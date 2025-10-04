Admin Notice

This will be my last article on foxblog3 for a few weeks. I have had chronic fatigue syndrome for ten years or more and just now I am exhausted, and I cannot keep up with the research and writing to post every week as well as all the rest that I do. I need time to recharge my batteries. I will still be posting my weekly Spot the Symbolism posts on foxblog5.

Genetically Modified GMO Foods

Quite some years ago now, the EU sneaked GM foods onto the agenda by fraudulently declaring them to be “substantially equivalent” to natural food. Look up “substantial equivalence” if you want to delve into that rabbit hole. There was however such a public backlash that there was regulation over them.

In the meantime, the corporations have been quietly manouvering and the globalists have been playing tricks again and have convinced the globalist lawmakers that “precision breeding” means that they GMO’s can be integrated into the food chain without safety tests, environmental assessments and with risks to our health, all this without being identifiable as GM foods.

In the UK in May 2025, the Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Regulations finalised the legislative framework for new forms of GMOs but the guidance produced by both DEFRA and the Food Standards Agency on the production and authorisation of Precision Bred Genetically Modified Organisms (PB-GMOs) is still in draft form.

It is just another means of attack by the globalists on the people and our food supply.

GM Freeze is a campaigning organisation about these issues and they have produced a report called Disaster by Design.

Summary of the Report by Grok…

Report Focus: Criticizes the UK’s 2025 Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Regulations for deregulating “precision bred” GMOs (PB-GMOs).

Key Issues: Removes safety tests, environmental assessments, labeling, and traceability, risking health (e.g., allergens), environment (e.g., biodiversity loss), and trade (£8.56bn export risk).

Concerns: Vague “precision breeding” definition, corporate control via patents, loss of farmer/consumer choice, and violation of international treaties.

Findings: Public wants labeling (75% in surveys), patents threaten seed access, and lack of detection methods undermines safety.

Conclusion: Deregulation favors biotech firms, endangering food sovereignty and ecosystems.

GM Freeze website is here [6], and their twitter [5].

GM Freeze are trying to pressurise the DEFRA Secretary of State Emma Reynolds to minimise the risks and make guidance and legislation more robust, under the ‘Power to make consequential provision’. This is a recent email from GM Freeze, outlining the position.

GM Freeze tells new DEFRA officials to manage risks from new GMOs

Campaign group GM Freeze has today written to newly appointed officials at the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) urging them to review the legislation and draft guidance in relation to new GMOs.

The GM Freeze report ‘Disaster by design: the UK’s new rules for new GMOs’ outlines many problems with the new framework, and highlights the ways in which it fails to ensure that environmental, health and socio-economic risks will be adequately managed.

GM Freeze urged DEFRA Secretary of State Emma Reynolds MP, Minister of State Dame Angela Eagle DBE MP and Chief Scientific Advisor Professor Anjali Goswami to consider whether there were ways in which they could make the Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) legislation and guidance more robust.

It asked the officials to consider:

Measures that will enable the identification of new GMOs in farms and food supply chains.

Environmental risk assessments.

Co-existence measures to minimise the contamination risks for non-GMO producers and traders.

Commissioning a study on the likely impacts of patents, and how the related risks could be minimised for conventional breeders and all farmers.

Commissioning a study on the likely impacts on global food security and Food Sovereignty.

Introducing sustainability requirements for new PB-GMO varieties.

GM Freeze highlighted the scientific uncertainty about the risks posed by new GMOs, as acknowledged by government agencies in France, Germany and Austria. It noted the importance of the Precautionary Principle, as enshrined in the 2021 Environment Act, whereby an action should be avoided if there is scientific uncertainty about risks.

GM Freeze’s Leonie Nimmo said:

The new officials at DEFRA have been appointed at a critical moment for the environment, human health and food producers and consumers. Hidden GMOs are about to enter our food systems and they won’t have been assessed for risks. The incoming DEFRA top brass has got an opportunity to bake some safeguards in the system so that the risks can be adequately managed. They must not bow to biotech lobbying pressure, but act responsibly and in the interests of the public.”

ENDS

Letter from GM Freeze to MP’s.

Dear Emma Reynolds MP, Dame Angela Eagle DBE MP and Professor Anjali Goswami,

Cc: The Genetic Technologies and Precision Breeding teams at DEFRA and the FSA respectively.

I am writing to you from GM Freeze, a membership organisation that campaigns for the adequate regulation of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs). Congratulations on your recent appointments.

As you will know, in May Daniel Zeichner MP signed into law the Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Regulations, which finalised the legislative framework for new forms of GMOs. However, the guidance produced by both DEFRA and the Food Standards Agency on the production and authorisation of Precision Bred Genetically Modified Organisms (PB-GMOs) is still in draft form.

Today we have published the report ‘Disaster by design: the UK’s new rules for new GMOs’. In it we outline the many problems with the new framework, and highlight the ways in which it fails to ensure that environmental, health and socio-economic risks will be adequately managed.

We urge you to consider whether there are any ways in which you could make the Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) legislation and guidance more robust.

In particular we request your consideration of the following:

The potential for the identification of PB-GMOs in farms and food supply chains, notably the use of farm-level notification requirements and unique reference numbers throughout supply chains.

Recent developments in the European DARWIN project on detection methods.

The possibility of introducing environmental risk assessments.

The potential for the introduction of co-existence measures to minimise the contamination risks for non-GMO producers and traders.

Commissioning a study on the likely impacts of patents, and how the related risks could be minimised for conventional breeders and all farmers.

Commissioning a study on the likely impacts on global food security and Food Sovereignty.

Introducing sustainability requirements for new PB-GMO varieties.

Further information on each of these issues, and more, is available in the attached report.

Whilst we note that the primary and secondary legislation has now been signed into law, we draw your attention to clause 42 of the Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Act on the ‘Power to make consequential provision’.

We urge you to consider your responsibilities under the 2021 Environment Act, specifically in relation to the Precautionary Principle. There is scientific uncertainty about the risks posed, as evidenced by reports from the French National Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health Safety (ANSES)[1], the German Federal Agency for Nature Conservation (BfN)[2] and the Environment Agency Austria (UBA)[3].

As indicated above, we also note that there may be scope to amend the draft guidance so that some safeguards can be built into the new system without requiring legislative changes.

Failure to do so will expose the environment, food producers and traders, and the general public, to unacceptable and unnecessary risks. Please consider the interests of those who you have a responsibility to serve.

Yours in good faith,

Leonie Nimmo, Executive Director, GM Freeze

Discussion

Safe and labelled food and food security is yet another vital issue to campaign on, but already primary and secondary legisation has gone through and we are left trying to influence the ‘Power to make consequential provision’.

My post is to let more people know about the issue and that our food supply about to be hijacked by GMO’s without our knowing, whilst our globalist lawmakers are complicit with the globalist coporations.

Do not despair, but equally take action on some issue that you can affect. We need everyone to be doing something to halt the globaalists, on food, free speech, digital ID and more.

