Robot 3 - The Making of a Fire Wizard

This is a slight tangent to the robot series but overlaps. Victoria was thought to be a rebel and so they started experimenting on her with red light. They wanted to train her to be able to destroy other people.

Background

Every part of the body has its natural resonance frequency, even the eyes.

Aim of Experimentation / Torture / Programming

They experimenters / programmers / torturers build on the body’s natural ability. They torture various specific parts of the body to produce the right quantity and mix of build up of energy frequencies. In combination with the tortures, the brain is triggered to the chosen alter and with the correct programming is trained to develop the subject’s abilities so that desired responses are achieved. Then the response is amplified with harmonics.

In this example the torture is designed to produce the desired result of getting the eyes to produce red light, and then to be able to cause harm to others on an individual scale and eventually on a mass scale.

Experimentation / Torture / Programming

During light perception experiments and torture the subject is in the deepest possible trance, when even the core sleeps. Theta waves programming.

Red light is introduced to the subjects, at first associating it with things that help the subject. They heal wounds, show destruction of your enemies and show pictures of loved ones all associated with red light.

Then they change the use the red light and use it when torturing the subjects. They torture the subject’s body in the places so as to achieve the needed responses of the body and mind in to produce a massive build up of energy, pressure and pain behind the eyes and nose. The torture subject learns to alleviate this pain by producing red dots of light through their iris. Gradually with more torture and practise, the tortured individuals improve and produce bigger and more powerful light.

The ultimate aim, to produce frequencies emanating from the torture subject to harm on an individual scale and then on a mass scale, is achieved in stages…

red light eye dots can be produced

one large red light filling the iris

red line produced by the eye

increase in intensity of the light so that it has destructive ability and harms humans. This requires the target to be in their eye line.

After the subject has produced red light, and in the correct state needed, the programmers / torturers use harmonics to amplify the effect.

The progression of red light production power appears to be something along these lines…

red dots are produced by the eye

Energy produced is then connected to the third eye which can be painful, to up the levels

Subjects are trained to make the frequency of the output as Neon light which is approx. 600–650 nm wavelength, 4.8 × 10¹⁴ Hz,

Subjects are trained to make the frequency of output LED red light which is a more precise, narrower wavelength of red light, approx. 620–630 nm, 4.62 × 10¹⁴ Hz, sharper and more directional.

Subjects are trained to focus the light, and send it as a dot, but in the form of a laser light, approx [check] 635–670 nm 300 GHz) a much more concentrated beam and precise frequency.

In later stages the pressure, pain and energy is released by touching the glasses /metal torture device /screen that is over the eyes. This affects the resonance in the middle of the nose. Light can also be produced through the skin or ears not just the eyes.

Torture

General

There are various tortures at different times, and for different experiments but these are some. Experimental subjects are drugged, tortured and dissociated, and deliberately kept from knowing largely what was going on, so it’s difficult to be precise. Also the individual does not really see the effect or the result of what is produced. Dissociation affects their perception and they cannot see or feel how it works. The energy leaves these points behind nose and the eyes, through the eyes. The controllers don’t want the subjects to see the effect that they are causing.

These are some pieces of the jigsaw and hope they will be useful to build a bigger picture, despite all the difficulties.

Torture is often also accompanied by drugs of various sorts, to block the subconscious reaction. Victoria was also given some injections, possibly iron from children’s blood. Victoria’s trainer told her that the brain can create metals and that our bodies have everything the Universe has.

Tortures to Head and Skull

A torture device similar to these obstetrical forceps were used on Victoria causing pressure and pain to the head.

At one stage Victoria received a trepanation when a hole is drilled in the head, so that more energy was introduced in an unnatural way.

Torture via Glasses

Pressure is applied with a metallic device across the eyes until the subject dissociates. The metal device over the eyes that was used on Victoria is similar to this device worn by Cyclops from the X men.

It was not possible to see through Victoria’s glasses, they were not transparent but were a screen and camera type device. They were made from metal and therefore will make and react to electromagnetic frequencies. They are also a data recording device, and also used to distract the subject when necessary. Scenes being played on the screen to Victoria were happening very fast so eyes go into dissociation, and it is hard to recall exactly what happens.

Torture to Eyes

Light Frequencies as Torture and Programming

Colour room in different colours

Shining LED lights into the eyes, in Victoria’s case mostly the left one.

Shining Neon lights

Shining laser light into eye.

It is not just light but they make the light into different shapes and forms such as stars, a penis or a rabbit.

They did laser surgery on Victoria’s eye but she does not know if it was related to these experiments. First she was given a drug that widened iris as much as possible, then had some surgery and a laser inserted into her skull, maybe the bone marrow, maybe the Fundus.

Any red light programming given will be built upon previous base red / blue colour programming. which already happened early in programming. The left brain had red Star System programming, which corresponds to the right hand side of the body. Victoria mentioned that she was tortured more on her left side of the body.

The diagram above is from an article Travis Scott Astroworld Decode Gina Phillips Part 1 & 2 [8], about decoding Travis Scott’s performance at Astroworld in 2021 which involved frequencies and portals. Scott probably had some fire related programming, judging by the imagery in his videos.

Reseeit saved thread on Travis Scott at Astroworld [7]

Demon Programming

Victoria said that she was shown images and people like this during programming. This appears to be Demona, originally from the series Gargoyles.

They use various techniques, sometimes it is a person dressed up and using masks but Victoria also says she also saw a real human animal hybrid.

Torture by Sound Frequency

Torture frequencies can be applied via headphones to the ear, different frequencies can be inputted in different ears for a biaural effect, stimulating / programming the two different parts of the brain differently. Headphones can be seen on the Cyclops picture.

There are many other way to get sound frequencies into the body than our traditional hearing via the ear, eg.

The sound goes in via a chi point in your ear

A metallic needle can be inserted into your inner ear and when healed you can hear/feel by vibrations

A metallic copper device is inserted in the frontal lobe of the brain

Victoria had copper objects inserted in her vagina that resonated with sound frequencies so that it would affect her hips and hence her subsconscious. For boys they can insert a metallic object inside the penis.

Metal object can be inserted in the anus for anyone

Metal objects can be inserted into any organ or part they want to use

Different metals have different resonating profiles, which may also alter with different temperatures as well as different frequencies applies. The combination of different metals will cause different electromagnetic fields and different electrical currents between them. I imagine the end result of is that combinations of different metals cause different frequency patterns applied to different organs or parts of the body.

The sound volume and level of pain is adjusted depending on how they want you to dissociate. Victoria says that she just feels blocked from everything. That type of isolation is the most torturous she says and leaves soul scars. Controllers can also induce sleep by electrical means.

Neck - Torture to Atlas Bone

The atlas (C1) is the most superior, ie first, cervical vertebra of the spine in the neck. The bone is named after Atlas of Greek mythology, just as Atlas bore the weight of the heavens, the first cervical vertebra supports the head. In MK ultra mind control the atlas- the most important thing for control. It has been tortured since birth.

Tortures for the red light production are Atlas torture also associated with metals, especially copper and with fire and Mars energy - for fire and adrenaline. Altas torture is also associated with skull pressure with the forcep type torture device. They hold you there until you get dissociated.

Atlas torture may well be building upon prior Atlas torture. Victoria says that this is a long term Hivite strategy to make children ill. Hivite women are trained to twist children’s head from birth, causing damage to the atlas. Boys atlas’s are twisted in birth houses or after the birth which slowly degrades nation’s health. Hivites created modern day medicine which slowly degrades health. Victoria was warned by her trainer that the Hippocratic oath is an oath to their clan. Girls can be subjected to atlas twisting, especially mages and those with high IQ. Sometimes, for wizards, they break the atlas bones.

Torture to the Hips

Victoria says that there is a phrase in Russian “I used my back brain to find out”, referring to the subconscious. Torturing the hips affects the subconscious. Victoria’s trainer, Shiro taught her “Hips rules our subconscious”.

Subjects are made to wear trousers similar to these shown on Cyclops, which are pressurised trousers, designed to apply pressure for torture purposes. There are different types of metal in various parts of the suit. The experimenters check the reaction of the subjects and collect bio data on a subjects reaction via the glasses and via the suit, gloves, glasses, headphones and other equipment.

The Belt is made of different metals, and also used as a torture and data collection device.

The torture is aimed at enhancing the latent natural abilities of the first chakra, whose colour is red, the root chakra or fire chakra.

Once the torture has produced the energy, it is in a “package” and can be moved anywhere in the body with practise. Victoria says that the chakras are connected to nerves and that they react to light. Torturers try to isolate the chakras, so that the nervous system and chakras are under their control.

This is a diagram of some torture that Victoria drew. They put her in a special costume with various metals and put glasses on her as well. Metals strips put around the body, and pressure device applied to the head. Only then is the recruit used.

Green copper metal strips - Copper is also related to blood. Blood has copper taste. They are tightened for torture especially for hips and spine. The red item is a metal torture device similar to forceps. Someone was there monitoring all the data.

Victoria’s drawing reminded me of this scene from Metropolis, when Rotwang the scintist / programmer was transferring the likeness of Maria to the robot.

Victoria says they torture and traumatise the left side the most which is the Moon side.

Torture via Gloves

They also use torture gloves. There are various types. Beyonce has worn these, she is a programmed MK Ultra slave with robot programming.

The gloves serve both as torture devices and for data collection and storage, and can remember and reproduce settings. Victoria’s gloves were made from fake skin synthetic materials which they experiment with. Victoria’s gloves sometimes would not start in the extreme cold of Russia. This is part of the development of the product.

Robot gloves can also be seen on this “robot couture” figure whose basic design has come from mind control torture experiments perhaps with some added cosmetic / fashion additions.

The models my well be under torture / pre arranged settings at the time and in appropriate alters.

Victoria said her gloves were made from synthetic skin, but this skin from New Scientist came to mind when Victoria told me that. These are living skin cells, over a resin base, being made into a face.

Practical applications for the experimental skin may be cosmetic surgery or sex robots. They are now very aware of choosing the correct applications to introduce new products to the public. They have learned from for example the disastrous introduction of genetically modified food, FlavrSavr tomatoes to the UK market in the 1980’s which met with a massive public backlash. Now GMO foods are in the food chain and not labelled in Britain, after they marketed genetically modified organisms subsequently as nutraceuticals or for medical benefits.

Commands given via Bone Marrow

Victoria kept referring to “brain bone”. She had told me that commands are directed to the subjects “brain bone” without the subject even realising. She also said that brain bone affects the deepest level of our subconscious. I had thought she meant some bone between the eyes and nose. Luckily I asked what she meant, and I learned that what they call in Russian which translates as “brain bone” is we call “bone marrow”.

Controller commands are directed to the subjects bone marrow without the subject even realising. Bone marrow affects the deepest level of our subconscious, Victoria said.

I had to research bone marrow, and although again on a tangent, I include it as it may have implications for other subjects of MK ultra torture, if they know this information. Bone marrow as most people probably understand is soft fibrous tissue inside of bones and which makes new blood cells.

I previously had no idea that the skull had bone marrow, although finding any labelled cross sections has been a nightmare. I presume it is the dotted areas in the slightly lighter area just inside the black line of the head.

Bone marrow therefore surrounds the brain, and it is partly the skull bone marrow that they are using to receive the controller’s commands. Bone marrow is encased in bone and the large cavitites may well be particular suitable for resonating frequencies and thus receiving commands. Metal can be also inserted into the bone marrow to amplify the receiving abilities and resonance.

Furthermore, unlike the rest of the body’s brain marrow, the skull brain marrow fills with blood vessels through life. In this example in mice, the old mouse’s bone marrow on the right has filled with blood vessels. This has only been published in 2024, [4].

Whilst most bone marrow’s ability to produce healthy blood cells reduces with age, the adult skull bone marrow is an “expanding and resilient haematopoietic reservoir”. To you and me, that means that the skull brain marrow not only increases its blood cell production, it produces the blood stem cells from which the blood cells are made. These stem blood cells are valuable as they used in the treatment of many diseases eg. leukemia, lymphoma and sickle cell diseases to replace or rebuild a patient's blood making system. This type of treatment is called a bone marrow or stem cell transplant.

Even more than that, the skull bone marrow contains mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), which can differentiate and develop into various cell types like bone, cartilage, and fat cells, [G1]. So the skull bone barrow is a valuable source of blood stem cells and stem cells for bone, cartilage and fat. The older you are the more it produces. It is a renewal system for the body.

To the globalist system old people are a financial liability, but using them as bone marrow donors they are a valuable commodity. Assisted dying has been nearly legalised in Britain, having just passed without proper scrutiny. Assisted dying may well be a useful mechanism for the powers that be to get what they need. More so even as organ donation is becoming the norm by default, unless opted out. All no doubt very lucrative for experimenting and rejuvenating the cult bloodlines, many of whom look younger as they get older.

Mind control survivors should pay attention to their bone marrow, as a place where commands are received, and because it affects deep levels of the subconscious. Also pay attention to any experiments to extract their skull bone marrow particularly, and TI’s especially check for implants, especially metal in their bone marrow.

Harmonics

Harmonics is used to amplify the natural effects the body produces and on one of the Harmonics machines used in the experimentation on her, Victoria saw that it was labelled Фаза М which translates into English as Phase M.

Monitoring Machine from film Firestarter

Phase M could refer to

phases of light, day \ night alters switch

phases of sleep brain waves, beta, delta theta etc

an aspect of a phase of any monitored waves

Fire Wizards

The end result of all this torture and programming is to manufacture someone, a supersoldier, who is capable of taking people out with their red light producing abilities.

A further speciality using the power of the fire chakra is a Fire Wizard. Stephen King’s books are often about the system he still defends and has obviously experienced to some extent. His Novel Firestarter describes how a couple had been in a LSD type drug experiment run by a government agency called The Shop (cf. CIA The Firm). They developed powers of mind control and telekinesis and later their daughter developed a strong pyrokinetic ability.

These scenes from the film of the book Firestarter, called The Experiment show a drug experiment. Victoria says it was exactly like what happened to her.

The second video is a scene with a child causing people to be set on fire.

The power of the fire chakra.

This cartoon video explains the elements…

Uncle Iroh Explaining Four Elements To Zuko [6]

This cartoon video explains some firebending techniques…

How to FIREBEND: Zuko's Official Step-By-Step Guide [5]

Theta Programmed Wizards

Wizarding ability passes down in families, so they are usually a dynasty. Theta wizards are rare as their training is more difficult. Their auras can be from 20 - 100m, compared to the normal of a few metres for an MK Delta programmed subject. The attacking capability of a theta wizard can be between 2 - 20 kilometres. Wizards only usually connect for rituals and are not part of army units.

They usually work in isolation like many of the superheros do. They are also harder to control. Victoria says that the controllers seek to remove wizards from normal life so that they can be controlled more easily. They are given contracts for a work in closed cities, living in special villages, boarding schools, prisons or psychiatry and live far away from people. They are offered a well paid job and nice house, eg. somethink like a singing contract in La Scala, Milan or other theatre with Russian connections, or a prestige university, boarding school, anything to remove them from normal life. They could live as a “Stepford wife”, with a privileged life in good city.

However it’s all a trap. They are not actually given anything. They want them under tight control, and if they are tempted by the material gains, the controllers try to trap them via greed and they are likely to end in a death camp.

Some Comments on Torture, Dangers and some Healing Methods

Subjects of torture need to try and heal themselves where possible and avoid possible harmful influences and triggers. Victoria gave some pointers.

Producing the destructive red light is dangerous. If subjects are not taught correctly it can burn the experimental subjects eyes and skull. Eye problems can also result.

Atlas torture. Victoria says that she had grey hair since birth from this torture. You can always resist these type of attacks. Your body comes from nature, these levels aren't possible truly to control you, they just try to make you believe so. Hypnotic sleep to cover.

Sound torture. Victoria says that she just felt blocked from everything and she says that type of isolation is the most torturous and leaves soul scars. To recover, when you hear sounds inside, then let let them go out from your body.

Light torture - Neon light was developed from Atomic level programming but also they are used on a mass scale in disco / night clubs, so don’t go there nor use them. Laser medicine was developed via crystals alongside smart phones and “smart anything”. There is a push to laser medicine to replace natural eyes with robotic ones which affect the Third eye.

Tightening and pressure torture can result in hernias and paralysis of spine.

Appendix 1 - Useful Science

Brain Waves: These are electrical oscillations in the brain, measured by EEG, with frequencies ranging from about 0.5 to 30 Hz. For example: Theta waves: 4–8 Hz Alpha waves: 8–12 Hz Beta waves: 12–30 Hz

Radio Waves: These are a type of electromagnetic wave used for communication, with frequencies ranging from 3 Hz to 300 GHz (3 × 10⁹ Hz). The lower end of radio waves (e.g., 3–30 Hz) overlaps with the upper range of brain waves, but most radio wave applications (e.g., AM radio at 530–1600 kHz, or FM at 88–108 MHz) are much higher.

So, while there’s a small overlap at the very low end (e.g., 4–30 Hz), the typical frequencies of brain waves are indeed lower than the common range of radio waves. Brain waves are on the order of single digits to tens of Hz, while radio waves span from tens of Hz to billions of Hz.

[G1] Grok 1 Does the skull bone marrow make stem cells?

Yes, the skull bone marrow does produce stem cells, specifically hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), which are responsible for generating blood cells. Research also indicates that skull bone marrow contains mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), which can differentiate into various cell types like bone, cartilage, and fat cells. Studies, such as those published in journals like Cell Stem Cell (2018), highlight that the skull's bone marrow has unique properties, including a high concentration of stem cells involved in bone repair and immune function. Unlike long bones, the skull's marrow is less studied but plays a significant role in local tissue maintenance and regeneration.

