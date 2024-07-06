FoxBlog3

Home
Notes
Archive
About

June 2024

Romeo Spies 2 - Human Intelligence Operatives Techniques
HUMan INTelligence techniques can be seen being used, eg love bombing and trauma bonding to manipulate survivors. This post summarises the techniques…
  
The Fox Blog
1
Watch Out for Romeo Spies...
A Romeo spy is a male spy who seduces women to get them to reveal secrets. Mind controlled individuals are being activated now for the NWO order and…
  
The Fox Blog
7
Satanic Summer Solstice
This post is a continuation of the series of posts about various satanic holidays, this time Summer Solstice. The summer solstice is when the sun is at…
  
The Fox Blog
2
Theta Mind Control Experiment caused 1998 Moscow Hurricane
In 1998 there was a sudden extreme severe hurricane like event in Moscow. It felled 70 thousand trees, collapsed billboards and lifting cranes. 11…
  
The Fox Blog
3
Mind Controlled Milk Shake Antics
News and Mind Control Whenever a high profile incident occurs, I always consider the possibility that the perpetrator has been mind controlled. The vast…
  
The Fox Blog
3
Blood Ritual Monarch 5 - Cult of the Shadow
Blood Ritual Monarch believed that he had been part of an organisation called Cult of the Shadow. I have found on his old website archive of where he…
  
The Fox Blog

May 2024

MK Ultra with Bearbrick and Kaws
In my recent post Spot the Symbolism 20 [7], I included a photo of the hallway of Drake’s mansion complete with creepy figures that I had not seen…
  
The Fox Blog
3
Blood Ritual Monarch 4 Interview 2017
Rare Blood Ritual Monarch interview from 2017.
  
The Fox Blog
Forced Adoption Survey - Adoptee Watch and TakenUK
Forced Adoption SurveyThe survey on forced adoption should provide information and evidence and help give a voice to the individually silenced and…
  
The Fox Blog
3
Blood Ritual Monarch 3 - Book Screenshots
Blood Ritual Monarch wrote the book Tales of Demon Conjuring Mind Control and Madness. It is an excellent book which covers aspect of being a mk monarch…
  
The Fox Blog
1
© 2024 foxblog3 aka The Foxy Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture