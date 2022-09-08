It is recommended that this is read on my wordpress blog as there are many photos that have not been uploaded specifically to this substack. 2022 Sept 9 wordpress foxblog1 Kids Inc. Where is the Movie, the Money and Honeybee? [77]

Honeybee aka the Truth Fairy, aka Mellisa Zaccaria promised a movie about child abuse and child trafficking. Kids Inc was the name of the documentary and she had a team that raised money for it under that name.

HoneyBee styled herself as the truth fairy.

According to IMDB (owned by Amazon btw) Kids Inc. was a crowdfunded documentary.

Production Manager was Heather Middendorf

Director was Anthony Cadorniga (he also called himself co producer)

Executive Producer was Mellisa Zaccaria

Heather and Mellisa look similar, are they related?

Heather and Mellisa

Anthony Cadorniga

We have been waiting years now for Honeybee and her team to release the movie, supposed to be released in 2018, then 2019.

What happened to the movie?

What happened to the money?

What happened to Mellisa Zaccaria?

What happened to Heather Middendorf?

What happened to Anthony Cadorniga?

The bottom line is they never came up with what people paid them for and they kept on saying they were going to produce.

In 2022 its beyond time to consider a few possibilities.

On March 22 2018 Anthony said on Hagmann that the documentary was almost ready [59a]

2018 Mar 22 Bitchute The Liberty Columnist The Liberty Columnist on The Hagmann Report | KIDS Inc : Battling CPS & Censorship [59a]

On Sept 2018 they discussed the documentary. I cannot find a copy of the video, it does not seem to work on bitchute or youtube. If you can find it please put in the comments.

2018 Sept 20 Bitchute Honeybee KIDS, Inc. Update On Film Release, New Trailer and Website! [52g]

In Jan 2019 Kids Inc tweeted [2b] that “Bee” was not MIA “missing in action” but that she and the team were diligently working on finishing #KidsInc… It is not known who controlled that twitter account.

Hi folks, Mellisa #TheHoneyBee is not MIA. Bee and her team are still diligently working on finishing #KIDSINC! The movie is still in editing and a team of legal consultants have joined the ranks. Please share. Kidsincdocumentary.com Kids Inc Tweet [2b]

In May 2019 Liberty Columnist, (usually Anthony Cadorniga) tweeted that they were all safe and sound and that the documentary was getting a restructuring into a series! [38] archive [3a]

People have emailed us worried that the Kids Inc team is okay. I want to reassure everyone that Mellisa, Heather and I are safe and sound. Documentary is undergoing an entire restructuring into a series. Thank you for your steadfast support and patience with us. #KidsInc

2018 Mar 22 Documentary nearly finished [59a]

2018 Sept 21 Video discussing latest on movie [52g] (not available)

2019 Jan 8 Tweet Kids Inc Doc Not MIA [2] [2b]

2019 May 1 Tweet Liberty Column that all was OK [3] (Penultimate post 2018 Oct 27)

Two documentary trailers were produced – an extended trailer of 6min 19s on about Feb 13 2018 and a “theatrical” trailer around Sept 2018.

2018 Feb 13 Liberty Columnist Kids Inc Extended Trailer: Director’s Cut 6.19mins Odysee [71] This was marked Truth Soup Productions.

2018 Sept Odysee Foxes Channel KIDS, Inc. Theatrical Trailer [29][1a] I suspect this is the trailer unveiled in this programme 2018 Sept 20 Bitchute Honeybee KIDS, Inc. Update On Film Release, New Trailer and Website [52g] although the episode no longer seems to be found on Bitchute or Youtube.

Honeybee also had a video or channel trailer on her video channel [45] now also uploaded to Odysee Mellisa Honeybee Zaccaria Channel Trailer [69]

By 2019 the trio, Heather, Mellisa and Anthony had mostly left social media, and people including film donors were wondering what had happened. Many people were worried about Honeybee [38] and wanted proof of life as they had heard nothing from her for over 8 months. Her last posting was on her Manifest 143 video channel on 2018 Oct 19 [57h]

Last appearance/ proof of life appears to have been on Sept 20 2018 Bitchute Honeybee KIDS, Inc. Update On Film Release, New Trailer and Website! [52]

The only posts in 2019 were the two tweet updates about the film on twitter from Kids Inc. and from Liberty Column. Whilst the presumption is that Anthony tweeted the Liberty Column account, I have no idea who controlled the Kids. Inc tweet account.

Since then nada, zip, crickets about the film/movie/documentary/docuseries…

Nowhere on their social media can I find why a movie has not been produced.

Timeline of the last posts on their fundraisers and social media – Chronological Order

2018 Mar 23 [20] [39] Bitchute Liberty Columnist

2018 [37] Steemit Anthony Cadorniga

2018 Jul 16 [17] Plumfund Crowdfunding Kids Inc Documentary

2018 Sept 11 [50a] Honeybee Twitter last archived post but no archives

2018 Sept 20 [52] Bitchute Honeybee KIDS, Inc. Update On Film Release, New Trailer and Website! Last appearance/ proof of life.

2018 Oct 5 [55b] Patreon honeybee

2018 Oct 19 [57h] You Tube 2 Manifest143/Honeybee archive pic

2019 Jan 8 2019 [2] [2b] Twitter Kids Inc Doc Not mia

2019 May 1 [3] Tweet Liberty Column (Penultimate post 2018 Oct 27)

2019 Aug 4 [33] Bitchute Heather Personal Videos

2019 Aug 4 [22] You tube Heather Personal Videos

Heather did have personal youtube and bitchute video channels which posted sporadically until Aug 4 2019. On the last she was called out in the comments about the movie and where Melissa might be…

The burning cross referred to a video that the comment was written under. This was the last video posted.

Bitchute Heather Middendorf Camping 2019 Heather – Cross video [34a] youtube [22a]

Honeybee called out by Fiona Barnett

Perhaps significant was that Fiona Barnett called out Honeybee on Oct 6 2018 on her blog Pedophiles Down Under, now only on archive [67]. This was 2 weeks before Honeybee’s last ever post. Fiona said…

For starters, “HoneyBee” is an MK-ULTRA term that victims like me reeeeeally find suspicious. Melissa Zaccario chose an apt nickname because her role is to use sickly sweetness to lure us into believing the CIA lie that Craig Sawyer’s a hero. Hence the saying, “catch more flies with honey than vinegar.”

When Shurter [David Shurter MK survivor] outed Craig Sawyer as a fraud mid 2017, HoneyBee tried to friend him and convince him that Craig was a nice guy. She did the same thing to me a few months ago when I started outing Sawyer. I immediately detected her manipulative ways which did nothing but anger me and make me suspect her as a shill:

Honey Bee direct message archive [26]

Fiona said in the blog post that HoneyBee’s Cousin was Andrea Costello Dagger and that she was Gambino mafia and referenced this tweet… [27]

Melissa Zaccaria is a member of the notorious GAMBINI Mafia Family who specialize in heroin trafficking and producing child rape material. Let’s look at what HoneyBee’s relative-by-marriage, Michelle, says about this fraudster:

“The Bee is the same chick that works with Sawdust. [Derogatory name for Craig “Sawman” Sawyer] The dirt I have on Bee is that she is cousin to Andrea Costello Dagger (the woman who stole Michelle’s kids). Andrea is married to my first cousin Richard Heimburger. Her uncle by marriage is Dr. Peter Favaro of Port Washington, NY. Dr. Favaro is an internet legend. He created the first online game called “alter ego”. He is Gambino mafia originally from Howard Beach, NY. Peter Favaros cousin John FavarA lived on the same block as head boss John Gotti. One day while driving down the block FavarA struck and killed John Gottis youngest son. Not long after Gotti had FavarA killed. Peter Favaros family left for California and changed their names to FavarO. 25 years later Peter Favaro returns to NY. He hooks up with his cousin Dominic Gasparro who is a ny city administrative judge. They hatch a plan to start a fathers rights movement in family courts. Which is how they target many of the children they traffick. Bee knows this. Because that is what Gambino are known for child porn and heroin. The new generation of Gambinos are all highly educated especially with computers. Involved in the arts. Politics.”

Fiona also pointed out that the honeybee was an mkultra term.

My research shows the bee that Mellisa has used on videos on the left and the Merovingian King Symbol on the right. Interesting that both use dualistic, masonic black and white, both in a circle and both with similar open wings. Bees have wings closed along their back when at rest, not sticking out, so it is unusual.

[It is recommended that this is read on my wordpress blog as there are many photos that have not been uploaded specifically to this substack. 2022 Sept 9 wordpress cathy fox blog Kids Inc. Where is the Movie, the Money and Honeybee? [77] ]

Steve Outrimm, an excellent analyst, also mentioned Honeybee in a post exposing Craig Sawyer’s film finances.

I take back what I said then about the Honeybee,[when he had been complimentary] because she seems to have done the same thing as Sawyer – raised money from concerned citizens to make “Kids, Inc” a documentary exposing the horrors of the child sex trafficking industry, then years later there is still no sign of any documentary. from 2019 Sept 9 Burners.me 2018 Financial Analysis: Vets4ChildRescue [30]

What happened?

So its still a mystery.

Was Honeybee silenced for exposing child trafficking and child sexual abuse?

Is Honeybee alive? If so why was no proof of life provided?

If she was silenced were Heather and Anthony silenced as well or were they in on the silencing?

Are Heather and Anthony still alive?

Did they all do a runner with the donations?

Who was controlling the twitter accounts in 2019?

Why did they all leave social media?

Many think Craig Sawyer is part of the cabal. What is the connection with Craig Sawyer? Did Sawyer befriend them and then silence them?

Has Craig Sawyer, Hagmann Report or anyone else investigated the filmakers disappearance?

Whilst the sums of money were not insignificant, ie $11,000 on Kids Inc Plumfund, and $500+ a month on Honeybee patreon, they hardly seem like financial sums to totally disappear for, even if fraudulently obtained. Honeybee could perhaps legitimately say that her patreon was separate from the movie funding.

I have included many of their social media accounts below, some earnings and when they last posted, with links and archives where possible, as well as a timeline of some of their activities.

As the last virtual sighting was 20/21 Sept 2018 and this video was also about the documentary then if someone could find a copy of this video, it is of importance. ie 2018 Sept 20 Bitchute Honeybee KIDS, Inc. Update On Film Release, New Trailer and Website! [52] Last appearance/ proof of life.

It appears that Mellisa, Heather and Anthony have defrauded people of their money. The public and the funders need answers. Did they defraud people as they were killed, silenced or just for kicks or dollars?

Craig Sawyer

One nagging doubt I have is Craig Sawyer… Many things about Craig do not add up. Many think Craig Sawyer is part of the cabal.

Honeybee seems to have been convinced by seeing Sawyer take victims of sex trafficking into his home to reunite with their families, that he busted an IRS agent and helped bust dozens of traffickers in the past year, then c.2017/8.

I am not sure which interview on Tucson that Honeybee was referring to. However as well as following it at the time, I did a deep dive on the Tucson situation some 18 months later precisely because the situation was unclear, partly due to Sawyer muddying the waters by doing an abrupt U-turn, and then a concerted media campaign against Tucson being a child trafficking site.

Sawyer did not come out well. In fact he came out as duplicitous and keen to use his high profile to silence and ridicule others that he himself had investigated and supported. He even took down his own videos to hide what he had said previously. 2020 Oct 9 cathyfoxblog Child Trafficking Part 1 – Tucson, Child Trafficking Camp? [4]

Was Honeybee duped by Sawyer and then somehow silenced by him?

Was Honeybee a plant to start with?

Fiona Barnett also mentions Sawyer, as does Steve Outrimm who looked at the accounts of Sawyer and his film. We will look again at Sawyer’s film in a future post.

This research has taken much time, much more time than I had intended, as much information had to be found in the archives. If others could take it further now…to find if Honeybee and the others are alive and what happened.

Finally 3 items which may or may not be important.

This photo from c. 2016 with Craig Sawyer at the Twisted Metal event “Shoot My Truck” looks similar to Anthony Cadorniga.

Hosting Twisted Metal’s “Shoot My Truck” event, live, from Las Vegas! [72a]

IMDB Media Index [72] Twisted Metal Fandom [73]

Similarity is no way a certainty, and it may well be a fellow presenter of the event or guest. More research is needed.

Who is Carl Alfred?

The Hagmann report writes that Carl Alfred is an integral member of Team Honeybee?

Can anyone find a copy of this show and confirm who it is?

Just as I was about to blog this, I searched for first time using, new to me search engine Freespoke, which unlike all other search engines gave a possible result as Carl was involved in exposing child trafficking 4 years ago – Carl Alfred Youtube videos [74], but I haven’t found contact details for him.

Thirdly this affadavit, marked received US District Court, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 2022 Feb 15 but this copy unsigned, undated and unwitnessed, has come into my hands. I know nothing about it. It was public domain and therefore I have not redacted it. For clarity - when I say this came into my hands - not literally - it had been published publicly days before my article. Come to my notice would have been a more accurate expression.

It involves Tracy-Jo Remington approaching Mellisa Zaccaria with many conversations of allegations of child abuse material produced by ex husband Gregory Verne Remington. Evidence was given to Pedophile Pentagon Task Force PPTF David Straight.

[David Straight I think has now been outed by other PPTF member Tim Holmseth as a cabal human trafficker, but I do not follow all the survivor and investigator disputes, I tend to get on with my own blog, so that could be wrong or out of date]

Mellisa apparently stated there was only one conversation between her and Tracy-Jo but the affiant [person making the affadavit] Tracy-Jo says there were many conversations, perhaps indicating Zaccaria not being truthful. They planned to meet to exchange more evidence but did not actually meet. Why?

It is recommended that this is read on my wordpress blog as there are many photos that have not been uploaded specifically to this substack. 2022 Sept 9 wordpress cathy fox blog Kids Inc. Where is the Movie, the Money and Honeybee? [77]

Now social media details of the trio.

Social media and Fundraising

Honeybee used to be everywhere on social media, a regular on the podcast/video show circuit and Hagmann in particular. Honeybee now appears to have totally withdrawn from social media, as have her colleagues.

Here are some links for her and her fellow documentary makers, some snapshots of her fundraising and social media and when she last posted.

Patreon archive [55b]

2017 Nov 17 105 patrons

2018 Feb 22 113 patrons $535 per month

2019 Aug 26 46 patrons $196

2021 Dec 24 10 patrons $32 per month

2022 Aug 28 8 patrons $11 per month

Paypal [54] Amount raised unknown, last posted unknown. Strafford NH address.

[15] [50a] [55] Twitter Major presence. 23,200 followers. [50b] Twitter archives Last archived tweet was Sept 11 2018 from a Sept 14 2018 archive but then no archive for over a year when account appears to change hands.[50e]

[57] You Tube 2 Manifest143/Honeybee [57a] You Tube 2 Manifest archive

[57d] 2020 Jun 29 22,400 subs 900,443 views [photo]

Other honeybee accounts

[14] [56] You Tube 1 Honeybee 22,300 subs, [56a] You Tube 1 archive primary index Last posted unclear c.2018

[48] Gab Private Account

[13] Voat Minor presence but moderator on Voat Pizzagate. Voat Platform terminated

[16] Facebook Not aware. I dont facebook

[47] Minds Minor Presence

[18] Steemit Minor presence

Anthony Cadorniga’s Links

[38] Twitter Liberty Column 858 followers

[3a] 2019 May Last tweet re all ok.

[20] [39] Bitchute Liberty Columnist Last post Mar 23 2018, Mar 22 appeared on Hagmann and said documentary was almost complete

[37] Steemit Anthony Cadorniga major presence last post 2018

[62] PayPal Liberty Columnist, information not available

You Caring for Kids Inc. [61] Amount raised unknown

Heather Middendorf

[17] Plumfund Crowdfunding Kids Inc Documentary 239 supporters Last entry 2018 Jul 16

[21] Steemit! Independent Researcher and Child Advocate Heather Middendorf #Introducemyself

[31] https://steemit.com/@justified

[22] You tubePersonal Videos Last 2019 Aug 4

[32] Twitter no archives

[33] Bitchute 20 subscribers Last video 2019 Aug 4

Plumfund crowdfunding started by Heather Middendorf raised $11,204 of $8,000 goal [17]

Kids Inc Doc

2020 Oct 30 KidsIncDocumentary.com archive [76]

[2a] Kids Inc Twitter 12.7 followers last post 2019 Jan 8

[2] 2019 Jan 8 Twitter Kids Inc Doc. Not MIA arch [2b]

Here is a timeline of some of the trio’s activities. I was exhausted so some have pictures that have not been linked up with the links, which are found afterwards.

Timeline Kids Inc, Mellisa Zaccaria, Heather Middendorf and Anthony Cadorniga

2017 Voat April Honeybee criticised Sawyer see May 1 Voat

2017 Apr 5 MnR Productions TV

2017 May 1 Voat Honeybee at first strongly criticised Sawyer. This screenshot confirms the date.

HoneyBee explains why she thought Sawyer was a fraud

Second screenshot

However Honeybee soon changed her mind and within 12 months she would be interviewing him.

2017 May 20

2017 You Tube Manifest 143 HoneyBee Channel Archive [5]

2017 Jun 7 Odysee Hagmann Report Making it Sting – The Honeybee on The Hagmann Report 7/6/17 [8a] [28]

2017 Jun 9 Hagmann Report WE MUST ACTIVELY ATTACK PEDOGATE: DARK JOURNALIST, “THE HONEY BEE” AND JOSH PECK [41] Honeybee’s debut?? on Hagmann

2017 Jun 14 Hagmann Report TARGET, PEDO-AMERICA: DAVE HODGES,PETER CHOWKA,JOHN MOORE,LIZ CROKIN,CRAIG SAWYER & HONEY BEE [40] pre shownotes

2017 Jun 14 Hagmann Report Exposing Child Trafficking – Roundtable Discussion Liz Crokin, Craig Sawyer, Honey [10a] odysee, you tube [12] defunct. archive [10]

2017 Jun You Tube HoneyBee first archive June []

2017 Sept

2017

2017 Oct 15 Shine the Light Conference

2018 Steemit Honeybee Bloody Bourdain: Elite Suicide, Child Sex Trafficking & the Business of Young Blood [18]

2018 Voat Moderator Vindicator liked Craig Sawyer. He mentions Honeybees reassessment of Sawyer. Vindicator was a moderator who many thought coralled Voat Pizzagate group into the mundane. He would not allow anything that was “unproven” to his own satisafaction to be posted. That menat he had total control of censorship. He deleted articles of mine for instance that had one mention of remote viewing in a 3 page article. As I chose not to “prove” in that article that remote viewing existed, then Vindicator deleted. Ignorance /censorship won. Voat took off in a huge way after Reddit Pizzagate was banned and there were several Voat moderators who loved exerting power. See how long they lasted!

2018 Steemit Hello Steemit! Independent Researcher and Child Advocate Heather Middendorf #Introducemyself [31]

2018 Jan 17 archive Honeybee video channel []

2018 Feb 13 Liberty Columnist Kids Inc Extended Trailer: Director’s Cut 6.19mins Odysee [71] bitchute [70] This was marked Truth Soup Productions.

2018 Mar 22 Hagmann report Liberty Columnist on Hagmann Report Kids Inc Battling CPS and Censorship. Said almost complete doco. Link dead.

2018 Mar 23 [20] [39] Bitchute Liberty Columnist last post

2018 Apr 10 Posted on Plumfund [17] – not sure when actual interview was Merissa Hamilton Interview

2018 Apr 12 Kids Inc HoneyBee Filming with Craig Sawyer []

Sawyer got an eyeful…

Kids Inc. tweeted pics with Sawyer interview. Very pally with Sawyer.

2018 Apr 21 Plumfund – Heather posted a Sawyer interview photo [17]

2018 May 23 Last video posted on Liberty Columnist Channel which includes interview with Anthony and others by Victurus Libertas.

2018 May 31 Kids Inc Tweet []

2018 Jun 6 [17]

2018 Jun 6 A Childs Voice Premiere in LA with John Paul Rice Producer and Director Edgar Bravo [17]

2018 jun vids ?

2018 Jul 16 [17] Plumfund Crowdfunding Kids Inc Documentary Last Post

2018 Sept 11 [50a] Honeybee Twitter last archived post but no archives

2018 Sept 20/21 Bitchute Honeybee KIDS, Inc. Update On Film Release, New Trailer and Website! [52g] No longer on Bitchute or Youtube, cannot find on archive.

2018 Sept 20 [52] Bitchute Honeybee KIDS, Inc. Update On Film Release, New Trailer and Website! Last appearance/ proof of life.

2018 Sept Odysee Foxes Channel KIDS, Inc. Theatrical Trailer [29][1a]

I suspect this is the trailer unveiled in this programme 2018 Sept 20 Bitchute Honeybee KIDS, Inc. Update On Film Release, New Trailer and Website [52g] although the episode no longer seems to be found on Bitchute or Youtube.

2018 Sept 21

2018 Oct 5 Last Post on HoneyBee patreon [55c] 2019 Aug 26 Patreon Honey Bee Oct 5, 2018 at 12:26 AM Memorial For A Murdered Child – After School “Pizza” Movie Exposed

2018 Oct 6 Pedophiles Down Under archive [26]

2018 Oct 6 Pedophiles Down Under HoneyBee DM archive [26]

2018 Oct 6 Tweet saying HoneyBee’s Cousin is Andrea Costello Dagger and that she is Gambino mafia. [27] from Pedophiles Down Under [26]

2018 Oct 19 [57h] You Tube 2 Manifest143/Honeybee archive pic Last post

2019 Jan 8 Twitter Kids Inc. Doc HoneyBee not MIA [25] [2] [2b]

Hi folks, Mellisa #TheHoneyBee is not MIA. Bee and her team are still diligently working on finishing #KIDSINC! The movie is still in editing and a team of legal consultants have joined the ranks. Please share.

c. 2019 Jan Trailer KIDS, Inc. Theatrical Trailer [1]

Odysee KIDS, Inc. Theatrical Trailer [1a]

screenshot and link

2019 May 4 Twitter Liberty Column [3] archive [3a]

People have emailed us worried that the Kids Inc team is okay. I want to reassure everyone that Mellisa, Heather and I are safe and sound. Documentary is undergoing an entire restructuring into a series. Thank you for your steadfast support and patience with us. #KidsInc

2019 archive of Kids Inc Documentary site [9] main page

2019 Aug 4 [33] BitchuteHeather Personal Videos

2019 Aug 4 [22] You tube Heather Personal Videos

2019 Aug 29 Patreon Honey Bee archive showing 46 patreons $196 a month [55c]

2019 Sept 9 Burners.me 2018 Financial Analysis: Vets4ChildRescue [30]

I take back what I said then about the Honeybee, because she seems to have done the same thing as Sawyer – raised money from concerned citizens to make “Kids, Inc” a documentary exposing the horrors of the child sex trafficking industry, then years later there is still no sign of any documentary.

2020 Sept 25 You Tube Manifest 143 HoneyBee Channel Archive [6]

2020 Oct 30 KidsIncDocumentary.com archive [76]

–

Fox Odysee

Odysee Foxes Channel 14 Jun 2017 Hagmann Report Exposing Child Trafficking – Roundtable Discussion Liz Crokin, Craig Sawyer, Honey [10a]

Odysee Foxes Channel 2017 Jun 7 Making it Sting – The Honeybee on The Hagmann Report [28]

Odysee Mellisa Honeybee Zaccaria Channel Trailer [69]

2018 Feb 13 Odysee Kids Inc Extended Trailer: Director’s Cut [71]

2018 Sept Odysee Foxes Channel KIDS, Inc. Theatrical Trailer [29] [1a]

Links

[1] c. 2019 Jan Trailer KIDS, Inc. Theatrical Trailer https://web.archive.org/web/20181025015836/

uploaded odysee

[1a] 2022 Aug Odysee KIDS, Inc. Theatrical Trailer https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/KIDS,-Inc.-Theatrical-Trailer-evdyHD-7fiU:d

[1c] 2022 Aug Bitchute KIDS, Inc. Theatrical Trailer https://www.bitchute.com/video/slNejGc6NtTi/

[2] 2019 Jan 8 Twitter Kids Inc Doc. Not MIA

Hi folks, Mellisa #TheHoneybee is not MIA. Bee & her team are still diligently working on finishing #KIDSINC! The movie is still in editing & a team of legal consultants have joined the ranks. Please Share!

https://kidsincdocumentary.com

screenshot

[2b] 2019 Jan 8 Twitter Kids Inc Doc. Not MIA archive https://web.archive.org/web/20220831191640/

[2a] Twitter Kids Inc Doc https://twitter.com/@kidsincdoc

[3] 2019 May 4 Twitter Liberty Column

People have emailed us worried that the Kids Inc team is okay. I want to reassure everyone that Mellisa, Heather, and I are safe and sound. Documentary is undergoing an entire restructuring into a series. Thank you for your steadfast support and patience with us. #KidsInc screenshot

[3a] 2019 Twitter May 4 archive https://web.archive.org/web/20220905181159/

[4] + https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/10/09/child-trafficking-part-1-tucson-child-trafficking-camp/

[5] 2017 You Tube Manifest 143 HoneyBee Channel Archive https://web.archive.org/web/20170604034207/https://www.youtube.com/user/Manifest143

[6] 2020 You Tube Manifest 143 HoneyBee Channel Archive https://web.archive.org/web/20200925132754/https://www.youtube.com/user/Manifest143

[7] 2017 Jul 6 Hagmann Report Making it Sting – The Honeybee on The Hagmann Report archive [present?] 7/6/17 https://web.archive.org/web/20190803145933/

[8] 2017 Jun 7 YouTube Hagmann Report Making it Sting – The Honeybee on The Hagmann Report 7/6/17 https://web.archive.org/web/20190803145933/

see odysee

[8a] 2017 Jun 7 Odysee Hagmann Report Making it Sting – The Honeybee on The Hagmann Report 7/6/17 https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Making-it-Sting—The-Honeybee-on-The-Hagmann-Report-7_6_17-DvD44yjRndw:b

[9] 2019 archive Kids Inc Documentary https://web.archive.org/web/20190815000000*/http://www.kidsincdocumentary.com/

[10] 2020 archive 14 Jun 2017 Hagmann Report Exposing Child Trafficking – Roundtable Discussion Liz Crokin, Craig Sawyer, Hone https://web.archive.org/web/20220228232111/

[10a] 2022 Aug 25 Odysee Foxes Channel 14 Jun 2017 Hagmann Report Exposing Child Trafficking – Roundtable Discussion Liz Crokin, Craig Sawyer, Honeybee https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Exposing-Child-Trafficking—Roundtable-Discussion-on-The-Hagmann-Report-6_14_17-TeFKcU-S22Y:4

[10c] 2017 archive 14 Jun 2017 Hagmann Report Exposing Child Trafficking – Roundtable Discussion Liz Crokin, Craig Sawyer, Honeybee

[12] 2017 Jun 16 Hagmann Report Exposing Child Trafficking – Roundtable Discussion on The Hagmann Report blank?

[13] Voat Honeybee https://voat.co/user/honeybee_

[14] You Tube Honeybee https://www.youtube.com/c/thehoneybee

[15] Twitter Honeybee Now changed user, need to see archive https://twitter.com/thehoneybee_

[16] Facebook The HoneyBee page https://www.facebook.com/thehoneybeepage/

[17] Plumfund Crowdfunding Kids Inc Documentary started by Heather Middendorf https://www.plumfund.com/crowdfunding/kidsincdocumentary plus more links

[18] 2018 Steemit Honeybee Bloody Bourdain: Elite Suicide, Child Sex Trafficking & the Business of Young Blood https://steemit.com/pedogate/@thehoneybee/bloody-bourdain-elite-suicide-child-sex-trafficking-and-the-business-of-young-blood

[19] 2018 archive Kids Inc. You Tube archive https://web.archive.org/web/20180222172436/

[20] Bitchute Liberty Columnist https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thelibertycolumnist/

[21] Steemit Heather Middendorf Hello Steemit! Independent Researcher and Child Advocate Heather Middendorf #Introducemyself https://steemit.com/introduceyourself/@justified/msnk2exg

[22] You tube Heather https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDcFDw6xqY6Qa9X-JiMo1ZQ

[22a] You tube Heather – Camping / Cross video

[24] Bitchute HoneyBee https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HoneyBee/

[25] 2019 Jan 8 Twitter Kids Inc. Doc HoneyBee not MIA

[26] 2018 Oct 6 Pedophiles Down Under HoneyBee DM archive https://web.archive.org/web/20200614133309/https://pedophilesdownunder.com/2018/10/06/deep-state-shills-dropping-like-flies/bee-dm/

[27] 2018 Oct Pedophiles Down Under HoneyBees Cousin Tweet https://web.archive.org/web/20200512070340im_/https://pedophilesdownunder.files.wordpress.com/2018/10/honeybees-cousin-tweet.jpg?w=292&h=300

[28] 2022 Aug 25 Odysee Foxes Channel 2017 Jun 7 Making it Sting – The Honeybee on The Hagmann Report https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Making-it-Sting—The-Honeybee-on-The-Hagmann-Report-7_6_17-DvD44yjRndw:b

[29] 2022 Aug 25 Odysee Foxes Channel KIDS, Inc. Theatrical Trailer https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/KIDS,-Inc.-Theatrical-Trailer-evdyHD-7fiU:d

[30] 2019 Sept 9 Burners.me 2018 Financial Analysis: Vets4ChildRescue https://burners.me/2019/09/09/2018-financial-analysis-vets4childrescue/

[31] 2018 Steemit Hello Steemit! Independent Researcher and Child Advocate Heather Middendorf #Introducemyself https://steemit.com/introduceyourself/@justified/msnk2exg

[32] twitter Heather Middendorf https://twitter.com/Justified2020 No archive

[33] Bitchute Heather Middendorf https://www.bitchute.com/channel/justified2020/

[34a] Bitchute Heather Middendorf Camping 2019 https://www.bitchute.com/video/y90lioe2GLU/

[34] Mellisa Honeybee Zaccaria https://twitter.com/thehoneybee_

[35] You Tube HoneyBee https://www.youtube.com/c/thehoneybee 2017 -?

[36] Bitchute HoneyBee https://www.bitchute.com/channel/honeybee%5D

[37] Steemit Anthony Cadorniga @libertycolumnist https://steemit.com/@libertycolumnist

[38] Twitter Liberty Column https://twitter.com/LibertyColumn

[39] Bitchute Liberty Columnist https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thelibertycolumnist/

[40] 2017 Jun 14 Hagmann Report TARGET, PEDO-AMERICA: DAVE HODGES,PETER CHOWKA,JOHN MOORE,LIZ CROKIN,CRAIG SAWYER & HONEY BEE https://www.hagmannreport.com/target-pedo-america-dave-hodgespeter-chowkajohn-mooreliz-crokincraig-sawyer-honey-bee/

[41] 2017 Jun 9 Hagmann Report WE MUST ACTIVELY ATTACK PEDOGATE: DARK JOURNALIST, “THE HONEY BEE” AND JOSH PECK https://www.hagmannreport.com/we-must-actively-attack-pedogate-dark-journalist-the-honey-bee-and-josh-peck/ honeybee debut guest

[42] IMDB A childs voice https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7709804/fullcredits/?ref_=tt_cl_sm

[43] 2018 Jun 4 Hagmann Report FULL SHOW – 6/4/18 – TUSCON GOES HOT: SEX CAMP DISCOVERED? RATLINES OR HOMELESS CAMPS? https://www.hagmannreport.com/full-show-6-4-18-tuscon-goes-hot-sex-camp-discovered-ratlines-or-homeless-camps/ carl alfred honeybee

[44] 2020 Jan 22 Youtube Manifest143 (Honeybee) archive last https://web.archive.org/web/20201224075251/https://www.youtube.com/user/Manifest143

[45] Honeybee Channel Trailer https://web.archive.org/web/20201028074406/

1min 17s now on odysee

HoneyBee

[47] Minds

https://www.minds.com/

HoneyBee/ last post 2017 May 20 pic

[48] Gab The HoneyBee https://gab.ai/The_Honeybee Account private

[49] WordPress Honeybee

https://blogofthehoneybee.wordpress.com

No archives

[50] Twitter Mellisa Honeybee Zaccaria https://twitter.com/thehoneybee_

[50a] Twitter Honeybee Archive Index https://web.archive.org/web/20220000000000*/https://twitter.com/thehoneybee_

[50b] Twitter Honeybee primary archive https://web.archive.org/web/20201101000000*/https://twitter.com/thehoneybee_

[50e] 2018 Twitter Honeybee archive https://web.archive.org/web/20180914212132/https://twitter.com/thehoneybee_

[50f] 2018 Sept 14 https://web.archive.org/web/20180914212132/https://twitter.com/thehoneybee_ last post sept 11

[52] [24] [36] Bitchute HoneyBee https://www.bitchute.com/channel/honeybee

[52a] Bitchute primary archive https://web.archive.org/web/20220000000000*/https://www.bitchute.com/channel/honeybee/

[52b] Bitchute Channel archive https://web.archive.org/web/20180222153306/https://www.bitchute.com/channel/honeybee/

[52c] 2019 Mar Bitchute Honeybee https://web.archive.org/web/20190326123956/https://www.bitchute.com/channel/honeybee/

[52e] 2109 Jul Bitchute Honeybee https://web.archive.org/web/20190724151234/https://www.bitchute.com/channel/honeybee/ last vids oct 20 2018

[52f] 2020 Jun 11 Bitchute Honeybee https://web.archive.org/web/20200611004700/https://www.bitchute.com/channel/honeybee/

[52g] 2018 Sept 20 Bitchute Honeybee KIDS, Inc. Update On Film Release, New Trailer and Website! https://www.bitchute.com/video/N25Gj330wdY/

[53] Steemit Honeybee https://steemit.com/@thehoneybee

[54] PayPal Honeybee https://www.paypal.me/thehoneybee

[55] Patreon https://www.patreon.com/thehoneybee

[55a] 2022 Aug 28 https://web.archive.org/web/20220828145534/https://www.patreon.com/thehoneybee $11 last post 2018 Oct 5

[55c] 2019 Aug 26 Patreon Honey Bee https://web.archive.org/web/20190826204546/https://www.patreon.com/thehoneybee

[56] You Tube HoneyBee youtube 1 https://www.youtube.com/c/thehoneybee 2017 -?

[56a] You tube Honeybee Primary archive https://web.archive.org/web/20220000000000*/https://www.youtube.com/c/thehoneybee

[56b] You tube honeybee https://web.archive.org/web/20170613025340/https://www.youtube.com/c/thehoneybee

[56c] youtube honeybee https://web.archive.org/web/20170601084657/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBvKlVzDz3611dvHHo_wGlA

[56d] 2017 Mar 7 youtube Facebook and Vidme are EVIL https://web.archive.org/web/20170308162444/

[56e] Youtube Making it Sting Official Hagmann archive https://web.archive.org/web/20170719143324/

[57] You Tube manifest143 https://www.youtube.com/user/Manifest143

[57a] You Tube Manifest 143 https://web.archive.org/web/20220000000000*/https://www.youtube.com/user/Manifest143

[57aa] Manifest 143 Archive https://web.archive.org/web/https://www.youtube.com/user/Manifest143/ primary link

[57b] Manifest 143 Archive https://web.archive.org/web/20201224075251/https://www.youtube.com/user/Manifest143

[57c] 2020 Jan 22 Honeybee Youtube 2 https://web.archive.org/web/20201224060224/https://www.youtube.com/user/Manifest143/about

[57d] Manifest 143 Archive about https://web.archive.org/web/20200629105053/https://www.youtube.com/user/Manifest143/about

[57e] Manifest 143 Archive videos https://web.archive.org/web/20200616170736/https://www.youtube.com/user/Manifest143/videos

[57f] Manifest 143 Archive https://web.archive.org/web/20200228001710/https://www.youtube.com/user/Manifest143/featured?app=desktop

[57g] 2020 Nov 26 videos you tube honeybee https://web.archive.org/web/20201126004344/https://www.youtube.com/c/thehoneybee

[57h] 2020 Jun 16 manifest 143 videos https://web.archive.org/web/20200616170736/https://www.youtube.com/user/Manifest143/videos

[5] 2017 You Tube Manifest 143 HoneyBee Channel Archive https://web.archive.org/web/20170604034207/https://www.youtube.com/user/Manifest143

[6] 2020 You Tube Manifest 143 HoneyBee Channel Archive https://web.archive.org/web/20200925132754/https://www.youtube.com/user/Manifest143

[57j] archive https://archive.ph/8PmKi

Anthony’s Links

[58] [38] Twitter Liberty Column https://twitter.com/LibertyColumn

[58a] Twitter Liberty Column archive https://web.archive.org/web/20180302184037/https://twitter.com/LibertyColumn

[59] Bitchute Liberty Columnist https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thelibertycolumnist/

[59a] 2018 Mar 22 Bitchute The Liberty Columnist The Liberty Columnist on The Hagmann Report | KIDS Inc : Battling CPS & Censorship https://www.bitchute.com/video/2n2Gl2JQyiiG/

[60] Bitchute Kids Inc Extended Trailer Directors Cut archive https://web.archive.org/web/20200923124029/https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thelibertycolumnist/ Kids inc Extended trailer Directors Cut Feb 13 get extened cut download

[61] You caring https://www.youcaring.com/kidsincdocumentary

[62] PayPal Liberty Columnist https://www.paypal.me/thelibertycolumnist

[63] Hagmann Report Honey Bee https://www.hagmannreport.com/tag/honey-bee/

[64] TCR tag Craig Sawyer

https://timothycharlesholmseth.com/?s=CRAIG+SAWYER

[65] Liberty Columnist website archive https://web.archive.org/web/20211101000000*/https://www.thelibertycolumnist.com/

[67] 2018 Oct 6 Pedophiles Down Under Deep State Shills Dropping Like Flies archive 2020 Jun 9 https://web.archive.org/web/20200609202618/https://pedophilesdownunder.com/2018/10/06/deep-state-shills-dropping-like-flies/

[68] 2018 Dec 23 Twitter Kids Inc Doc https://web.archive.org/web/20181223074342/https://twitter.com/KidsIncDoc

[68a] 2019 Aug 26 https://web.archive.org/web/20190826210814/https://twitter.com/KidsIncDoc 6298 tweets. 20.8 followers

[69] Odysee Mellisa Honeybee Zaccaria Channel Trailer https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Mellisa-HoneyBee-Zaccaria-Channel-Trailer-o_irhAPTml8:1

[70] 2018 Feb 13 Liberty Columnist Kids Inc Extended Trailer: Director’s Cut https://www.bitchute.com/video/b6TH-cuN_RM/

[71] 2018 Feb 13 Odysee Kids Inc Extended Trailer: Director’s Cut https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Kids-Inc-Extended-Trailer_-Director’s-Cut-b6TH-cuN_RM:9

[72] IMDB Media Index https://www.imdb.com/name/nm4025484/mediaindex

[72a] Hosting Twisted Metal’s “Shoot My Truck” event, live, from Las Vegas! https://www.imdb.com/name/nm4025484/mediaviewer/rm3367624960?ref_=nmmi_mi_all_pbl_33

[73] Twisted Metal Fandom https://twistedmetal.fandom.com/wiki/Twisted_Metal:_Shoot_My_Truck

[74] Carl Alfred Youtube videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyL1OjBpAMKGoHq1gCRsE0g/videos

[75] Patreon honeybee archive https://web.archive.org/web/20190826204546/https://www.patreon.com/thehoneybee

[76] 2020 Oct 30 KidsIncDocumentary.com archive https://web.archive.org/web/20201030093217/http://www.kidsincdocumentary.com/ pic

[77] 2022 Sept 9 wordpress cathy fox blog Kids Inc. Where is the Movie, the Money and Honeybee? https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2022/09/08/kids-inc-where-is-the-movie-the-money-and-honeybee/

cathyfoxblog social media links

CathyFoxBlog WordPress Blog

https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/

Telegram FoxyFoxyWolf Channel https://t.me/wolfchannel2

Telegram Foxy Wolf Chat Group https://t.me/foxywolfchannelgroup

FoxyFox Substack Blog, email list

Gab https://gab.com/cathyfoxblog

Gab End Child Trafficking and Abuse https://gab.com/groups/47785

Odysee https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8

Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ACa7R1IDRwAF/

pingthread https://pingthread.com/author/CathyCathyFox

Publish0x https://www.publish0x.com/@cathycathy

Bastyon https://bastyon.com/foxyfoxy

RSS Feeds