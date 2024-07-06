FoxBlog3
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Romeo Spies 3 - Sexpionage
Victoria tells us more on sexpionage, mind control Beauty and the Beast programming and more.
Jul 6
•
The Fox Blog
8
Share this post
Romeo Spies 3 - Sexpionage
foxyfox.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Lucy Letby Appeal Transcript Apr 2024
The Lucy Letby April 2024 appeal was finally released yesterday, the day of the verdict of the extra case against her on which she was found guilty. I…
Jul 3
•
The Fox Blog
4
Share this post
Lucy Letby Appeal Transcript Apr 2024
foxyfox.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
June 2024
Romeo Spies 2 - Human Intelligence Operatives Techniques
HUMan INTelligence techniques can be seen being used, eg love bombing and trauma bonding to manipulate survivors. This post summarises the techniques…
Jun 30
•
The Fox Blog
9
Share this post
Romeo Spies 2 - Human Intelligence Operatives Techniques
foxyfox.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Watch Out for Romeo Spies...
A Romeo spy is a male spy who seduces women to get them to reveal secrets. Mind controlled individuals are being activated now for the NWO order and…
Jun 22
•
The Fox Blog
7
Share this post
Watch Out for Romeo Spies...
foxyfox.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
Satanic Summer Solstice
This post is a continuation of the series of posts about various satanic holidays, this time Summer Solstice. The summer solstice is when the sun is at…
Jun 15
•
The Fox Blog
11
Share this post
Satanic Summer Solstice
foxyfox.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
Theta Mind Control Experiment caused 1998 Moscow Hurricane
In 1998 there was a sudden extreme severe hurricane like event in Moscow. It felled 70 thousand trees, collapsed billboards and lifting cranes. 11…
Jun 8
•
The Fox Blog
11
Share this post
Theta Mind Control Experiment caused 1998 Moscow Hurricane
foxyfox.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
Mind Controlled Milk Shake Antics
News and Mind Control Whenever a high profile incident occurs, I always consider the possibility that the perpetrator has been mind controlled. The vast…
Jun 6
•
The Fox Blog
11
Share this post
Mind Controlled Milk Shake Antics
foxyfox.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
Blood Ritual Monarch 5 - Cult of the Shadow
Blood Ritual Monarch believed that he had been part of an organisation called Cult of the Shadow. I have found on his old website archive of where he…
Jun 2
•
The Fox Blog
5
Share this post
Blood Ritual Monarch 5 - Cult of the Shadow
foxyfox.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
May 2024
MK Ultra with Bearbrick and Kaws
In my recent post Spot the Symbolism 20 [7], I included a photo of the hallway of Drake’s mansion complete with creepy figures that I had not seen…
May 26
•
The Fox Blog
12
Share this post
MK Ultra with Bearbrick and Kaws
foxyfox.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
Blood Ritual Monarch 4 Interview 2017
Rare Blood Ritual Monarch interview from 2017.
May 25
•
The Fox Blog
5
Share this post
Blood Ritual Monarch 4 Interview 2017
foxyfox.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Forced Adoption Survey - Adoptee Watch and TakenUK
Forced Adoption SurveyThe survey on forced adoption should provide information and evidence and help give a voice to the individually silenced and…
May 19
•
The Fox Blog
8
Share this post
Forced Adoption Survey - Adoptee Watch and TakenUK
foxyfox.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
Blood Ritual Monarch 3 - Book Screenshots
Blood Ritual Monarch wrote the book Tales of Demon Conjuring Mind Control and Madness. It is an excellent book which covers aspect of being a mk monarch…
May 11
•
The Fox Blog
8
Share this post
Blood Ritual Monarch 3 - Book Screenshots
foxyfox.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
© 2024 foxblog3 aka The Foxy Fox
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts