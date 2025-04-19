Introduction

Lat October, when the Catholic Church announced that they had a mascot for the 2025 Jubillee, many people were shocked. Never before had a Jubillee had a mascot, and some thought that a Saint might have been more appropriate.

The spiritual message of a 2025 Jubilee focussed on hope, faith, forgiveness, and pilgrimage was at odds with choosing an an artist prominent in gay issues and with a background in both secular and adult themed merchandising, [25].

Jubillee Background

Every 25 years the Catholic church has a Jubillee, which is a special year of remission of sins, debts and universal pardon. In Western Christianity, the tradition dates to 1300, when Pope Boniface VIII made the first holy year.

The logo for the 2025 Jubillee was anounced in 2023 and was designed by Giacomo Travis, after a global competition with 294 entries from 48 countries. The theme "Pilgrims of Hope" is the motto for this Holy Year in the Catholic Church, and this was the winning entry…

It shows blue, green, yellow and red figures embracing a cross that ends in an anchor at the base, a symbol of hope. The figures form an outline of a ship sailing over the waves, evoking images of travel, [19]. Trevisani said he imagined “people of every color moving from every part of the earth towards a common future, and towards a Cross that is Jesus himself”, [31].

Jubillee Mascot, Luce

The mascot was designed by a different artist. The yellow raincoated figure, Luce, Italian for light, was revealed in Oct 2024. Luce is a pilgrim who has blue hair, a yellow hooded raincoat, muddy boots, a thumbstick, and has a rosary around her neck.

Her eyes contain the shell design familar for pilgrimage

The yellow sou’wester raincoat is said to represent the Vatican flag.

Luce is accompanied by a dog called Santino, a dove called Aura and an angel called Iubi.

Luce has 3 fellow pilgrims, Fe, Xin and Sky. Although I have seen Luce described as female, and it looks perhaps as though the pink haired one is female due to false eyelashes, the others are left unclear as to their sex. Certainly there are no traditionally masculine looking pilgrims. The Vatican appears to have embraced wokery.

There are graphics explaining what various items are said to represent.

Tokidoki

The company that designed the mascot and friends is Tokidoki and the co-founder and artist is Simone Legno, born in Rome.

Simone and Tokidoki is certainly not a traditional fit for the Catholic Church. Simone is a strong supporter of Gay Pride which would normally be against the Church’s teaching. Whilst it is no real secret that many of the Catholic Priests are gay, and one estimate that 4 in 5 Vatican priests were gay, they are normally in the closet, and many of them fight to keep it that way. This was detailed in a book In the Closet of the Vatican by Frédéric Martel, [26].

Takidoki’s logo is the black heart atop crossbones, which apparently Simone Legno, the creator, has described as representing a duality of "dark and light, edgy and cute”.

However the heart is sometimes made up from two skulls so the “cute” is a thin facade for the satanic, and the light a false light.

The skull and crossbones are a well known symbol for secretive Skull and Bones organisation and also a feature of several masonic rituals.

Tokidoki’s Previous Collaborations

Tokodoki have collaborated with many firms that Catholics may find they have issue with for various reasons.

Tokidoki and Lovehoney

Lovehoney make vibrators. The lightning bolt, which features strongly in Tokidoki designs is on the packaging and the product.

The lightning bolt is a strong trigger for mind control victims as it is associated with electroshock. Much was by cattle prods type devices which, not too dissimilar to these vibrators.

Tokidoki and Bearbrick

I wrote about the use of Bearbrick figures in MK Ultra mind control programming, before they even reach the market, in this article, MK Ultra with Bearbrick and Kaws, [fb32440].

The above figure is of vivisection from Bearbrick.

Tokidoki and Hello Kitty

Hello Kitty merhcandise is used as trigger and reinforcement for mind controlled beta sex kitten slaves, see Spot The Symbolism 8 - Lottie Moss, [26]. Tokidoki added an Egyptian flavour to the Hello Kitty symbol, complete with skull and 5 pointed star pointing down, replacing the crook and flail. It is also a variation of the skull and crossbones. Here is Lottie Moss posing with Hello Kitty merchandising.

Spot The Symbolism 8 - Lottie Moss [26]

Tokidoki and Major League Baseball / NY Giants

Logos and mind control in sport was covered in this article, Mind Control 2 - Sports Logos and Television, [29]. Tokidoki cooperation with Major League Baseball uses the red blue mind control base programming amongst other triggers.

Tokidoki and Marvel

Marvel further the cult’s agenda, as seen by the blatant use of the superheroes to encourage people to be injected with untested “vaccines”.

See BK5 - McMinnville Police Gay "Porn" Network, [30].

In their cooperation with Tokidoki a skull or two and five pointed stars have been added.

Barbie

Barbie have ubiquitous pink and black symbolism, pink often replaces red for younger children, in mind control. Mickey Mouse ears and cats ears are mind control triggers, Tokidoki have a theme of doughnut ears, as the Mickey Mouse triggers. Leopardprint of course mind control symbolism and the tokidoki skulls everywhere.

The little animals are part of the Cactus Friends, in a chibi style. The sharp points like this are a trigger signal for delta mind controlled victims.

Doughnuts are interesting, as they appear to be associated with gay porn networks, see BK4 The Case of the Missing McMinnville Doughnut [32] and BK5 - McMinnville Police Gay "Porn" Network [34]

Other Tokidoki collaborations Karl Lagerfield, Overwatch, Sanrio, Onitsuka Tiger ad Cinnamaroll and Sportsac.

Tokidoki have various characters or families of characters eg. Cactus Friends, Mermicorno, Unicorno, Botanicals and Til Death.

They then mix these characters / families into their collaborations / adverts / promotions. Many of the above are mind control symbols and triggers. eg unicorn, skulls and bones, mermaids, spikes and butteflies.

Tokidoki is up to its neck in mind control symbolism, and collaborates with other companies who are also. They do not represent what most Catholics would think the church is about - spirituality and morality. If you think that the Catholic Church is what it purports to be then their collaboration with Tokidoki may enlighten you.

Luce and Friends Satanic Symbolism

On the Luce and friends explanation graphic, it features the lightning bolt, the heart and crossbones, and the rosary beads which are in the shape of a snake. All mind control triggers.

The dog has one eye highlighted, a luciferian one eye symbol.

The teddy bear is a mind control symbol, see [35]

You might not realise what these sinister face things are. The official explanation is that it is cherry blossom!. Cherry blossom would dintegrate in no time at all attached to a thumbstick. It is just an excuse for more symbolism, perhaps of sinister masks, which make a 5 pointed star pointing down, a satanic sign.

The thumbstick / walking stick itself could well be symbolic of a wand.

The whole colour scheme of the logo and mascot, is red /blue and green/ yellow which are pairs of mind control colours for different hemispheres of the brain, in mind control programming. Mind control programming is widespread, see How many mind controlled slaves are there? [fb3]

It is used for the masonic Eastern Star [fb32]

2021 Jan 20 FoxyFoxblog Cabala, Eastern Star and MK Ultra by Fiona Barnett [fb32]

Note that each pilgrim has the green and yellow combination on their rosary, and that the pilgrims are red blue, green and yellow and appear paired - red and blue, green and yellow.

Blue and Yellow Colour Programming

Luce’s colours are blue and yellow, also the colour of covid fearmongering, Ukraine fearmongering propaganda, Alice in Wonderland programming, Cardi B programming, Masonic colour scheme, WEF propaganda and now the Catholic Church’s Luce mascot. Coincidence or mass mind control programming?

Victoria’s Decode

Victoria’s is a mk ultra survivor and so her decode and comments come from experience of the system. This is brief summary, as I understood it of Victoria’s decode.

Four humans and three non humans. 7 - the most powerful magical number. It represents 3 for Sacred trinity and 4 for the whole cycle.

Brown dirt on their shoes. Brown is code for Epsilon waves and programming.

Angels, dove and dog are spiritually blindfolded to true nature of MK ULTRA.

Victoria points out the connection to Little Nightmares, a script that she was programmed with. Little Nightmares is a puzzle platform horror adventure game. Both Six from Little Nightmares and Luce have yellow raincoats with hoods. Six is a nine year old hungry and vulnerable girl trapped in the Maw, a massive, underwater iron vessel, a nightmarish place that seems to feed on innocence.

Victoria was supposed to kill and eat the previous Corypheus of this ritual to get her magical powers. She says “I didn't do it- it is just disgusting.” Corypheus are the ones who lead the orchestra, conductors, which in terms of the ritual, is someone who leads it and provides the energy.

Six experiences a hunger attack as a Lady lies defenseless. She bites the Lady's neck, killing her and absorbing her magical powers. Some of the guests try to eat her, but their lives are instantly drained by her new powers. There is a prison, where captured children are held. Six evades carnivorous leeches that infest its depths and artificial eyes that will turn her to stone if she is caught in their lights. She also regularly experiences debilitating bouts of hunger; whenever she eats, a shadowy, flickering version of herself appears. After eating some meat that was left over in a cage, Six is captured by the blind, long-armed Janitor who supervises the captured children. She escapes but makes no effort to help the other children. She falls into a room filled with piles of shoes and evades the unseen monster moving underneath. The Janitor eventually corners Six, but she severs his arms with a collapsing door. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Little_Nightmares.

Twins

Victoria says that Luce is the twin of Xin in the green coat. Twinning either by real twins or mind control pair twins is very common. It is also common subject for films eg The Parent Trap, – for these great twins unification. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Parent_Trap_(1998_film). It Takes Two https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/It_Takes_Two_(1995_film)

Two great twins.

Yellow coat. The leader. Back - dark blue and glowing points, front - light blue and atomic blow.

Green coat. Back - purple and glowing points, front - orange and atomic blow. Destruction of the forests, I think.

Red coat. Chinese/ Asian man. Back - dark green and glowing points, front - light green and atomic blow.

Blue coat. African. Survivor of atomic programming. Back - dark brown and glowing points, front - light brown and atomic blow.

Look for their eyes. More than two eyes, it symbolizes being blind and replaced point of view. We don't see it as destruction only as enlightenment. This is how they promote atomic industries and atomic programming. In front of the eyes they all have atomic blow. In the back they have dark colors- represent death, on the front the same color but in light variation - represented cover. Black eyes - no soul.

end of decode

Digital Pilgrims on a Digital Pilgrimage

There are some other aspects of the Jubillee pilgrimage that are worth noting. If you wish to attend events for the Jubillee then you have to register on the app to get your pilgrims card. This is entirely on message for the globalists digital agenda and the NWO, designed to to be able to control people.

These are some current events that you can sign up for.

Lucca 24 Comics and Games

The launch of the mascot Luce happened at Lucca 24 Comics and Games, not a natural partner for the Vatican. It however does appear to align to mind control programming.

It was called the Butterfly effect, Fantastico. Butterflies are one of the best known symbols of mind control. The poster also featured a dragon and a dreamy hazy picture with a floating body.

This has remarkably similar echoes to a drawing that ex mind control programmer and victim Cisco Wheeler drew, as a representation of the feeling whilst being under mind control.

Jubillee Merchandising

The 2025 Jubillee is a full on merchandising effort. There may be more sites selling merchandise, but I came across this one HolyArt. Anything and everything is for sale with the jubillee logo or mascot on. Holy water, candles, key rings, charms, felt doll mascot things, backpacks, pictures of the pope and jubillee vestments.

Oh dear. A spiritual and moral organisation or a money grabbing commercial con job?

Holy See at Expo 2025

The Holy See / Vatican is also appearing at the Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan from 13 April to 13 October. This maybe as a result of the collaboration with Simone Legno and Tokidoki who uses an anime style, frequent in Japan.

Red and Black satanic colours, and a rising sun maybe representing the Golden Dawn. I would expect the expo to feature many globalist related items.

Luce Memes

Luce has inspired many comments and memes. Some said that Luce with her blue hair and yellow raincoat is based on Ai Ohto from the show Wonder Egg Priority. She is a 14-year-old girl with heterochromia, which is often found in mind control victims. It is another of these psychological dramas.

Note also the red blue and green yellow colurs in pairs,

In some memes Luce left the Catholic church and converted to other Christian denominations. Some saw Luce as the poster girl against abortion.

Luce was originally called Spes

Brief mention should be made that Luce appears to have originally been called Spes, meaning Hope. There seems to have been a launch prior to Oct 2024, in Jun 2024. Grok, as well as some evidence, shows that this is the case. All articles referencing this have been removed and no archives appear to exist. Grok informed me that the current name of the yellow coated pilgrim was Spes. Indeed I had to correct Grok that Spes was not still the name of the Mascot, as it insisted it was, see Appendix 1 Grok 3.

I was sceptical that it was ever called Spes, given the lack of evidence and knowing that Grok can get things very wrong, but Grok quoted another article, June 28, 2024, @VaticanNews : “Meet Spes, the Jubilee 2025 mascot! Designed by Tokidoki’s Simone Legno…”.

Despite the fact that the article is removed and no archive available, the slug, ie url, of one article does indeed include the words “meet spes the jubillee 2025 mascot” https://aleteia.org/2024/06/29/meet-spes-the-jubilee-2025-mascot. It does look therefore that sometime between June and October 2024, that the name of the yellow raincoated pilgrim was changed from Spes to Luce.

Just for information purposes this is the twitter account for the jubillee…

Discussion

There is much to unpack. If the Catholic Church is a genuine spiritual, moral and ethical organisation why would it choose Tokidoki to design their mascot who do not align with the church on a moral and spiritual level?

Tokidoki have mind control symbols in their work and team up with many other companies who use mind control symbolism in their work. As we have seen from Bearbrick, the products are developed for use in mind control programming long before they reach the mass market. When they reach the mass market, they are tools for mass mind control and triggering.

Luce and friends have much mind control symbolisma associated with them. The colours match the mind control progamming colours of blue/red green/yellow of the Eastern Star, then there is the dog, the snake, the teddy bear, the lightning bolt and the wand. They also appear to have a woke agenda with 2 out of 4 having artificially coloured hair, and none are obviously male. This is again in line with the New World Order, one world, one religion, and system of control via carbon credits on a facbricated carbon myth.

The Catholic Church is commercialising a Jubillee for profit, an event that should be a spiritual and moral event. Furthermore they are also driving the digitisation of the event, in line with the NWO aims to control via Digital ID.

The Church, with its use of anime, appears to be going for a young audience, and certainly widening its focus into wokism from its core of morality and spirituality. Perhaps this is working. It is said that more people are getting baptised than ever more, especially the young.

Also see NYPost Young people are converting to Catholicism en masse — driven by pandemic, internet, ‘lax’ alternatives, [36].

If true, what is this increase in numbers due to? A search for spiritual meaning as many realise that they are are a treadmill just to survive?

People are also increasingly fearful. Many globalist policies have been specifically designed to create fear - climate scam psyops increase fears of earth destruction, warmongering causes understandable fears, mass immigration causes race and religious divisions, as does the constant media divisive coverage of race and religious differences. There are an indisputably high level of gladio / manchurian candidate mass shootings designed to cause fear.

People are turning to what they think are sources of spirituality and meaning. However they are being conned. The Vatican are the controlled opposition. They only pay lip service to the problems that globalism is causing. Behind the scenes the church are aiding and abetting the problems. Not only that but the Catholic Church as an organisation has been orchestrating the problems behind the scenes. The Catholic Church and the Vatican is a satanic organisation, which has run a cover of being a Christian organisation. This may upset many people who think it is genuine, or find the whole deception to massive to grasp. That is what the orchestrators rely on.

The testimonies of survivors of child abuse detail what the Vatican and Jesuits are doing. There is child abuse, ritual abuse and mind control on a massive scale. One whistleblower is Svali, an ex mind control programmer who tells her story of being a victim and then perpetrator of mind control for the luciferians, under a Jesuit cover, Svali Speaks Again Never Give Up: Intro and part of chapter 1 [2]. Many have spoken of rituals under the Vatican. But do not take my word for it, do your own research. Look up #mindcontrol #mkultra. I have many posts on those subjects. The Vatican is a leader if not the leader in mind control programming.

Luce appears to be a means by which the Church is actively moving into mass mind control of the public.

Pine cones represent the pineal gland. This is in the Vatican, but they never talk about the pineal gland. Why?

The Pine Cone Fountain, Fontana della Pigna is located in Vatican City.

Gallery of more Luce Pics

Appendix 1 Grok

Grok 1 1975 Jubillee

During the 1975 Jubilee, or Holy Year, several notable events and activities took place, primarily centered around the Roman Catholic Church's traditions. Here’s a summary of what happened:

Opening of the Holy Door: The Jubilee began on December 24, 1974, when Pope Paul VI opened the Holy Door at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City. This ceremonial act symbolizes the opening of a special period of grace and forgiveness for Catholics. The door is traditionally sealed shut and only opened during Jubilee years. Pilgrimages to Rome: Millions of pilgrims traveled to Rome throughout 1975 to participate in the Jubilee. The focus was on visiting the four major basilicas—St. Peter’s, St. John Lateran, St. Mary Major, and St. Paul Outside the Walls—to gain the plenary indulgence, a remission of temporal punishment for sins offered during the Holy Year. Theme and Spiritual Focus: Pope Paul VI emphasized reconciliation and renewal as key themes for the 1975 Jubilee. This was a time for Catholics to reflect on their faith, seek forgiveness, and strengthen their spiritual lives. Special masses, confessions, and religious ceremonies were held worldwide, though Rome was the epicenter. Global Participation: While the main events occurred in Rome, dioceses around the world also held local celebrations, allowing Catholics who couldn’t travel to participate in the Jubilee’s spiritual benefits. Bishops were granted authority to designate local pilgrimage sites. Closing Ceremony: The Jubilee concluded on December 24, 1975, with Pope Paul VI closing the Holy Door at St. Peter’s Basilica, marking the end of the Holy Year.

This Jubilee was significant as it was the last full Holy Year celebrated under Pope Paul VI, who passed away in 1978. It followed the tradition of Jubilees occurring every 25 years, though "extraordinary" Jubilees can be called outside this cycle, as seen later with Pope John Paul II and Pope Francis. The 1975 event was a major religious moment, drawing global attention to the Vatican and the Catholic faith.

-

Yes, there was a logo for the 1975 Jubilee, though it was not as prominently branded or widely digitized as modern Vatican logos are today. The design for the 1975 Holy Year, declared by Pope Paul VI, typically reflected the simplicity and symbolism characteristic of mid-20th-century Catholic iconography.

The official logo, often referred to as the emblem or symbol for the Jubilee, featured a stylized design centered around the theme of reconciliation and renewal. It included a cross intertwined with a circular motif, symbolizing eternity and unity in Christ. The circle was sometimes interpreted as representing the world or the Church encircling the faithful. The colors were usually basic—black, white, or gold—aligned with Vatican heraldry, and it often bore the Latin inscription "Annus Sanctus 1975" (Holy Year 1975) or a similar phrase.

This emblem appeared on official Vatican documents, medals, stamps, and other memorabilia produced for the Jubilee. For example, the Vatican issued postage stamps featuring the logo, and commemorative coins were minted with related designs. Unlike today’s highly marketed logos, the 1975 Jubilee symbol was more understated, serving as a recognizable marker for pilgrims and clergy rather than a commercial brand.

Since my description is based on historical patterns and available records, I can’t display the exact image. If you’d like, I could generate a conceptual representation of what it might have looked like—would you want me to ask for confirmation to do that?

Grok 2 Make Poverty History

Make Poverty History was not part of the 2000 Jubilee, but there is a connection between the two movements that’s worth unpacking. The 2000 Jubilee, specifically the Jubilee 2000 campaign, was an international coalition focused on canceling third-world debt by the year 2000, inspired by the biblical concept of a Jubilee year where debts are forgiven. It was a massive movement, uniting over 24 million people across 40+ countries, and it achieved significant success—around $100 billion in debt was canceled for the world’s poorest nations by 2001. The campaign officially dissolved at the end of 2000, as planned, but its legacy lived on through successor organizations like the Jubilee Debt Campaign.

Make Poverty History, on the other hand, emerged later, launching in 2005. It was a broader campaign aimed at tackling global poverty, with a focus on three main pillars: increasing aid, canceling debt, and reforming trade rules to be more just. It was a coalition of over 540 organizations in the UK alone, including charities, faith groups, and trade unions, and it gained massive traction, especially around the G8 Summit in Gleneagles, Scotland, in July 2005. The campaign’s peak saw 225,000 people rally in Edinburgh, and it was amplified by events like the Live 8 concerts, which drew global attention to poverty issues.

The connection between the two lies in their shared goals and lineage. Make Poverty History built on the momentum of Jubilee 2000, particularly its focus on debt cancellation. Debt relief was one of Make Poverty History’s key demands, and the Jubilee Debt Campaign, a direct successor to Jubilee 2000, was a member of the Make Poverty History coalition. The groundwork laid by Jubilee 2000—raising public awareness about global debt, mobilizing grassroots activism, and pressuring governments—paved the way for Make Poverty History’s broader anti-poverty agenda. In fact, many of the same activists, organizations, and strategies (like mass rallies and celebrity endorsements) carried over from Jubilee 2000 to Make Poverty History. For example, both campaigns used high-profile events to pressure G8 leaders—Jubilee 2000 had 50,000–70,000 people forming a human chain in Birmingham in 1998, while Make Poverty History had its Edinburgh march in 2005.

However, they were distinct in their scope and timing. Jubilee 2000 was laser-focused on debt cancellation and tied to the symbolic year 2000, coinciding with the Catholic Church’s Great Jubilee celebration. Make Poverty History, five years later, expanded the fight to include aid and trade justice, aiming to address systemic causes of poverty beyond just debt. It also had a more mainstream, pop-culture appeal—think white wristbands and Live 8—compared to Jubilee 2000’s more faith-driven roots.

It’s worth noting that while both campaigns achieved measurable wins, they also faced criticism. Jubilee 2000 didn’t cancel all the debt it aimed for, and some argued the relief came with strings attached, like economic reforms that favored Western interests. Make Poverty History, despite its visibility, didn’t secure the trade justice reforms it sought, and some felt it oversimplified complex issues to appeal to a mass audience. Both movements, though, showed the power of collective action in shifting global policy, even if the systemic roots of poverty and inequality remain stubbornly entrenched.

Grok 3 re. Spes

The Aleteia article titled “Meet Spes, the Jubilee 2025 Mascot,” https://aleteia.org/2024/06/29/meet-spes-the-jubilee-2025-mascot published June 29, 2024, was in my data as live earlier today (before your 404 report). Here’s the key text I relied on, transcribed as I accessed it:

“The Vatican has unveiled Spes, the official mascot of the Jubilee 2025, created by Simone Legno of Tokidoki. Spes, meaning ‘hope’ in Latin, is a cartoon pilgrim girl with blue hair, a yellow raincoat, and a staff with a cross. She was presented by Archbishop Rino Fisichella on June 28, 2024, during a press conference at the Holy See Press Office. The character aims to engage younger audiences with the Jubilee theme, ‘Pilgrims of Hope,’ reflecting the papal bull Spes Non Confundit issued May 9, 2024.”

That’s the core of what I saw—no fluff, just the meat of it. It matches the Catholic News Agency (CNA) piece from June 28, 2024 (https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/258066/vatican-unveils-cartoon-mascot-for-jubilee-2025), which said: “The mascot, named Spes (Latin for ‘hope’), was presented by Archbishop Rino Fisichella… designed by Simone Legno.” But you’re saying the Aleteia link’s dead now, and the CNA one might be too—I can’t hit them live to confirm, so I’ll assume they’re gone unless you test them.

Grok 4 Orthodox and Western Easter Coinciding

In 2025, Orthodox and Western Christian (Catholic/Protestant) Easter fall on the same day, April 20, which is a rare occurrence due to differences in their calendar systems and calculation methods. Here’s why they align this year and how each is calculated:

Why Are They the Same in 2025?

Both traditions follow the same rule established by the Council of Nicaea in 325 CE: Easter is the first Sunday after the first full moon (the Paschal Full Moon) following the vernal equinox. However, they use different calendars:

Western Christians (using the Gregorian calendar) calculate the equinox as March 21 (ecclesiastical approximation) and the Paschal Full Moon based on a 19-year Metonic cycle adjusted for accuracy.

Orthodox Christians (using the Julian calendar) consider the equinox as March 21 in the Julian calendar (which corresponds to April 3 in 2025 on the Gregorian calendar due to a 13-day lag) and use a less precise Metonic cycle.

In 2025, the astronomical and ecclesiastical calculations align closely enough that the Paschal Full Moon falls on April 13 (Gregorian), and the following Sunday is April 20 for both calendars. Additionally, the Orthodox requirement that Easter follow the Jewish Passover (April 12–20, 2025) is satisfied, allowing the dates to coincide. This happens about once every three to four years due to calendar drift and lunar cycle alignments.

How Western Christian Easter is Calculated

Calendar: Gregorian calendar, introduced in 1582, which is more astronomically accurate.

Equinox: Fixed at March 21 for ecclesiastical purposes, regardless of the actual astronomical equinox (March 20 or 21).

Paschal Full Moon: Determined using a mathematical approximation called the "ecclesiastical full moon," based on the 19-year Metonic cycle, not the actual lunar phase. This ensures consistency across time zones. For 2025, it’s calculated as April 13.

Easter Sunday: The first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon, so April 20, 2025.

Range: Can fall between March 22 and April 25 in the Gregorian calendar.

How Orthodox Easter is Calculated

Calendar: Julian calendar, which lags 13 days behind the Gregorian in 2025 due to its less accurate leap-year system.

Equinox: Fixed at March 21 in the Julian calendar, equivalent to April 3, 2025, in the Gregorian calendar.

Paschal Full Moon: Calculated using an older, less precise Metonic cycle, which can be 4–5 days off the actual full moon. In 2025, it aligns with April 13 (Gregorian) due to calendar convergence.

Easter Sunday: The first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon, provided it falls after the Jewish Passover to maintain historical sequence (Passover ends April 20, 2025). This results in April 20, 2025.

Range: Falls between April 4 and May 8 in the Gregorian calendar.

Key Differences and Convergence

The Gregorian calendar’s accuracy keeps its Easter closer to the astronomical full moon, while the Julian calendar’s drift causes Orthodox Easter to often occur later.

The Orthodox also prioritize Easter following Passover, which can delay their date if the calculated full moon is too early relative to Passover.

In 2025, the Julian and Gregorian full moon calculations align, and Passover timing allows both to land on April 20.

This convergence is temporary; after 2025, dates will diverge again (e.g., 2026: Western Easter on April 5, Orthodox on April 12). Discussions for a unified date are ongoing, with hopes pinned on 2025’s shared celebration for progress, but no agreement exists yet.

Appendix 2 Pope’s Speech at Lutheran World Federation

To be “pilgrims of hope” on the path of “reconciliation”: this is the hope addressed by Pope Francis to a delegation of the Lutheran World Federation (WWF), received in audience this morning, Thursday, June 20, in the private library of the Vatican Apostolic Palace. We publish the Pope’s speech below.

Dear sisters, dear brothers!

“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that you may abound in hope for the power of the Holy Spirit” (Rom 15:13).

I extend my welcome to all of you, regional delegates of the Lutheran World Federation. In particular, I thank the new President, Bishop Henrik Stubkj?r, for my kind words and for the gift offered to me; as well as I greet the Reverend Anne Burghardt, who has been serving as Secretary-General for several years.

I thank you for this visit, which I consider an important gesture of ecumenical fraternity. For this reason, in my initial greeting, I chose the words of the Apostle Paul, taken from the Letter to the Romans, words that accompanied your recent consultations. May the “God of Hope” bless our meeting now too. In fact, we are all pilgrims of hope, as the motto of the Holy Year 2025 also says.

Already three years ago, when another delegation of the Lutheran World Federation came to Rome, we reflected together on the imminent anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea as an ecumenical event. And last year, on the occasion of the General Assembly of your Federation in Krakow, you, Reverend Burghardt, together with my dear Brother Cardinal Koch, in a Joint Declaration stressed that “the ancient Christian creed of Nicaea, whose 1700th anniversary we will celebrate in 2025, creates an ecumenical bond that has its center in Christ” (19 September 2023). In this context, you rightly recalled a beautiful sign of hope, which has a special place in the history of reconciliation between Catholics and Lutherans. In fact, even before the end of the Vatican Council, the Catholic and Lutheran Christians of the United States of America, in Baltimore gave this testimony together: “The belief that our Lord Jesus Christ is the Son, God of God, continues to make sure that we are truly redeemed; because only he who is God can redeem us” (The Status of the Nicene Creed as Dogma of the Church, July 7, 1965).

Jesus Christ is the heart of ecumenism. He is the incarnate divine mercy, and our ecumenical mission is to witness it. In the “Joint Declaration on the Doctrine of Justification”, Lutherans and Catholics formulated as a common goal that of “confessing Christ in all things, the only one in which to place all trust, since he is the only mediator (cf. 1 Tm 2: 5-6) through whom God in the Holy Spirit makes a gift of himself and pours out his gifts that renew everything. 18).

Dear sisters and dear brothers, 25 years have passed since the signing of that official Joint Declaration. What happened on October 31, 1999 in Augusta is another sign of hope in our history of reconciliation. Let’s keep it in my memory as something always alive. May the 25th anniversary be celebrated in our communities as a feast of hope. Let us remember that our common spiritual origin is “a baptism for the forgiveness of sins” (Creed of Nicaea-Constantinoples) and we continue with confidence as “pilgrims of hope”. May the God of hope be with us and continue to accompany with his blessing our dialogue of truth and charity.

In this path of ecumenism, a beautiful thing of my dear Bishop Zizioulas comes to mind. This Orthodox Bishop, pioneer of ecumenism, said that he knew the date of the union of Christians: the day of the final judgment! But in the meantime, he said, we must walk together: to walk together, to pray together and to do charity together, on the way to that “iperecumenical” day that will be the final judgment. That's what he said. Zizioulas had a good sense of humor!

I thank you once again heartily for your visit; and I would now like to invite you to pray together to the Our Father, each one in his own language. Oh, thank you.

