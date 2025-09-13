foxblog3

ShikaG
1d

Thank you for the heads up. It’s good to understand their terminology so we know what they’re talking about and what their intentions are. Fortunately Jesus is the skull crusher and the Holy Spirit in me makes me a skull crusher too.

https://store.joelstrumpet.com/products/gospel-of-the-skull-crusher

