Lucy Letby Appeal Transcript Apr 2024
The Lucy Letby April 2024 appeal was finally released yesterday, the day of the verdict of the extra case against her on which she was found guilty. I have included it below.
This latest guilty verdict says more about the state of the British Justice system than it does about Lucy Letby who I believe to be innocent. If you doubt that, I would suggest you read the 30 odd posts about the Letby case on this blog Law Health and Technology Newsletter [1].
As of time of writing they have not written about the result of the latest Letby verdict.
However the purpose of this post of mine is to include the transcript from the appeal from April. I downloaded it immediately on seeing it, as I am well versed in many of the tricks played about reports released having sought and achieved the release of many child sexual abuse reports, which go missing sometime after release.
Sure enough the Appeal transcript was withdrawn from the site later. I am not sure of the status of the report on that site now but some people were having difficulty accessing it on my Telegram [2], so I upload it here.
The April 2024 Lucy Letby Appeal Transcript…
