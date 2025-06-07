Cisco Wheeler and Kit Williams’s Book Masquerade

Cisco Wheeler made collages to help her deprogramme from mind control, Cisco Wheeler 6 Light Bearers [4]. One collage she made was based on this picture from Kit Williams, [5].

Cisco obviously used this picture as the base on which to make her collage and add other pictures to it.

I wrote an article about the collage above, see US Presidents and the Seed of Satan [fb32528].

Other Sources for Cisco’s Collage

Does anyone recognise the origin of any other parts of the collage?

Many of the political faces have the same style as if from the same source. A political or satirical magazine? Kissinger, Bush, Reagan, Ted Kennedy perhaps? Does anyone know what this magazine was - maybe in the 1980’s 1990’s?

Then the girl’s face perhaps from a comic? Does anyone know what this comic / series is?

Masquerade

The book that Cisco took the hare picture from was a storybook with pictures containing clues to the location of a gold jewelled hare created by Williams and then buried somewhere in Britain. The Kit Williams picture is from his 1979 book Masquerade. This information came from a mind controlled survivor pseudonym Brigit.

The book, written and illustrated by Kit Williams, could be read as a standard child’s fable about the moon falling in love with the sun, but it was designed as a real-world treasure hunt: Follow the subtle clues dropped throughout the book, and you’d discover the location of a very real hand-made jewel, valued at the time at $5,000, [12].

There are various puzzles, clues and double meanings within the pictures. For instance for the page that Cisco chose with the large hare, a website on the book lists these clues/puzzles…

[5]

The book contained fifteen detailed paintings that illustrated the story of a hare named Jack Hare, carried a treasure from the Moon, depicted as a woman, to the Sun depicted as a man. On reaching the Sun, Jack found that he had lost the treasure, and the reader was challenged to discover its location.[1]

Williams crafted a 8-carat (75%) gold and jewels into a large filigree pendant in the shape of a hare. He sealed the hare inside a small ceramic casket, both to protect the prize from soil and to foil attempts to locate the treasure using a metal detector.[1] The casket was inscribed with the legend "I am the keeper of the jewel of Masquerade, which lies waiting safe inside me for you or eternity". [3]

The symbolism, double meanings and wordplay are ideal for mind control programming. Cisco was a survivor of programming and then became a programmer in turn before attempting to leave the system. Did Cisco make her collages out of books that were used for programming?

It seems obvious now that if she was programmed with the books then she would use them, but I had not thought of it before, I thought she had just used any old magazines.

Another odd thing is that the treasure was found, not by solving the puzzle, but by someone with connections to Williams.

Kit authored another book, part of the puzzle was to find the name of the book, The Bee on the Comb, [10]. This is more luciferian imagery.

Masquerade became the inspiration for a genre of books known today as armchair treasure hunts. One of those books was the The Last Fairy by F.E. Hancock.

[20]

Was F.E Hancock part of the network?

Discussion

Kit Williams was British, the treasure was hidden in Ampthill, Britain, Cisco was American, this was pre-internet.

How did Cisco come in contact with the Masquerade book and then to use it for her collage?

Did Cisco find it in Britain? Possibly as the brotherhood get around alot.

Did she find the book in the States?

Does anyone know the other sources for Cisco’s collage?

Was Kit Williams part of the luciferian brotherhood?

It would appear to be the case that many people brought up in the system have heard of Kit Williams. Is / was the Masquerade book regularly used for mind control programming?

Was The Bee on the Comb used for mind control?

Was The Last Fairy by F.E. Hancock used for mind control?

Related post

US Presidents and the Seed of Satan [fb32528]

Links

[1] Master riddle archive https://web.archive.org/web/20160810102520/http://bunnyears.net/kitwilliams/master-riddle/

[2] https://bunnyears.net/kitwilliams/masquerade/the-sunday-times-clue/

[3] Bunny Ears .net https://bunnyears.net/kitwilliams/masquerade/painting-7-eclipse/

[4] 2023 Sept 8 foxblog2 Cisco Wheeler 6 Light Bearers https://cathyfoxblog2.wordpress.com/2023/09/08/cisco-wheeler-6-light-bearers/

[5] Bunnyears.net https://bunnyears.net/kitwilliams/masquerade/painting-3-the-day-begins/ hare

[6] http://bunnyears.net/kitwilliams/faq/

[7] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kit_Williams

[8] wikipedia Greek Goddess of Discord Eris https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eris_(mythology)

[9] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Masquerade_(book)

[10] The Bee on the Comb https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Bee_on_the_Comb

[11] https://web.archive.org/web/20130927171901/http://www.kitwilliams.co.uk/kitspages/about-kit-williams

[12] Bunny Ears Kit Williams https://bunnyears.net/kitwilliams/

[20] Solution to The Last Fairy 1983 Armchair Treasure Hunt by F.E. Hancock https://mysteriouswritings.com/solution-to-the-last-fairy-1983-armchair-treasure-hunt-by-f-e-hancock/

FoxBlog Social Media

RSS Feeds