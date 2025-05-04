Introduction

Keir Starmer, and his authoritarian, globalist Labour Government passed the perversely named “Online Safety Act”, Online Safety Act [2], explainer [1].

As with much of the globaalist driven agenda, the name is inverted and the intention of the legislation is to curb free speech and enable the government and globaalists to peddle their disinformation and misinformation unchallenged. Covid and lockdown are perfect examples. Dangerous injections were called “vaccines” and “safe and effective” whilst they labelled effective and safe and already test drugs as for cattle.

Many had predicted the totalitarian nature of this Online Safety Act, some tried to stop it, but it passed largely intact.

Ofcom, the Office of Communications, is the government-approved regulatory and competition authority for broadcasting, internet, telecommunications and postal industries of the United Kingdom. It has been empowered to police the act.

Bitchute and GAB withdraw from UK

Ofcom have been harassing social media platforms and recently this forced two companies to stop their UK customers using their accounts.

Bitchute operate on a freedom of speech, expression and association with a open and inclusive environment for content creators and audiences. They directly blamed the UK Online Safety Act containing “sweeping provisions and onerous corrective meansures” with respect to content moderation and enforcement. They said that Ofcom have been given broad enforcement powers which leaves Bitchute subject to unacceptable legal and compliance risks.

GAB

A few days later Ofcom wanted GAB to disclose information on users and operations. GAB, a free speech platform has seen this type of thing before and it leads to compelled censorship and people thrown in jail for “hate speech”. GAB felt that they had to restrict UK users from accessing their website.

But that is not the end of the tyranny. There is still secondary legislation planned to bring in further controls. When this will come and what it will be I do not know.

Furthermore there is different legislation going though Parliament that also will affect free speech. Under the guise of protecting workers from harassment by customers or clients, then Clause 20 of the UK's Employment Rights Bill clause could effectively ban casual, robust conversations and "banter” in pubs by making landlords liable for customers’ speech. It has nearly passed all the hurdles to being made law, see https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/3737.

The Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill is also a problem according to Claire Fox, demonising home schooling and allowing surveillance.

As I am writing then the EU and UK are limiting some posts on X, I am not even sure under which Acts.

Discussion

Free speech is the bedrock on which all our other freedoms rest.

Starmer, a rampant globalist, has no qualms about his totalitarian and tyrannical action. Government pretends that the Online Safety Act was to prevent misinformation and disinformation and to protect children. However it is quite clearly an attack on freedom of speech that has already caused two freedom of speech advocate platforms to withdraw from the UK.

Freedom of speech is essential. Only recently during covid and lockdown, we experienced the suppression of the truth, as well as mass brainwashing of the population to do as the powers that be wanted. It worked for them. They even had apps reporting when we were nearer than 6 foot from each other, and they tried to force people to wear rags over their mouth and noses.

Having been suspended from Twitter 1.0 several times, for nothing other than telling the truth, the final time and permanent ban for mentioning the word Ivermectin, I realise only too well how they were able to control and silence us. It was a lonely battle for all those who refused the vaccines. If they are able to restrict the truth, restrict our speech again, then we cannot be informed or spread that knowledge to others. The majority of the population who are still not yet awake to the globaalists NWO agenda, will be without essential truths to make informed decisions and consent.

We have experienced how the globaalist tech companies were bribed and coerced during covid to promulgate all sorts of lies, misinformation and disinformation which had profound effects of suppressing all sorts of cures which meant that the “vaccine” which should never have been allowed, actually made it to market and people were given it with no informed consent.

We have experienced after the killings in Southport, how the debate about immigrants was falsely shut down with draconian and autocratic threats, injustice and lies. The very people who lied, shut people down and even locked up the people speaking out against their lies were the ones who gave the dinsinformation.

They only need a few months of our silence to force through the other main planks of their agenda - suppression of speech, digital ID, digital currency and draconian climate change / carbon credit compliance. They will have us isolated and digitally enslaved via a social credit type system with little ability to resist. The globalists will not give up, as they are desperate to introduce their long awaited plans, which are already well advanced. The sooner we resist, the easier it will be or perhaps less difficult is a better way of phrasing it.

Pubs are the institution that probably the most exchange of views happen in. If the authoritarians can target them, then they will, and are. They want to prevent debate. We know the sort of things that the globalists want to bring in. These people like Starmer are just puppets of the globalists and they know that the more there is debate, then the more unpopular the measures will be seen as and the more people will oppose them.

What can we do?

Getting Around Restrictions

Initially to be able to use and support these platforms, then we need to try and get around the restrictions.

GAB I use for several posts a week, as I like to support Free Speech platforms and it is probably the most freespeech of any. It can be accessed via a VPN. VPN’s are useful but not ideal as then all your data is given to the VPN. I don’t trust any not to sell that information, even if you pay for the service. A free VPN’s is Proton, but it is owned by Cern, and unless you pay for it, then it is pot luck which country you are connected to. There is also Privado which offers limited free access.

Update 2025 May 4 As of today, Gab no longer allows VPN’s therefore I cannot use it, and have lost valuable posts / messages that I cannot access. Not good.

Whilst I understand Gab’s view on this, that they have to allow much garbage, spammers and fraudsters and have to use ten times the support load…

…then they are penalising free speech minded people for their autocratic government's action. Can they not let a very minimal service be free, so we can at least exchange basic information? Could they not have warned us, so that we could have arranged for other people to take over our groups that we founded / manage?

VPNs

Privado [11] 10GB of data every 30 days

Proton [12]

I mostly use Odysee for video and that is unaffected, but my second account was Bitchute. That also can be accessed via VPN, but available allowance limits may be eaten up quite quickly.

Work arounds do not solve the basic problem, they only get around it, perhaps temporarily, depending on whether they also target VPN’s. The problem is that our governments are not representing the people, they are representing big business, criminal cabals and the globalist cult and whoever is behind them.

The UK maybe be furthest advanced in this tyranny, and so people in countries not yet affected need to learn from the UK Governments’s behaviour. Watch out for the legislation and try to raise awareness about it before it is passed. It will lead to suppression of speech whatever fancy sounding name they call it to fool you. All efforts must be made to publicise any restrictive legislation that is in the pipeline, get the world’s eyes on it and then we need to try and put pressure on to stop it.

Please feel free to leave suggestions in comments.

In the UK what can we do?

Knowledge and information are the most important things. If we do not have the knowledge or information, we cannot do much. We need to share that information with others who do not know. We need to spread the information about the harms that anti free speech Acts are already doing, and possibly secondary legislation and any other bills that are on the way.

I don’t blame the companies GAB or Bitchute for withdrawing from the UK, we cannot let a few free speech companies fight all our battles for us, all over the world. They are hard pressed as it is. We need to mobilise. We need to support them and we need to fight the Governments that are bringing in this legislations. They are our allies not our enemy.

What they have forced GAB and Bitchute to do, is the tip of the wedge. They will try and force other companies to withdraw or submit to them, until they only have compliant mockingbird, “on message” media left. The UK government has forced Gab, a US company to withdraw their service to the UK.

Already people are being jailed for social media messages, and there is already two tier justice, politically driven. Do not accept plea deals, plead not guilty, they are using coercion and not law to drive their agenda.

Join and spread the information about organisations fighting the imposition of these laws and tactics. As far as I know only two organisations are fighting to stop this type of thing, the Free Speech Union and Big Brother Watch. If there are others please put their links in the comments.

Big Brother Watch [4]

Twitter Big Brother Watch [5]

Free Speech Union [6]

Twitter Free Speech Union [7]

Join other Free Speech Platforms

Gab [8]

Bitchute [9] video

Odysee [14] video

Bastyon [10]

Telegram [15] Less free speech since owner arrested in France in a sting

We have just seen the dedication it took to turn the corner on the extremist trans demon, all to reiterate the common sense position that trans women are biological men, not women in the Equalities Act. Nothing is going to be easy, but if we allow them to stifle free speech, everything gets much harder.

Some Ideas

You could try make Freedom of Information requests, to Ofcom, It may seem small action but it may help get information and every little action puts some pressure on and shows some level of opposition. It shows other people that some resistance is happening. WDTK [3] is a good site to do this on.

Letter to MP’s. In numbers they work.

Alert the US government / Trump / Musk to the problems of the lack of free speech in the UK. It appears that they are advocates of free speech and will be able to raise awareness and may include free speech as a condition of any trade deals. Beware though the US is also in favour of the technocracy.

Issues that are linked to free speech are facial recognition, surveillance, censorship, encryption.

They are already saying that we are entitled to private conversation but only if we don’t offend.

The government decides what is offensive and these tyrannical people will not stop.

Starmer has already said he is sending drones to spy on fly tippers, just as they sent drones to spy on people breaking covid regulations, being in the countryside too far from your home etc. You can be sure that drones will be used to snoop on private conversations and induce a sense of fear.

This is only a short post, and does not have many ideas. It is outside my normal posts of child abuse, mind control and ritual abuse. However I thought it important to do my bit to bring attention to this censorship, and alert others that it is now happening in Britain. Free speech platforms are being forced to withdraw from Britain by Ofcom’s action.

Take some action, before it is too late. Any ideas please put in comments.

Update 2025 May 4 eveming Another example the Fraud Error and Recovery bill apparently allows mass spying.

