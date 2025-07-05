foxblog3

foxblog3

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrejka's avatar
Andrejka
1dEdited

wow! Thank you for this expose. Shame on Craig Sawyer and V4CR ... I was duped by their cause when I first heard about it. Then some things seemed questionable after a few years. A photo I saw of him with his wife looked like she was a male to female transsexual to me...

yet this expose is the first I heard his daughter and those around her allege she was heinously used and abused by her parents.

It becomes clear to me once CIA and ex military always a satanists of one sort or the other.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by The Fox Blog and others
Kathy Clarke's avatar
Kathy Clarke
1d

What happened to Melissa Zachariah? Is she still producing content?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Fox Blog
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 foxblog3 aka The Foxy Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture