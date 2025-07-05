Was Craig Sawyer’s V4CR really set up because Aspen was assaulted?

Craig Sawyer has claimed many times that he founded Veterans for Child Rescue V4CR because Aspen was assaulted. This post will examine that claim.

Here are a couple of times it was claimed.

Aspen herself has also supported her father in this story when she first revealed on the “Team Huddle” video that she had been sexually assaulted. The exact date of the video is uncertain but this appears to be Jul/Aug 2018.

2018 c. Jul/Aug Aspen Team Huddle [10c] Aspen Sawyer is in the middle and Lori Hoyt is on the right

In the video Aspen stated of her assault “pretty much that was why V4CR was created”. She said that if “trolls” were looking for a reason for Craig setting up V4CR then her ordeal was the reason why. Lori Hoyt on the right of the picture spoke next, she was the person who arranged all the pedo stings for Craig Sawyer. She spoke and then the video camera / phone was passed to Craig who also featured at the end.

The mood appears strange in the video, despite their professed enthusiasm for the project. Lori Hoyt talked up Craig Sawyer and said that she had demonstrated her respect for him by uprooting her entire life to move to live near him so as to be able to work with him every day. A few weeks later Lori had left.

On the absurd estimates of hundreds of children said to be saved, it is propaganda and lies, see Appendix 1.

Evidence Against V4CR being set up due to Aspen’s Assault

The narrative that Craig Sawyer has told, that his organisation V4CR was formed due to Aspen’s assault is not true.

Aspen’s Friend, Travis Barton

In 2018 Aspen’s friend set up a Go Fund Me for Aspen after her father Craig Sawyer had hit her and taken her car. In the description for the Go Fund Me, it said that Craig used Aspen’s story to garner sympathy and money for himself, whilst being one of her abusers.

Aspen’s friend was not the only one who raised this issue.

Aspen was Blackmailed into Going Public with Assault said whistleblower

Just after Aspen’s crowdfunder in Sept 2018, an anonymous whistleblower said on Fiona Barnett’s blog that Aspen did not want to go public about her sexual assault but that her father Craig forced her to film a video about her assault or she would be kicked out of her home, see What Happened to Craig Sawyers Daughter, [6].

The whistleblower is easily identified from the information in that blog combined with the “Team Huddle” video above as being Lori Hoyt, Craig’s ex employee now turned whistleblower on Craig. She appeared in the video with Aspen, but left just weeks later. That video is the one she is talking about when Aspen “came out” about her sexual assault because she felt forced by Craig to go public or she would be kicked out of her home.

Lori said that Aspen felt that he would be very mad at her if she did not help save the failing “front” “non profit” V4CR, which incidentally pays Craig well.

see What Happened to Craig Sawyers Daughter, [6].

The whistleblower, Lori, said that moving to Tucson was the biggest mistake of her career and that she couldn’t move away fast enough. She also added that if you leave Craig then he regards you as his enemy and that Craig only knows violence and that he learned how to be a professional manipulator from the military and the CIA.

It appears that Lori had misjudged Craig previously when she respected Craig but had now lost all respect for him. Her details explain the strained atmosphere of the video, and that Aspen seemed unprepared to talk about her ordeal.

This blackmail scenario is believable as a couple of years later Aspen herself said that she was again being blackmailed by Craig. This time threatened with being kicked out of her apartment if she did not attend therapy with him.

Craig Sawyer obviously tries to control and manipulate Aspen.

So it’s not in doubt that Craig callously used his daughters sexual assault for his own purposes, but was it why V4CR was formed?

John Jeffries, who used to work for Craig on his film, stated that Craig never wanted to save kids or his daughter, it was all about money, and mentions that V4CR was pretty much founded by Alex Jones, and that it being about his daughter was a fake narrative, [22] [CS5].

Fiona Barnett, obviously working on the knowledge of one of the whistleblowers stated that V4CR was not formed due to Aspen’s assault which was on 2017 Mar 10. Fiona says that he was already filming with Bandito Brothers Production Company by the time the assault took place so his organisation nor the film could have been formed or made due to the assault on Aspen, [7].

Craig’s Website

For the sake of completeness there is evidence from Craig’s website that he was filming the documentary in 2015, archive V4CR [3]. However, I believe this to be too early and a probable typo, judging from the people pictured on that archive at the time, and it should not be taken as accurate.

Aspen Sawyer

Aspen herself has called her father Craig corrupt and said that he was using the story of her trauma to make money. She also accused Craig of setting up a fraudulent fundraiser claiming that it was for her safety but taking all the money himself, [8].

Aspen called her parents [Craig and Tressa] disgusting, mentally ill and evil people. “He’s insane” – Coup Plotter Navy SEAL “pedophile” Craig Sawyer’s daughter wants her dad to stop lying [8].

Craig called for prayers for Aspen who replied that he was the one who put her in danger, and said he continued to lie in public about her. She called Craig insane.

“He’s insane” – Coup Plotter Navy SEAL “pedophile” Craig Sawyer’s daughter wants her dad to stop lying [8].

Craig Sawyer’s Hostiles

As Lori predicted, she was made into Craig’s enemy when she left and was put on Craig’s dirty photoshop list that he calls “hostiles”. He frames them as being against his “mission for children”.

Hostiles: These people have each directly attacked out org and mission for children. One’s dead, two are already in jail, one lost a lawsuit, at least 2 are under criminal investigation, one has 2 injunctions for stalking out org and family. More updates expected soon.

The photoshopped individuals are (left to right, top to bottom) Lewis Arthur, Tim Holmseth, Fiona Barnett, Stephen D Kelley, John Jacobs, Isaac Kappy, Field McConnell, Lori Hoyt, Daniel Lee.

What kind of individual mocks the dead or survivors of child trafficking with doctored photos, photoshopped to look like dirtied mugshots? Craig Sawyer the fake child rescuer of V4CR Vets for Child Rescue. What else can be expected from someone whose most frequent defence for being asked questions is to accuse the other person of being a pedo. He doth protest too much.

Discussion

It appears that Sawyer thought it essential to use Aspen’s sexual assault to garner sympathy, as well as make money for himself and V4CR Veterans For Child Rescue. Sawyer had no history of being interested in stopping child trafficking or rescuing children and used his daughter as a reason gave him a personal interest backstory as the reason for starting his non profit V4CR. His previous reasons were unconvincing, vague “noble” claims following being a supposed brutal killer. His daughter’s assault gave him a greater emotional pull to use in public for his campaigning and setting up his organisation. It also made a stronger storyline for the delayed Contraland film with the “Aspen overcoming her trauma from her sexual assault by catching pedos” as the human interest storyline and personal connection.

When the “huddle video” was filmed Craig and V4CR had already taken hundreds of thousands of pounds in donations and he desperately needed to come up with some solution for the long boasted about and long promised release of his crowd funded film just weeks away to be shown on Netflix. He never had a contract with Netflix despite his public claims.

Without the Aspen assault Craig was struggling to produce a good storyline for the documentary. He only had a few low level “entrapment” type sting arrests of low level pedos with zero to live up to his hype of stopping child trafficking or rescuing children. Nothing to justify the spend of all the money raised. He was worried about further money coming in and so he pressured his daughter into going public over her sexual assault so he could play on the publics emotions and bring in the sympathy money. He wanted to, and has profited from his daughters trauma, and he retrospectively changed the reason why his organisation was set up and changed the story of the film to make it appear as this is what happened.

Sawyer Launched V4CR on Alex Jones show after U-turn on Pizzagate

Sawyer launched V4CR on Alex Jones’ show just after Alex had changed his mind about Pizzagate and apologised to Comet Pizza owner James Alefantis, but first some background on Pizzagate.

Some people may not realise just how huge the Pizzagate revelations were, which started with Hillary’s emails and pedophile codewords and then the Comet Pizza child abuse pictures and trafficking allegations. Late in 2016, 2017 and 2018 there was massive public and citizen interest and research going on on 8 chan, 4 chan, Reddit, Voat and other places.

To give some idea what Pizzagate was, these are the posts I wrote about it, two of them before it was called pizzagate, at the time of the first Trump election.

[p1] 2016 Nov 5 foxblog1 USA, Coups, Counter Coups and Child Sexual AbU$e

[p2] 2016 Nov 6 foxblog1 Clinton child abuse links

[p3] 2016 Dec 8 foxblog1 PizzaGate: An Introduction.

[p4] 2016 Dec 17 foxblog1 Best #Pizzagate Child Abuse Network Summary and Explanation so far…

[p5] 2017 Feb 4 foxblog1 Summary and Explanation of Pizzagate on Voat

[p6] 2017 Feb 27 foxblog1 Pizzagate turned PedoGate Leads to Momentum Surge in Busting Global Child Sex Trafficking Rings

[p7] 2017 Nov 24 foxblog1 The Real Origins of /r/Pizzagate and The Pizzagate/Pedogate Movement (Part 1)

[p8] 2019 Nov 2 foxblog1 Pizzagate Decoded (Illuminati Pizza Codes – Deep Decode Videos)

[p9] 2022 Jun 17 foxblog1 Deep Pizzagate

[p10] 2022 Jun 17 foxblog3 Deep Pizzagate

Then it was all throttled. Reddit owners changed the rules, banned the pizzagate subreddits, and research largely transferred to Voat where it later got strangled by owners of the platforms and controlled opposition moderators.

In an obvious deep state operation, a gunman appeared at Comet Pizza. The gunman, Edgar Maddison Welch, was either deep state or mind controlled and his single gunshot on Dec 4 2016 was said to have taken out the computer hard drive! Lucky. This incident was then used as a mainstream media stick to beat anyone who believed the evidence in Pizzagate and it was labelled as a dangerous conspiracy theory which incited violence.

Alex Jones apologised to Comet Pizza owner James Alefantis, himself another obvious candidate for intel operative, on the very day, c.24 Mar 2017, that the shooter pleaded guilty to the charges against him. 'Pizzagate' Gunman Pleads Guilty To Charges, [27] and Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Apologizes For Promoting 'Pizzagate' [28].

Less than 2 weeks later after Alex Jones had made his Pizzagate U-turn, he interviewed intel operative Craig Sawyer. Craig played on being a gun toting vet and made wild promises to stop child trafficking and rescue children. It was an obvious ploy by Jones to keep his pizzagate / child trafficking viewers, keep his ratings and switch the control of the “pizzagate / child trafficking narrative” to another intelligence operative. This was one pretending to rescue children. Alex Jones even funded Craig with $100,000 dollars.

Burners.me 2018 Financial Analysis: Vets4ChildRescue [26]

People had huge suspicions. Honeybee, aka Mellisa Zacharia, a child trafficking investigator at that stage was one with suspicions, and said so. The video is set up at that point.

Honeybee - NCMEC, P E D O Propaganda & Craig Sawyer [11a]

Unfortunately a few months later Honeybee became friendly with Craig, recanted her previous doubts about him, she crowdfunded a film and disappeared with the money, Kids Inc. Where is the Movie, the Money and Honeybee? [29]. Such is the multi layered duplicity and protection by the deep state / cult of their child trafficking activities.

Craig Sawyer, the intel operative, was under pressure to perform with his agenda, and so he forced Aspen to go public with her sexual assault and Craig rewrote history and adjusted the reasoning for the the set up of V4CR to a more publicly emotive one. He makes huge money out of the “non profit” acting as its security [26].

Sawyer is ideally geolocated near the Southern border to help stop child trafficking, and has been donated millions, yet V4CR is a charade, heavy on the PR and propaganda but does not rescue children nor stop child trafficking. It’s a sham as is the story that he set up V4CR due to his daughters assault.

Timeline follows previous Sawyer posts

Previous Posts on Craig Sawyer

[CS0] Craig Sawyer V4CR #0 – Collection of Documents, Exhibits, Tax Returns etc https://cathyfoxblog2.wordpress.com/2023/02/23/craig-sawyer-v4cr-0-collection-of-documents-exhibits-etc/

[CS1] Craig Sawyer V4CR #1 - Tucson Child Trafficking Camp Sawyer U Turn https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-1-tucson-child-trafficking

[CS2] Craig Sawyer V4CR #2 - Where are the Child Rescues? https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-2-where-are-the-child

[CS3] Craig Sawyer V4CR #3 - "Pedo Stings" https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-and-v4cr-3-pedo-stings

[CS4] Craig "Shoeman" Sawyer V4CR #4 At the Border https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-shoemansawyer-v4cr-4-at-the

[CS5] Craig Sawyer V4CR #5 - Contraland Controversies I - Directors Documents https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-v4cr-5-contraland-controversies

[CS6] Craig Sawyer V4CR #6 Contraland Controversies II - Second V4CR Whistleblower https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-v4cr-6-contraland-controversies

[CS7] Craig Sawyer V4CR #7 - Tax Fraud? https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-v4cr-7-tax-fraud

[CS8] Craig Sawyer V4CR 8 - Hitpiece on Fiona Barnett https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-v4cr-8-hitpiece-on-fiona

Timeline re Craig Sawyer and Aspen

1999 Jan Aspen Born

2017 Mar 10 Date of Aspen’s Assault [7]

c. 2017 Mar 24 Alex Jones U-turn on Pizzagate and apologises to Alefantis [28]

c. 2017 Mar 24 Comet Pizza gunman charged [27]

2017 Apr 5 Honeybee - NCMEC, P E D O Propaganda & Craig Sawyer [11]

2017 Aug 25 Sawyer tweet re Alex Jones donating $100,000

2018 Jun 9 Sawyer U turns on Tucson

2018 <Aug 17 Aspen Team Huddle archive [10]

2018 <Aug 17 Odysee Aspen Team Huddle [10c] Aspen publicly exposes her ordeal. Aspen’s estimate of 971 children helped indirectly on basis that pedophile has 70 victims per lifetime, 1 girl from trafficking directly in the past year. twitter aspensawyer

2018 Aug 17 Aspen facebook stuff re Craig went public on facebook see 2018 Sept 25 Fiona Barnett What Happened to Craig Sawyers Daughter [6]

2018 Sept 25 Fiona Barnett Post What Happened to Craig Sawyers Daughter [6]

2018 Sept 25 Fiona Barnett What Happened to Craig Sawyers Daughter [6]

2018 Nov 9 CONtraland Release Day - didnt happen

2018 Nov 10 Contraland released statement

2018 Dec 12 Fiona Barnett Shocking Evidence Craig Sawyer Defrauded V4CR of 11k per month [9]

2019 Jul 3 Pedophiles Down Under Craig Sawyer Frames ‘Rapist’ to Attract V4CR Donors [7]

2019 Jul 15 Big League Politics Navy SEAL Veteran Craig Sawyer Announces His Daughter’s Rapist’s GUILTY Verdicts [1]

2019 Sept 9 Burners.me 2018 Financial Analysis: Vets4ChildRescue [26]

2019 Revised launch date for Contraland https://burners.me/2019/09/09/2018-financial-analysis-vets4childrescue/

2020 May 12 Burners.me Contraland: The First $2 Million YouTube Video? [25]

2020 Sept 24 Aspen’s friend, Travis Barton set her up a fundraiser “Get Aspen Sawyer of V4CR away from abusive family” Fundraiser via []

2020 Dec 15 TCH “My dad is such a piece of shit” – Navy SEAL Craig Sawyer and wife Tressa criminally stalking daughter (who witnessed their crimes) [2] kicked out of house, if he doesn’t go to counselling. not speaking. Adrian Wells

2020 Dec 26 TCH “He’s insane” – Coup Plotter Navy SEAL “pedophile” Craig Sawyer’s daughter wants her dad to stop lying [8]

In this post Steve Outtrim made a powerpoint presentation about Craig Sawyer, it is valuable but the link goes via you tube, where you have to click go to the site and also has some complications via a redirect with an eventbrite site.

The original link to the powerpoint is on this site as Govlarp3 2019 Feb 11 Burners.me The Sawman, the Priest and the Fi Fi Dossier – Let’s Look at the Evidence, [22].

The link is here https://www.youtube.com/redirect?redir_token=DF2QfSS67pDq2feB41gMwZFTn0J8MTU1MDAwNjA5MkAxNTQ5OTE5Njky&v=vZ9BqPX5sgc&q=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2F2xwAASr&event=video_description

I cannot upload a powerpoint link, but I have uploaded a pdf, but this will have limitations.

Govlarp Part 3 Craig Sawyer Aka Sawman 47.7MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

If anyone can put the powerpoint in a better place so that people can link to it direct, it would be appreciated to not lose this valuable data.

Appendix 1

Absurd Estimates of Children “Saved”

In the video Aspen estimated that “we have saved” 971 children in just that year, 2018. They have not, not even as she said “mostly indirectly”. They might have prevented some assaults, but they have saved no children. This is deliberately misleading.

They use the estimate that each pedophile will abuse 70 people in a life time. Then they multiply each pedophile arrested, no matter how long they serve in jail, by the full 70 estimate that they might have abused in their full lifetime. Even if they used this method a more honest figure would be, assuming a jail term of 4/5 years, about 5 children per person.

However doing this is totally dishonest. Craig promised child rescues, that is the name of his organisation, Veterans for Child Rescue. They are not child rescues as promised, nor are they stopping child trafficking as he promised or indeed anything to do with child trafficking. None were jailed for child trafficking. These numbers are hypothetical potential child assaults prevented in the future, not children saved. It’s nonsense and dishonest.

They have done a bait and switch. A child trafficker is a predator, and then the low level pedophile enticed by Sawyer’s outfit are then called predators and so they con people that there is some equivalence between real child trafficking and real child rescues with this pathetic sting charade that Sawyer’s V4CR organised.

Furthermore these “To Catch a Predator” style arrests would be counted as entrapment if carried out by law enforcement, but if carried out by a private organisation in tandem with the Local Enforcment Officers then it is not classified as such. It’s a loophole, to get around entrapment laws. Craig’s organisation V4CR is the one literally pretending to be the child traffickers to entice in low level users. Think about that, V4CR pretending to be child traffickers and not rescuing children.

14 people multiplied by 70 comes to 980, so accounting for some poor maths they are probably counting 14 arrests / imprisonments at this stage in c.Jul 2018. The figures do not quite match up, but check out where I investigated all this…

A few low level individual unconnected internet pedophiles have been caught with maximum drama, maximum guns drawn and maximum shouty shouty. A great deal of hyperbole and of course maximum publicity and then maximum repetition. These low level arrests have been and are being used to justify raising money on the basis of clearly unsubstantiated claims of rescuing children, catching cult satanic pedophiles and stopping child trafficking.

Craig Sawyer V4CR #2 - Where are the Child Rescues? [CS2]

The one actual teenager they claim they saved is also a con, which will be addressed in a future post on that individual.

