After my article last week on Romeo Spies Watch Out for Romeo Spies [2] there were quite a few responses in various places that it was posted. I have not had a chance to go through them all yet, as some will be worth reblogging, but this post from Telegram is apt for this week as it neatly summarises some of the techniques that Human Intelligence operatives use. It also mentions trauma bonding, covered last month, see Trauma Bonding [3]. I also need to go through some information on trauma bonding / betrayal trauma bonding that has been sent to me for a second post.

Trauma bonding tends to form subtly, often without the abused person ever realising it. People with a history of child abuse are vulnerable because they often have an altered perception of what a healthy relationship looks like.

The following techniques are ones that Humint Operatives use, and you can see these techniques being used in real time, especially on twitter. I believe they are being used when survivors gather together in order to manipulate survivors en masse. It is worth survivors being aware of the techniques that are being used on people.

This was the list of techniques that was posted.

Humint

HUMan INTelligence (HUMINT) operatives often use psychological manipulation techniques, including love bombing and trauma bonding, to gather information, recruit assets, or achieve operational objectives. Here's how it can play out:

Target Identification: Operatives identify individuals who possess valuable information or have access to sensitive areas. These targets may be vulnerable due to personal struggles, emotional needs, or existing grievances.

Establishing Connection: Operatives initiate contact with the target and quickly establish a deep emotional connection through love bombing. They shower the target with attention, affection, and validation, creating an illusion of care and support.

Exploiting Vulnerabilities: Operatives exploit the target's vulnerabilities, such as loneliness, insecurities, or past traumas, to deepen the emotional bond. They may use empathetic listening, mirroring, and providing solutions to problems to gain the target's trust and dependence.

Creating Dependency: Through consistent reinforcement of affection and emotional support, operatives foster a sense of reliance and loyalty in the target. This dependency reinforces the trauma bond, making the target more compliant and willing to cooperate with the operative's requests.

Achieving Objectives: Once the emotional bond is established and trust is gained, operatives leverage their influence over the target to extract information, recruit them as assets, or persuade them to carry out tasks in line with the operative's objectives.

Post-Objective Behavior: After achieving their objectives, such as obtaining valuable intelligence or neutralizing a threat, operatives may abruptly change their behavior towards the target. They may withdraw affection, become distant, or even betray the target, as their primary goal has been accomplished.

Maintaining Control: Despite the shift in behavior, operatives may continue to manipulate the target by exploiting the trauma bond and fear of abandonment. This ensures the target remains compliant and does not pose a threat to the operative's mission or organization.

Overall, love bombing combined with trauma bonding is a powerful tool used by HUMINT operatives to manipulate individuals, exploit their vulnerabilities, and achieve strategic objectives in intelligence operations.

HUMINT intelligence operatives may also feign trauma themselves to further manipulate their targets and create a false sense of security. Here's how this tactic can be employed:

Establishing Common Ground: By feigning trauma or vulnerability, operatives create a perceived sense of similarity or shared experience with the target. This shared connection fosters trust and empathy, making the target more inclined to open up and disclose sensitive information.

Building Rapport: Operatives may strategically disclose personal or fabricated traumatic experiences to evoke empathy and sympathy from the target. Sharing supposed vulnerabilities can create a perception of mutual understanding and solidarity, further strengthening the emotional bond between the operative and the target.

Enhancing Trust: Feigning trauma can make the operative appear more relatable, genuine, and trustworthy in the eyes of the target. The target may believe that the operative understands their struggles and is therefore more likely to confide in them or comply with their requests.

Manipulating Perception: Operatives use the guise of shared trauma to manipulate the target's perception of the relationship. By presenting themselves as fellow victims or survivors, operatives position themselves as allies rather than adversaries, reducing the target's suspicion and resistance.

Exploiting Vulnerability: Feigning trauma allows operatives to exploit the target's compassion and desire to help others. [1]

Can you spot any of these humint techniques being used in real life or on social media?

This is the logo of the Human Intelligence Group, I have not researched it but you can see a key often used in mind control, perhaps with number 25, and crossed with lightning bolt a symbol of mind control.

Counter Troll Posts

My posts on Scarlet Sage are not for everyone, [SSI]. They concentrate on the trolls that have been attacking me for years, and countering their lies. I had to address them after ignoring them for 3 years, when I received threats based on their lies. The word “trolls” does not do them justice, some run psyops (psychological operations) and peddle blatant propaganda.

Recently, demonstrating that the posts are effective, they have started whinging that I am pointing out their lies, yet they have been blogging lies about me for far far longer with zero response. The majority of their attacks are ad hominem attacks as they cannot dispute the facts. Now they are complaining about my memes with faces on pictures, which are very quick and amateurish and one per post, yet they produce hundreds per month of really nasty memes and gifs. The people that attack the most are the most whiny when stood up to, and revealed.

Just yesterday one of the individuals tweeted this…

This is designed to trigger, and is of course untrue and defamatory, and yet he pretends to be morally upright and that butter would not melt in his mouth. Perhaps he is hoping to be reported and choosing to leave the twitter fray and then claim to be a victim?

It is eerie how many of the techniques can be applied to what some of the “trolls” are doing. A relatively recent operator in the last year or so had the audacity to demand that all blog posts on a survivor from not only me but another blogger, be taken down. He has been running discrediting campaign against me and others ever since. He appears to use many of these techniques, either consciously or subconsciously.

Index is here Scarlet Sage Index [SSI] of the posts and a couple of example memes and posts…

Grey Area Monarch - Tilting at Windmills [SSGM2]

Grey Area Monarch Apoceclipse 2 - Sock Puppet [SSGM3]

So the trolls complain about me using faces on the memes, but not about the fact that they use sock puppet accounts, satanic imagery, threaten women and make many more very nasty memes! [SSGM3].

How many stars on the logo?

