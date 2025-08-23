CS12 Aspen Sawyer Rape Anomalies

Background

Aspen has mentioned of three occasions when her father Craig Sawyer was violent to her, CS10 - Craig Sawyer's Violence, [fb32536]. Aspen’s friend in a fundraiser after one episode even said that her father had used Aspen’s sexual assault to raise money for himself, whilst being one of her abusers.

Lori Hoyt, a whistleblower who used to work with Craig Sawyer, arranging all the paedophile stings, revealed that Aspen did not want to tell the story of her sexual assault, but had thought that her violent father would get mad, so felt she had to tell the story in public, [fb32535].

This revelation had followed Craig pressurising his daughter into making a video, and “going public” with her assault, so that he could use the video later to help his organisation and film.

2018 <Aug 17 Odysee Aspen Team Huddle [10c]

Then a month later Sawyer went on the interview circuit and said that he founded V4CR because of Aspen’s sexual assault.

This was a lie, as has been established, Craig Sawyer 9 - Why was V4CR formed? [fb32535]. Craig was already in the process of setting up the organisation and making the film, before any assault. Craig was cynically pulling heartstrings for money.

Craig “Sawman” Sawyer was supposed to be the hero who was stopping pizzagate type activity, he had promised to rescue children, to stop child trafficking and he had taken millions of dollars in donations.

Sawyer needed the story of Aspen’s assault to give the lacklustre documentary a storyline. It had been long promised, was long overdue and with his organisation not having rescued even 1 child, or tackled any child trafficking there was a lack of content and anything holding the programme together. The Aspen revelations would at least change that and give an emotive storyline to the documentary, and as being a lucrative money bringing personal talking point for his organisation.

Survivor Fiona Barnett had posted about the two whistleblowers who worked with Sawyer and Veterans For Child Rescue, and then some months later she released another bombshell asserting that Craig Sawyer had actually framed the man accused of being Aspen’s rapist, so that he could attract more sympathy and donors.

Was Aspen’s sexual assault even true?

Was the assault invented to create the narrative for the film, and to raise money for V4CR by pulling emotional strings with a family storyline?

Was Aspen really raped?

It sounds like an absurd suggestion, it’s certainly not my normal type of article, I usually help to tell survivors stories. Fiona Barnett wrote a persuasive article way back in 2019 that something was amiss and that she believed that Craig could have framed the “rapist” to attract donors for his organisation. Fiona’s old blogs are down, but the archive is still accessible, 2019 Jul 3 Pedophiles Down Under Craig Sawyer Frames ‘Rapist’ to Attract V4CR Donors, [7]. I will also try and summarise it here and add to it, as well as Fiona’s article is posted in Appendix 1. The official story about the rape does not add up, just like the claim that V4CR was founded due to Aspen’s sexual assault.

Fiona Barnett seemed to have obtained a copy of the transcript of the Grand Jury and some defensive submissions after the Grand Jury hearing, and leading up to the trial and posted some relevant pages. She says that the man accused had been in trouble with the law, but not for sexual assault. Was he made into a patsy? Did Craig “buddy buddy” with police / law enforcement / masons / judicial system / luciferian brotherhood to set it up as a crime? Aspen had already accused Craig of “buddy buddying” with the police to ignore when he took her car away and physically assaulted her.

The Grand Jury transcript and submissions shown in Fiona’s article raised some serious questions about whether the accused did rape Aspen, and it shows unequivocably that Aspen had lied about what happened. This is what Fiona said…

KEY POINTS to refute the Aspen Sawyer ‘Rape’ Allegation

Aspen Sawyer’s ‘rape kit’ evidence showed multiple “donors” to her vagina and rectum, only one of which belonged to Salazar. Statements by Aspen’s mother Tressa document that Aspen is mentally unstable, improperly medicated, and has a history of impulse control issues and engaging in risky, dangerous behaviours. Only a couple months after the alleged assault, Aspen returned to the ‘Hub Apartments’ where she was allegedly raped, to attend another Hot Tub party. Traumatised victims typically avoid the rape location. In September 2018, Aspen appeared in a rap video where she is clearly seen under-age drinking, and dancing provocatively. Aspen Sawyer’s CuriosityCat.me account shows a rather brazen response inconsistent with being a wounded victim, to the subject of her alleged rape and alleged perpetrator Salazar being named. Another comment indicates she would accept money for a blowjob. Aspen’s meltdown in September 2018 occurred shortly before one of Salazar’s scheduled competency hearings. Was Aspen beginning to crack under pressure from her Dad to play the innocent poster child for a human trafficking rescue, knowing that she was NOT a rape victim but representing a fraudulent organization that funds her family’s lifestyle?

Salazar may have history – making him an easy target – but his criminal history does not include any sexual or related offenses. Let us see if the Arizona Judge presiding over Salazar’s fate is connected to the Arizona child trafficking operation that Craig Sawyer helped coverup, by condemning an innocent man to prison.

Craig Sawyer posted on social media that Isaac Kappy reached out to him just before he died under questionable circumstances, next to an Arizona NSA base, after helping me expose the involvement of Tuscon, Arizona NSA, FBI, Police, and Mayor Jonathan Rothschild in the global child trafficking operation coordinated by the CIA. [7].

In summary, Fiona said…

Aspen’s rape kits showed multiple donors to vagina and rectum not just the man accused.

Tressa, Aspen’s mother said that Aspen was mentally unstable, improperly medicated and had a history of impulsive behaviour and other dangerous risky behaviours and recently left therapy.

Aspen’s behaviour since, revisiting sites etc sexual offers etc was atypical for a sexual assault victim.

The following are my own points taken from Fiona’s post, illustrated with parts of the Grand Jury court transcript and submissions.

Trial Transcripts of Aspen Sawyer’s Assault Defendant

Fiona’s article in 2019, Craig Sawyer Frames ‘Rapist’ to Attract V4CR Donors [7], examined the Grand Jury transcripts of Aspen’s behaviour and accused Craig Sawyer of “framing” the alleged rapist. Now that could seem bizarre, but remember Aspen’s own words about how Craig could “buddy buddy” with police because of who he is, to get himself out of his own physical assault on Aspen and the taking of her car.

CS10 - Craig Sawyer's Violence [fb32536].

The following is all information from Fiona’s article. It is influential but ideally all the transcripts need to be obtained and read, including the trial itself and the appeal.

Statement of Probable Cause

Probably cause cont.

The 7 counts against Johnny Salazar were

1 Kidnapping

2 Aggravated assault with deadly weapon

3, 4, 5 sexual intercourse penetration with penis in vulva

6, 7 oral sexual assault penis in mouth

I have no understanding of why it says “on or about 10th March to 17th March” rather than just 10th March. It appears to be an error.

Sexual Behaviour of Aspen Sawyer

I do not know what the age of consent is for Arizona, Grok says 18. However it was clear that Aspen was sexually active, aged 17, as the following information related to the case shows. Age of consent in Britain is 16, which appears fair, though some Americans appear very vocal about 17 being under aged.

Aspen Sawyer had only been discharged 6 weeks before from Cottonwood Health Center Tucson, an inpatient holistic health center licensed to treat mental health and substance use disorders - commonly called an addiction / detox / rehab centre.

Aspen had been treated for risky behaviours due to depression, experimenting with drugs and alcohol and engaging in risky sexual practices. This had not been reported by the detective.

Aspen had denied having sex with anyone for a week before the alleged assault, yet 2 DNA profiles were found on her swabs.

Aspen’s mother, Tressa Sawyer, when interviewed, had said that Aspen suffered from a range of mental health disorders - depression, bi-polar mood disorder, PTSD, eating disorder and possibly others, for which she was being treated. In therapy, Aspen had said that she was a virgin 8 months before, but had had 9 different sexual partners all said to be with people she knew, in the time leading up to the sexual assault.

This next extract repeated that there was more than 1 person’s DNA and that she had a mental condition that may have caused her to have 9 different sex partners leading up to the alleged sexual assault.

The next extract contended that Aspen might have had a motive for fabricating the rape i.e. to protect her relationship with the first DNA donor or to explain her absence to her friend MB who she had been with in the hot tub, which would have been relevant particularly if he was the first DNA donor. Aspen may also have fabricated the rape to protect from her parents the reason as to why she went missing / came back so late, from a night out, which was a Thursday.

Mental Health Illness / Disorders

Aspen’s mental health was briefly mentioned in the section above as relevant to her sexual behaviour. This section gives more details. Aspen Sawyer had only been discharged 6 weeks before from Cottonwood Health Center, Tucson, an inpatient holistic health center licensed to treat mental health and substance use disorders - commonly called an addiction / detox / rehab centre.

When Aspen’s mother Tressa was interviewed on March 10 by Detective Pekas, she had said that Aspen suffered from several mental health disorders - depression, bi-polar mood disorder, PTSD, eating disorder and possibly others, for which she was being treated. In therapy, the victim had said that she was a virgin 8 months before, but had had 9 different sexual partners all said to be people that she knew, in the time leading up to the sexual assault.

This was repeated elsewhere…

It had not been mentioned in the Grand Jury that Aspen had been at Cottonwood for treatment for engaging in risky behaviours due to depression, experimenting with drugs and alcohol and engaging in risky sexual practices. Aspen Sawyer was also on medication, Lamictal (lamotrigine), which is used to treat bipolar disorder but adverse effects are numerous including “worsening of bipolar symptoms or the emergence of new symptoms”, [27].

Lamictal when mixed with even small amounts of alcohol, causes risky behaviour and bad decision making, it was said in court submissions.

Fiona Barnett had said that Tressa admitted to Aspen’s drug addiction, and that Aspen had been in rehab for abusing psych meds and illicit drug and alcohol abuse. “And here’s a screen shot of a discussion with her mother Tressa who admits to Aspen’s drug addiction. Aspen had just done a stint in rehab for abusing her psych meds – but also for illicit drug and alcohol abuse.”

2018 Sept 16 Text messages between Tressa and Lori, previously employed by Vets 4 Child Rescue, [9].

Tressa said that Aspen should have been in therapy but she refused and this was the result, “Aspen needs to be back in therapy and she refuses.. this shit is the result”. Tressa also messaged, “Meds don’t help borderline”. This is presumably meaning that her medications do not help Aspen’s Borderline Personality Disorder. Tressa also appeared to at least place some of the responsibility for the situation on Aspen.

Alcohol

Aspen lied that she had not been drinking. This is of special signifance due to the effect of prescription drug Lamictal when it is mixed with alcohol causing risky behaviour.

Aspen repeatedly denied drinking anything despite…

Video surveillance showing that she drank at least 3 shots of alcohol

Aspen’s friend Matt Loomer confirming that they were both drinking

Aspen having sent her cousin a text saying she was “wasted”, an hour before her encounter with Salazar the defendant

Aspen’s mother had smelled alcohol on Aspen’s breath just 2 hours after the initial contact with Salazar, the defendant.

In a drive with Detective Pekas to ascertain the rape locations, Aspen contradicted her previous statement about not drinking, and admitted to drinking the equivalent of 5-6 beers, but this interview was not recorded and was not presented to the Grand Jury.

Footage from the Subway when she met Salazar had not been disclosed. She had just left her friend Matthew Loomer who said that they had been drinking.

No Evidence of a Knife Used in Attack

It was said a knife was found at the address…

The knife was suppposed to be a foot long. Everyone has kitchen knives, this is not evidence of anything apart from the cousin has a kitchen knife, unless more detail was released. Salazar said he did not have a knife, the video evidence did not show a knife and the two witnesses said that there was not a knife.

The police Detective Young prejudicially mentioned a knife, in saying that the video “failed to capture defendant with a knife” thereby giving the impression, without evidence, that there had been a knife according to the submission.

The knife goes to the heart of whether Aspen was “kidnapped” or not. If there was no knife then it would be difficult to kidnap, and also the assault with a weapon charge would not be relevant.

According to newspaper reports at the time, Police said. presumably on information from Aspen that Salazar branded a large knife, and threatened to harm her if she did not do what she was told.

KOLD News 13 Tucson police make arrest in sexual assault, kidnapping case [3]

The Tucson News said the assaults happened in unlit areas during the walk, after brandishing a large knife.

2017 Mar 13 Tucson.com News Monday Police arrest man linked to sexual assault near University of Arizona campus [5]

No knife is visible in any of the video footage. Nor is there any video footage of the assaults which were meant to have taken place in the shadows. At no time had there appeared any attempt to cry for help, run away, escape or resist and the accused was under the impression that they had consensual sex.

Is it credible that in such an area that no surveillance cameras picked up a foot long knife and several sexual assaults?

Suspect Having Fled after Assault Story Change

The Tucson Police Department changed their story about the suspect fleeing after the attacks. Police initially said that he released her and fled.

KOLD News 13 Tucson police make arrest in sexual assault, kidnapping case [3].

Another report said that he released her and ran away.

2017 Mar 13 Tucson.com News Monday Police arrest man linked to sexual assault near University of Arizona campus [5].

The story about fleeing changed. It was determined that Salazar did not run off, but took her back to his cousin’s house, and then “forced her to shower” and then walked her back to her car.

It is difficult to see how the Police got it so wrong. If the Police knew about the assault from Aspen then she knew that Salazar had not fled. Did the Police mislead the newspapers, or did someone mislead the Police?

Furthermore it is odd that it was said that the suspect forced her to shower. What for? To remove evidence? Did he supervise the showering and cleaning of orifices?

I am not sure how many rapists have walked their victims back to their car, but it must be atypical behaviour for a rapist. Salazar maintained there was no knife and that the sex was consensual. That would also be bizarre if he feared any contradictory evidence from video footage.

Number and Location of Assaults

13.30 hours on the day of the incident, 10 Mar, it appears that Det. Pekas was driving around with Aspen to ascertain assault locations. She pointed out one location on Euclid but was not able to verify any others or the location of the house where she was taken.

It was on this occasion that Aspen changed her statement about drinking, possibly to excuse not being able to remember the locations of assaults.

Aspen was inconsistent about how many assaults there had been or where they were. During her interview there were said to be two, but in the Grand Jury is was said to be three.

A reconstruction summary of all the times, geolocations and the various stories would be needed to make this all easily understandable.

Grand Jury

The Grand Jury was not permitted to consider evidence, it was essentially given a fait accompli with only evidence that supported the prosecution given to them. That is not how a Grand Jury is supposed to work.

Was the Grand Jury stage a stitch up with the police complicit?

Representation by Lawyers

Before the trial there were many changes of Salazar’s lawyers, and even at one stage he was judged incompetent to stand trial, later reversed. It is not clear what that is all about. Was Salazar being unreasonable or were the lawyers in on a fix and Salazar realised he was being fitted up? In the end Salazar represented himself, which has some advantages that the lawyer cannot mislead the court, but the disadvantages of probably not knowing law or procedure, and perhaps the judge favouring the “lawyers club” side.

Aspen’s Behaviour after the Assault

Fiona Barnett is a child rape victim herself subjected to MK Ultra. Fiona suggested that it was strange behaviour for a victim to indulge in the type of behaviour that Aspen did on social media CuriosityCat.me, after the assault. The assault was said to be on 10 Mar 2017, and a month later, Aspen was indulging in responses like this.

This is an illustration, there are more messages like this, see Appendix 1 or archive for Fiona’s article, Craig Sawyer Frames ‘Rapist’ to Attract V4CR Donors, [7].

Aspen also returned to the Hub Tucson, after which the incident happened.

Craig Sawyer’s Connections

Aspen herself told of Craig’s ability to “buddy buddy” with the local Tucson police.

In that example Aspen said that Craig “got away with domestic abuse once again”. Did Craig buddy buddy with police to ensure that a biased narrative was put to the Grand Jury to ensure a trial?

Many people say that Craig Sawyer is deep within the system / illuminati /cult - Fiona Barnett, David Shurter, Isaac Kappy, Jessie Czebotar, Steven D Kelley and Adrian John Wells spring to mind. If that was the case it is certainly within the bounds of credibility for Sawyer or his controllers to be able to influence the Police, a Grand Jury and a trial by various means. Hence Fiona’s question whether the Judge maybe part of the “Arizona child trafficking operation that Craig Sawyer helped cover up”.

Judges are easily bought, blackmailed or threatened. Who was the judge? Superior Court in Pima County No. CR20171304001 The Honorable Javier Chon-Lopez, Judge. Appeal Chief Judge Vásquez authored the decision of the Court, in which Presiding Judge Eppich and Judge Brearcliffe concurred.

Fiona said that Isaac Kappy, child abuse whistleblower had helped her “expose the involvement of Tuscon, Arizona NSA, FBI, Police, and Mayor Jonathan Rothschild in the global child trafficking operation coordinated by the CIA”.

Sawyer has said that Kappy reached out to him before he died. That has not been independently substantiated but there are people who question that Sawyer had something to do with Kappy’s death.

It must also be remembered that just months before this, Sawyer had been a major figure in promoting the “Tucson child trafficking camp” in the media at the beginning of Jun 2018 including on Alex Jones podcast, before doing an abrupt about turn a week later, in an odd fashion.

Sawyer had interactions with the Tucson Police during this episode as well.

I do not think it was a child trafficking camp, for various reasons, and I have investigated more than the vast majority of people, see Child Trafficking Part 1 – Tucson, Child Trafficking Camp? [498]. However that does not mean that there isn’t child trafficking route through Tucson due to its geolocation, there very likely is a child trafficking route, and with certain companies mentioned. It also does not excuse the way Sawyer built the story of the camp up and then knocked it down in a coordinated way, and untransparent way with other suspected control opposition figures.

It smacked of being told to shut the publicity down. However not especially because this was a child trafficking camp or not, but that the general story about child trafficking and Tucson being involved is correct. As said above Fiona thought it was shut down on the orders of Mayor Jonathan Rothschild as it might expose the involvement of Tuscon, Arizona NSA, FBI, Police in the global child trafficking operation coordinated by the CIA. Sawyer was involved with Police in this incident, who owed who the favours for the Aspen incident?

The story put out by the newspapers / police about Aspen’s alleged assault was factually incorrect. Salazar did not flee and it is difficult to see how that mistake could have occurred. There was no evidence of knife, it is not even certain how many assaults there were. What was Craig’s involvment?

Aspen Meltdown

One of Aspen’s social media meltdowns against Craig was in September 2018, shortly before one of Salazar’s scheduled competency hearings. Fiona asked “Was Aspen beginning to crack under pressure from her Dad to play the innocent poster child for a human trafficking rescue, knowing that she was NOT a rape victim but representing a fraudulent organization that funds her family’s lifestyle?”

Discussion

Without getting more of the transcripts it is difficult to judge what happened. However it is clear that Aspen lied about the drinking and in the end had to admit it, as her story was not adding up. Many questions are left as to what happened and why people said or acted as they did.

Why did the police give out a false story to the press that the supposed attacker ran away?

How did that false story come about?

Had Aspen lied to the police about her alleged assaulter running away?

The story later was that he took her back to his cousin’s flat to get a shower and then walked her back to the car, not the usual behaviour of a kidnapping rapist. However the Police knew that, but 3 and 4 days after the assault, newspapers were running with the story that he had run away. Why?

Why could Aspen not say how many assaults there were or where they were?

Was there really no surveillance footage of the knife, the kidnapping in a city centre car park, or the assaults later in the streets? It’s very strange.

The false newspaper reports from the police framed the whole incident wrongly from the very start and possibly prejudiced any trial and the Grand Jury. Then the police only gave a fait accompli to the grand jury, so that it was essentially waved through without proper due process. What were the Police up to?

The Police also knew that Aspen had lied about her drinking but this was hidden for the Grand Jury as were other aspects. This gave the Grand Jury a simplistic fait accompli, as to what happened, no contradictory evidence and railroading Salazar into a trial. Were the police deliberately perverting the course of justice?

What was all the delay with different lawyers before a trial?

Aspens’s story gave a better story line for the documentary Contraland struggling in production. Both Craig and Aspen lied that Aspen’s assault was the reason that he set up his organisation, V4CR. Aspen’s assault was not the reason behind setting up V4CR. Insider evidence says that Aspen felt pressured by Craig to go public about her sexual assault and Aspen has also said that Craig used her assault to make money.

What really happened with the assault? Did Aspen invent a story for her parents as to why she was late home and it spiralled out of control with Craig’s pressure? Ideally all the transcripts of the Grand Jury and Trial need to be examined. If anyone has those, they would be gratefully received.

Previous Posts on Craig Sawyer

[CS0] Craig Sawyer V4CR #0 – Collection of Documents, Exhibits, Tax Returns etc https://cathyfoxblog2.wordpress.com/2023/02/23/craig-sawyer-v4cr-0-collection-of-documents-exhibits-etc/

[CS1] Craig Sawyer V4CR #1 - Tucson Child Trafficking Camp Sawyer U Turn https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-1-tucson-child-trafficking

[CS2] Craig Sawyer V4CR #2 - Where are the Child Rescues? https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-2-where-are-the-child

[CS3] Craig Sawyer V4CR #3 - "Pedo Stings" https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-and-v4cr-3-pedo-stings

[CS4] Craig "Shoeman" Sawyer V4CR #4 At the Border https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-shoemansawyer-v4cr-4-at-the

[CS5] Craig Sawyer V4CR #5 - Contraland Controversies I - Directors Documents https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-v4cr-5-contraland-controversies

[CS6] Craig Sawyer V4CR #6 Contraland Controversies II - Second V4CR Whistleblower https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-v4cr-6-contraland-controversies

[CS7] Craig Sawyer V4CR #7 - Tax Fraud? https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-v4cr-7-tax-fraud

[fb32405] Craig Sawyer V4CR 8 - Hitpiece on Fiona Barnett https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-v4cr-8-hitpiece-on-fiona

[fb32535] Craig Sawyer 9 - Why was V4CR formed? https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-v4cr-9-aspen-sawyer

[fb32536] CS10 - Craig Sawyer's Violence https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/90-cs11-craig-sawyers-violence

[fb32539] Craig Sawyer 11 - Adrian John Wells Videos https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-11-adrian-john-wells

[fb32541] CS12 Craig $awyer - Down and Out In Tucson, Arizona https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/95-craig-awyer-down-and-out-in-tucson

Fiona’s Article Copy 2019 Jul 3 Pedophiles Down Under Craig Sawyer Frames ‘Rapist’ to Attract V4CR Donors [7] See also Appendix 1 at the end of this article.

Links

[1] 2019 Jul 15 Big league Politics WATCH: Navy SEAL Veteran Craig Sawyer Announces His Daughter’s Rapist’s GUILTY Verdicts https://bigleaguepolitics.com/watch-navy-seal-veteran-craig-sawyer-announces-his-daughters-rapists-guilty-verdicts/

[2] 2020 Dec 15 TCH “My dad is such a piece of shit” – Navy SEAL Craig Sawyer and wife Tressa criminally stalking daughter (who witnessed their crimes) https://timothycharlesholmseth.com/my-dad-is-such-a-piece-of-shit-navy-seal-craig-sawyer-and-wife-tressa-criminally-stalking-daughter-who-witnessed-their-crimes/

[3] 2017 Mar 13 updated laterKOLD News 13 Tucson police make arrest in sexual assault, kidnapping case https://web.archive.org/web/20200618002725/https://www.kold.com/story/34797082/tucson-police-make-arrest-in-sexual-assault-case/

[4] 2021 Nov 8 - 2 CA-CR 2020-0036 11-08-2021 The State of Arizona, Appellee, v. Johnny Angel Salazar, Appellant. https://web.archive.org/web/20221117115745/https://casetext.com/case/state-v-salazar-52939

[5] 2017 Mar 13 Updated 2020 Jun 25 [not clear why updated or what and no previous archive] Tucson.com Police arrest man linked to sexual assault near University of Arizona campus https://tucson.com/news/local/crime/police-arrest-man-linked-to-sexual-assault-near-university-of-arizona-campus/article_0a0fd9f0-060f-11e7-90c6-5b478cb8af6c.html The man grabbed the girl and brandished a large knife, threatening to harm her if she didn't follow his directions, said Dugan. He said the man forced the girl to walk with him west on Speedway and then north on Euclid. During the walk, in unlit areas, the man sexually assaulted the girl multiple times, Dugan said. He eventually released her and ran away.

[6] 2018 Sept 25 Fiona Barnett What Happened to Craig Sawyers Daughter https://web.archive.org/web/20180929165603/https://fionabarnett.org/2018/09/25/whats-happened-to-craig-sawyers-daughter/ [6a] https://archive.ph/JpB7M

[7] 2019 Jul 3 Pedophiles Down Under Craig Sawyer Frames ‘Rapist’ to Attract V4CR Donors https://web.archive.org/web/20200919000606/https://pedophilesdownunder.com/2019/07/03/craig-sawyer-frames-rapist-to-attract-v4cr-donors/

[8] 2020 Dec 26 TCH “He’s insane” – Coup Plotter Navy SEAL “pedophile” Craig Sawyer’s daughter wants her dad to stop lying https://timothycharlesholmseth.com/hes-insane-coup-plotter-navy-seal-pedophile-craig-sawyers-daughter-wants-her-dad-to-stop-lying/

[9] 2018 Dec 12 Fiona Barnett Shocking Evidence Craig Sawyer Defrauded V4CR of 11k per month https://web.archive.org/web/20181213105834/https://fionabarnett.org/2018/12/12/shocking-evidence-craig-sawyer-defrauded-v4cr-of-11k-per-month/

[10] < 2018 Aug 17 Aspen Team Huddle archive https://web.archive.org/web/20180906234627/

[10a] https://web.archive.org/web/20240916214349/

[10c] < 2018 Aug 17 Aspen Team Huddle https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/-V4CR-Team-Huddle_-Aspen-Speaks-251ozSproR0:3 estimate of 971 children indirect via 70 victims per lifetime, 1 girl from trafficking directly in the past year, twitter @aspensawyer, Lori

[11] 2017 Apr 5 Honeybee - NCMEC, P E D O Propaganda & Craig Sawyer https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/NCMEC%2C-P-E-D-O-Propaganda---Craig-Sawyer-v2LI5otByko:1?r=ASNacMqJn9PHwgsU83aGnkUVdCoxi9Fv&t=866

[12] 2018 Jun 12 Murtaugh #PEDOGATE WARS. THE INTERNET TURNS AGAINST CRAIG “SAWMAN” SAWYER https://web.archive.org/web/20180817052842/http://williamkmurtaugh.com/2018/06/12/pedogate-wars-the-internet-turns-against-craig-sawman-sawyer/

[13] Superior Court in Pima County No. CR20171304001 The Honorable Javier Chon-Lopez, Judge.

[14] 2018 Dec 12 Fiona Barnett.org SHOCKING EVIDENCE CRAIG SAWYER DEFRAUDED V4CR OF 11K PER MONTH See evidence of Craig Sawyer’s fraud and exploitation here: https://fionabarnett.org/2018/12/12/shocking-evidence-craig-sawyer-defrauded-v4cr-of-11k-per-month/

[14a] 2018 Dec 12 Archive Fiona Barnett.org SHOCKING EVIDENCE CRAIG SAWYER DEFRAUDED V4CR OF 11K PER MONTH https://web.archive.org/web/20200914013049/https://fionabarnett.org/2018/12/12/shocking-evidence-craig-sawyer-defrauded-v4cr-of-11k-per-month/

[15a] 2018 Sept 25 Fiona Barnett.org Relevant is Aspen Sawyer’s mental health meltdown in September 2018. Revisit evidence of that event here: https://fionabarnett.org/2018/09/25/whats-happened-to-craig-sawyers-daughter/ archive https://web.archive.org/web/20200809202238/https://fionabarnett.org/2018/09/25/whats-happened-to-craig-sawyers-daughter/

[16] 2020 Dec 6 TCH “He’s insane” – Coup Plotter Navy SEAL “pedophile” Craig Sawyer’s daughter wants her dad to stop lying https://timothycharlesholmseth.com/hes-insane-coup-plotter-navy-seal-pedophile-craig-sawyers-daughter-wants-her-dad-to-stop-lying/

[20] 2022 Feb 4 https://mattcouch.locals.com/post/1698701/watch-former-navy-seal-vets-4-child-rescue-founder-craig-sawyer-on-the-matt-couch-show-https-th WATCH: Former Navy SEAL & Vets 4 Child Rescue Founder Craig Sawyer on The Matt Couch Show https://thedcpatriot.com/watch-former-navy-seal-vets-4-child-rescue-founder-craig-sawyer-on-the-matt-couch-show/

[21] Tactical Baby Gear https://tacticalbabygear.com/blogs/podcast/ep-042-craig-sawman-sawyer You don’t have to be a parent to be upset by the fact that children are being trafficked by pedophiles in every town and city in the USA. This $38 billion dollar industry of human trafficking goes widely unknown and unseen, due to political and other powerful connections. Craig aims to blow the cover of these operations, with his organization Vets for Child Rescue (V4CR) that he formed after his own daughter fell victim to a serial rapist.

2019 Jul 3 Pedophiles Down Under Craig Sawyer Frames ‘Rapist’ to Attract V4CR Donors [7] https://web.archive.org/web/20200919000606/https://pedophilesdownunder.com/2019/07/03/craig-sawyer-frames-rapist-to-attract-v4cr-donors/

[27] Very Well Mind Lamictal Dosages https://www.verywellmind.com/manufacturers-recommended-lamictal-dosages-380254

-

Appendix 1 - Fiona's Article Copy 2019 Jul 3 Pedophiles Down Under Craig Sawyer Frames 'Rapist' to Attract V4CR Donors [7]

Veterans for Child Rescue was NOT formed due to Aspen Sawyer’s alleged rape. Craig Sawyer had already been shooting his documentary with Bandito Brothers Production Co. New York (who he kicked to the curb and replaced with Magnitude Management in early to mid-2017) when the alleged rape took place.

The supposed assault occurred on 10 March 2017. See below why many believe the ‘assault’ was woven into the V4CR story line to provide an air of legitimacy which the organization otherwise lacked. V4CR was formed in April 2017, just 3 weeks after the alleged assault, yet many months after Sawyer started building the fake organization to fund his lifestyle.

See evidence of Craig Sawyer’s fraud and exploitation here: https://fionabarnett.org/2018/12/12/shocking-evidence-craig-sawyer-defrauded-v4cr-of-11k-per-month/

Relevant is Aspen Sawyer’s mental health meltdown in September 2018. Revisit evidence of that event here: https://fionabarnett.org/2018/09/25/whats-happened-to-craig-sawyers-daughter/

KEY POINTS to refute the Aspen Sawyer ‘Rape’ Allegation

Aspen Sawyer’s ‘rape kit’ evidence showed multiple “donors” to her vagina and rectum, only one of which belonged to Salazar. Statements by Aspen’s mother Tressa document that Aspen is mentally unstable, improperly medicated, and has a history of impulse control issues and engaging in risky, dangerous behaviours. Only a couple months after the alleged assault, Aspen returned to the ‘Hub Apartments’ where she was allegedly raped, to attend another Hot Tub party. Traumatised victims typically avoid the rape location. In September 2018, Aspen appeared in a rap video where she is clearly seen under-age drinking, and dancing provocatively. Aspen Sawyer’s CuriosityCat.me account shows a rather brazen response inconsistent with being a wounded victim, to the subject of her alleged rape and alleged perpetrator Salazar being named. Another comment indicates she would accept money for a blowjob. Aspen’s meltdown in September 2018 occurred shortly before one of Salazar’s scheduled competency hearings. Was Aspen beginning to crack under pressure from her Dad to play the innocent poster child for a human trafficking rescue, knowing that she was NOT a rape victim but representing a fraudulent organization that funds her family’s lifestyle?

Salazar may have history – making him an easy target – but his criminal history does not include any sexual or related offenses. Let us see if the Arizona Judge presiding over Salazar’s fate is connected to the Arizona child trafficking operation that Craig Sawyer helped coverup, by condemning an innocent man to prison.

Craig Sawyer posted on social media that Isaac Kappy reached out to him just before he died under questionable circumstances, next to an Arizona NSA base, after helping me expose the involvement of Tuscon, Arizona NSA, FBI, Police, and Mayor Jonathan Rothschild in the global child trafficking operation coordinated by the CIA.

RELEVANT COURT EVIDENCE Contradicting Aspen Sawyer Rape Allegation

Statement of Probable Cause (p 14/469):

Alleged rape occurred 10 March 2017

Grand Jury Transcript begins on p 57/469

Page 45/469:

Grand Jury Transcript begins on 57/469

Page 45/469:

Grand Jury Transcript begins on 57/469

Motion for hearing to Admit Evidence relating to the Victim’s Chastity (pp 279-280 / 469)

Social Media Posts by Aspen Sawyer 5 Weeks After Alleged Rap

Craig Sawyer’s Home-Made PR Bullshit

Videos of Aspen Sawyer Underage Drinking and Dancing Promiscuously:



Video featuring Aspen Sawyer:

Same video hosted by the original artist:

From another Fiona post

