The first post in the series about Cathy O’Brien floated various ideas; about an account on twitterx being Cathy’s daughter, XKelly https://x.com/WrightandRight; whether Cathy had been reaccessed and whether the person running her social media accounts was not even Cathy. Cathy O’Brien 1 Where is Cathy O'Brien's daughter, Kelly? Cathy, Kelly and Shaela [31].

Part 2 put forward the summary of information from 4 posts with evidence that indicate Mark Phillips may have been Cathy’s handler Cathy O'Brien 2 - Was Mark Phillips Cathy's Handler? Summary [9].

Further evidence on that issue is that Randal Turner says that Mark Phillips was a handler, who was with him when he killed Colby.

The Truth About Mark Phillips; Mark Phillips Was a HANDLER of MKULTRA SLAVES [3]

I was in contact with Randal some years ago and regard him as credible. He went to much trouble to prove that he was the man carrying the nuclear football when Reagan was shot, Assassination and Mind Control [6]. He was owned by Jon Voight and was brought up with Angelina Jolie as her protector, Randal Turner and Angelina Jolie [4], Hollywood's Starting to Crack Wide Open [5].

This post will address the issue of whether Mark Phillips himself was mind controlled.

Was Mark Phillips Mind Controlled?

A questioner on Educate Yourself knew a friend of Mark Phillips who said that he thought that Mark was under government control. The Editor of Educate Yourself replied that he thought that Mark was under CIA mind control.

[2]

However no evidence was provided.

In the book Trance formation there are some other possible pieces of information as to whether Mark was mind controlled. The first 30 pages or so of Cathy and Mark’s book Trance formation is Mark’s story. Marquart (Mark) Ewing Phillips, born May 17, 1943 in Nashville, Tennessee. Mark was about 14 years older than Cathy who was born Cathleen (Cathy) Ann O'Brien 12/4/57 in Muskegon, Michigan. I am presuming that is American format of numbering ie 4 December 1957.

The Trance Formation book copyright is 1995. This is from the 9th Printing ecopy and is also in my hard copy of the 16th Printing. I have included some more for context in Appendix 1.

When Mark was six, he was sat behind his mother on the back of the same horse when the horse bolted, and his mother slid off. The horse trod on her skull and crushed it, and she lost a quarter of her brain. Mark says that he did not have nightmares about it as he dissociated from the incident…

“The grisly scenes of this tragedy were not my nightmare. It did not play over and over again in my mind, for I had dissociated from it. I had voluntarily and autogenically created a memory barrier of this trauma. This is a normal human response. Had I been tortured after the trauma, I would not have been able to voluntarily recall either the accident or the torture. Hence the basis of this book.”

So Mark dissociated from this trauma at the time.

On a quick tangent the horse’s name was Wojac, an unusual name and this was the only similar name I have found.

Getting back to the issue of mind control, Mark had a very bad stammer, and stammers are often attributed to psychological traumatic events. Then he had the incident with seeing his mother having just suffered a traumatic brain injury, from which he says he dissociated.

Later in the book Mark explained that he played poker, despite despising gambling. His passion was risk management. Mark said that he had the ability to read micromuscle spasm responses around their eyes, ie their unconscious body language.

Victoria, an ex mind controlled slave, told me that this is not possible without MK Ultra training…

“He has described that he has developed the ability to read people's expressions using his right hemisphere. That's just not possible without MK ULTRA training”.

She thinks that he was not aware of his own involvement in the system. “Mark didn't realize his own abuse - in his mind everything is OK and his own ego didn't let him to realize that.”

Ego and Ops

An example that Victoria gave of too much ego was…“It happened with me and another victim of MK UK. He didn't listen to me when I said to him that it is life long control, and his desire to be famous had blinded him. His ego didn't let him find that it is a STATE abuse system! He didn't understand what I said about finding the source of emotions, because he used the usual left brain thinking.”

He replied "You lack a diploma, you lack education, you lack a career. How could you know this and how could you tell me I was wrong in my career and life choices." Victoria said that instead of recognising his problems and integrating his Core he was sent into the reprogramming center.

Victoria says that ego is a particular weakness for men, and that this is one of their vulnerabilities that is used against them.

The following information is all derived and paraphrased from what Victoria has said. English is not her first language and so I have edited it and rearranged it to try and make it read better for an article.

“Let me explain because now I can see the whole plot with Mark who has been used”.

“It is easy to press on men’s ego with the damsel in distress ploy. It happened with Mark. They played with Mark. His ego didn't let him realize that he had been MK ULTRA’d. Shame and pain that comes with it forced him to hide it because they pressed on his ego. Remember, free cheese comes only in a trap.

Women used as sex slaves are not a threat for the system. They know little that harms the NWO anyway - it just makes no sense to drag them out of the MK ULTRA. Another mind controlled sex slave is completely irrelevant - they traded her because they wanted to utilize her anyway. It doesn't really matter to the system if she lives.

They targeted him not her. He failed to escape because he wanted to rescue Cathy before HIS own recovery. He wasn't able to identify the enemy and he wasn't able to protect himself. They played with him - to rescue someone is a trap for both of them. Don't try a rescue before your own recovery!”.

We fell into that trap too, we failed and we fell on a street with our paralyzing programs, and they knew we would be there - they made hypnotic suggestions just before that. They saw us - we didn't see them and we woke up in the house of handler with our memories of each other having been erased by electroshock.

Victoria thinks there are clues in the book as to what happened with Mark.

Mark described head trauma, when he and his mother fell from horse in childhood and she received bad brain damage. It is a cover for MK ULTRA with severe brain injury as trauma.

Mark was naive, they used it against him. The old friend of Mark’s, the"retired"Air Force General from the Intelligence division was a long term set up to use Mark. You do not get into that position without being part of the NWO. He knew that Cathy was mind controlled. Mark’s knowledge was more important than Cathy's. Mark was the target because he was a strong deprogrammer.

Mark had the brain and abilities for those specialisms. There are specialists on these bases who are never allowed out. Specialists are threats to the system - they have skill and the abilities and this is why you don't see them. There is a project targeted at healers.

Mark said, "Well, all I want to do is find out about this woman that Alex Houston handles, and this little bitty girl, because they are being used, under mind control, and they're being prostituted." And the general told him, "Mark, this is the craziest thing that you have ever done in your life. Just forget about it. You didn't cause it. You didn't have anything to do with it. Mark, you just walk away from it".

Manipulation. He argues, he expects Mark to resist. He reinforces pity. This went exactly the way THEY wanted. Mark "No, I'm going to give a little something back, I'm going to see if I can find this woman and this little girl and get some help.” They used Mark’s good intentions against him. Temperance is the key.

They let him print a book and go to talks and conferences to REINFORCE his defense alters. Print your books and go to conferences! This will defeat the NWO, was the plan for Mark. This went exactly as planned. Many victims revealed themselves without being able to detect the enemy. This left them vulnerable to any system response. In the long term more disinformation people and provocateurs will come, and also act as MK ULTRA conspiracy alter part reinforcements. It was a waste of time. Time is life. Sympathy and pity ruined his life, and hers because the reprogramming is the worst part.

Yes, Mark has been abused his whole life. They reaccessed him through the doctors. There are no miracles. They set into him destructive patterns of thoughts. These miracle doctors... MK ULTRA at it best. Dirty doctors from a system, the whole industry has been made to kill people. They make one a hero, you can find him easily. If you are not part of the system they will kill you.

I knew this from my own traumas, my intuition was right, these official doctors caused it! They knew what are they doing. Especially psychiatrists. This mental “health” industry (psychotherapy, psychiatry etc) was created for MK ULTRA.

In the following photo Victoria thinks that both Cathy and Mark are dissociated.

“Both are in a dissociated state - empty eyes of Mark and split mind of Cathy. Dark blue - near death center, blue - 6th chakra blocked by illusions. MK DELTA signs - Tie with purple stripes - 7th chakra color, blocked by Etherial level. Prison of mind colors. Mark was blind to his own MK ULTRA. Cathy in black - death theme. Eyes are our soul. This is not possible to fake. They both were in deprogramming center. They turned his good intentions against him.”

In this photo, Mark does not look happy. Noticeably he also has one eye more open than the other.

One eye is definitely drooping.

Discussion

Mark’s job indicates a high chance of him being mind controlled. He was a Department of Defense contractor, and some say he was CIA. The possible truism is that “there is no such thing as an “ex” CIA agent” referring perhaps to the persuasive methods that the CIA has to get an employee back into one last job, perhaps using blackmail, mind control or even torture or other persuasions.

Many of the CIA are mind controlled. The CIA does not only rely on the Official Secrets Act, they compartmentalise the research and they wipe the memories of those doing the research. The researchers / programme agents cannot give away secrets as they cannot remember and if they somehow do, they cannot find anyone else in a similar position to confirm their suspicions. It is almost impossible for any “escapees” to cross reference with others, even if they suspect something nefarious is happening.

Mark worked in primate behaviour modification which was the basis for human mind control back in the 60’s.

Randal Taylor said that Mark was a handler from his personal knowledge. If Mark was a handler then it is all the more likely that Mark was mind controlled and had a handler himself. The whole luciferian system is made up of mind controlled individuals, in a pyramid of programmers, owners, masters, controllers and handlers all programming, handling and controlling those lower down in the pyramid.

I was told that there is a committee of about a dozen which is in charge of all the mind control and that Kissinger was not on it and that he was some way down the pecking order, [1]. In fact my impression was that the reply was slightly dismissive that I would have thought Kissinger was so high up.

Victoria judged from her knowledge of the system and from Mark’s contribution to the book, and reading between the lines of the book that Mark was mind controlled. She thought that he was used as a honeypot / survivor round up operation to lure in other defectors from the system. This ties in with the stories of how he would deny that other survivors eg. Brice Taylor and Kathleen Sullivan had even been in the mind control programmes. Survivor’s stories were denied, and hence any exposure of the system diminished and delayed with similar effects on the survivor’s healing and recovery. They were directed to places where they could be picked up for reprogramming.

To summarise what Victoria is saying, the whole “Cathy and Mark escape the system” story was the tale of a “swashbuckling hero David fights the system Goliath against overwhelming odds, and rescues a damsel in distress and her daughter” psyop to target and use Mark himself. The objective was to round up more survivors whose programming was breaking down.

