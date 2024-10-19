Cathy O’Brien

Cathy O’Brien was one of the first if not the first survivor whistleblower on mind control and mk ultra who wrote a book, back in 1995. I learned a fantastic amount from her books and have written posts about her books in 2015 and excerpts in other blogs like the human hunting one.

2015 Apr 7 foxblog1 Trance Formation of America – Cathy O’Brien and Mark Phillips [3]

2015 Apr 7 foxblog1 Access Denied. For reasons of national security. Cathy O’Brien and Mark Phillips [2]

2017 Apr 2 foxblog1 A Most Dangerous Game – Human Hunting [4]

Many survivors and others have read her books. Cathy also gave talks over the years with Mark Phillips, even before the widespread use of internet. Cathy has also given many interviews and talks since Mark died in Sept 2017.

Cathy is well loved and as one of the first public whistleblowers has been very important in waking people up to the fact that mind control happened at all, and that US Presidents were aware and involved.

As more and more survivors have woken up to the fact that they had been mind controlled, Cathy’s story has become more well known. Many monarch / mk ultra / mind control survivors have become aware of their own programming by recognising some of their own experiences in Cathy’s testimony. Cathy has become something of a national treasure in the last few years.

Kelly Cox / O’Brien

Anyone who has read Cathy’s books will know that she had a daughter with Wayne Cox called Kelly, born in 1980. Cathy often talked of Kelly in her books and how she received harmonic mind control as well as what Cathy received, the trauma based mind control. [I know of very little information about harmonic mind control, if anyone has any information, then please direct me to this information, thanks].

Cathy’s second book, Access Denied has over 700 mentions of Kelly and is dedicated to her…

Since I read Cathy’s books I had always wondered what exactly had happened to Kelly, as in the books her status seemed to be left open. She was seemingly supposed to be under some authorities control but at the end of Access Denied, Cathy and Mark found Kelly in a crackhouse. They took her away, but then left her with Dana, a friend of Cathy’s, who it seems had not met Kelly before.

That was how it was left, with many questions left unanswered. This explanation always left me wondering…

Did Kelly get free from authority control when she was 18?

Who exactly was Dana?

Why did Kelly not live with Cathy?

If Kelly did not live with Cathy as Kelly was on the run, then it was better to hide at Dana’s temporarily, but that was surely not a long term solution?

It is now 20 years since Access Denied, what happened to Kelly since?

Why does Cathy not seem to talk about Kelly?

2024

A few months ago I saw someone had come forward on twitter claiming to be Cathy’s daughter Kelly Cox / O’Brien, the daughter of Cathy O’Brien and Wayne Cox, her handler. Until it is established to a reasonable standard that this is Cathy’s daughter Kelly, then I will call her twitter Kelly or XKelly to avoid confusion.

She appears to have extensive documentation of her injuries from her torture, also see Appendix.

XKelly says that although Cathy spent years trying to get help for Kelly, XKelly was actually left in the abuse.

XKelly says that both Kelly and Cathy herself were still being controlled, and that Cathy has been tortured and programmed to forget about Kelly.

XKelly says that the law Cathy talked about in Access Denied that they fought for and was passed in Kelly’s name is no longer valid.

XKelly says that SSA have accepted her identity. I presume that SSA is US Social Services Administration.

XKelly has also posted what appears to be part of Kelly’s / XKelly’s birth certificate… Kelly Lynn Cox.

Despite this documentation, XKelly’s story of being Cathy’s daughter, has received pushback from Cathy herself, or rather the twitter account of Cathy, which again for clarity and reasons described later, I will call XCathy.

XCathy Denies that XKelly is her Daughter

The Cathy O’Brien twitter account, XCathy has tweeted that her daughter Kelly is not on social media.

“My daughter and I are very close and she is not on social media. She prefers nature, animals, and expressing through her brilliant art. I wonder at the agenda of imposters”.

Cathy O’B Very Close tweet [11]

[Although the tweet from StellarFox16 was included for context of Cathy’s comments, in my experience that account is not at all reliable. Contrary to what she wrote in the above tweet, there appears to be no evidence that XKelly is connected to Jessie, nor that Jessie is a practising satanist, though she was brought up in the system. StellarFox16 commonly, as here provides no proof of her statements].

In another tweet on the same day, XCathy tweeted in another quote tweet “Kelly is indeed living a full and independent life now.”

Cathy O’Brien Full and independent life tweet [12]

XCathy carried on “Healing is a process, not an event-she overcame the impossible in light of love and her spirit of determination to live life's purpose. Kelly's article is linked here: https://tranceformationofamerica.locals.com/post/5543053/all-together-now

The link leads to an article by XCathy / Cathy which says the photographs were taken by Kelly, her daughter.

When were they taken? Who actually took the photographs? Were they taken by Kelly or XKelly or someone else?

Cathy’s article also includes a link to an article that she says that Kelly wrote,

This is the link - Reconnecting in a Disconnected World https://tranceformationofamerica.locals.com/post/4806153/my-daughter-kelly-wrote-this-brilliant-article, but the article said to be written by Kelly is behind a paywall.

Why is it behind a paywall if Cathy is trying to show that Kelly is alive and well? Is receiving money more important that showing the public that Kelly is well and that is her? It certainly is not evidence of proof that XKelly is not Kelly.

In September 2024 XCathy called XKelly a psyop that was aimed at survivors, not at Cathy herself.

WrightandRight psy op is aimed at survivors - not me - despite pinned repetitive past present future narrative. My real daughter and I are very close. Support survivors - discredit psy ops. link]

This is again strange. If XKelly is not Cathy’s daughter, then there should be ways of showing that XKelly was not / could not be her daughter, without impinging on Kelly’s privacy or choice not to be on social media. Posting an article hidden behind a paywall supposedly written by Kelly only raises speculation not assuages it. I am presuming no actual proofs were provided that excluded XKelly from being Cathy’s daughter otherwise they could have been used publicly to discredit XKelly. Calling XKelly a psyop without proof does not compare well alongside XKelly’s provision of partial birth certificate and evidence of injuries.

If indeed Kelly has miraculously healed from all her harmonic and trauma based mind control and torture, then it would appear to be something that survivors would love to know about.

Is XCathy really Cathy O’Brien?

There is legitimate doubt that XCathy is Cathy. In 2019 XCathy, (extending the term XCathy to the whoever looks after all Cathy’s social media), said that a person called Shaela runs her social media leaving Cathy free to deal with survivors and PTSD’d military.

Shaela ran Cathy’s twitter account in 2019. The Cathy O’Brien account joined twitterx in July 2018, so Shaela was XCathy at that stage. Does she still run it? Is Shaela XCathy?

Is Shaela still XCathy?

Shaela

Shaela seems to have been on the scene since about 2008. Certainly she was present before Mark died which was in 2017. In 2019 Cathy is said to have described Shaela as her administrative assistant. These are the explanations given on Cathy’s website.

Cathy on Shaela

Shaela on Shaela

It appears that Shaela had been mind controlled if she was following Cathy’s healing book. It does not say how they met or any of Shaela’s testimony. Shaela says she is a very private person.

Mark wrote that Shaela runs their “bustling book business”. Reality Marketing is the company that publishes Cathy’s books.

The person that was registered agent for Reality Marketing was Michaela Miller.

It appears then as though Shaela’s real name is Michaela Miller, but in general Michaela Miller / Shaela is something of a mystery.

Old Friend of Cathy and Mark - Wanda

Wanda Mason says she is an old friend of Cathy O’Brien’s for over 20 years. Wanda has provided proof of a letter from Cathy from 7 Feb 2008.

The letter contained a picture of Cathy’s granddaughter. I presume this is Kelly’s daughter.

This was the tweet in which Wanda posted the letter.

Wanda believes that Cathy has been reaccessed and is back under mind control. Note that Wanda called Mark a handler.

Wanda says Cathy’s handling became more developed after Mark died in Sept 2017, and that her handlers have been selling programming key words and codes to access and control Cathy.

Wanda Friend been reaccessed [14]

Wanda also thinks that Cathy has been programmed to believe that someone other than Kelly is her daughter.

Wanda says that XCathy is not Cathy, as Cathy would contact her, being an old friend.

“We know this is not Cathy O'Brien. If this was Cathy, she would contact me and I would KNOW it was Cathy. "Cathy, if by a miracle you happen to see this, send me a DM or email. Only you know what to say to convince me it's you. Give me your phone number so I can speak to you in person...so you can tell me about Kelly. I'm convinced I'm already talking to her. She has evidence. I'm praying for you every day and I love you dearly.”

Twitter Wanda Not Cathy O’Brien [15]

Wanda says that she is certain that someone else is in charge of Cathy’s social media accounts due to two messages received from XCathy…

Wanda believes that Cathy has been programmed to believe that someone else is Kelly.

“ woman…Cathy has been programmed to believe she is Kelly”.

Michaela / Shaela is a possibility for the person who is in charge of Cathy’s social media accounts, ie XCathy, and for the person who Cathy has been programmed to believe is her daughter.

Wanda appears to believe that XKelly is really Cathy’s daughter….

“I’m convinced I’m already talking to her. She has evidence”

Conclusion

With what has been presented in this post, I believe there is reasonable cause for people to investigate further into the truth of what XKelly says.

I do not know whether XKelly is Kelly or not, I do not know if XCathy is Shaela /Michaela Miller or not. I do not know whether the Kelly that Cathy refers to is Shaela, Kelly or someone else entirely. I do believe that survivors and survivor advocates should keep an open mind to someone claiming to be a survivor and that more evidence should be sought until it becomes clear one way or the other. She sould not be shut down without any evidence. XKelly I believe has offered a DNA test.

There will be more in Part 2.

List of injuries in Appendix 1, after links.

AI

With the increasing use of AI for many purposes I wish to make clear that none of this post, or indeed any of my blog was written or using AI that I know of. AI depends for its answers on the programming of the AI and on decent prompts eliciting the response. I have seen AI summaries that are highly inaccurate, and without any references or sources and without the information as to what the prompts were. Beware AI being taken as truth.

