So far in this series, we have looked at various hand signs and symbols, 666 [fb32492], Vesica Piscis [fb32501], Masonic M [fb32490], the hand on chin [fb32509] and the crossed arms [fb32514] which has led down a big rabbit hole that is still being explored. The explanations of the crossed arms were looked at Osiris Risen X Part 2 Explanation and History of Crossed Arms [fb32524]. The X symbol itself had numerous examples X Symbols [fb32529], this post will look at the explanations and meaning of the X symbols as death, nimrod, in freemasonry, the antichrist, osiris risen, and as a contract to abaddon.

X Explanations, Meanings, Decodes

Exoteric Explanations

Exoterically the X symbol has many meanings. Wikipedia lists the following, including something that is wrong, the number ten, a multipliation sign, adult only or even a kiss.

Esoteric Explanations

However we are searching for the esoteric meanings. Occultists hide the real meanings of a symbol behind shallow, incorrect or partially correct meanings. This has the advantage of being able to fool the wikipedia warriors who try explain the esoteric with exoteric sources. Even in the esoteric itself, in the lower levels of freemasonry, for example, they are given the wrong explanations for symbols. "Magical Symbols” are specifically created to hide an inner meaning so that adepts will understand, but the meaning hidden from the profane, [1].

X as a Sign of Death.

The arms are crossed over the breast, left above the right in freemasonry ritual.

Codex Magica by Texe Marrs Codex Magica [1]

X as a Symbol for Nimrod

X is said to be a symbol of Nimrod.

X as Symbol of Transformation

An ancient symbol for transformation says Jim Tresner of the Scottish Rite Journal.

Tresner explains the symbol as representing the number ten, and the Jewish Cabala’s Tree of Life, the Sephiroth. Two cordons cross each other one black one white, suggesting the union of opposites or equilibium, and transformation.

One interpretation of what he says that the X is to wage war on Christians [1].

X in Freemasonry

As explored in Secret Symbolism 8 - Crosses in Freemasonry [fb32540], X symbols are made in many ways, crossed hands, crossed arms, crossed fingers, crossed arms with other people, crossed ribbons, crossed swords, crossed bones often with skull, crossed scarves as well various crosses themselves.

The post Secret Symbolism 8 - Crosses in Freemasonry [fb32540] looked at many degrees in which these crosses were used.

Secret Symbolism 8 - Crosses in Freemasonry [fb32540].

Ancient pharoahs, when buried, had their legs crossed in the form of an X as a sign of devotion to Osiris. Some people say that X was prominent in Egpytian religious contexts and that X is a sign of Osiris, the sun god, Codex Magica [1].

Texe Marrs, unequivocably says that the illuminist / masonic meaning was a sign of devotion to the sun god Osiris.

Others say that X came to represent Osiris Risen through Crowley. At the very least Crowley popularised it.

The connection between "X" and "Osiris Risen" appeared in modern occultism, notably within Aleister Crowley’s Thelemic system. Crowley, a prominent 20th-century occultist, developed a series of ritual gestures known as the "Signs of L.V.X." (Latin for "light"), which he associated with Egyptian deities and the concept of divine illumination. One of these signs, "Osiris Risen", involves crossing the arms over the chest in an "X" shape, symbolizing Osiris’s resurrection and the balance of opposites (life and death, order and chaos). This gesture is described in Crowley’s works, such as Liber O vel Manus et Sagittae and The Book of Thoth. Crowley drew inspiration from Egyptian mythology but reinterpreted it through his own esoteric lens, linking "X" to Osiris as a symbol of risen power and spiritual awakening. [source]

[fb32524]

In freemasonry the symbol of the marshall is also a cross.

Albert’s Pike’s book shows a cross formed by the gavel and rule.

Albert Pike explained his illustration by saying “The blind Force of the people is a Force that must be economized and also managed… It must be regulated by intellect”, [fb32540].

X as the Antichrist

Dr. Burns wrote the book Masonic and Occult Symbols Illustrated. She said that Constantine’s cross was an X.

"The sign Constantine referred to was NOT a Christian cross, but a kind of 'X'... In modern magic, it is the sign of the slain and risen Egyptian god, Osiris (another version of the 'slain and risen' Hiram Abif). Again, Masonry has downgraded Jesus and replaced Him with its own 'christ'." (Dr. Cathy Burns, "Masonic and Occult Symbols Illustrated", P. 350; Emphasis was in the original)

Masonry has replaced the cross of Jesus with an "X" representing their own 'christ', that 'christ' of Masonry was the Biblical Antichrist, therefore, the "X" in modern Freemasonry represents the Antichrist, a black magick masonry symbol for the Antichrist, [1].

X Symbolising Contract to Abaddon

Veronica Swift researches much high level symbolism from various people. She says that X is a symbol of a contract with Abaddon.

Coat of Arms of Johannnesburg

Describing the coat of arms of Johannesburg, Jessie Czebotar, said that the cross represented contracts with abaddon and the lower abyss.

“with African Shamanism the reason we see the shield the way that it is is because it represents the Eye of Horus and in the middle of that we see an X we see a diamond and an X that diamond represents nine principality contracts so we have like abaddon baal moloch Leviathan asteroth um that X is particular to abaddon, and it represents on at a multi level a connection with authorities to the abyss uh the lower Abyss it could be more than one Abyss um but it tells us there's an abyss contract it also tells us abaddon has more going on there that X is connected to um you know military projects particularly The Greenbrier area uh and the contracts that they have in GreenBrier is you know one of the underground bunkers it's a hotel in Virginia that I've written about in my affidavits where all the politicians go regularly um but it also is an area where you have a lot of high priestesses a lot of uh young girls connected to the academy there where they're impregnating those girls they're ritually sacrificing the babies at the equinoxes um you know they're they're using that area to meet um so it can be connected the Project X can distinctly be connected to some of those breeder programs through the different uh militaries um it's a separate breeder program than what we would see coming through um Israel which um you know their Genesis 6 project is the the largest I guess I guess I can't say it quite the largest but it's one of the larger” [slightly revised autotranscript] International Contracts and Authorities [9]

In the picture of Princess Anne and Prince William, again she said that X represents the contract with abaddon.

“contracts and we've talked about how that X represents the contract with abaddon, we also will see that connection the flag of St Andrew you see the Knights of Malta crosses an X but we also are going to see another order that has that X contract as well which is going to be the nights of the thistle um so that's another way to hide still another group…” 48:49 Knights and Priestesses [10].

In Freemasonry the degree of the Knights of the East and West is said to be one of the more significant degrees. It features a skull and the X of the crossbones…

…and the sacred word is given as Abaddon.

Following the announcement of the sacred word, Abaddon, the Lodge drama for this degree provides a demonstration "intended to represent the end of the world".

Secret Symbolism 8 - Crosses in Freemasonry [fb32540].

Revelations said the the angel of the bottomless pit was Abaddon.

Revelations 9:11 And they had a king over them, which is the angel of the bottomless pit, whose name in the Hebrew tongue is Abaddon, but in the Creek tongue hath his name Apollyon.

Discussion

X stands for Osiris Risen, for the antichrist, for Abaddon the destroyer who leads the demons out of the pit of hell at the end of the world. Freemasonry teaches that the power of the people must be regulated by the ones who think they are illumined, who are in reality possessed.

I don’t wish to include the whole sigil for Abaddon due to the nature of these sigils, but it has an X at at top of centre.

Compared with the X of twitter, it is not too dissimilar.

Shalom Girl, house girl to the Musks, was taken to the Abyss by Elon Musk.

Shalom Girl once asked one of Maye Musk’s friends if Elon was the antichrist. She replied “No, but he will present the mark and when you see him do that the antichrist will take the stage”. Elon was to “present the mark”.

There is no doubt that Elon was brought up at the heart of the system, is he trying to blow the whistle with all his tweets about child abuse, which was the biggest factor in forced the UK to have an inquiry?

In the Olympics 2024 Opening ceremony there was a satanic ritual depicting the Titans returning.

Gina Phillips decoded 2022 superbowl display which depicted the return of the Titans from Tartarus where they were held in chains, and she associated it with the passage from Revelations when the earth opens up, and abaddon was released.

…who reproduce they cross boundaries they shouldn’t have been did the unthinkable and they were um many of them were actually sent to tartarus after the flood and held in chains there till their judgment day so um there’s a lot of rituals that have to do with going to tartarus channeling those entities but just letting you know the titans were held there and so in the super bowl we’re seeing this calm this communication that the titans are back titans are back we know in in the book of revelation there comes a time when the earth opens up and apollyon or abaddon or abaddon as some call it, it’s the same entity just a greek and a hebrew name i mean yeah greek and hebrew name of the same god that he too will be released, he’s also known as shiva it’s the same entity just a different culture that he will be released remember and locusts come up out of the pit and they torture man for five months so i just wanted you to know the titans arethese entities that were held in in um tartarus the deepest parts of hell and so they’re making the calms here that not only are they back but they’re taking control the halftime show opens… Autotranscript Superbowl 2022 Decode Gina Phillips [15]

The X has various meanings, all seem to be negative, but whatever happens, do not worry about things you cannot control. They try and make things happen by making predictions / prophecy and then afterwards trying to fulfill it. Adjust things under your control so as not to allow their predictions to happen.

Previous Secret Symbols and Hand Signals Posts

Secret Hand Signals 1 - The Masonic M [fb32490]

Secret Hand Signals 2 - The 666 Hand Sign [fb32492]

Secret Hand Signals 3 - 666 Vesica Piscis Symbol [fb32501]

Secret Hand Signals 4 - Hand on Chin [fb32509]

Secret Hand Signals 5 - Osiris Risen, X Part 1 [fb32514]

Secret Hand Signals 6 - Osiris Risen X Part 2 Explanation and History of Crossed Arms [fb32524]

Secret Hand Signals 7 - X Symbols [fb32529]

Secret Symbolism 8 - Crosses in Freemasonry [fb32540]

The next post, if all goes to plan will be the meanings behind the skull and crossbones.

Links

[1] Cutting Edge.org Archive https://web.archive.org/web/20190322014916/http://www.cuttingedge.org/NEWS/n1980.cfm

[4] Biblio Nazi stuff https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_skullbones06.htm

[5] Whale Skull & Bones Society (The Brotherhood of Death) http://www.whale.to/b/skull.html

[6] Biblio Untold Story of the Templar Shining Ones https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/sociopol_masonsknightstemplar06.htm

[7] Greek Alphabet numerology https://web.archive.org/web/20190402204633/http://www.fact-index.com/g/gr/greek_alphabet.html

[8] Biblio Skull and Bones https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/esp_sociopol_skullbones.htm

[9] International Contracts and Authorities just after 26.5 minutes

26:21 with African Shamanism the reason we see the shield the way that it is is because it represents the Eye of Horus and in the middle of that we see an X we see a diamond and an X that diamond represents nine principality contracts so we have like abiddon baal moloch Leviathan asteroth um that X is particular to abiddon and it represents on at a multi level a connection with authorities to the abyss uh the lower Abyss it could be more than one Abyss um but it tells us there's an abyss contract it also tells us abiddon has more going on there that X is connected to um you know military projects particularly The Greenbrier area uh and the contracts that they have in Green Brier is you know one of the underground bunkers it's a hotel in Virginia that I've written about in my affidavits where all the politicians go regularly um but it also is an area where you have a lot of high priestesses a lot of uh young girls connected to the academy there where they're impregnating those girls they're ritually sacrificing the babies at the equinoxes um you know they're they're using that area to meet um so it can be connected the Project X can distinctly be connected to some of those breeder programs through the different uh militaries um it's a separate breeder program than what we would see coming through um Israel which um you know their Genesis 6 project is the the largest I guess I guess I can't say it quite the largest but it's one of the larger

[10] Knights and Priestesses a bit after 48 min

48:49 contracts and we've talked about how that X represents the contract with abiddon uh we also will see that connection you know the the flag of St Andrew you see the Knights of Malta crosses an X but we also are going to see another order that has that X contract as well which is going to be the nights of the thistle um so that's another way to hide still another group in their

[11] a little after 37 https://t.me/INFILTRATEDbyTRUTH/66611

[12] Bibliotecapleyades Codex Magica https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/codex_magica/codex_magica11.htm

[13] https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/codex_magica/codex_magica13.htm

[14] https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/sociopol_brotherhoodss01e.htm

[15] 2022 Mar 5 foxblog3 Superbowl 2022 Decode Gina Phillips https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/superbowl-2022-decode-gina-phillips #ginaphillips #superbowl2022 #titans #olympians #decode

[111] 2022 Mar 5 foxblog1 Superbowl 2022 Decode Gina Phillips https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2022/03/05/superbowl-2022-decode-gina-phillips/

