foxblog3

foxblog3

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michele's avatar
Michele
19h

Re: freemasons thinking that they worship the sun deity

This site claims that most, if not all, upper levels of freemasons are homosexuals and pedophiles. Some people claim to see a flash of light after being sodomized and it is for this reason that freemasons may be deceived into believing that they are 'illuminated'. Sodomy opens a person to being demonized, so I suggest that those demons may be led or controlled by abaddon. Mkultra and sra victims are said to have all been sodomized, as was Aleister Crowley's preference. If X represents a masonic contract with abaddon then I'm guessing that the contract is finalized with sodomy. Abaddon then enforces the contract upon all of those who have been ritually sodomized thereby creating a pyramid of control. For example, Yuval Noah Harari claims that he and many of the world's leaders were all sodomized by Klaus Schwab.

https://boydenreport.com/2022/05/22/in-the-house-of-the-strong-man-sodomy-is-the-key/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 foxblog3 aka The Foxy Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture