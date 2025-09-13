Secret Symbolism and Hand Signals 9 - Skull and Bones

This post is the next in the series of Osiris X symbolism. Now the X is represented by bones and is accompanied with a skull. The explanations follow the gallery photos.

Skull and Crossbones galleries

Explanations of crossbones of Templar, Pirate, Freemasonry, Nazi, Astrological,

Skull and Bones Galleries

A skull is sometimes called the deaths head. I have tried to include those pictures only when the the skull is accompanied by the bones or x, as we have been researching the X symbol. There are many examples…

Skull and Bones in Freemasonry

The skull and bones is common in freemasonry.

The skull and bones is used in the first and third degrees, which are the blue degrees, the useful idiots who the higher u masons use as cover, and who know nothing of what really happens at higher degrees. This is a tracing board for the third degree.

Freemasonic Higher Degrees with Skull and Crossbones

The skull and bones is also in several of the higher freemasonry degrees.

Skull and Crossbones 1 Sublime Prince of the Royal Secret

Deaths head and crossbones and skeletons. Over the deaths head the letter I, beneath it an M.

Skull and Crossbones 2 Knights of the East and West

Amongst much else, in front of a rainbow is a basin of perfumed water and a skull and cross bones.

In the Knights of the East and West degree, the skull and crossbones are featured and the secret word is abaddon. Skulls and the demon abaddon are linked esoterically through their shared symbolism of death, the abyss, and transformation. Abaddon represents the destructive force that clears the way for spiritual renewal, while skulls embody the physical and symbolic reminder of mortality and the potential for transcendence.

Skull and Crossbones 3 Order of the Knights of Holy Sepulcre

Altar covered in black, three large candles, a cross and skull and cross bones.

Skull and Crossbones 4 - Sovereign Prince of Rose Croix de Harodim and Knight of the Eagle and Pelican

3 crosses and on each is a skull and crossbones. On the masonic aprons 3 red roses on the flap and a human skull and crossbones. Also a bible and skull and crossbones with a light in the skull.

Order of Knights Templars

Human skull and crossbones resting on a bible. Drinking wine from a skull.

Occultists hide the real meanings of symbols behind a symbol which has a shallow, incorrect or partially correct meaning which people think they can understand immediately. In this way the symbol escapes scrutiny. It also has the advantage of being able to fool the wikipedia warriors, who try explain the esoteric with exoteric sources. Even in lower levels of esoteric freemasonry, they are given the wrong explanations for symbols, [1].

Gematria of the words Skull and Bones equals 3666 according to this graphic.

Explanation of Skull and Crossbones in Freemasonry

On a superficial level the skull in masonry is a Memento mori, a reminder of death and one’s own mortality. The Chamber of Reflection is a space where a part of initiation ritual happens and they undergo a period of isolation designed to foster introspection and self-examination. The skull is found in the Chamber of Reflection, along with other items.

Typical Items in a Chamber of Reflection

The use of the Skull and Crossbones in Freemasonry is a feature on the hilt of ceremonial swords, embroidered on the aprons or sashes worn by brethren or most impressively, stirringly employed in the ritual of the 3rd degree, from whence on completion a Mason is thereafter a Master Mason. The 3rd degree is a ritual raising from the dead following the candidate’s re-enactment of the first Mason - Hiram Abiff’s death at the hands of the traitors Jubela, Jubelo and Jubelum.

The Skull and Crossbones themselves are placed on the death shroud from which the brother is raised, the ‘Worshipful Master’ (a masonic ‘master of ceremonies’) then explains the bones are ‘emblems of mortality’, from which this rite of initiation could be speculated to be a revelation of the illusory nature of the material realm, as well as being a figurative death within the brother of those elements of his person rooted in the physical world and our five most basic senses used to interact and interpret it - eternity awaits… [4].

This article suggests that the bones are a hint at the masonic pillars, [17].

The cross bones make an X which is the sign of the slain and risen Osiris, as has been established, Secret Hand Signals 6 - Osiris Risen X Part 2 Explanation and History of Crossed Arms, [fb32524].

Manly P. Hall, in The Secret Teachings of All Ages, argued that Freemasonry preserves elements of ancient initiatory rites, with Hiram Abiff, the supposed architect of King Solomon’s Temple in Jerusalem, serving as a universal archetype akin to Osiris, Adonis, or other dying-and-rising gods. This is represented in masonry by the architect Hiram Abiff or in modern terms the antichrist, [1].

Dr. Burns says that Masonry downgraded Jesus and replaced him with its own Christ, the antichrist, and therefore the X in the skull and bones and the X in modern freemasonry represents the antichrist.

Cutting Edge.org Archive [1]

Skull and Bones Society

The Skull and Bones Society has the skull and bones and 322 as its logo.

In the Greek alphabet each letter has a number, X is 600, the 322 converts to numeric value 66, giving it 666. So X the symbol represents the antichrist by itself but also via the numeric value of the Skull and Bones logo. The skull and bones symbol is thus the black magick symbol for the antichrist.

Cutting Edge.org Archive [1]

The skull and bones society has some well known members including both George Bush Jr. and John Kerry who were the choices for one US Presidential selection, ensuring that the President would come from the Brotherhood of Death. The Society uses the skull of Geronimo, native american Chiricahua Apache leader who fought the might of the United States military invaders.

Whale Skull & Bones Society (The Brotherhood of Death) [5].

Templar Connections to Skull and Crossbones

The Skull and Crossbones has Knight’s Templar connections. It features heavily in the Order of the Knight’s Templar Degree as shown in the masonic section above.

Knight’s Templar researchers often linked the Templar’s skull and crossbones to the number 9 and a mother earth image in an odd and disturbing story about Lord Sidon. The story goes along the lines of this… Lord Sidon violated a lady’s body on the night of her burial. He dug up the body 9 months later to find a head on the leg bones - the skull and crossbones.

A great lady of Maraclea was loved by a Templar, A Lord of Sidon; but she died in her youth, and on the night of her burial, this wicked lover crept to the grave, dug up her body and violated it. Then a voice from the void bade him return in nine months time for he would find a son. He obeyed the injunction and at the appointed time he opened the grave again and found a head on the leg bones of the skeleton (skull and crossbones). The same voice bade him ‘guard it Well, for it would be the giver of all good things’, and so he carried it away with him. It became his protecting genius, and he was able to defeat his enemies by merely showing them the magic head. In due course, it passed to the possession of the order.

Untold Story of the Templar Shining Ones [6]

Templar Pirate Connections

The Skull and Crossbones was the Templar’s marine battle flag. In the 13th Century, the Templars had the world’s biggest fleet and were well known for acts of piracy, as were the later Knights of Malta who were formed or joined by the remnant of the dissolved Templars. There is a direct link therefore between the use of the skull and crossbones by the Knights Templar and our modern day idea of it being a symbol of piracy.



Skull and Crossbones and Nazis

It is not clear why the Nazi’s adopted the skull / deaths head and crossbones beyond a connection with the past German military units who used the symbol in their insignia.

The most famous use of the skull and bones is perhaps the very highly regarded Totenkopfring / Deaths Head Ring awarded to SS officers in recognition of their loyalty to the Fuhrer and his ideals. The reverence with which the Totenkopf rings were held appears to suggest something greater than mere military insignia.

Upon death or on leaving the SS, the officers rings were returned to officialdom whereon they were sent to the SS Castle of Wewelsburg in Westphalia, the most sacred temple of the SS. Then they were placed in a particular chest kept in the castle’s main tower. They seem to be treated as magickal objects, [4].

Skull and Crossbones and Astrological Connection

The skull and the crossbones individually are associated with Aries and Sagittarius, respectively, both fire signs. Aries more dominant, Sagittarius passive. The skeleton is Capricorn, ruled by Saturn. The whole represents death and rebirth, often built into Cathedrals as death at the portal or door, the way leading to rebirth ruled by Capricorn’s opposite, Cancer, [4].

The skull can thus come to represent regeneration of life, as also found in other skull images.

This site goes deeper into the astrological meanings.

[4]

Discussion / Summary

Occultists hide the real meanings of symbols behind a symbol which has a shallow, incorrect or partially correct meaning which people think they can understand immediately. In this way the symbol escapes scrutiny. The skull superficially is a reminder of peoples own mortality and even regeneration but carries far greater signficance esoterically, especially with the crossbones.

The skull and crossbones has been used by Templars, The Skull and Bones Society, freemasonry, nazis, satanists, pirates and is embedded now in popular culture.

The skull and bones occur often in freemasonry as part of the rituals. The crossbones form the X that represents dying-and-rising archetype such as Egyptian Osiris, freemasonic Hiram Abiff and latterly the antichrist.

The crossed bones form an X, which represents the antichrist, but the antichrist is also represented by the numeric value of the Skull and Bones Society symbol. The skull and bones society symbol is the black magick symbol for the antichrist. Nazi Totenkopf rings also appeared to carry a magikal significance, and were kept at the SS headquarters, Wewelsburg Castle, a major ritual site for the luciferian system today.

In popular culture some people use it to be cool or edgy but perhaps do not realise that they have been encouraged to use the symbol as it represents the coming of the antichrist, X.

