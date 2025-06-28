foxblog3

foxblog3

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mrs. Day's avatar
Mrs. Day
5h

So crazy to think that the red eyes are an actual fact and not fiction! Fascinating to learn about bone marrow affecting our subconscious.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 foxblog3 aka The Foxy Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture