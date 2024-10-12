The recent hurricane, Helene, which devastated North Carolina and the government’s lack of response and caring, and some reported hampering of relief efforts, raised questions about whether there could be man made assistance to the hurricane. This perhaps could come in the form of cloud seeding, hurricane seeding, chemtrails and HAARP. I am no expert in that area so will not comment myself but will just pass on some information I have learned.

Hot on the heels of Helene came Hurricane Milton, which ramped up exceedingly quickly to a massive Category Hurricane 5, then dropped but went up again to level 5. Milton also has a rare direction, west to east which has only increased speculation as to whether this hurricane received man made assistance. I will first expand on some aspects of theta mind control of hurricanes, then some weather and hurricane research and experimentation that has been done.

Theta Control of Hurricanes

In early June I posted about how the 1988 Moscow hurricane involved theta trained mind controlled slaves, from someone who was involved, Victoria, 2024 Jun 8 foxblog3 Theta Mind Control Experiment caused 1988 Moscow Hurricane [1].

I forget what hurricanes were happening then in May or early June in the US but I asked Victoria then… “Have they been using mk ultra mind controlled victims to create hurricane events recently in America?”

Victoria replied

“DEFINITELY! Check the places where these anomalies happens: Arizona, Texas etc. City Phoenix in Arizona is mind control place, [3].

The common places of programming at Deep Military underground bases.

People create MK ULTRA map”

I presume this was the map Victoria was referring to as she gave this link, [2].

I then asked, “Do the cult combine natural conditions favourable to their experiment with HAARP, chemtrails / seeding and Theta programmed individuals to create extreme events?”

Victoria replied

“That was the true purpose - to program and give commands on a mass scale. Chemtrails are a signal to smell, skin programs. Technologies are small waves. They rely on mass programs we got from childhood. We think tech is powerful because we were trained to do so.

In 1998 there were chemtrails on 19 May! It was a smell command I responded! I realize now!”

So as well as the direct effect of chemtrails, seeding etc to affect the weather, there is also an indirect effect - they trigger the theta programmed individuals via smell and skin programmes to activate and exacerbate the hurricane by theta wave intervention. It is after all just electromagnetic waves.

The triggers for Victoria were the chemtrails, detected by smell and skin programmes, and a phone call from her handler for the 2017 hurricane. She was taken to the ritual place via tunnels.

Chemtrails and smartphone handler call - the script near the place of ritual. They designed the interior of my flat to confuse me and through the tunnels I was transport to the place of ritual. Strong rituals required special place for strong energy. They have to deliver you there through the tunnels.”

Victoria said of the 1998 hurricane “The roof of the Bolshoi Theatre and the Grand Kremlin Palace were damaged. All places of rituals.”

The events are worked out long in advance to take advantage of sun, earth and planetary alignments. “Time and place are important! Universe: Planets, Sun, Earth Connection energy. The stronger result - the more accurate place and time needed. Otherwise it won't work”

Victoria says “Moscow is a nordic (northern) city, so anything hot and tropical are anomalies here. A hurricane and tropical rainfall coming to Moscow and the Moscow region is very unusual.” She said “air mages” are trained up for the creation of hurricanes.

Victoria gave me a couple of links to more information, one of which appears to have disappeared but it was saved in the archive, which luckily I copied as the archive has been down a few days. Monsters Mad Madness and Magic Weaponized Weather and Atmospheric Alteration: Between Truth and Tale: [7a]. The full article is in the Appendix.

It described various weather modification projects which were started at least 70 years ago. These are some…

Operation Popeye

Prior to the Environmental Modification Convention signed in Geneva in 1977, the United States used weather warfare in the Vietnam War. Under the auspices of the Air Weather Service, the United States' Operation Popeye used cloud seeding over the Ho Chi Minh trail, increasing rainfall by an estimated thirty percent during 1967 and 1968.

Project Cirrus 1946

1946, Project Cirrus began. This project is a milestone as it showed a considerable leap forward with weather control. As the United States Weather Bureau expanded to test cloud seeding on an eastbound hurricane 350 miles out from Jacksonville, FL.

1962 Project Stormfury

Seedings into Hurricane Esther led to the establishment of Project Stormfury in 1962. Project Stormfury was a joint venture of the United States Department of Commerce and the United States Navy. This project lasted 10 years due to strict guidelines in hurricane selection. In the interim, equipment was improved. What once was the primitive method of hand-dumping dry ice was replaced with rocket canisters loaded with silver iodide, and then gun-like devices mounted on the wings of the airplanes that fired silver iodide into the clouds. The observation equipment was also improved. Additional reconnaissance data was utilized to modify the working hypothesis.

The new theory took cumulus towers outside the eyewall into account. According to the revised theory, by seeding the towers, latent heat would be released. This would trigger the start of new convection, which would then cause a new eyewall. Since the new eyewall was outside the original one, the first eyewall would be choked of energy and fall apart. In addition, since the new eyewall was broader than the old one, the winds would be lower due to a less sharp pressure difference.

HAARP

In this patent, which sets the stage for HAARP, Dr. Eastlund makes a number of fascinating statements that clearly contradict the claim that it is only being used for research and not for military purposes or such purposes as weather control. Here are a few key statements taken verbatim from the patent:

the temperature of the ionosphere has been raised by hundreds of degrees in these experiments.

﻿It can be used to an advantage for positive communication and eavesdropping purposes.

﻿Exceedingly large amounts of power can be very efficiently produced and transmitted.

﻿This invention has a phenomenal variety of ... potential future developments. Large regions of the atmosphere could be lifted to an unexpectedly high altitude so that missiles encounter unexpected and unplanned drag forces with resultant destruction or deflection. Weather modification is possible by, for example, altering upper atmosphere wind patterns or altering solar absorption patterns by constructing one or more plumes of atmospheric particles which will act as a lens or focusing device. Ozone, nitrogen, etc. concentrations in the atmosphere could be artificially increased.

Monsters Mad Madness and Magic Weaponized Weather and Atmospheric Alteration: Between Truth and Tale: [7a]. Full article in Appendix.

These are some patents about weather modification.

Weather Modification Patents [6]

YEAR - PATENT NUMBER - PATENT NAME

1891 – US462795A – method of producing rain-fall

1914 – US1103490A – rain maker (balloon images)

1917 – US1225521A – protection from poisonous gas in warfare

1920 – US1338343A – process and apparatus for the production of intense artificial clouds, fogs, or mists

1924 – US1512783A – composition for dispelling fogs

1927 – US1619183A – process of producing smoke clouds from moving aircraft

1928 – US1665267A – process of producting artificial fogs

1932 – US1892132A – atomizing attachment for airplane engine exhausts

1933 – US1928963A – electrical system and method (for spraying chemtrails)

1934 – US1957075A – airplane spray equipment

1936 – US2045865A – skywriting apparatus

1936 – US2052626A – method of dispelling fog (mit)

1937 – US2068987A – process of dissipating fog

1939 – US2160900A – method for vapor clearing

1941 – US2232728A – method and composition for dispelling vapors

1941 – US2257360A – desensitized pentaerythritol tetranitrate explosive

1946 – US2395827A – airplane spray unit (us. dept. of agriculture)

1946 – US2409201A – smoke-producing mixture

1949 – US2476171A – smoke screen generator

1949 – US2480967A – aerial discharge device

1950 – US2527230A – method of crystal formation and precipitation

1951 – US2550324A – process for controlling weather

1951 – US2570867A – method of crystal formation and precipitation (general electric)

1952 – US2582678A – material disseminating apparatus for airplanes

1952 – US2591988A – production of tio2 pigments (dupont)

1952 – US2614083A – metal chloride screening smoke mixture

1953 – US2633455A – smoke generator

1954 – US2688069A – steam generator

1955 – US2721495A – method and apparatus for detecting minute crystal forming particles suspended in a gaseous atmosphere (general electric)

1956 – US2730402A – controllable dispersal device

1957 – US2801322A – decomposition chamber for monopropellant fuel

1958 – US2835530A – process for the condensation of atmospheric humidity and dissolution of fog

1959 – US2881335A – generation of electrical fields (haarp – for re-charging clouds!)

1959 – US2903188A – control of tropical cyclone formation

1959 – US2908442A – method for dispersing natural atmospheric fogs and clouds

1960 – US2962450A – fog dispelling composition (see references)

1960 – US2963975A – cloud seeding carbon dioxide bullet

1961 – US2986360A – aerial insecticide dusting device

1962 – US3044911A – propellant system

1962 – US3056556A – method of artificially influencing the weather

1964 – US3120459A – composite incendiary powder containing metal coated oxidizing salts

1964 – US3126155A – silver iodide cloud seeding generator (main commercial ingredient)

1964 – US3127107A – generation of ice-nucleating crystals

1964 – US3131131A – electrostatic mixing in microbial conversions

1965 – US3174150A – self-focusing antenna system (haarp)

1966 – US3257801A – pyrotechnic composition comprising solid oxidizer, boron and aluminum additive and binder

1966 – US3234357A – electrically heated smoke producing device

1966 – US3274035A – metallic composition for production of hydroscopic smoke

1967 – US3300721A – means for communication through a layer of ionized gases (haarp)

1967 – US3313487A – cloud seeding apparatus

1967 – US3338476A – heating device for use with aerosol containers

1968 – US3410489A – automatically adjustable airfoil spray system with pump

1969 – US3429507A – rainmaker

1969 – US3430533A – aircraft dispensor pod having self-sealing ejection tubes

1969 – US3432208A – fluidized particle dispenser (us air force)

1969 – US3437502A – titanium dioxide pigment coated with silica and aluminum (dupont)

1969 – US3441214A – method and apparatus for seeding clouds

2001 -US20030085296A1 - Hurricane and tornado control device

Of Weather Control Or Modification Patents [6]

I am not sure where the orginal source of this is.

[9]

I hope Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton will be the wake up calls for many that Governments / Deep State Cabal can and do alter the weather when it suits them, it appears mostly for dark purposes and whatever they call it whether it be cloudseeding, geoengineering etc.

Why do we never hear that they have used this knowledge that they have from all the patents and experiments to actually help reduce hurricane severity? The knowledge it seems is always used for nefarious purposes.

Previous Posts with Information from Victoria

Theta Mind Control Experiment caused 1987 Moscow Hurricane [16]

MK Ultra with Bearbrick and Kaws [17]

Symbolism – The Colour Orange [27]

Pokemon Mind Control Programming [28]

Symbolism Red Colour Basic Knowledge [28]

Hivites in Russia [29]

Russia’s False History [30]

Links

[1] 2024 Jun 8 foxblog3 Theta Mind Control Experiment caused 1987 Moscow Hurricane https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/theta-mind-control-experiment-caused #moscow #hurricane #victoria #theta #mindcontrol #mkultra

[2] mapping mk ultra dumbs https://fightingmonarch.com/2020/07/17/mapping-mk-ultra-in-l-a/

[3] fighting monarch phoenix https://fightingmonarch.com/2019/09/14/satanic-cartel-signaling-thunderbirds-firebirds-phoenixes/

[6] Of Weather Control Or Modification Patents https://patents.justia.com/patents-by-us-classification/239/2.1

[7] Monsters Mad Madness and Magic Weaponized Weather and Atmospheric Alteration: Between Truth and Tale: https://www.monstersmadnessandmagic.com/sanctuaryofthestrange/weaponized-weather

[7a] Monsters Mad Madness and Magic Weaponized Weather and Atmospheric Alteration: Between Truth and Tale: https://web.archive.org/web/20210830121434/https://www.monstersmadnessandmagic.com/sanctuaryofthestrange/weaponized-weather

[8] 2017 Moscow storm kills 16, injures nearly 170 https://edition.cnn.com/2017/05/30/europe/moscow-storm/index.html

[9] https://x.com/ColonelTowner/status/1844151257076056562

Share

Appendix 1 Monsters Mad Madness and Magic Weaponized Weather and Atmospheric Alteration: Between Truth and Tale [7a]

Prior to the Environmental Modification Convention signed in Geneva in 1977, the United States used weather warfare in the Vietnam War. Under the auspices of the Air Weather Service, the United States' Operation Popeye used cloud seeding over the Ho Chi Minh trail, increasing rainfall by an estimated thirty percent during 1967 and 1968.

It was hoped that the increased rainfall would reduce the rate of infiltration down the trail.

With much less success, the United States also dropped salt on the airbase during the siege of Khe Sanh in an attempt to reduce the fog that hindered air operations.

A research paper produced for the United States Air Force written in 1996 speculates about the future use of nanotechnology to produce "artificial weather", clouds of microscopic computer particles all communicating with each other to form an intelligent fog that could be used for various purposes. "Artificial weather technologies do not currently exist. But as they are developed, the importance of their potential applications rises rapidly."

Weather modification technologies are described in an unclassified academic paper written by air force officer-cadet students as "a force multiplier with tremendous power that could be exploited across the full spectrum of war-fighting environments."

The technology to control weather does exist, and you can bet that the words describing this technology are as foggy and dense as the clouds they create. Nevertheless, the evidence is there. The dates shown are but a few of the more recent additions to the ever-growing, ever-polished machine of man-made control of mother nature.

Patent US 2003/0085296 A1 - Hurricane and tornado control device, Publication Date: May 2003. ABSTRACT: A method is disclosed for affecting the formation and/or direction of a low atmospheric weather system. Audio generators are positioned to project sound waves toward a peripheral area of a weather system. The sound waves are generated at a frequency to affect the formation of the weather system in a manner to disrupt, enhance, or direct the formation. The sound waves can also be projected in a manner to cause the system to produce rain.

﻿ Patent US 20100224696 A1 - Weather management using space-based power system ABSTRACT: Space-based power system and method of altering weather using space-born energy. The space-based power system maintains proper positioning and alignment of system components without using connecting structures. Power system elements are launched into orbit, and the free-floating power system elements are maintained in proper relative alignment, e.g., position, orientation, and shape, using a control system. Energy from the space-based power system is applied to a weather element, such as a hurricane, and alters the weather element to weaken or dissipate the weather element. The weather element can be altered by changing the temperature of a section of said element, such as the eye of a hurricane, changing airflows, or altering the path of the weather element. Filing date: March 12th, 2010.

﻿ Patent US 20100074390 A1 - Method for weather modification and vapor generator for weather modification. ABSTRACT : A nuclear fusion reactor (2) or nuclear fission reactor (22) is used as a heat source. A heat exchanger (11 or 37) that contains water to be heated (15) is used for water vapor generation. A circulating pipe (10 or 26). through which a fluid for cooling the nuclear fusion reactor or nuclear fission reactor or for conducting heat exchange circulates. is disposed of so as to extend the heat exchanger and be in contact with the water to be heated. Water vapor is thus generated. This water vapor is jetted toward the sky at a state of collimation through a vapor discharge pipe (12 or 36). A cloud for blocking sunlight is formed in the sky from the water vapor jetted to reduce the temperature of the earth's surface. This enables weather modification without discharging any greenhouse gas, e.g., CO2. Filing date: October 24th, 2007.

﻿Patent US 20160021834 A1 - Wind Generated Ocean Water Conversion and Distribution Unit for Hurricane Risk Mitigation, Energy Creation and Data Retrieval. ABSTRACT: Wind-generated ocean water conversion and distribution unit integrated into the existing patented Windfloat technology to better mitigate hurricane risk, while creating energy and retrieve future weather condition data. The newly added technology employs a sensor-activated cooling unit which propels cold moisture into the ocean-atmosphere in order to help prevent warm air conditions which create potential hurricane conditions. The cooling unit is integrated into the existing Principle Power's Windfloat (patented) offshore technology. Non-hurricane season generated energy is created via the traditional technology found in the Windfloat unit(s). A data retrieval device may transmit weather and ocean condition information to an onshore collection center and monitored via current weather collection methods and computer programs.

HAARP (High-Frequency Active Auroral Research Program) - The stated purpose is to analyze the ionosphere and investigate the potential for developing ionospheric enhancement technology for radio communications and surveillance. Wikipedia claims it is no longer in use, but many news stories will tell you otherwise. The "analyzing" of the ionosphere entails heating it up. HAARP also included, according to Wikipedia, "a high-power radio frequency transmitter facility operating in the high frequency (HF) band. The IRI (Ionospheric Research Instrument) is used to temporarily excite a limited area of the ionosphere. Other instruments, such as a VHF and a UHF radar, a flux-gate magnetometer, a digisonde (an ionospheric sounding device), and an induction magnetometer, were used to study the physical processes that occur in the excited region.

Dr. Bernard Eastlund is the scientist whose name is most associated with the creation and development of the HAARP project. His revealing website provides reliable information on his involvement with the project. A 1987 patent issued to Dr. Eastlund is titled "Method and apparatus for altering a region in the earth's atmosphere, ionosphere, and/or magnetosphere."

In this patent, which sets the stage for HAARP, Dr. Eastlund makes a number of fascinating statements that clearly contradict the claim that it is only being used for research and not for military purposes or such purposes as weather control. Here are a few key statements taken verbatim from the patent:

the temperature of the ionosphere has been raised by hundreds of degrees in these experiments.

﻿It can be used to an advantage for positive communication and eavesdropping purposes.

﻿Exceedingly large amounts of power can be very efficiently produced and transmitted.

﻿This invention has a phenomenal variety of ... potential future developments. Large regions of the atmosphere could be lifted to an unexpectedly high altitude so that missiles encounter unexpected and unplanned drag forces with resultant destruction or deflection. Weather modification is possible by, for example, altering upper atmosphere wind patterns or altering solar absorption patterns by constructing one or more plumes of atmospheric particles which will act as a lens or focusing device. Ozone, nitrogen, etc. concentrations in the atmosphere could be artificially increased.

Weaponizing the weather is nothing new. UK government documents showed that, 99 years ago, one of six trials at the experimental military station of Orford Ness in Suffolk sought to produce artificial clouds, which, it was hoped would bamboozle German flying machines during the first world war. These tests were “unsuccessful” according to officials, but trials continued.

In 1923 the US Air Service created a “smokescreen” of sorts by dropping dry ice from a small Fairchild plane. Fast forward to 1932 and they begin to research turning basic every day rain clouds into snow, using home freezer units by dropping small scrapes of dry ice into the cloud. The particles turned to small streaks that began to swirl and grow by size and volume in a matter of seconds. This may seem small and meaningless, but it will grow into something much more. The examples below are but a few, so by all means, dig into this and see for yourself.

Project Cirrus

In 1946, Project Cirrus began. This project is a milestone as it showed a considerable leap forward with weather control. As the United States Weather Bureau expanded to test cloud seeding on an eastbound hurricane 350 miles out from Jacksonville, FL. The Ninth hurricane of the 1947 Atlantic hurricane season, it first developed on October 9 in the southern Caribbean Sea and hence moved north by west until a few days later it struck western Cuba.

Once over the Atlantic Ocean on October 13, the storm made history when it was the first to be targeted for modification by government and private agencies. Officials dropped 80 lbs of dry ice into the hurricane by way of a B-17 Flying Fortress, It suddenly started back towards the United States, and as a result, Savanna, GA experienced record-breaking winds of up to 85 miles per hour, around 1500 people were left homeless, and there were millions of dollars in damages. Curiously, there was but one death. This was the 1947 Cape Sable Hurricane, or Hurricane King, AKA Hurricane 9.

Project Skyfire

Skyfire is an attempt to learn more about the atmospheric conditions leading to thunderstorms in this area and to investigate the possibilities of an artificial influence on their development by cloud seeding.

Project Skyfire was an operation carried out to harness the power of “lightning suppression” as a preventative measure to prevent forest fires. In doing so, they developed what they call a cloud-seeding generator, This generator produces freezing nuclei by volatilizing a silver iodide-acetone solution in a propane flame.

Project Skywater

This project was in operation from 1961 to 1988, meant to augment a nation’s water supply by seeding the clouds to carry more water.

Project Stormfury

Seedings into Hurricane Esther led to the establishment of Project Stormfury in 1962. Project Stormfury was a joint venture of the United States Department of Commerce and the United States Navy. This project lasted 10 years due to strict guidelines in hurricane selection. While out to sea in August of the 1965 Atlantic hurricane season, Stormfury meteorologists decided that Hurricane Betsy was a good candidate for seeding. However, the storm immediately swung towards land, and on September 1, the planned flights were canceled.

For some reason, the press was not notified that there were no seedings, and several newspapers reported that it had begun. As Betsy passed close to the Bahamas and smashed into southern Florida, the public and Congress thought that seeding was underway and blamed Stormfury. It took two months for Stormfury officials to convince Congress that Betsy was not seeded, and the project was allowed to continue.

A second candidate, Hurricane Elena, stayed too far out to sea. After Betsy, two other hurricanes came close to being seeded. Hurricane Faith was considered a likely candidate, but it stayed out of range of the seeding planes. That same year, recon flights were conducted into Hurricane Inez, but there were no seedings. Both the 1967 and 1968 seasons were inactive. Because of that, there were no suitable seeding targets in either of those two seasons. Dr. R. Cecil Gentry became the director of Stormfury in 1968. There were no more near-seedings until 1969.

In the interim, equipment was improved. What once was the primitive method of hand-dumping dry ice was replaced with rocket canisters loaded with silver iodide, and then gun-like devices mounted on the wings of the airplanes that fired silver iodide into the clouds. The observation equipment was also improved. Additional reconnaissance data was utilized to modify the working hypothesis.

The new theory took cumulus towers outside the eyewall into account. According to the revised theory, by seeding the towers, latent heat would be released. This would trigger the start of new convection, which would then cause a new eyewall. Since the new eyewall was outside the original one, the first eyewall would be choked of energy and fall apart. In addition, since the new eyewall was broader than the old one, the winds would be lower due to a less sharp pressure difference.

What Has Become

At more modern times, weather modification (as it was called) has now been termed a more accurate one: Geoengineering. A pressing environmental change is occurring, Global Warming. Geo engineer David Keith suggested we spray “say 20,000 sulfuric acids,” (his first word was pollution) “into the atmosphere” to help combat the heating of the earth by the sun. (Isn’t pollution what got us here in the first place?)

In an ever-growing sea of conspiracy, this is but one objective on their quest log.

FoxBlog Social Media

RSS Feeds