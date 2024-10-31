In the last few days Lois Sasek has released another in the series exposing global satanic ritual child abuse, Blood Cult 3 called “Overcoming the Blood Cult”. They have indentified 247 Victims, 135 Witnesses, 172 Perpetrators and Co-Perpetrators.

This is more than a doubling of victims that have come forward since the last documentary and shows the dam is really breaking on exposing satanic ritual abuse, a huge proportion of which revolves around abuse of children and mind control.

The Saseks have done a fantastic job of kickstarting the mass exposure of perpetrators and linking together places and people and victims.

The three videos are here, with links to their site and mirrored on Odysee. The latest is last.

The Blood Cult - 27 Victims, 27 Witnesses (from Lois Sasek) [1] odysee [4].

The Blood Cult II – 111 Victims, 50 Witnesses, 50 Perpetrators (by Lois Sasek) [2] odysee [5].

Overcoming the Blood Cult (Part 3) – 247 Victims, 135 Witnesses, 172 Perpetrators and Co-Perpetrators (by Lois Sasek) [3] odysee [6].

I blogged each of the videos in their 50 voices series, and this is the index…

Index to the blogs and transcript of the first 50 videos, foxblog2 50 Voices of Ritual Abuse Index [7].

Thread of the first 50 Voices on twitterx [9]

Twitter thread saved on reseeit [8].

Links

[1] The Blood Cult - 27 Victims, 27 Witnesses (from Lois Sasek) https://www.kla.tv/24018

[2] The Blood Cult II – 111 Victims, 50 Witnesses, 50 Perpetrators (by Lois Sasek) https://www.kla.tv/27300

[3] Overcoming the Blood Cult (Part 3) – 247 Victims, 135 Witnesses, 172 Perpetrators and Co-Perpetrators (by Lois Sasek) https://www.kla.tv/30843

Mirrored Videos on Odysee

[4] Odysee The Blood Cult - Blood Cult 1 https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/2022-10-30_TheBloodCult27Victims27Witness_klaTV-24018_1080p:f The Blood Cult - 27 Victims, 27 Witnesses (from Lois Sasek) #loissasek #BloodCult #BloodCult1 #TheBloodCult #ritualabuse #sra #childabuse #satanicritualabuse #loissasek

[5] Odysee The Blood Cult 2 https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/2023-10-28_TheBloodCultIiN111Victims50Wit_klaTV-27300_720p:2 The Blood Cult II – 111 Victims, 50 Witnesses, 50 Perpetrators (by Lois Sasek) #BloodCult2 #BloodCultII #satanicritualabuse #sra #childabuse #loissasek

[6] Odysee Overcoming the Blood Cult (Part 3) https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/2024-10-26_OvercomingTheBloodCultPart3N24_klaTV-30843_720p:8 Overcoming the Blood Cult (Part 3) – 247 Victims, 135 Witnesses, 172 Perpetrators and Co-Perpetrators (by Lois Sasek) #thebloodcult #bloodcult3 #overcomingthebloodcult #ritualabuse #sra

[7] 2024 Feb 11 foxblog2 50 Voices of Ritual Abuse Index https://cathyfoxblog2.wordpress.com/2024/02/11/50-voices-of-ritual-abuse-28-index/ #50voices #50voicesofritualabuse #index #ritualabuse

[8] 50 Voices thread saved on reseeit https://resee.it/tweet/1730910271974023468 #50voices #50voicesofritualabuse #RitualAbuse #sra

[9] 50 Voices Thread on twitterx https://x.com/foxblog3/status/1730910271974023468

