Introduction

The first half of this article is necessary information and research to better understand this part of the Clinton Foundation “child porn” network.

To investigate further into the murky world of the Clinton Foundation child abuse network “child porn” first some research on comic book heros!

Comic Book Heros

Although I had guessed at Captain America and suspected the green man as the Hulk, I had no clue as to who the figure in red was. This turns out to be Ironman.

It was interesting that both Captain America and the Hulk have as their character background “supersoldiers” often associated with the Monarch/ MK Ultra project. The Hulk actually had Dissociative Identity Disorder - caused by incestuous child abuse from his father. All of these five superheros have alter egos indicative of trauma based mind control.

Captain America - Captain America is the alter ego of Steve Rogers, a frail young artist enhanced to the peak of human perfection by an experimental "super-soldier serum" after joining the military to aid the United States government's efforts in World War II, [4].

Iron Man - A wealthy American business magnate, playboy, philanthropist, inventor and ingenious scientist, Anthony Edward Stark suffers a severe chest injury during a kidnapping. When his captors attempt to force him to build a weapon of mass destruction, he instead creates a mechanized suit of armor to save his life and escape captivity. Later, Stark develops his suit, adding weapons and other technological devices he designed through his company, Stark Industries. He uses the suit and successive versions to protect the world as Iron Man. Although at first concealing his true identity, Stark eventually publicly reveals himself to be Iron Man. Iron Man [5].

Batman is the alias of Bruce Wayne, a wealthy American playboy, philanthropist, and industrialist who resides in Gotham City, [6]. Later he was known as the Dark Knight.

The Hulk - character, who has dissociative identity disorder (DID), is primarily represented by the alter ego Hulk, a green-skinned, hulking and muscular humanoid possessing a limitless degree of physical strength, and the alter ego Dr. Robert Bruce Banner, a physically weak, socially withdrawn, and emotionally reserved physicist, both of whom typically resent each other. Banner's DID formed from being abused by his father Brian as a child and that the alter egos known as Fixit and the Devil/Immortal Hulk originally manifested during his childhood, with a malevolent identity embodying his guilt, shame, and regret towards his father (based on him) manifesting as the Guilt. Mantlo's "Crossroads of Eternity" stories (#300–313 (Oct. 1984 – Nov. 1985)) explored the idea that Banner had suffered child abuse. Writer Peter depicted Banner as suffering dissociative identity disorder (DID), [7]. In the 2008 Incredible Hulk Film Bruce Banner becomes the Hulk as an unwitting pawn in a military scheme to reinvigorate the "Super-Soldier" program through gamma radiation, [9].

Superman was born on the fictional planet Krypton and was named Kal-El. As a baby, his parents sent him to Earth in a small spaceship moments before Krypton was destroyed in a natural cataclysm. His ship landed in the American countryside, near the fictional town of Smallville. He was found and adopted by farmers Jonathan and Martha Kent, who named him Clark Kent. Clark developed various superhuman abilities, such as incredible strength and impervious skin, [8].

There is a whole interconnected comic book world, based on the superheros Features of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Winter Soldier Program, Project Rebirth, [9a].

The connection between Superheros and Superheroines with monarch mind control is strong, as Fighting Monarch has written about his own programming with Wonderwoman Fighting Monarch and Mk Ultra Satanic Cartel Signalling in Underground Comics [10].

He has also written on the mind controlled the mind controlled Lynda Carter Wonderwoman. The Whore of Babylon Lynda Carter, Fake Feminism and the NWO [11] and Mia Khalifa who has batman tattoo Fighting MK Ultra Project Monarch Mia Khalifa and Satanic cartel Signalling [12].

It seems that just as Disney films, Wizard of Oz and Alice in Wonderland are used for Monarch mind control programming, so are the Marvel and maybe other comic book superheros are as well. Marvel Entertainment LLC have been owned by the Disney Corporation since 2009.

Marvel “superheroes” are now being used for the Covid psyop, no doubt hugely profitably for Marvel.

Super Hero? More like Super Lame. Pfizer sponsors a new Marvel comic. [59]

Pfizer sponsored a story in which the plot itself is “bought”. It centres around a grandfather waiting for his jab at a clinic that comes under attack by the Avengers villain, Ultron.

Indoctrinating children into injecting gene therapy products that are not fully tested, and that have fraudulently received emergency use authorisation, left hundreds of thousands of people damaged or dead is no doubt profitable but morally disgusting and scientifically unethical.

But for Pfizer, BioNTech, Marvel, Disney, Twitter, regulators and politicians no low is too low in the race to the demonic bottom to carry out the genocidal programme of the NWO…

Hopefully this will wake more people up to the programming and to the covid con.

Kylie Jenner, the daughter of Illuminati High Priestess Kris Jenner is getting in on the superhero act with a Batman makeup range.

She's gone batty! Kylie Jenner wears a mask with bat ears in teaser for Batman makeup collaboration that has colors named Pow! and Catwoman [64]

The catwoman colour name is a nod to the monarch mind controlled beta kittens which the Kardashians are. The bat masks are also very similar to cat masks, with long fingernails as claws.

This Batman makeup will have the effect of spreading the recognition and programming further. Blue and yellow/gold programming prominent, as it was in Covid and Ukraine media psyops.

The Marvel superhero characters are tied into the child trafficking and abuse networks by the child traffickers themselves, who use the names of superheroes as code words or personal nicknames eg Hulk, Batman, Bruce Wayne, etc. and the superhero images as fronts for secret, hidden child abuse, animal abuse and gay porn images.

Louis CK

Someone has kindly identified Louis CK from the photos I included in Baby King 3 [52]

I do not know exactly why Louis CK was placed with the other photos on Tumblr. He was apparently one of America’s premier comedians, until he fell from grace at the time of the “me too” revelations. He admitted masturbating in front of many women. He certainly talks about pedophilia alot, but whether that is edgy humour or more worrying reasons I cannot say from the small amount of research I have done.

2015 May 17 New York Times Did Louis C.K. Go Too Far With ‘Mildly Racist’ & Pedophile Monologue On ‘SNL’? archive [56a]

2017 Nov 7 New York Times Louis C.K. Crossed a Line Into Sexual Misconduct, 5 Women Say [58]

2020 Mar 11 Washington Post Louis C.K.’s sexual misconduct tanked his career. Now he’s selling out theaters [57]

The worst case possible scenario is that he personally somehow connected to this Clinton Foundation pedophile “porn” network, but his photo may just have been used by Hell Resident to signal some type of embedded “porn”.

A search for the worlds Happiness is a Stage a Spotlight and a Microphone link goes to Hell Resident’s [Gregory Remington’s] Tumblr [60]

Gregory Remington “Baby King”

Tracy Remington was ex wife of Gregory Remington “The Baby King” who ran the Clinton Foundations child and animal rape and filming in McMinnville Oregon.

When Tracy found out that her husband was into pornography in 2008 she confronted him and after 6 days of being beaten up, she fired a shot passed him. For that she was locked up for 18 months.

In McMinnville, Tracy’s husband was not brought to justice for his violence but Tracy was, for what seemed like an excessive sentence for giving a warning shot to a physically abusive husband.

When Tracy was trying to find out what her husband was up to and when her husband had got her 8/9 year old son involved whilst she was in prison, she investigated what he was up to on the computers by syncing her computer to his secretly. This is how she found out the following.

McMinnville - Hub of Clinton “Child Porn” Network

To put Oregon into geographical perspective for non US readers. It is on the East coast towards the North.

Within Oregon State, McMinnville is situated in Yamville County in the North West of the State.

McMinnville is 36 miles from Portland and 50 miles from the coast and has a population of about 35,000.

I have previously covered that Tracy said that

Gregory Remington went by the nicknames Baby King, Red, Ed, G, GR, Batman, Bruce Wayne and Dark Knight, GR-ill-Ed cheese, Big Red baby

Cop involved goes by the names M, Superman, the Hulk, marshmallow, m harsh, m mellow and peanut butter (pee nut butt her) and protein balls (pro teen balls).

The FBI, the County Sheriffs and the McMinnville Police were involved

The child abuse network operates on the dark web via Tor Onion Router in Seattle and encryption of the “Batcave” streaming live feeds of child and baby torture and bestiality

Child abuse images were embedded within normal pictures and accessed via code words

Code words used include Mac and Cheese, Mac Daddy, Big Mac, Grand Mac, Mac Junior, Burger, Cheeseburger

As I detailed in my last blog on McMinnville, BK4 The Case of the Missing McMinnville Doughnut [65] I was told some interesting information

“ Iron Man” was code for porn sites either some of all through run through law enforcement

" Killer Doughnuts " was code for the cops in that area that were “running porn”

“ SugarRush” was the code for the dark web that led to Clinton Foundation’s dark web ring in Seattle on the Tor Onion Router.

#MustacheRides or #MoustasheRides

This caused me to review, reassess and re-evaluate all the information which I blogged in the first 3 posts…

The Baby King 1– Gregory Verne Remington [50]

The Baby King 2 – Tracey Interviews with Honeybee [51]

Baby King 3 Clinton Foundation Pornography HQ McMinnville [52]

Ironman

So with all that background information, now that I understand that this figure below is Ironman then the words make sense “losing his freedom forced him to become his deadliest weapon” as this is part of the ironman origin story. But I still do not know the code “meaning” which tells the porn / child abuse seekers what type of pictures are embedded inside. eg Were all Ironman pictures the ones used for the Ironman Police “gay porn” network to indicate embedded gay porn?

Not knowing previously about Ironman, I had missed the Ironman baseball caps that Tracy-Jo was wearing. This first photograph marked Feb 27 2014 was before Tracy was overtly publicly whistleblowing. Marked Hat Fetish!! Perhaps it is Tumblr and she is trolling child traffickers?

On this next one Tracy is pointing to some wording /slogan. I am aware the large writing says Ironman, does anyone know any of the other writing? My email is cathyfox[at]zoho.com

Tracey has also said…

I found out the FBI, the cops, the sheriffs in McMinnville Oregon were all a part of it. I’m praying to God that McMinnville Oregon, the cops, the sheriff, all of them that are involved will go down, because I know who you are, I know who you f***ing are, do you get it? He [Greg] was catering to the elite of the elite of the elite, ok? He was in with George Soros, Sony, Capitol Records, Sirius XM, all of these f***ing Satanic rings. [50]

Who in the hell do you tell when the authorities are involved?

This is a good point, and telling authorities often results in trumped up charges against you.

Yes of course, its par for the course if you take on the establishment / deep state / pedophile networks. Those that say that kind of thing are further victimising survivors and whistleblowers. Police, lawyers, judges, courts, politicians are ALL in on the networks.

These are some of the whistleblowers and child abuse campaigners targetted way back in 2015 in Britain. Child Sexual Abuse Campaigners and Whistleblowers targeted by state organisations [67] There are many more now not only in Britain but worldwide, especially as more survivor /whistleblowers are coming forward and more perpetrators are getting outed.

Many people seem to forget this. They still bizarrely judge peoples credibility or whether a person is “good” or “worthy” by what the Luciferian controlled justice systems have done or are doing to a person. eg. x has a conviction for y, or is in court for z or even missed court, therefore he or she must be bad. In contrast the corrupt Luciferian child trafficker whose cover is an ex vet with no convictions, or a laywer is made out to be a hero by the same people.

The two 2 videos from my post The Baby King 2 – Tracey Interviews with Honeybee [51] are now autotranscipted. They were 2 of the intended 5 videos that Tracy (as Emma) made with Honeybee. Also transcripted is the first half of one of Honeybee with Hagmann, talking about Tracy. (There are a couple of minutes missing from one of Honeybee’s and a couple of weeks before I can use the software free again for the Hagmann if I have time /tech to complete this )

2022 Sept 28 Foxes Extra Blog Tracy Remington Transcripts [53]

2022 Sept 28 Foxes Extra Blog Hagmann /Honeybee Partial Transcript re Tracy [54]

Tracy mentions in one of the videos…

Dirty cops, satanic realm, child porn ring, connected to voodoo doughnuts which has the McMinnville cream doughnut. The moustache stands for the cops and the gay porn that they make, the cops have a porn gay ring that they make. They are raping children. [51]

Tracey tells also that the word PING was used many times and she found out that PING stood for “P in G” which stood for Plaster in Greg. Plaster (spelling?) was a friend /employee of Greg’s who filmed the child /gay /animal “porn” with him. Greg and Plaster were obviously also on screen actors of the McMinville gay porn network, and featured as Plaster inside Greg, PinG. [53]

I am not aware if Honeybee ever released Parts 3, 4 and 5 of videos from the phone calls from Tracey, but if anyone does find them, please contact me.

Tracy had said that the main cop involved goes by the names M, Superman, the Hulk, marshmallow, m harsh, m mellow and peanut butter (pee nut butt her) and protein balls (pro teen balls). [53]

Now who might the Police suspects be from the information that Tracey has provided? Time for some research…

McMinnville Police “Child Porn” Suspects

The local Police to McMinnville are McMinnville Police and they have a website, a twitter account and the Chief of Police also has a twitter account.

McMinnville Police website is here [1]

Twitter Mac Police [15]

Twitter Chief Scales archive [14] archive 2 [14b]

So an initial search of McMinnville Police for anything of relevance…

On the McMinnville Police Chief Matthew Scales twitter account, there was a picture, only the third picture down. I raised an eyebrow, both actually. Research is rarely this productive so quickly…

M… [14b]

Reminder - Tracy had said that the Cop involved goes by the names M, Superman, the Hulk, marshmallow, m harsh, m mellow and peanut butter (pee nut butt her) and protein balls (pro teen balls).

Maybe a coincidence.

Matt Scales Chief of McMinnville Police is a tall, well built, muscled man - a “hulk” of a guy as can be seen in the following two photos… 2 coincidences?

Twitter Chief Matt Scales archive [14b]

Matt Scales, had come into the police in 1993 and been made Chief in 2014/5. He is on the left of centre on the front row.

Twitter Chief Matt Scales archive [14b]

Just on a tangent, Chief Scales showed off his “vaccination” status on his twitter feed. He was injected on 13th January 2021.

Born in 1969 Matt is about 52.

I checked Matt’s Moderna batch for him, on How Bad Is My Batch [44]. It looks like he could be pretty lucky, even though it is a tad ambiguous as the 1, if it is a one, runs into the A. If that is Moderna 041L 201A then from that batch there have been zero deaths and only 9 adverse reactions. However if it is 041L 20A then there have been 58 deaths and over 3000 adverse reactions. Such is the Covid “Vaccination” lottery…

How Bad Is My Batch [44]

Now back to the Mac Police…

Killer Doughnuts

"Killer donuts" or “Killer Doughnuts” was a term used for the cops in that area that were “running porn”.

Voodoo Doughnuts used to have a doughnut called the McMinnville Cream Doughnut. A whistleblower blew the whistle on child abuse and trafficking by voodoo doughnuts. Fiona Barnett, satanic ritual abuse survivor, (abused by Billy Graham amongst others) wrote an article about it [85] and then within hours Billy Graham’s son Franklin Graham had tweeted about Killer Doughnuts, and had a box with the McMinnville cream doughnut prominently displayed.

How did Franklin know about the McMinnville "killer doughnuts"?

Was Franklin part of the child abuse or gay porn network that Tracy said included Voodoo Doughnuts?

Did Franklin make a point of mentioning the “killer doughnuts” as a threat to warn off whistleblowers and to frighten child trafficking survivors and whistleblowers like Fiona from saying more?

Do some of these terms they use activate alters and/ or trigger monarch mind control programming?

The McMinnville Cream Doughnut was renamed the Maple Cream Doughnut a couple of months after Franklin’s tweet and just days after Tracy had made a video exposing the McMinnville Police gay porn network and had mentioned its connections with Voodoo Doughnuts - see Blog BK4 The Case of the Missing McMinnville Doughnut [65]

A gay porn network with symbolism of a brown doughnut filled with cream, Bavarian Cream, as well as a white moustache.

Sugar Rush

This McMinnville Cream Doughnut was posted on Pinterest with the words Sugar Rush:McMinnville Cream Doughnut at Voodoo Doughnut

“SugarRush” was the code word for the dark web that led to foundations dark web ring in Seattle on the Tor Onion Router (a secure browser).

Seattle is in Washington State, the state above Oregon, on the Canadian border.

Seattle is also the City that allowed riots and Black Lives Matter lawless zones to be set up in the BLM manipulated psyop / scenario.

Recently the ex Sealttle Mayor Jenny Durkan appears to have deleted thousands of tweets about the lawless zones - What DOES she have to hide? Lawsuit reveals woke ex-Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan DELETED nearly 200 texts from her phone after letting anarchists set up lawless 'CHOP' neighborhood during BLM riots [62] Meanwhile BLM support haemorrhages as the leaders were found to be corrupt [63].

Seattle appears then to be a stronghold of the globalist / globalist funded/ democrat/ corrupt / child trafficking network. It often seems that almost whole towns, cities or counties are controlled by the Luciferians eg Ashton Wisconsin, Broward County Florida, Salem Massachusetts and Seattle Washington. This allows them to carry out their crimes mostly undetected and unpunished.

Killer Doughnuts - Moustache Rides

The Tony Stark Ironman character, perhaps conflated with the facial hair of Ironman actor Robert Downey Junior seems, in fanfiction, to have become linked to him being a gay icon.

Whether this is the general reason for the connection of Ironman with the police gay porn network, the specific tastes of individuals concerned or some other factor connected to the films or elsewhere I am not sure. However #MustasheRides was another of the codewords for the Police gay porn network.

Perhaps M might know why?

Coincidence 3 - 2022 Twitter Mac Police [15]

McMinnville Police Pizza

Pizza became the most famous child abuse /trafficking code after Pizzagate revealed the codes. For more information on Pizzagate see archived pizzagate thread [87]. Do McMinnville Police have any Pizza references?

There is one mention of Pizza, which involves Chief Matt Scales and Sergeant Mike Huber. Of course one reference in itself does not mean anything but it is another coincidence. Coincidence 4.

I am not sure which one in the photo is Huber. It’s super coincidental that Huber is mentioned.

McMinnville Police tweet about Pizza [15a]

Perhaps someone who has access could check out more about Matt on Matt’s Linked In - Matt Scales - Chief of Police - City of McMinnnville [13] and more on Sergeant Huber.

Having looked at McMinnville Police, then people can come to their own conclusions about who might be implicated in the McMinnville Gay Porn Network allied to the Police and Clinton Child Trafficking network.

Another Policeman either involved or who knew about the network was Michael - Tracey’s school friend and ex lover. She told him about the child network. Michael never did anything. He said

“Stay out of it. Just stay out of it. With a guy like that. You don’t need to be a part of it. Stay out of it.”

Tracey pleaded “My son is involved in child porn. Help me”

“Get him out. Stay out of it”

Michael walked away. [53] At present nothing further is known about Michael.

The Police - the people meant to protect you are involved in Child Trafficking.

It is obviously worth researching who were the Police Chiefs, so far this is the list.

McMinnville Police Chiefs

1990 - 2000 Rod Brown served as police chief until his retirement in 2000 [20]

2000 R. Wayne McFarlin appointed Police Chief. [80]

2006 -2014 Ronald H. Noble appointed Police Chief. [82] 2013-2014 Ron Noble President of the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police [82]

2014 Matt Scales Acting Police Chief? [83]

2015 Jan - present Matt Scales Police Chief [83]

To give an idea of the size and scope of McMinnville Police when Ron Noble was Chief, he led a team of 50 employees, support staff, volunteers and technicians, and oversaw and implemented a $7 million budget. [82]

Tracey says she reported to the police first in about 2008/9? This would have been under Chief Ron Noble. Whether she actually reported to the Police later, when Police Chief was Matt Scales, and Tracey was publicaly whistleblowing, is not certain, but perhaps it would have been a futile and dangerous thing to do.

Moving on to the Sheriffs.

Sheriffs

Sheriffs appear to be elected for 4 year terms. Yamhill County is one of the 36 counties in the U.S. state of Oregon. As of the 2020 census, the population was 107,722. The county seat is McMinnville. [70] The Sheriffs for Yamville County were…

c.1990’s Sheriff Lee Vasquez

2003 Jan - 2007 Jan. Sheriff Jack Crabtree [39]

2007 Jan - 2011 Jan Sheriff Jack Crabtree [39]

2011 Jan - 2015 Jan Sheriff Pat Garrett

2015 Jan - 2019 Jan. Tim Svenson [24]

2019 Jan - 2023 Jan? Current Sheriff - Tim Svenson [24]

Sheriff Jack Crabtree

Sheriff Pat Garrett

Sheriff Tim Svenson

Sheriffs are voted on in November and take office the following January.

To give an idea of the size /scope of County Sheriffs Department in the US, then in 2003 Sheriff Crabtree was in charge of 196 personnel that included Deputy Sheriffs, Detectives, Civil Process Service, Search and Rescue, a 250 bed Jail facility, Emergency Management, Dog Control, Court Security, Marine Patrol, Forest Patrol, Citizen Volunteers and a Mounted Posse. [39]

Tracey seems to have notified the Sheriff’s office in March 2013, after her parole conditions had finished. She felt they tried to implicate her…

I have come up against dirty cop, the sheriff's with the FBI in the office, trying to out Greg as a paedophile and I had it on silver platter, I had websites, people's names, children's names, all handed to them. And they shut me down in 12 minutes. And I knew that guy was a plant unbelievable. [53] Transcript 1 c. 1min50s

Another time Tracey says c 27 mins Transcript 2

And I actually called the FBI in the sheriff's office is all on a silver platter. This is the fourth time I had contacted the FBI because it's the first time Special Agent Monty Walden, on to the second time with a whole different guy. Now the third time I couldn't get through, and then the fourth time, I had a silver platter, I went straight to the sheriff's office. I go into the sheriff's office with all of this information and he's like, Well, did you see the child porn? He's trying to implicate me right there, honey bee. He's trying to he's trying to get me to say I saw the child porn when I'm telling you. There's pictures embedded in images. And I saw my son embedded in child porn in images. And I couldn't get him away from Greg. I can't get them away from him. And he shut me down in 12 minutes. And I knew right there I knew that son of a bitch was a plant. He was a part of it. The Sheriffs were part of it. Michael [childhood friend and later policeman] was a part of it. And Michael gets even worse because I went back to him again. I'm telling them all this stuff. He ended up walking away from me. [53]

It appears Sheriff’s Office did nothing. The Sheriff would have been Pat Garrett, and it appears they were equally useless under Tim Svenson.

Why would nothing have been done by the Sheriff when there was clear evidence of child trafficking and abuse, with websites names and perpetrators and well as child victims names?

Why was it shut down in only 12 minutes when Tracy reported it?

Were the Sheriffs part of the gay pron, animalc child trafficking network or just complicit by covering up?

FBI

The main office in Oregon is Portland with Resident agencies in Bend, Eugene, Medford, Pendleton and Salem. Wikipedia List of FBI Field Offices Oregon [71]

Tracy mentions she says that the first time she told FBI Special Agent Monty Waldron [53]. Approximately 2008 Oct c.10 Tracey rang FBI and told Special Agent Monty Waldron about it.

This is the fourth time I had contacted the FBI - first time Special Agent Monty Waldron… second time with a whole different guy… third time I couldn’t get through… the fourth time I had a silver platter, I went straight to the sheriff’s office. I go into the sheriff’s office with all of this information on he’s like, Well, did you see the child porn? He’s trying to implicate me right there... He’s trying to get me to say I saw the child porn. There’s pictures embedded in images. And I saw my son embedded in child porn in [thumbnail] images. [53]

Not understanding the US system then for me it is unclear from the transcript whether Tracy means she tried to report this child porn network officially four times rather than to the FBI four times? Or perhaps she does mean 3 times by phone twice being successful, and then she met FBI at the Sheriffs Office as well as the Sheriffs. Not sure.

Why did Monty Waldron and the FBI do nothing after having a “child porn” network reported to them with websites, perpetrators and child victims names?

Are the FBI also involved in this network? Are the FBI complicit in covering up child trafficking?

I am not sure yet whether Tracy posting this picture of Anthony Weiner aka Carlos Danger has any connection to the Police network but he has a simlar moustache added…

Summary and Discussion

Tracey said she knew the policemen who were involved in the child trafficking and abuse network which included animal abuse and porn and a Police Gay porn network. She had said one was called M or Hulk. The Chief of Police Matthew Scales wears a hat with an M and certainly appears to be a physical build that could be nicknamed Hulk.

Code for the Police Gay Porn network was the Killer Doughnuts. Voodoo Doughnuts had their own McMinnville Cream Doughnut as a symbol of this. Days after Tracy revealed this information, Voodoo Doughnuts renamed the McMinnville Cream Doughnut as the Maple Cream Doughnut.

#MoustacheRides was code for the Police gay porn network, the McMinnville cream doughnut had a distinctive moustache, and there is a photograph of M clowning around with a plastic moustache.

The Police account tweeted about Pizza, a well known child trafficking code, and about Pizza in relation to Chief Matt Scales and Sgt Huber.

All coincidences?

Nothing was done about child trafficking and abuse network when it was reported to the Police, Sheriffs and FBI. The whistleblower was victims by the judicial system as well as by sophisticated harassment.

The Chiefs at the time of Tracey reporting were

Police Chiefs Ron Noble and Matt Scales

Sheriffs Pat Garrett and also they have done nothing since under Tim Svenson

FBI - only name mentioned is Monty Waldon.

In view of Police taking no action to reports of child trafficking, then it is disturbing to find that Police also have representation on Yamhill County Multidisciplinary Child Abuse Team and Governor’s Task Force to Combat Child Maltreatment. [42] No doubt there are others teams and committees as well. If the Police are involved in the child trafficking, then they also have extra means to stop the reporting and investigation of it by these other avenues. Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police also is a powerful body, where a quiet word could frustrate public reports of child trafficking.

Furthermore there are secretive groups like the masons, whose allegiance above the 32nd degree is found to be to Lucifer. All masons have made oaths and have allegiances to others which are higher than their allegiance to the police. It makes a a mockery of the police serving the public, as is evidenced by doing when provided chapter and verse on child trafficking.

Just as an example of connections that are now in the public domain - Rod Brown and Ray Steele were both officers in Salem Police, both neighbours and both became masons. Steele became Sheriff of Polk County Sheriff and Brown was made Steele’s undersheriff before becoming McMinnville Chief of Police 1990-2000 [20]. It’s an incestuous world even without the secretive connections via freemasonry, of which most information is kept private.

This post has concentrated on law enforcement’s connections to the child trafficking, the actual network according to Tracey and Honeybee is far bigger. Honeybee says that it’s far bigger even than Podesta and Hillary Clinton. She mentions embedding images into ads to steer people to child pornography, popup ads in Farmville and elsewhere, with Mark Pincus of Zynga connected. Honeybee also mentioned Sony, Capitol Records, George Soros, Sirius XM, Cynthia and Hugh Boone as well as people in government and medical board and art transferred by diplomats. [51]

The problem in taking these networks down is that FBI, Police and government are all involved in the pedophile networks. They use Vault 7 technology and Cherry Blossom technology to harass and stop whistlebowers and evade justice.

We need Proof of Life on Honeybee

Honeybee was an important part of bringing Tracey’s information to the public. She said it was her life’s mission to expose child traffickers. What happened to Honeybee? She suddenly disappeared from social media with no explanation and there has been no proof of life.

Craig Sawyer was known to be in contact with and an acquaintance with Honeybee. She had interviewed him at his home. Has Honeybee’s disappearance anything to do with Craig Sawyer? Kids Inc. Where is the Movie, the Money and Honeybee? [86]

Anyone who has proof of life on Honeybee please contact me.

Previous Posts on Clinton Child Trafficking Network

I would recommend any survivor or whistleblower to create a timeline. It makes things much easier when you decide to tell your story for yourself and anyone helping you. You can make one 100 times more easily and more accurately than someone trying to do it from bits and pieces of your public story.

Timeline of events surrounding McMinnville Child Trafficking Network

Sometimes it is difficult to understand what dates Tracy means, so do not take this timeline as 100% accurate.

1970 April 13 Tracy’s parents killed in car crash. Raised by mothers father. 1991 father. [53i]

1976 Vasquez was Deputy Sheriff [37]

1990 - 2000 Rod Brown served as police chief from 1990 until his retirement in 2000 [20] [80]

1993 Matthew Scales hired as Police Officer by Rod Brown [20] State Rep. Ron Noble, who was the second person named chief after Brown’s retirement, agreed that he was a visionary. Brown continued to work with law enforcement agencies as a consultant and was involved with the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police. Former Yamhill County Sheriff Lee Vasquez knew Brown well as their tenures overlapped. He kept up the friendship, often visiting in recent months with their mutual friend, Waldo Farnham. Former Polk County Sheriff Ray Steele knew Brown almost all his life. They were schoolmates who graduated from Central High School in Independence in 1964. Steele went into the insurance industry, while Brown joined the Marines. A few years later, both men became officers in the Salem police. Their friendship was further strengthened when both became Masons, and when they became neighbors on the same road. When Steele was elected sheriff, he tapped Brown as undersheriff — who better could fill the position?

1994 Tracy going out with Greg Remington [53]

1997 Tracy married Greg Remington [53]

2000 Police Chief Rod Brown retired [20]

2000 R. Wayne McFarlin appointed Police Chief. [80]

2001 Sept 4 Robert S. Mueller, III FBI Director September 4, 2001- September 4, 2013

2001 Sept 11 Greg Remington saw Twin Towers 911 taken down, he wanted power of whoever did that. [53]

2006 -2014 Ronald H. Noble appointed Police Chief. President of the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police in 2013-2014 [82]

2006 Kim Clement prophet Portland [53]

2006/7 Tracy first began to suspect Greg was into porn in big way, camera equipment etc. [53]

2007 – 2008 Proposed Budget --- Budget Summary General Fund – McMinnville Police [21]

2007 NM Homicide Monty Waldron He was hired by the Bureau in September 2007. He is assigned to the Farmington Resident Agency of the Albuquerque division. His primary investigative responsibilities are crimes occurring in Indian Country. [75]

2008 Iron Man 2008 Film [45]

2008 Feb Sheriff Jack Crabtree [38]

2008 Feb Sheriff Crabtree was appointed then elected Yamhill County Sheriff in November 2002. He will be sworn in on January 2, 2007 to begin his second four-year term in elected office. Sheriff Crabtree commands a full service office that consists of 196 personnel that include Deputy Sheriffs, Detectives, Civil Process Service, Search and Rescue, a 250 bed Jail facility, Emergency Management, Dog Control, Court Security, Marine Patrol, Forest Patrol, Citizen Volunteers and a Mounted Posse. ie Sheriff jan 2003 - Jan 2011 [39]

2008 May 2 Clinton stumps in McMinnville [23]

2008 Hillary Clinton Organisation Oregon archive [22]

2008 Sept/Oct Tracy could see the thumbnail of the pdf but could not. She could hear audio. Tracy hacked into Greg’s emails, going through his office. Found animal porn on his computer, got his systems info and networked her computer to his. 465,000 files on his computer. He set her computer to crash. She reset it. [53] Fake icon on her computer, so it crashed, and so she reset to day before. He beat her up for a week. Threats, she shot past him. She rang the police, swat team came. Arrested her. 6 charges, [53] She shot past him with her gun, and consequently spent 16 and half months in jail. [1] [1a] [53]

2008 Oct 1 Confront Greg [53]

2008 Oct 6 Tracy reset her computer with Gregs info on it. He went mad, she shot gun. [53]

2008 Oct 9 Newspaper stated Woman charged in shooting. Tracy charged [51] [53] screenshots

2008 Oct c.10 Tracey rang FBI and told Special Agent Monty Waldron about it and that she had found 2 child porn thumbnails [53]

2008 Iron Man 2008 Film 1 [45] Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Paramount Pictures. First film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Directed by Jon Favreau from a screenplay by the writing teams of Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, and Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, the film stars Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark / Iron Man alongside Terrence Howard, Jeff Bridges, Shaun Toub, and Gwyneth Paltrow. In the film, following his escape from captivity by a terrorist group, world famous industrialist and master engineer Tony Stark builds a mechanized suit of armor and becomes the superhero Iron Man.

2009 Filmographer Mick Gilem Salem, making pornography in hotels according to Tracy but Tracy did not know it was a satanic cult. Roy Miller and Katerina Bright investigated him for 9 months [53]

2009 Jan 9 Tracey tells cop she knew Mike ccc [53]

2009 Jan 16/7 sold her ring, facing a conviction, indonesia? Sony, Capitol Records, he goes through clinton foundation network. [53] 2009 January 16 and 17. Kim, comment live in Albany, Oregon ??

2009 Tracey convicted, sentenced to 2 years. She had traumatic bonding syndrome and healed in prison. [53]

2011 Nov bio of Crabtree [40]

2011 Mar Greg say he got in too deep and can’t get out.

2011 Mar 21 Came out of prison. [53] [54?

2011 Apr Went back to Greg for sake of children etc [53] Son played x box all the time, worldwide. Greg had groomed him. Greg using camera equipment, Tracy wrote down numbers he rang, investigated him in secret but did not mention anything to keep on right side of parole. Saw Ping p in g plastering greg , codenames, codewords, Farmville, game then porno behind the game.

2012 Yamhill Sheriff Jack Crabtree [42] He has served on various teams such as the Yamhill County Major Crimes Team and the Yamhill County Multidisciplinary Child Abuse Team.

2011-13 Tracey on parole for 2 years [53] 2012 she reporting to the police. [53]

2013 Tumblr Hell Resident archive 2013 [55a]

2013-2014 Association Chiefs of Police in 2013-2014 [82]

2013 March onwards FBI 2013 March onwards. She found the stuff, they were watching, [53]

March 2013 found all the stuff, they were watching, ? The cop. This is what he’s doing Mike. Stay out of it. Just stay out of it with a guy like that. You don’t need to be a part of it. Stay out of it. in child porn. My son is involved in child porn. Get him out. Help me. Stay out of it. I said there’s any and he walks away from me. I’m in my car. 2013 sown tags in clothes, called fbi , 4 times, sherriffs office [12 mins,, ] michael [53]

I actually called the FBI in the sheriff’s office is all on a silver platter. And it was gonna take you to do this. This is the fourth time I had contacted the FBI because it’s the first time Special Agent Walden, on to the second time with a whole different guy. Now the third time I couldn’t get through, and then the fourth time, I had a silver platter, I went straight to the sheriff’s office. 12 mins [53] farm stuff, popups, links to maps, In G land ie greg

2013 Oct 21 Oregon Live.com McMinnville woman, 71, identified as victim in fatal crash [27] Sergeant Michael Huber

2014 Matt Scales Acting Police Chief? [83]

2014 Tracy posts wearing Ironman hat []

2014 Matthew Scales becomes acting Police Chief ? []

2014 Nov 19 Huffington Post Robert Downey Jr. Discovers Gay Fan Fiction Photo After Googling Himself [68]

2015 Jan 5 Sheriff Tim Svenson Sheriff Tim Svenson elected Nov 2014, sworn in as 30th Sheriff of Yamhill County on January 5th, 2015. He began his second term as on January 7th, 2019. [24]

2015 Jan Matt Scales Appointed McMinnville Police Chief [83]

2015 May 17 New York Times Did Louis C.K. Go Too Far With ‘Mildly Racist’ & Pedophile Monologue On ‘SNL’? [56]

2015 Jun Tumblr Hell Resident archive [30]

2015 Jun 2 News Register Former sheriff backs Chemeketa scholarships [34] Retired Yamhill County Sheriff Lee Vásquez and his wife, Erma, have donated $100,000 to the Chemeketa Community College Foundation. [Alot of money for a public official sheriff?]

2015 Jul 12 cathyfoxblog Child Sexual Abuse Campaigners and Whistleblowers targeted by state organisations [67]

2015 Oct Tumblr Hell Resident archive [55c] [others]

2016 Twitter Tracy-Jo Remington, @PantherEyez808 valuable archive here [2a]

2017 Jun 22 Mellisa Honey Zaccaria had a conversation with Tracy-Jo about her husbands producing child and baby rape material. [affid]

2017 Nov 7 New York Times Louis C.K. Crossed a Line Into Sexual Misconduct, 5 Women Say [58]

2018 March 15/16 Gregory Remington died of an aneurism in Oregon. [1] [1a]

2018 Mar 28 Fighting Monarch Fighting MK Ultra Project Monarch Mia Khalifa and Satanic cartel Signalling [12]

2018 Jul 24 Liz Crokin @LizCrokin tweet re Jayz killing someone [4]

2018 Jul 25 cathyfoxblog Hollywood’s Starting to Crack Wide Open… [4]

2018 Aug 3 Fighting Monarch The Whore of Babylon Lynda Carter, Fake Feminism and the NWO [11]

2018 Aug 4 Original Michael Whalen Video []

2018 Aug 8 Media Matters #Doughnutgate: Online conspiracy theorists target Oregon donut shop with Pizzagate-like claims [31]

2018 Aug 12 ?

2018 Aug 28 Oregon Live That Voodoo Doughnut rumor? There's nothing to it, police say [32]

2018 Oct 19 Fighting Monarch Fighting Monarch and Mk Ultra Satanic Cartel Signalling in Underground Comics [10]

2018 Dec 4 Tracy-Jo Periscope Video made [1] [1a] I found out the FBI, the cops, the sheriffs in McMinnville Oregon were all a part of it. I’m praying to God that McMinnville Oregon, the cops, the sheriff, all of them that are involved will go down, because I know who you are, I know who you f***ing are, do you get it? He [Greg] was catering to the elite of the elite of the elite, ok? He was in with George Soros, Sony, Capitol Records, Sirius XM, all of these f***ing Satanic rings. [50]

2018 Dec 5 Tracy-Jo Periscope Video transcript by Dannielle Blumenthal [1] [1a]

2018 Dec 5 TCH Video.. of Tracey [] and nw []

2018 Dec 5 Liz Crokin’s @LizFreedomD5 archive here [3a]

2018 Dec 8 -22? Voodoo Doughnuts drop the name McMinnville Cream. Now call that Moustachioed Doughnut a Maple Cream []

2019 Twitter Mac Police Archive [15a]

2019 Twitter Mac Police Archive [29]

2019 Jan 7 Sheriff Tim Svenson Sheriff began his second term as on Jan 7 2019 [24]

2020 Mar 11 Washington Post Louis C.K.’s sexual misconduct tanked his career. Now he’s selling out theaters [57]

2021 Nov 18 Police Policy Committee Agenda November 18, 2021 [oregon] [28]

2021 Dec 4 Yamhill County News Register Former Mac police chief remembered [20] State Rep. Ron Noble, who was the second person named chief after Brown’s retirement, agreed that he was a visionary. Brown continued to work with law enforcement agencies as a consultant and was involved with the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police. Former Yamhill County Sheriff Lee Vasquez knew Brown well as their tenures overlapped. He kept up the friendship, often visiting in recent months with their mutual friend, Waldo Farnham. Former Polk County Sheriff Ray Steele knew Brown almost all his life. They were schoolmates who graduated from Central High School in Independence in 1964. Steele went into the insurance industry, while Brown joined the Marines. A few years later, both men became officers in the Salem police. Their friendship was further strengthened when both became Masons, and when they became neighbors on the same road. When Steele was elected sheriff, he tapped Brown as undersheriff — who better could fill the position?

2022 Twitter Mac Police [15]

2022 Jan Obit Tribute Archive Rodney Clayton Brown [35]

2022 Feb 15 Tracy-Jo’s affidavit Received by Clerk, US District Court, Minneapolis, Minnesota

2022 Feb 16 Tracy-Jo’s affidavit Scanned US District Court MPLS

2022 Apr 30 Yamhill Advocate Yamhill County Sheriff Arrests Two Men for Sexual Abuse of a Child [36]

2022 Aug/Sept Jessie Czebotar affidavits revealed []

2022 Sept 3 Mail BLM leader is accused of pilfering $10M from the organization by local chapters who say he used it like 'personal piggy bank' in explosive lawsuit [63]

2022 Sept 8 wordpress cathy fox blog Kids Inc. Where is the Movie, the Money and Honeybee? [5]

2022 Sept 12 Timothy Charles Holmseth Child Porn, Baby Porn and Animal Porn in US Court, Minnesota [6]

2022 Sept 14 foxy foxy substack The Baby King – Gregory Verne Remington [50]

2022 Sept 16 cathyfoxblog2 The Baby King 2 – Tracey Interviews with Honeybee [51]

2022 Sept 17 cathyfoxblog2 Baby King 3 Clinton Foundation Pornography HQ McMinnville [52]

2022 Sept 28 Foxes Extra Blog Tracy Remington Transcripts [53]

2022 Sept 28 Foxes Extra Blog Hagmann /Honeybee Partial Transcript re Tracy [54]

2022 Sept 30 Substack Foxy Fox Blog BK4 The Case of the Missing McMinnville Doughnut [65]

2022 Oct 7 Laura Dodsworth Super Hero? More like Super Lame. Pfizer sponsors a new Marvel comic. [59]

2022 Oct 7 Daily Mail Pfizer faces backlash for creating pro-vaccine Marvel comic: Experts say PR tactic is ‘ethically dubious in the extreme’ [61]

2022 Oct 17 Mail She's gone batty! Kylie Jenner wears a mask with bat ears in teaser for Batman makeup collaboration that has colors named Pow! and Catwoman [64]

2022 Oct 22 Mail What DOES she have to hide? Lawsuit reveals woke ex-Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan DELETED nearly 200 texts from her phone after letting anarchists set up lawless 'CHOP' neighborhood during BLM riots [62]

