Introduction

The events surrounding the death of Mark Phillips in 2017 appear unusual. His death went by relatively unnoticed for such a relatively high profile figure. There do not appear to have been any official announcements in the corporate media at the time. There still appears to be no public knowledge of the cause of his death, or the whereabouts of his body or ashes, or whether or where any funeral ceremony took place.

Mark’s Death Announced On Opperman Report

It is said that Mark died on 2017 Sept 6 and the first that the public heard about it was when it announced two weeks later, on 2017 Sept 18 when the Opperman Report read out Cathy O’Brien’s email about it. This is slightly strange in itself as Cathy and Mark’s interview the year before with Ed Opperman had appeared strained and even the host found it uncomfortable. It might be thought that there were other methods of getting the news out than the Opperman Report.

Many have said the Opperman Report is controlled opposition, for various reasons, partly due to the amount of times Craig Sawyer has appeared as a guest, who is not what he claims to be. Furthermore Honeybee was on the Opperman Report with Tracy Remington as whistleblower. After initially criticising Sawyer Honeybee then became friends with him. However she then disappeared with all the money donated for a child trafficking documentary, whereas Tracy Remington is still on the run, Kids Inc. Where is the Movie, the Money and Honeybee? [fb312].

This is the email shared by Opperman about the death of Mark…

Cathy O'Brien

"The greatest gift anyone can give is a good memory" ---Mark Phillips



Our great nation and essentially the whole world lost one of humanity's true heroes, Mark Phillips, September 6, 2017.



Mark Phillips was an extraordinary man of integrity who refused to tolerate criminal activity he witnessed while a US Government Intelligence insider. He devoted the last 25 years of his life to blowing the whistle on perpetraitors, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, for pedophilia, human trafficking, cocaine and heroin black ops and more. When the 1947 National Security Act was invoked on Mark's and my testimony for US Congress in 1995, he safely navigated us along through the fine legal line we walked as whistleblowers right up until September

6.



There are no words big enough to express the monumental loss of my best friend and soul mate.

We lived every moment as though it were our last, played harder than we worked, enjoyed silence between us as much as laughter, cherished our differences as much as our shared views, and embraced true nature with passion. We shared a vast life's purpose together, speaking out

globally to those with eyes to see, ears to hear, and soul to know truth. We opened eyes to the reality of mind control, PTSD, and healing from both.



How fortunate for me that the keys Mark handed me to my own mind empowered me to heal

from within rather than rely on outside influence. With strength of spirit I am aware that those same healing methods apply to coping with today's overwhelming transition. I write out poetry, walk in nature surrounded by loving pets, breathe in fresh air, feel the sun on my

skin, watch my watch, and focus on SOULutions. I do not mourn for Mark- he is free of the gravity of this world's responsibilities which are now ours. I mourn for u.s. who are left without valiant brilliance lighting paths to Constitutional values of freedom and justice for all.



Mark dedicated his life and ultimately his vast knowledge of intelligence- level mind sciences to the reclamation and preservation of free thought. His noble purpose leaves me free to carry on his legacy as a shining example of the positive impact he made on and for the lives of so many in this world. Love lives on in the light of truth.



Thank you Mark for "the greatest gift anyone can give" --- a good and lasting memory.



Cathy O'Brien Phillips

Opperman Report Blogspot copy of email [5]

As well as there being no mention of how Mark died in the email or whether it was sudden, expected or after illness, it appears strange that there is no mention of Kelly. Why did Kelly not contribute to Cathy’s letter or say anything about Mark’s death? After all he was said to have rescued her.

Several months before Mark died, there was been a brief “update” on Kelly in 2017 Jan 10 on the Trance-Formation website, Kelly Update [15] which avoided any information and told people to read a book from over 15 years before.

Mark Phillips’ Death Mention by Trance-Formation Website, Jan 2018

There appears only to be mention of Mark’s death 4 months after it occurred in 2018 Jan 19 on the Trance-Formation website, in this article PTSDed! By Cathy O’Brien [14].

For full article, see Timeline towards the end of this article.

Anniversary of Mark Phillips’ Death, Instagram Mention 2020

On the 3rd anniversary of Mark’s death, in 2020, Cathy’s Instagram account posted this tribute. It appears to be from Shaela, and a quote from Cathy. It is not clear if Shaela / Mikaela was still in charge of the social media accounts. In July 2018, less than a year after Mark’s death, Shaela/Mikaela joined twitter on Cathy’s behalf and started running her social media. Here is the Instagram post…

Two parts of this I will comment on. The first is that it might be surprising that this phrase was included “Even if his ways tend to be a bit harsher and often more necessary at times”. It might appear slightly churlish and unnecessary, and it is not wholly clear what was meant.

The second is this “I agree with Cathy that your life was shortened. 2011 being the precursor that lead to 2017”.

What happened in 2011? Is this when Mark was tortured and people say that he was subsequently in obvious pain? Who was he tortured by or on behalf of? What for? What deals were made? Were the Sovereign Military involved that he had once joined?

Wanda and XKelly’s Research

XKelly wonders if Mark Phillips was rendered for what he knew. Mark said in his book [presumably his part of TranceFormation book] that he needed comprehensive spine surgery. That was way back, but how did he get those injuries. Was that torture and they came back to torture him much later?

Photo of Shaela / Mikaela and Mark presumably taken by Cathy

Wanda Mason says that Mark Phillips told her that his injuries were the result of being almost beaten to death by Hillary Clinton’s goons. XKelly says that she was beaten and left for dead at around the same time.

In the same exchange from Jun 2024, XKelly also says that she has never found an official obituary for Mark Phillips or his mother. Is there one?

XKelly claims to be Cathy’s daughter, although Cathy denies it. XKelly says that Mark’s death was only mentioned by the Opperman Report, an Instagram post, an email to a friend Wanda Mason, and on the Trance-formation website. She says “No death certificate, no obituary, no newspaper announcement found”.

I am not sure of the rules in the United States. Can a death certificate not be bought / ordered/ found?

Discussion

There is an air of mystery about Mark’s death. We do not know what the cause was, if it was sudden or expected or after illness. We do not if Mark was buried or cremated, we do not know where his body or ashes were placed. Was there a funeral service? Did members of the Order of Malta of which he had been a member, attend his funeral?

Mark’s death was announced publicly in a strange manner, on a interview platform that Cathy and Mark did one rather testy interview on, some 18 months before. An odd choice.

In the email from Cathy’s email address, that she sent to the Opperman Report telling of Mark’s death, Kelly was not mentioned. Surely this is strange. Had Kelly and Mark fallen out? Had Cathy and Kelly fallen out? A few months before Mark’s death there had been a notice /blog on Cathy’s website, that pointed people who wanted information about Kelly to a book from years earlier, which left the fate of Kelly hanging in the air and was way out of date. Why? Was Kelly living with Cathy and Mark when Mark died? Did Kelly attend the funeral service? At present there are many questions and few answers.

Shaela / Mikaela wrote that she thought that 2011 was the precursor that led to 2017? Did she mean something happened in 2011 that led somehow to his death? Was it a decision of some sort? Was it an accident? Was it torture? What was it?

Why is there so much secrecy around Mark’s death?

For timeline around Mark’s death, see below these links…

Previous Posts on Cathy and Mark

Previous Posts on Cathy O’Brien

Cathy O’Brien 1 Where is Cathy O'Brien's daughter, Kelly? Cathy, Kelly and Shaela [COB1]

Cathy O'Brien 2 - Was Mark Phillips Cathy's Handler? Summary [COB2]

Cathy O'Brien 3 - Was Mark Phillips Mind Controlled? [COB3]

Cathy O'Brien 4 - The Magikal Connections to TRANCE Formation [COB4]

Cathy O'Brien 5 - Dana [COB5]

Cathy O'Brien 6 - XKelly's Appeal to Cathy [COB6]

Cathy O'Brien 8 - Nose Dripping Full Article [COB8]

Cathy O'Brien 9 - Is a Nasal Lobotomy far fetched? [COB9]

Cathy O'Brien 10 - Jason Shurka Interview with Ray about Cathy and Kelly [COB10]

Previous Older Posts on Cathy O’Brien

2015 Apr foxblog1 Trance Formation of America – Cathy O’Brien and Mark Phillips [3]

2015 Apr foxblog1 Access Denied. For reasons of national security. Cathy O’Brien and Mark Phillips [2]

2017 Apr 2 foxblog1 A Most Dangerous Game – Human Hunting [4]

Previous Posts on Mark Phillips

Mark Phillips 1 - Was he Cathy O'Brien's Handler? Ray Bilger and Janus [MP1]

Mark Phillips 2 - Was he Cathy O'Brien's Handler? Jon Gentry [MP2]

Mark Phillips 3 - Was he Cathy O'Brien's Handler? Brice Taylor [MP3]

Mark Phillips 4 - Was he Cathy O'Brien's Handler? Kathleen Sullivan [MP4]

Mark Phillips 5 - The Knights of Malta [fb32515]

Cathy O'Brien 2 - Was Mark Phillips Cathy's Handler? Summary [COB2]

Cathy O'Brien 3 - Was Mark Phillips Mind Controlled? [COB3]

Thread on Cathy and Mark https://x.com/foxblog3/status/1885689143520330111 [thread]

Mark Phillips’ Death Timeline

2016 Apr 30 Interview Opperman Report [1c] Odysee Cathy O'Brien & Mark Phillips - ACCESS DENIED For Reasons of National Security Ed Opperman Interview April 2016

2017 Sept 6 Mark died

2017 Sept 17 Sunday Death sent by email. Opperman said he received email on 17th

2017 Sept 18 Mon Email Cathy to Ed Opperman asked him to share.

Cathy O'Brien Opperman Report Blogspot copy of email [5]

"The greatest gift anyone can give is a good memory" ---Mark Phillips



Our great nation and essentially the whole world lost one of humanity's true heroes, Mark Phillips, September 6, 2017.



Mark

Phillips was an extraordinary man of integrity who refused to tolerate criminal activity he witnessed while a US Government Intelligence insider. He devoted the last 25 years of his life to blowing the whistle on perpetraitors, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, for pedophilia, human trafficking, cocaine and heroin black ops and more. When the 1947 National Security Act was invoked on Mark's and my testimony for US Congress in 1995, he safely navigated us along through the fine legal line we walked as whistleblowers right up until September

6.



There are no words big enough to express the monumental loss of my best friend and soul mate.

We lived every moment as though it were our last, played harder than we worked, enjoyed silence between us as much as laughter, cherished our differences as much as our shared views, and embraced true nature with passion. We shared a vast life's purpose together, speaking out

globally to those with eyes to see, ears to hear, and soul to know truth. We opened eyes to the reality of mind control, PTSD, and healing from both.



How fortunate for me that the keys Mark handed me to my own mind empowered me to heal

from within rather than rely on outside influence. With strength of spirit I am aware that those same healing methods apply to coping with today's overwhelming transition. I write out poetry, walk in nature surrounded by loving pets, breathe in fresh air, feel the sun on my

skin, watch my watch, and focus on SOULutions. I do not mourn for Mark- he is free of the gravity of this world's responsibilities which are now ours. I mourn for u.s. who are left without valiant brilliance lighting paths to Constitutional values of freedom and justice for all.



Mark dedicated his life and ultimately his vast knowledge of intelligence- level mind sciences to the reclamation and preservation of free thought. His noble purpose leaves me free to carry on his legacy as a shining example of the positive impact he made on and for the lives of so many in this world. Love lives on in the light of truth.



Thank you Mark for "the greatest gift anyone can give" --- a good and lasting memory.



Cathy O'Brien Phillips

2017 Sept 22 Opperman Report - Mark Phillips Death Announced on Opperman Report [7 min Report]

2017 Jan 10 Trance-Formation website Kelly Update [15]

2018 Jan 19 Trance-Formation website PTSDed! By Cathy O’Brien [14]

2018 Feb 8 Thirtieth Anniversary of Mark saving Cathy and Kelly

2018 Jul Cathy O’Brien account started on Twitter

2020 Sept 6 Instagram Cathy O’Brien 3 year Death anniversary post

2021 Sept 6 Tweet re Mark’s Death

2023 May 17 Tweet on what would have been his 80 years birthday

2024 Nov 28

Share

Mark does not look well. Was he tortured? Was this in 2011?

Links

[1] Philip Mobley You Tube Opperman Report Cathy and Mark

10 Feb 2017 ? ?

[1c] Odysee Cathy O'Brien & Mark Phillips - ACCESS DENIED For Reasons of National Security Ed Opperman Interview April 2016 https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Cathy-OBrien---Mark-Phillips-_-ACCESS-DENIED-For-Reasons-of-National-Security-uEWM3egZD00:c #MarkPhillips #CathyOBrien #accessdenied

[2] Blogspot Opperman Report https://oppermanreport.blogspot.com/2017/

[3] [vid1] Unavailable

[4] none archived there

[shownotes archived] ? appears gone

[5] Opperman Report Blogspot copy of email https://web.archive.org/web/20201201093239/https://oppermanreport.blogspot.com/2017/09/cathy-obrien_18.html copy of email

[6] Opp Report Vid now deleted https://oppermanreport.blogspot.com/2017/09/cathy-obrien.html

[6a] Video archive of Opperman Report Interview with Cathy and Mark https://web.archive.org/web/20201201092604/https://oppermanreport.blogspot.com/2017/09/cathy-obrien.html Video archive of access denied plays reading Email

[7] Operation Monarch (“A U.S. Government Criminal Conspiracy”) by Mark Phillips 1993 https://web.archive.org/web/20230214115014/https://gangstalkingmindcontrolcults.com/operation-monarch-a-u-s-government-criminal-conspiracy-by-mark-phillips-1993/

[7b] https://web.archive.org/web/20230205163128/https://www.outpost-of-freedom.com/operatio.htm

[8] https://web.archive.org/web/20220501000000*/https://gangstalkingmindcontrolcults.com/

[9] 2017 Sept 22 Opperman Report - Mark Phillips Death Announced on Opperman Report [7 min Report] https://www.spreaker.com/episode/cathy-o-brien-reports-death-of-mark-phillips--12864675

[] not available

vid [] https://web.archive.org/web/20210501000000*/ not available

[12] you tube, etc cathy o'brien and mark phillips access denied for reasons national security ecevied email https://www.podchaser.com/podcasts/the-opperman-report-191214/episodes/cathy-obrien-mark-phillips-acc-15659885

[fb312] 2022 Sept 8 foxblog3 Kids Inc. Where is the Movie, the Money and Honeybee? https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/kids-inc-where-is-the-movie-the-money

[14] 2018 Jan 19 Trance-Formation website PTSDed! By Cathy O’Brien https://trance-formation.com/ptsded-by-cathy-obrien/ mentions marks death

[15] 2017 Jan 10 Trance-Formation website Kelly Update https://trance-formation.com/kelly-update/

FoxBlog Social Media

RSS Feeds