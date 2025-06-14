foxblog3

Lucas Nascario
4d

These dark personalities *definitely* have an aspect of being under heavy demonic influence! For one of countless examples: When someone gaslights you in person, as with thought-terminating spells, which always lack self-awareness on the end of the person employing said tactics, it's like they're pleasing some kind of dark force (Satan, ultimately)...even if they don't know it themselves.

Then, if you do fight back against the spell by providing them with an unexpected response or reaction, their personality changes, and they begin acting all normal and down to earth again. They immediately resort to emulating someone that has a normal, empathetic personality rather than continue gaslighting. It's like something is controlling them; not to shift *any* of the blame off of them of course, but that's my point - they're possessed.

Lucas Nascario
4d

Did you cover trauma-based mind control, too? It's easy to notice that like, 99% of people aren't just gaslit into oblivion - they're also permanently traumatized, so they deal with it by *forgetting* everything they see and hear.

Even people who know a breaking news story is fabricated and scripted, *can't* deal with that reality, so they don't remember anything which is good in theory, but has the consequence of not learning from history. So, they never really adjust to everything being fake, because they forgot the conclusion they arrived at last time. I would call that an obvious coping mechanism to fight trauma. Being lied to and knowing it is extremely traumatizing, people just don't like admitting to that.

1 more comment...

