foxblog3

foxblog3

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KnowLordJesusChrist?'s avatar
KnowLordJesusChrist?
21hEdited

there are well paid sadists on substack. I am sorry you have been tortured like this. What is worse is evil torturers are in the TI groups or the organization to help escape from human trafficking. Evil.

Permit me to share the gospel By which also ye are saved, [believe that] Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; he was buried, & that he rose again the 3rd day according to the scriptures: 1 Cor 15:1-4;

[Jesus] Whom God hath set forth to be a propitiation through faith in his blood, to declare his righteousness for the remission of sins ..., through the forbearance of God; Romans Chapter 3:25

P

R

　 A

　　　 I

　　　　　 S

E

　　 J

　　 E

　　 S

　　　 U

S

｡ ･

｡°*.

｡*･

¸.¤*¨¨*¤.¸¸...¸.¤*¨¨*¤..¸¸...¸.¤*

\¸.♥ Praise Lord Jesus Christ ♥.¸

.\¸.¤*¨¨*¤.¸¸.¸.¤*¨¨*¤..¸¸...¸.¤*

..\

☻/

/▌

/ \ All Glory to God!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 foxblog3 aka The Foxy Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture