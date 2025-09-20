Introduction

Craig Sawyer raised millions of pounds promising to…

extract and rescue children from child trafficking

expose high level elite paedophile rings

arrest child traffickers

Over 8 years later he has…

extracted and rescued NO children

exposed NO high level elite paedophile rings

arrested NO child traffickers

High Level Elite Pedophile Rings / Satanic Ritual

Craig Sawyer said that he was “raising money to expose high level elite pedophile rings that are snatching up our children”… “satanic rituals” … “torturing little infants and toddlers to death”.

[2]

Sawyer said he was raising money to expose high level elite pedophile rings, but he did not do it. Sawyer and Veterans for Child Rescue have exposed no pedophile rings that are into ritual abuse and ZERO high level elite pedophile rings. In fact they have not even exposed one pedophile ring.

Fraud.

Rescuing and Extracting Children

Craig Sawyer said V4CR was dedicated to… “rescuing victims”...

There is no evidence that Craig Sawyer has rescued any victims.

Craig Sawyer said “we’re going to show the extractions”…

Sawyer has never shown one extraction and there appears to be no evidence that there have been any child extractions. There is no evidence that Craig Sawyer has even rescued 1 child.

Fraud.

VIPR Team

Craig Sawyer played upon the public’s goodwill toward veterans. He said that he had recruited an elite force with “world-class skill sets FBI CIA Delta Force and SEAL Team Six”, [1].

Sawyer said that he had a VIPR team, Veterans Indicting Pedophile Rings, which Sawyer said was the joint law enforcement arm of V4CR.

Veterans for Child Rescue VIPR Team - Veterans Interdicting Pedophile Rings. This is the joint law enforcement arm of V4CR.

Sawyer said that they were going to “extract the victims and thin the herd of sex traffickers”.

“former Navy SEAL Sawyer formed Veterans for Child Rescue Foundation and recruited an elite force with world-class skill sets FBI CIA Delta Force and SEAL Team Six to extract victims and thin the herd of sex traffickers” [1].

It was all propaganda, it was not the truth. There is no evidence that Craig Sawyer, nor V4CR nor VIPR has ever rescued a child.

People think they are paying money to Craig Sawyer V4CR to rescue children. They are not. They don’t rescue children, that’s just the name of the propaganda outfit. It is a fraudulent claim.

Child Traffickers

Veterans for child rescue “… people who are willing to do whatever it takes to end child trafficking in the USA”.

Their team are people who are willing to do “whatever it takes to end child trafficking” apart from target or catch child traffickers. The arrests that he is associated with, (Sawyer is not allowed to arrest anyone), are potential pedophiles, they are not child traffickers. They do not even fit the definition of traffickers.

The individuals arrested are not even in receipt of a child. The “children” are adult “decoys” who work with Sawyer.

Sawyer however still claims that he arrests child traffickers.

Where is the evidence of ANY convictions of child traffickers?

I cannot find any evidence of child traffickers that Sawyer has been involved with an arrest of. I cannot find any independent verification that Sawyer has helped in any child trafficking arrests. He appears to claim that all the people that are arrested are child traffickers. It appears that none are child traffickers.

A detailed analysis was carried out previously of arrests by Sawyer, and none were locked up for child trafficking, Craig Sawyer V4CR #2 - Where are the Child Rescues? [CS2]. There do not appear to have been any child trafficking arrests since then, despite Sawyer’s claims.

Don’t believe me. Check the arrests that Sawyer claims, Vets4ChildRescue Arrests, [12]. They are from low level sting operations that are not even remotely similar to the operations that you would design to catch child traffickers. Sawyer posts remarkably little information about the stings, and even less about the arrests and the convictions. Why?

Sawyer’s team pretend to be the child traffickers, offering a teenage child for sale, via social media or newspaper adverts. Then if a low level pedo turns up at the location they are arrested with maximum melodrama and used for Sawyer’s propaganda.

If he has the information that any have been found guilty of child trafficking offences, then he can correct me on his website or by writing to foxblog@gmx.com. I look forward to it.

Discussion

Any child abuser locked up is good. However if potential users of children are being targeted then these are not child traffickers. There are many vigilante groups, see Appendix 2, and they do not claim that they arrest child traffickers, they claim to catch pedophiles.

Sawyer claims much more. He claims he has a highly trained team of veterans to interdict high level elite pedophile rings carrying out ritual abuse, he claims to extract and rescue children and he claims to arrest child traffickers. Sawyer appears to be fraudulently claiming that he interdicts pedophile rings, extracts and rescues children and helps arrest child traffickers. If he does then he needs to produce the evidence. Why does he hide it?

The closest that Craig Sawyer gets to child traffickers is when he and his organisation pretend to be child traffickers who are selling a child to pedophiles.

Craig Sawyer

fraudulently claims to rescue and extract children

fraudulently solicited money to expose elite pedophile rings

fraudulently claims to arrest child traffickers

If Sawyer is soliciting money for some things that he does not do, can the IRS intervene? https://legalclarity.org/how-to-report-a-nonprofit-for-misuse-of-funds/. Perhaps the state attorney general. It is up to Americans to see if these are applicable to Sawyer.

When setting up the V4CR group, Sawyer tellingly used the word “illuminate”. This is a sign, a codeword that indicates that it is a luciferian brotherhood operation.

[2]

The luciferian brotherhood / freemasonic type organisations believe that illumination is the key to becoming gods themselves. They call themselves “illuminates”, [6].

Various people have said that Sawyer is a member of the luciferian brotherhood cult, [4] [5] possibly Order of Melchizadek [8]. One survivor claims that Sawyer himself is a child trafficker, and that he was trafficked by Sawyer as a child, [fb32539].

Sawyer recently has been strongly pushing a Christian persona. Many people in the system have a day time Christian persona, it is probably the most common cover for luciferians and of course a very useful one. Sawyer quotes scripture back at anyone querying him and this has enabled Sawyer to evade actually answering legitimate questions about his operation.

If Sawyer is in the luciferian brotherhood then his Christian alter will be dissociated from his other nefarious luciferian activities. Survivor Svali described it… I was completely DISSOCIATED from my other activities. The investigator was convinced by me, and left my home sure I was telling the truth, because, yes, I was. My front people were, that is, while the buried knowledge of my other activities was inaccessible to me, even in the face of being confronted by a local authority, and later, an investigator for the DA’s office. Svali Should I Confront my Abuser? Svali The Suite 101 Articles Part 4, 16-20 [1].

However even if he is in his Christian alter, as Mark 10:19 says “do not bear false witness, defraud not” then Sawyer needs to show evidence for his claims of rescuing and extracting children, exposing elite pedophile rings into ritual abuse and arresting child traffickers. Simply pointing to an arrests page that does not include child traffickers is not evidence, it’s deflection and a cop out.

Is it too much to ask after Craig Sawyer and V4CR take millions of dollars from the public, that he actually provides proof of doing what he claims they do and will do?

Let no corrupt word proceed out of your mouth, but what is good for necessary edification, that it may impart grace to the hearers, Ephesians 4.29.

Previous Posts on Craig Sawyer Veterans For Child Rescue

[CS0] Craig Sawyer V4CR #0 – Collection of Documents, Exhibits, Tax Returns etc https://cathyfoxblog2.wordpress.com/2023/02/23/craig-sawyer-v4cr-0-collection-of-documents-exhibits-etc/

[CS1] Craig Sawyer V4CR #1 - Tucson Child Trafficking Camp Sawyer U Turn https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-1-tucson-child-trafficking

[CS2] Craig Sawyer V4CR #2 - Where are the Child Rescues? https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-2-where-are-the-child

[CS3] Craig Sawyer V4CR #3 - "Pedo Stings" https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-and-v4cr-3-pedo-stings

[CS4] Craig "Shoeman" Sawyer V4CR #4 At the Border https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-shoemansawyer-v4cr-4-at-the

[CS5] Craig Sawyer V4CR #5 - Contraland Controversies I - Directors Documents https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-v4cr-5-contraland-controversies

[CS6] Craig Sawyer V4CR #6 Contraland Controversies II - Second V4CR Whistleblower https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-v4cr-6-contraland-controversies

[CS7] Craig Sawyer V4CR #7 - Tax Fraud? https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-v4cr-7-tax-fraud

[fb32405] Craig Sawyer V4CR 8 - Hitpiece on Fiona Barnett https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-v4cr-8-hitpiece-on-fiona

[fb32535] Craig Sawyer 9 - Why was V4CR formed? https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-v4cr-9-aspen-sawyer

[fb32536] CS10 - Craig Sawyer's Violence https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/90-cs11-craig-sawyers-violence

[fb32539] Craig Sawyer 11 - Adrian John Wells Videos https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-11-adrian-john-wells

[fb32541] CS12 Craig $awyer - Down and Out In Tucson, Arizona https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/95-craig-awyer-down-and-out-in-tucson

[fb32543] CS13 Aspen Sawyer Assault Anomalies https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/90-sawyer-12-aspen-rape-doubts

Links

[1] 2022 Contraland New Sting info https://yabasta1.wordpress.com/2022/08/25/2018-contraland-new-sting-info/ Promises about Contraland

recruited an elite force with world-class skill sets FBI CIA Delta Force and SEAL Team six to extract victims and thin the herd of sex 1:05 traffickers

abandoned house where traffickers sell children to gangs for sex slavery

it's important 4:46 that we understand as a nation and we're going to show the extractions we're gonna show the arrests when they are recovered there are some fantastic aftercare programs that really nurture

we're going to show the extractions

veterans for child rescue exposes the threat through creative media campaigns and directly combats child sex trafficking by running joint operations 1:27:45 with law enforcement to arrest predators

[2] 2017 Stillness in the Storm https://web.archive.org/web/20200926002421/https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2017/05/former-seal-3000-elite-pedophiles-arrested-head-of-veterans-for-child-rescue/

[3] 2017 https://rightedition.com/2017/04/03/ex-navy-seal-creates-veterans-organization-expose-pedophiles-rescue-trafficked-children/

[4] https://timothycharlesholmseth.com/war-report-breaking-now-hillary-clintons-bodyguards-henchman-charged-with-aggravated-felony-in-tennessee-in-conjunction-with-craig-sawman-sawyers-fake-child-rescue-group/

[5] https://timothycharlesholmseth.com/war-report-jessie-marie-czebotar-decodes-luciferian-system-structure-300-council-epstein-island-george-soros-was-replaced-by-barack-obama-as-the-phoenix-of-the-council/

[6] Information via Veronica Swift. Pers comm

[CS2] Craig Sawyer V4CR #2 - Where are the Child Rescues?

[8] Pers. comm via Veronica Swift

[12] Vets4ChildRescue Arrests https://vets4childrescue.org/arrests

Appendix 1

[2]

Appendix 2 Grok Vigilante Groups Conducting Stings against pedophiles

Vigilante groups conducting stings against suspected pedophiles—often by posing as minors online to lure and confront targets—have proliferated in the US over the past decade, largely inspired by the former TV show To Catch a Predator. These groups operate independently of law enforcement, though some claim to hand over evidence to police afterward. However, their activities are controversial: law enforcement agencies frequently criticize them for interfering with investigations, risking violence, and potentially tainting evidence that could lead to prosecutions. Some groups have faced legal consequences themselves, including arrests for assault, false imprisonment, or obstruction of justice.Based on recent analyses from credible sources, the number of such active vigilante groups in the US is estimated at around 160. This figure comes from a 2022 Washington Post investigation, which identified 160 groups or individuals engaged in predator-hunting operations, up from about 30 reported by NBC News in 2019. A 2025 New York Times report on the rise of violent pedophile hunting corroborates the growth, noting at least 22 groups or individuals involved in violent confrontations alone since 2023, amid a broader ecosystem of over 170 documented attacks. Earlier data, such as a 2021 UK-focused study mentioning over 150 teams there, highlights a similar global trend but does not alter the US-specific count.While exact numbers fluctuate due to the decentralized, often informal nature of these groups (many operate via social media like YouTube, Facebook, or TikTok without formal registration), the 160 estimate represents the most comprehensive and recent tally available. Not all are strictly "organized" groups; some are solo operators or small teams, but they collectively arrange stings nationwide.Notable Examples of US Vigilante GroupsHere's a table of prominent examples drawn from reports, illustrating the diversity and scale:

Group Name

These examples represent a fraction of the total; many smaller or local groups (e.g., Permian Basin Predator Patrol in Texas or Luzerne County Predator Catcher in Pennsylvania) operate under similar models but aren't as widely documented. A 2025 Daily Caller report referenced over 150 such groups nationwide, aligning with the 160 figure.Key Concerns and Context

Effectiveness vs. Risks: While some stings result in arrests (e.g., Predator Catchers' 61 convictions), experts note that vigilante evidence is often inadmissible or complicates cases. A 2025 Police1 article highlighted public frustration with slow justice systems driving this trend, but warned of dangers like violence (e.g., 170+ attacks since 2023 per NYT).

Legal Status: Vigilantism isn't illegal per se, but actions like assault or unlawful restraint can lead to charges. Groups like Predator Poachers have been arrested for overstepping.

Official Alternatives: Law enforcement conducts similar stings through programs like the FBI's Operation Cross Country or ICE's Operation Predator, which have led to thousands of arrests without civilian involvement (e.g., 8,000+ since 2003). These are preferred to avoid risks.

Trends: Activity has surged with social media, but platforms like Roblox issued cease-and-desists to groups in 2025 for violating terms. No single registry tracks these vigilantes, so estimates rely on media investigations.

If you're concerned about child safety, report suspicions directly to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (cybertipline.com) or local authorities rather than engaging in stings, as advised by the FBI.

FoxBlog Social Media

RSS Feeds