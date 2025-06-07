foxblog3

foxblog3

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Veronica Swift's avatar
Veronica Swift
13hEdited

Cisco's collages were system maps/regional sigils that can be read to show ritual dates and locations, so I am told.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Fox Blog
The Fox Blog's avatar
The Fox Blog
11h

Mad magazine been suggested as have caricaturist David Levine, maybe? Or possibly Terry Mosher, a Canadian who drew under the pseudonym Aislin. Spectator or American Spectator magazine. Peter Brookes seems a good candidate for illustrator,

Masquerade was publicized and widely available here in the States! Walden Books in Madison. A large bookstore chain for many years, Walden's is gone now, but was going strong in the 1970s and a fixture in many American malls.

·

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 foxblog3 aka The Foxy Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture