytkarino of the Moscow region” was adopted as the status [of the city district ...”[34]. The city district of Lytkarino included 1 settlement - the city of Lytkarino 34]. Currently, the city planning plan has been approved, within the framework of which the construction of an increase in housing construction by 400 thousand m2 has been approved. In particular, new housing construction is planned in microdistricts 1,2,3,4,6. Due to the new construction, the population of the city should more than double, to 150 thousand inhabitants.

Geographical data

The area of the city district is 1729 ha.35

Municipal education borders:

Authorities

The authorities of the city district are[[36]:

The Council of Deputies of the City District (Council of Deputies of the city) is an elected representative body of local self-government, which consists of 20 people elected for 4 multi-mandate constituencies for a period of 5 [37] years [37],

The head of the city district (head of the city) - is elected for a term of 5 ] years[ 38 ], is also the head [of the administration [39],

Administration of the city district (city administration) - executive-management body of local self-government],

Control and audit department of the city district - the control body of the city district

The head of the city of Lytkarino, the head of the administration - Kravtsov Konstantin Anatolyevich.

Chairman of the Council of Deputies - Seryogin Evgeny Viktorovich [42][42].

Economics

The following main enterprises operate in the city:

Lytkarinsky optical glass factory (LZOS Holding Schwabe);

Pharmaceutical plant "Biodes" (part of " БиотэкBiotek").

Production of building materials;

The food industry (Lytkarinsky meat processing plant (LIMPZ), is part of the group of companies "RUZCOM", etc.) ;

Aviation industry: Scientific and testing center of CIAM ; OJSC "Turaev Machine-Building Design Bureau "Soyuz""; Lytkarinsky Machine-Building Plant - a branch of PJSC "UEC-UMPO";

Instrumentation: Research Institute of Instruments (NIIP).

Production of special equipment: Lytkarinsky Mechanical Plant (LMZ)



Luthkarino Industrial Park

To improve investment conditions and development of business in the city district created a specialized territory of the Industrial Park "Lytkarino":

In 2014-2017, the AD-dance data center was built;

In 2023, the construction of the company "Europroduct", engaged in the production of products and ingredients for Japanese cuisine, was completed;

The construction of the industrial-warehouse complex of Light Industrial format is underway;

In June 2023, the governor of the Moscow region Andrey Vorobyov signed an agreement on the construction of a transport and logistics complex of the Belarusian company UNIVEST in Lytkarino

In the vicinity of the city there are deposits of quartz sand used in the glass industry.

Transport

River in the city district of Lytkarino

There are 4 intra-city bus routes. The city is connected:

with Moscow route taxi (No. 1266k to the metro "Kuzminki" from the spring of 2007, No. 393k to the metro "Lermontovsky Prospekt" (from January 2008 to August 19, [2023[43] - to the metro "Vykhino ""), from January 2008 - No. 518k to the metro "Lublino") and regular bus service (No. 348 to the metro "Kotelniki").

with Lyubertsy (No. 22, 25)

with Tomilino (No. 29).

In the city from the side of the Novoryazan highway leads the road, laid in the late 1930-ies through the forest.

You can also get to Moscow through Petrovskoye and Dzerzhinsky, along the road along the Moscow River. On September 21, 2015, the metro station "Kotelniki" is opened in a few kilometers.

The city of Lytkarino with the village of Andreevskoye (part of the Leninsky district of the Moscow region), located on the right bank of the Moscow River, is connected by the year-round passenger river crossing by ships on the cannon of the Logoprom-Borsky transportation company.[44[44]]

Construction of the road of YULA in 2023

In 2023, the construction of the South-Lytkarain highway (YULA) began in the area of the city district of Lytkarino. The new route will connect the urban districts of Lytkarino, Leninsky, Lyubertsy, Ramensky and Balashikha, the length of more than 45 kilometers.

Education, culture, sport

The city has seven schools (including three gymnastics schools); a special (correctional) school; an industrial and humanitarian college; a music school.

There is a historical and local history museum. The centralized library system of the city includes 5 libraries: the Central City Library, the Central City Children's Library, the City Library of the Mir DC, the City Children's Library of the DC "Mir", the City Children's Library "Petrovskoye".

In 2015, the Ice complex "Lyycarino" was opened

In 2018, a multifunctional Palace of Sports "Arena Lytkarino" was opened

Palace of Culture "Mir" on the main square of Lytkarino

Attractions and tourism

Luthkarino Manor Park

Luthkarino Manor

Nikolskaya Church in Petrovsky

LlykyRinsky career Volkush

Lutharino Manor: The main house of the former estate of Zotov, later by the princes of the Chernyshevs of the 1840s, rebuilt in 1880 and 1956, it houses the Lytkarinsky Historical and Local Lore Museum.[45 [45] ] The building, preserved from the former estate of Lytkarino, is a house for servants, “human”. It was built in 1846 by the landowner who owned Lytkarino in the first half of the 19th century. Later, until 1917, when the estate was owned by Chernyshva, the building housed a school. A wooden, one-storey estate house with untresoles was built in Empire style. His plan “rest” is complicated by an open stone terrace from the park facade. The building of a complex composition that combines the main rectangular part and the same somewhat lowered wings. Two small interspersed are placed on the longitudinal axis of the building on the sides of the central lobby. The granite terrace from the western facade has two stairs. In the park, pedestrian paths are laid, lawns are arranged and the grass was planted. Installed lights of lighting, benches. At its historical place and on the real pedestal restored the sundial. To the 200th anniversary of the victory of Russia in the Patriotic War of 1812, a monument to the prince was solemnly opened in the park. In 2021, after a long restoration, the main building of the estate was opened, which was returned to its historical appearance at the end of the XIX century.

Interactive optical center "Lytkarino", opened on the basis of the LZOS plant.

Memorial to the fallen soldiers in the Great Patriotic War “Star wounded”.

Monument to the Soldier on the territory of the gymnasium No. 1.

Petrovskoye estate, the main house

Appendix 5 - “Script” Grok

