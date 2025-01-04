Introduction

I was originally just going to cover hand signals, but during the research for those, many symbols came up that are complementary to the hand signals, and it would be useful to keep them together.

The posts covering hand signals so far are…

Secret Hand Signals 1 - The Masonic M [2]

Secret Hand Signals 2 - The 666 Hand Sign [3]

This post will cover what some say is a second meaning to the 666 hand sign, the Vesica Piscis, [6]. I have collated the symbols, and chosen a few handsigns that may represent that. However they may just be the signallers bad signalling of a circle, or the ones with near the eyes may be the meeting signalling signs, as described here [3]. Discernment is required as with all these things.

Vesica Piscis

The OK / 666 hand sign can also represent the Vesica Piscis. The "Vessel of the Fish," vesica piscis, was a worldwide ancient synonym for the yoni or vulva. In religious symbolism it stood for the feminine creative force, the Mother-spirit that gave birth to the world and the gods. In prepatriarchal philosophy the general explanation for sexual activity was that spiritual nourishment for males was inherent in the act of "plugging in" to this female power, resulting not only in a moment or two of godlike bliss, but also in an essential contact with the mysterious magic inside a woman's body that could actually produce life.

The ancients insisted that women's sexual secretions smelled like fish, which is why the sign of the yoni came to be called vesica piscis. One of the Hindu titles of the Great Goddess was "a virgin named Fishy Smell, whose real name was Truth." Particularly in her Love-goddess aspect, the ancient Mother was associated with fish, seashells, seawater, salt, ships and fishermen. She often appeared in mermaid form with a fish tail, or even two fish tails like the medieval Siren. In her honour, fish were eaten on Friday, which was her official day, named after Freya, her Scandanavian incarnation. (Latins called it the Day of Venus). Thus it was - and in some areas still is - believed that fish are aphrodisiac food.

The vesica piscis passed into medieval Christian art as a frame for holy figures (see Mandorla), however incongruous this might have seemed in the light of its older connotations. Renaisannce painters often showed the "cloud" that took Jesus up to heaven in the form of a vessica piscis, which appeared to be swallowing him headfirst, so that sometimes only his dangling legs remain visible. Whale Vesica Piscis [5].

“The vesica is “a universal exponent of architecture or Masonry, and the original source or fountain from which its signs and symbols are derived— it constituted the great and enduring secret of our ancient brethren” -George Oliver, Discrepancies of Masonry

“As a symbol, it was frequently employed as a church decoration by the Freemasons of the Middle Ages. The seals of all colleges, abbeys, and other religious communities, as well as of ecclesiastical persons, were invariably made of this shape. Hence, in reference to the religious character of the Institution, it has been suggested that the seals of Masonic Lodges should also have that form, instead of the circular one now used.” Albert G. Mackey, Encyclopedia of Freemasonry

Here are some Vesica Piscis symbols.

Due to poor galleries on substack, the above screenshots are of photos in wordpress galleries. I will post those originals in due course, when I get time, so that individual photos may be accessed if required.

Here are some celeb handsigns that may look more like the shape of a vesica piscis sign.

Video

Odysee The 666 Hand Sign and the Number 666 [1] #number666 #thesun #thebeast #vesicapisces

Links

[1] Odysee The 666 Hand Sign and the Number 666 https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/The-666-Hand-Sign-----The-Number-666-JkoR0JLifIw:a #number666 #thesun #thebeast #vesicapisces

[2] 2024 Dec 5 foxblog3 Secret Hand Signals 1 - The Masonic M https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/hand-signals-masonic-m #MasonicM #handsigns #freemasons

[3] 2024 Dec 15 foxblog3 Secret Hand Signals 2 - The 666 Hand Sign https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/666-hand-sign-1 #666 #handsignals #handsign

[6] Bibliotecapleyades Codex Magica https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/codex_magica/codex_magica24.htm#TWENTY-FOUR

[See wordpress also]

FoxBlog Social Media

RSS Feeds