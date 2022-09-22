Shalom Girl used to be a house girl to the Musks, I think in San Francisco. The Musks came from South Africa. She was house girl to the boy, his mother and his grandfather.

Shalom Girl on Elon Musk

Shalom Girl, house girl to the Musks, was taken to the Abyss by Elon Musk…

2020 Nov Odysee Shalom Girl 1978 Elon Musk Opened The Abyss To Play With His Friends [2c].

Shalom Girl asks Imelda if El Elyon was the antichrist. She answered “No but he will present the mark and when you see him do that the antichrist will take his place” …

Odysee Shalom Girl 1978 I Asked If Elon Musk Was The Antichrist [3c].

This was the first video using Shalom Girl’s information, when she emailed information to Face Like The Sun and asked to be anonymous.

2018 Odysee Face like the Sun The Mysterious Lineage of ELON MUSK! [4c].

Maye Musk aka Light named Shalom Girl Rosemary.

2020 Nov 30 Odysee Maye Musk, Charlie Manson & Rosemary’s Baby [7c].

Shalom Girl tells of demonic but beautiful dragons…

2020 Jan 2 Odysee Elon Musk & Dreams Of Dragons [6c].

2021 Jan 11 Odysee What’s Up With El Elyon? [11c].

2020 Sept 30 Odysee #ElonMusk​, #MayeHaldemanMusk​, #DrJoshuaNHaldeman​ #Technocrat​ [8c].

Shalom Girls Elon Musk Playlist is here [9].

Subjects to Research – I have only necessarily made brief notes but it is obvious from this and what Gina says, that Apollo is worth further study, as well as Revelations 9 and 10 and maybe 11, Elon Musk, his mother and grandfather, Apollyon and Abaddon, the abyss and how it all fits into the end times. Artemis. Also the connection between Charles Manson, chaos armies and Maye Musk, and also the Madam of San Francisco.

It’s a pity that a certain radio station /podcaster who shall be nameless to spare his blushes, used my research from my original blog 2021 Feb 12 Elon Musk, the Abyss and the Great Deception… [14], but never sought to credit me for my work, nor give his listeners the link to my blog post so that anyone could more easily do more research on Shalom Girl. A habit he was to repeat. Shame on him, but he does not appear to feel shame for deceiving people.

