There is little that is more divisive than making false allegations against people. Unfortunately Grey Area Operator aka Grey Area Monarch aka David Michael Hall, who claims to be a survivor of mind control programming, makes false allegations time after time after time. His most common false slur is that his target of the day is a satanist. Grey Area Operator has done this to many people, see Master of the Satanic Slur - Grey Area Monarch [SSGM52].

Normally these sort of articles are put on my Scarlet Sage blog, which deals with the trolls and liars who repeatedly target me. It was posted there earlier, Grey Area Operator Smears Veronica with False Allegations and “Fake Receipt” [3], but after having given him months and even years Grey Area Operator has failed to acknowledge or apologise for all his damaging lies and fake slurs. It is therefore time to make Grey Area Operator’s nefarious behaviour more widely known, in order to protect survivors and others.

One of those that Grey Area Operator has persistently falsely accused is writer, researcher and blogger Veronica Swift, who has written exposing the luciferian brotherhood for 5 years. Grey Area Operator has relentlessly targeted her, see…

Does Grey Area Operator Produce Receipts?

Grey Area Operator’s gaslighting boast is that he produces receipts and that it makes sense. This example was when he was in an argument, as usual, with another survivor.

“When I call someone out I do it with receipts and it makes sense”.

But that is just his propaganda, his gaslighting. He frequently “calls people out”, but he does so with false accusations, smears and slurs, without proper receipts and with it making no sense.

Grey Operator has called Veronica a satanist on numerous occasions. Here is just one example. He is replying to someone who has tweeted a blog post of Veronica’s and Grey Operator called Veronica a “satanist liar”.

The “receipt”, supposedly the proof that Veronica is a satanist that Grey Area Operator produced was this…

Grey Operator called Lucien Greaves and Lanzifer Longinus “her favorite satanists”, and this rhetoric was attached to a screenshot that Veronica had posted on her facebook. Grey claims that she is promoting the satanists and his comment about defrauding survivors and their families was worded to appear as though it included Veronica.

However the receipt does not show what the Grey Operator claims it does. Remember he said “When I call someone out I do it with receipts and it makes sense”.

The “receipt” does not show that Veronica is a satanist, nor does it make sense. He is pretending it shows something other than it does. It is another of the Grey Area Operator’s propaganda tactics.

The truth is that Veronica had written articles against both of the self admitted satanists featured. Neither were happy with her. On his facebook, Lanzifer had posted a link to Veronica’s article, with his and Lucien’s photo making devils horns hand signals, [1].

Lanzifer posted this on Christmas Day, [1].

In case it was a curse with the devils horns, Veronica photoshopped these finger puppets over the devils horn signs.

Veronica then posted it onto her facebook page. More details are given here Grey Area Monarch's Satanic Slurs against Veronica, [SSGM49].

Grey Area Operator posted the finger puppeted, photoshopped picture as his receipt, as his “proof” that Veronica is a satanist. This was not only obviously absurd posting this photo as poof, but it appears that Grey Operator did it with malicious intent. Indeed he has never apologised for this, so it appears that it was totally deliberate attempt to try and gaslight and con people. It’s a “fake receipt”.

Grey Area Monarch Produced a Fake Receipt

Grey Operator produced a “fake receipt”, which does not show what he purports it to show. It does not show that Veronica is a satanist, far from it, it shows the opposite. Grey Operator’s intention appears to be to fool the ignorant, to con the people who follow him, to pull the wool over the eyes of those who do not research and to take advantage of those who take him at his word. Grey Area Operator tried to deliberately deceive people into believing that Veronica was a satanist.

No moral or ethical person would make accusations against anyone without decent evidence. There is no evidence that Veronica is a satanist, so Grey Area Operator tried to fabricate some. It is a disgusting immoral thing to do. It is even worse that Grey Area Operator is making these slurs and false accusations against a survivor advocate, who has dedicated the last 5 years of her life to exposing the luciferian brotherhood. Veronica is one of the most informed and informative bloggers about the luciferian brotherhood, mind control and ritual abuse from studying over 75 survivors testimony in depth. She exposes the luciferian agenda and symbolism in a format that others can easily understand.

GreyAreaMonarch however inverts the truth and labels Veronica as a satanist in a cynical and deliberate attempt to try to destroy her work and support.

What sort of person would deliberately make false accusations?

What sort of person does not correct their “mistake”?

What sort of person does not apologise for their lies and libel?

It is over a year since it was pointed out that Grey Area Operator made various false allegations against Veronica without evidence, and used sock puppet accounts to harass, Grey's Sock Puppet Attack on Survivor Advocate Veronica, [SSGM5]. It is several months since he was exposed for using this fingerpuppeted photoshopped photo as evidence that Veronica was a satanist, Grey Area Monarch’s Satanic Slurs against Veronica [SSGM49]. Grey Operator has still not corrected or apologised for his lies.

If Grey Operator has any evidence that Veronica is a satanist then he should produce it. He cannot produce the evidence of Veronica being a satanist as it does not exist. If Grey has any integrity whatsoever, which is doubtful, then he should promptly apologise profusely and set the record straight that Veronica is not a satanist and that he lied.

Grey Operator calls people satanists and luciferians out of vindictiveness and spite. It is one of his “go to” smears, to try and influence and gaslight others into thinking badly of the person that he is targeting and accusing, Master of the Satanic Slur - Grey Area Monarch [SSGM52]. Unfortunately the accusations can trigger other survivors who have suffered at the hands of satanists into believing his false accusations. He knows that, as he is a luciferian programmer and he is quite cynically and totally deliberate using survivors trauma to achieve his nefarious objective. It is the behaviour of a psychopath.

It is yet further evidence of Grey Area Operator peddling propaganda and running psyops, which the luciferians trained him to do. He is still using his luciferian training against survivor advocates who call out luciferians. He accused Veronica of promoting satanists, when she was doing the opposite, Veronica was not promoting a satanist but mocking them in a humourous fashion.

Grey Area Operator and His Wife Emma

Grey Area Operator is married to “Emma Katherine” Pietrzak of the Imagination Podcast. Grey Area Operator falsely “called out” / smeared Veronica as being a satanist and the evidence that he produced was that Veronica had posted a picture of satanists. By the same logic therefore, why has Grey Area Operator not called out Emma for being a satanist? Whereas Veronica was not promoting satanists, Emma actually is promoting known satanist Snoop Dogg on her LinkedIn. Snoop Dogg aka Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr is making what looks like a freemasonic square / right angle with his hand, whilst she is stood cuddling up to him, with her arm around him and grinning like a cat who got the cream. Emma was very happy to be promoting a satanist it seems.

Why is Emma promoting a satanist? Why is Grey Area Operator deadly quiet about someone promoting satanists? What’s going on? Grey Operator is so loud in making accusations of people supposedly promoting satanists, yet his wife is openly promoting satanists, and Grey Operator is silent.

Awkward.

Food for thought about the hypocrisy, propaganda, smears and lies of the Grey Area Operator.

Is Grey Area Operator still working for the luciferians?

Many people have said that Grey is still working for the luciferians, including his chief flying monkey who left him earlier in the year. Two survivors say that Grey Area Operator is running a honeypot to round up survivors with his untransparent data collection entity “Organize Safety”.

There are many other concerns about Organize Safety, which may support that view…

Grey recently admitted that his bike business which he only left in 2022, before he appeared on twitter, was a “cover day job”, yet previously his story was that he left the system in 2014.

Grey Operator’s attacks on survivor advocates and bloggers against the luciferians would appear to make sense if he is working for the luciferians, as does his use of sock puppets and gangstalking survivors. Furthermore Grey Operator has even programmed survivors, he makes continual attacks on survivors and regularly spreads fear causing division. These all point to him still being a luciferian lackey.

Discussion

Grey Area Operator has made numerous satanic slurs against people. His false accusations of satanism against Veronica came complete with his worthless “evidence” that he supplied. His evidence in fact proved the opposite, that Veronica was humourously mocking and negating a possible satanic curse sign with finger puppets, posted about her precisely because she had written against satanists.

If Grey Operator wishes to demonstrate that he has any integrity whatsoever then he should apologise and admit that he lied about Veronica. If he does not then it raises serious questions about anything he says, including his own story. Is much of his story a lie as well? Is it just part of his cover story?

Grey Operator’s accusations are part of his vengeful propaganda campaign and psyop against Veronica, ever since she refused to meet his demands to take down her posts about a survivor that Grey Operator disagreed with! That Grey Operator would even remotely think that it was ok to demand that someone removes their articles, shows his absurd authoritarian and dictatorial outlook and tendencies.

Grey Area Operator tries to bully people into carrying out his demands, and if anyone stands up to him, then he launches spiteful and vindictive campaigns against them.

Bullies are often cowards and there is no bigger coward than Grey Area Operator who has so far not even addressed the plethora of legitimate concerns about him, whilst making many false allegations against others.

Grey Area Operator has a catalogue of predatory behaviour from programming survivors, to gangstalking suvivors with 6 sock puppet accounts, to abuse and harassment, to making false accusations against numerous people, to fake mental health slurs, to owning various porn accounts, to doxxing, to releasing peoples DM’s, to violent threats and other threats as well as to making luciferian hand signals, Summary on Agent Grey Area Operator, [SSGM53].

Some times Grey Operator uses the tactic of pretending to be “Mr. Reasonable” whilst tweeting, but his actions show the very opposite. Recently Grey Operator himself said that people who lie about others as retaliation are some of the weakest, but at least they broadcast to everyone that they can’t be trusted. Grey goes on to say that a decent person will not even lie about their worst enemy.

It is a neat summary of exactly what he does, packaged as subtweets about others. Many people will testify that Grey Area Operator has lied about them and to them. He is a serial liar to those that he wants to target. This is him gaslighting.

If you wish to read about Grey Area Operator then a good place to start is the summary on him, or the index.

If you want to check out Veronica’s work, this is her Linktree [2].

These are posts about previous attacks by Grey Area Operator on Veronica…

Grey Area Operator - A Dark Personality

Grey Area Operator’s behaviour fits squarely within the tactics that dark personalities use, ie. psychopaths, narcissists etc. You may spot the ones that Grey Area Monarch uses from this list of tactics from Dr. Mitchell’s peer reviewed thesis, [fb32495].

The following posts are posts that enable people to recognise this sort of dark personality and behaviour. Dark personalities can be very persuasive to the people they want to be persuasive to.

When Grey Area Operator claims to be telling the truth he cannot be trusted as he has lied and made false allegations about so many people. Is Grey Operator just telling you what the luciferians want you to hear? Is his role just to call out everyone else, no matter the lack of proof, to sow division and confusion for the cabal, so that you can trust no one. Since he has no integrity, how can anyone take what he says seriously?

Perhaps he should be asked questions about all his nefarious activities? There are plenty of them.

