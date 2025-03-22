Introduction

I am not a regular of Candace Owen’s podcasts but I did summarise her Brigitte Macron series in my popular post Macroni Baloney [fb32517]. It was important work by Candace investigating the globalists fake history of themselves, as well as the pedophilia angle and transgender angle.

During that series she mentioned MK Ultra, one of the few large podcasters to have done so. Previously she has talked about Kamala’s mother having strong ties to MK Ultra. It is good that a large podcaster is mentioning mind control and MK Ultra. It gets more eyes on the mind control programmes run by Government and nefarious official organisations like the CIA. Hopefully it may lead to questions about the luciferian brotherhood and organisations in power that are hidden.

Kamala and MK Ultra

Candace has been researching Kamala Harris and her provenance and origins. I am not too interested in most of that but I am interested in any possible MK links, particularly McGill which I wrote about ten years ago, when I first learned about MK Ultra and mind control, Mind Control and MK Ultra in Canada [4]. For those that do not know, then millions have gone through mind control programming, including Presidents, see How many mind controlled slaves are there? [fb3]. This means that they are controllable via mind control as well as by blackmail.

The findings about Kamala were that she briefly attended F.A.C.E. School, which stands for Fine Arts Core Education. It is across the street from McGill University with a tunnel connecting the two.

Yoichi Shimatsu said, in an interview with Candace, that Kamala's mother Shyamala Gopalan worked in a monkey lab in California, then after divorcing Harris waited a while before joining the Lady Davis Institute, which is the research arm of the Jewish General Hospital (JGH) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and allied to McGill University. She moved there in the mid 1970’s. Shimatsu said that she was not only in charge of monkey research there, but also in charge of a small patient ward. Candace has said she worked at McGill for 16 years. Kamala’s father is high level Masonry.

It is therefore a likely scernario that Kamala mother was an MK Ultra scientist programming others, and bearing in mind her mothers profession alone, likely that Kamala was a subject of mind control.

This video is the interview with Yoichi Shimatsu

Candace Owens interviews Journalist Yoichi Shimatsu on Kamala Harris's mother involvement in MK Ultra & Kamala's Jewish background! [3]

Relevant Transcript - c. 17 mins Kamala’s mother “worked at the monkey lab there [California] she was into uh uh it's a real strange combination of psychiat.. psychology and simian studies and zoology okay. She was an expert you know training monkeys and all and Madras is an area her hometown where there's a lot of monkeys running around”.

The following video is the one in which Candace says that Kamala briefly went to the FACE school. This is cued up at the right spot and the transcript of the relevant part is below

Jamaica Finally Sent Us Kamala’s Father’s Birth Certificate | Candace Ep 109 [140] #kamala #mcgill #mkultra

… Kamala went briefly to a school next door to McGill, known as F.A.C.E., connected to the campus by an underground tunnel. This was in the early 80s in my Montreal neighborhood. According to a friend who attended F.A.C.E. at around the same time and later sent both her daughters there, it's a spooky school that grooms children for future jobs in media, NGOs, arts -- after she graduated they sent her to Japan there she and a couple of classmates were placed as underage dancers in a Tokyo club catering to pedophile businessmen ...

Longer transcript in Appendix 1.

Discussion

Millions are mind controlled, via secretive programmes such as MK Ultra projects and their successors. This is the Clinton video, and a bit more, only 2 mins long, showing his hypnotic type state.

Odysee Fritz Springmeier CIA Bill Clinton Mind Control [6]

Perhaps around 10% of the population is mind controlled, see How many mind controlled slaves are there? [fb3]. All bloodline families. Virtually all politicians will be mind controlled, as are countless others - media, scientists, doctors etc - they have all their cases covered for whatever messsages they want to push.

So to find Kamala’s family has more connections to the MK Ultra programming is just more confirmation of the likelihood that she is mind controlled, though it must be said the Kamala model is not their best.

Is Candace Controlled Opposition?

Whenever a large podcaster is mentioned, people will always talk about controlled opposition. She may well be controlled opposition, that goes without saying, as many large outlets are. Some people may spend a great deal of time researching that. Some attack perceived controlled opposition on twitter, the virtual market square. From what I have seen, then that approach only entrenches opinion and causes division. I would suggest a blog or website is a better format for any exposure.

Some people ignore all those that they think may be controlled oppoistion. That is throwing the baby out with the bathwater. Most of their material is true. If you can work out what angle that they come from, you can just use the good information and discard the propaganda. If people throw it all out, they are essentially saying that their own discernment is so poor that they cannot tell any truth from propaganda. That is one of the most important skills that people need to develop, and it’s better to start sooner than later.

Bearing in mind that everyone does not have time to deeply research everyone, I feel is is better to listen and discern. I don’t listen to some that are very likely to be controlled opposition, eg Alex Jones. This is not because he is likely controlled opposition from a zionist angle, or that he funded Craig Sawyer who is not what he seems, I just do not like his ranting style. Occasionally I even have to support him, as the psyoppers introduce the free speech type bans on controlled opposition first, to set the precedent for banning others. It’s a game of “find the true information”, and you need to play it, until the masses are more aware of what is really happening.

One subject that large accounts often ignore is mk ultra, or say that the MK programme is finished. There is much survivor testimony to say that this is not true and the mind control programmes go on. Candace is one of the few to mention MK Ultra. I think she does some good work. I personally do not like her style of presentation, but that’s just me, millions obviously do. Whilst she gets mass attention, she is also dropping snippets about MK Ultra, as she does here, and as she did into the very popular Brigitte Macron podcasts. Mind control is hugely important as there are millions under mind control, and it is an essential weapon in the plans of the NWO.

Appendix 1 - Partial Transcript about Kamala’s Mother at McGill [auto transcript]

… never believed it in my heart that Kamala was definitively the child of Donald and Shyamala Gopalan and I only grew more suspicious when we spoke with journalist yoichi shimasu you might remember him, who claimed that kamala's mother was a scientist in the clandestine MK Ultra program, the CIA program that was focused on psychological brainwashed. I researched her mother loosely and his allegation while we cannot confirm it on this show, I can tell you it makes sense because kamala mother worked first for UC Berkeley as a scientist and then she moved Kamala and the family up to Montreal to Canada where she worked for McGill University for 16 years.

These are the hubs of MK Ultra if you've read that book chaos you already know what Berkeley was up to, you know the experiments that they were conducting with LSD on Berkeley's campus and then of course McGill was where the most twisted of all the experiments took place. So I'm showing you this article and I'm going to read directly from it this is from the McGill Tribune. It says Declassified. Mind control at McGill and I'm this is a direct quotation her, the CIA was initially interested in discovering a truth serum at the time many believed in the possibility of a drug to use in interrogations that would eliminate all inhibitions and prompt subjects to speak without reticence.

The CIA first experimented with the use of LSD with little luck and later delved into different types of psychotherapy and hypnosis in the hopes of discovering the secret of Mind Control out of the research and experiments that were undertaken within hospitals and Laboratorie Those that took place at McGill, known as MK Ultra sub project 68 were perhaps the most notorious. Dr Donald Ewan Cameron was the head of McGill's Allen Memorial Institute when the experiments were performed, and the main researcher implicated in the project according to the Canadian government.

Approximately 80 patients at the alamor Memorial Institute underwent depatterning- the treatment involved putting patients into a prolonged period of sleep for several days through the administration of barbitrates drugs that depress the central nervous system, and LSD. This was followed by massive doses of electroshock therapy over the course of several weeks ultimately reducing patients to a childlike state. quote. The method consisted essentially of the administration of two to four electroshocks daily to the point where the patient developed acute confusion disorientation and interference with learned habits of eating and bladder and bowel control.

Cameron wrote in an article published in the journal comprehensive psychiatry in 1962 the patient may also show loss of a second language or all knowledge of his marital status once patients brains were de patterned. Cameron believed that they would be able to be retaught proper forms of interaction and behavior. This practice which Cameron dubbed psychic driving involved subjecting patients to repeated audio recordings in order to reinforce positive messages within their minds. Patients would typically be sedated with muscular paralytic drugs during this process and they could be exposed to hundreds of thousands of repetitions of a single statement throughout the treatment. I wanted to read you, that you really have to understand what the MK Ultra program was essentially de patterning your brain and being able to just insert false memories, to put things in your mind essentially to create a human mind okay. So Yoichi Shimatsu the journalist who came on this show thought that Kamala was actually a recipient of this program, was a patient of this program raised up from the time that she was a little girl from her quote unquote mother shyamala and her father Donald who we now know for a fact was involved in the Communist underground. But I want to be very clear we had and still have no smoking gun regarding that just we can say she did work at McGill University for 16 years…

[Full transcript at end]

Links

[140] Jamaica Finally Sent Us Kamala’s Father’s Birth Certificate | Candace Ep 109

Streamed live on 22 Nov 2024 #CandaceOwens #CandaceShow #Candace

[2] 2016 Jan 9 cathyfoxblog Mind Control and MK Ultra in Canada https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2016/01/09/mind-control-and-mk-ultra-in-canada/

[3] Candace Owens interviews Journalist Yoichi Shimatsu on Kamala Harris's mother involvement in MK Ultra & Kamala's JEWISH background! https://rumble.com/v5koih9-candace-owens-interviews-journalist-yoichi-shimatsu-on.html

[4] 2016 Jan 9 foxblog1 Mind Control and MK Ultra in Canada https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2016/01/09/mind-control-and-mk-ultra-in-canada/

[fb3] 2023 Jul 23 foxblog3 How many mind controlled slaves are there? https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/how-many-mind-controlled-slaves-are #mkultra #mindcontrol #mindcontrolledslaves

[6] Odysee Fritz Springmeier CIA Bill Clinton Mind Control https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Fritz-Springmeier-CIA-Bill-Clinton-Mind-Control-Zt7r_XFMT_M:6 #billclinton

[fb32517] 2025 Feb 23 foxblog3 Macroni Baloney https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/macroni-baloney #becomingbrigitte #macron #trans #emmannuel

[40] Grok

The school called F.A.C.E. near McGill University is F.A.C.E. School, which stands for Fine Arts Core Education in English and Formation Artistique au Cœur de l'Éducation in French. It’s a bilingual public school in Montreal, Quebec, serving kindergarten through high school (Grade 11). It’s run jointly by the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) and the Centre de services scolaire de Montréal (CSSDM).

F.A.C.E. is located at 3449 University Street, right across from McGill’s main downtown campus, making it a close neighbor. The building used to house the High School of Montreal before F.A.C.E. moved in after its closure in 1979. The school was founded in 1975 (originally as F.A.C.E.S., with the "S" for "School") and focuses heavily on arts education—think music, visual arts, and drama—alongside regular academics. Kids start with things like choir and xylophone in early grades, and by Grade 4, they’re placed in band or orchestra classes that continue until graduation.

It’s got over 1,300 students and a unique setup with four groups per grade—usually three French and one English, though this can shift based on enrollment. The school’s known for its artsy vibe but also holds its own in sports like soccer and basketball. Its proximity to McGill makes it a notable landmark in the area, practically sharing a backyard with the university’s main entrance.

