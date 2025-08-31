Minneapolis Mind Controlled Shooter

An outline to show mk ultra mind control is probably behind the latest church / school shooter, Robert Westman.

In one of his diaries Westman drew himself looking into the mirror and seeing a demon looking back. Demonic possession is associated with MK Ultra mind control to lock in the alters.

The demon is next to a skull and crossbones and what appears to be a halo.

Westman used mainly English but coded it into the Cyrillic aphabet.

There are several aspects in these 5 pages that indicate that he was mind controlled, eg. losing time, his body doing things automatically, he writes about being controlled, feels as if he is controlled by his computer, he is a processor doing things automatically, feels like he is in a cage etc, etc.

2

3

4

5

Endless Cross and Robert Crimo

Westman drew this symbol /sigil , which is the Endless Cross at 45 degrees on one of his magazines.

Another mass shooter, the Highland Park mass shooter Robert Crimo III / Awake The Rapper also used this Cross of Endlessness.

[7]

The symbol could be used as a sigil for demonic attachment or be used as a trigger.

Crimo wrote an EP called Brainwashed which is said was about him being a product of MK Ultra, although in limited time, I have not found the lyrics, which largely have been removed from the internet. However apart from that, Crimo appears a candidate for MK ultra with split hair colour as I have mentioned often.

Westman - Sponsored by Blackrock

Back to Westman, who interestingly also wrote “Sponsored by Blackrock” on another magazine.

Westman Trans

His name change certificate to trans name Robin. He said somewhere in the diaries he regretted the trans stuff, [8].

Professional Video

The shooter published a diary on his YouTube. Larry Cook says that due to the type of shot, the difficulty of it and the perfect lighting, that it was a professional video.

This would align with the view that these are all mind controlled patsies run by the CIA for propaganda / division and nefarious purposes. It was not just a shooting it was a carefully planned media event that “Westman” and others had planned and arranged.

Westman’s father worked nearly 30 years at Esri, the geospatial mapping company that has received hundreds of millions of dollars in defense and intelligence contracts. Esri’s software is a backbone for the Department of Defense, CIA, and other intelligence agencies. Also see IT DOESN'T ADD UP: What They’re Hiding About The Minneapolis School Shooting, [11].

Other twitter threads on Westman

Minneapolis Shooter Symbol https://resee.it/tweet/1961518315517755422

Minneapolis Shooter Book 3 thread saved on reseeit https://resee.it/tweet/1961085415445660009

Minneapolis shooter thread https://resee.it/tweet/1960759867464958400

Minneapolis shooters manifesto, Part 1 thread save on reseeit https://resee.it/tweet/1960758387152707785

Discussion

Just on a brief look, I would suspect that the Minneapolis shooter was under mind control, and having seen Crimo for the first time, I would suspect he was as well.

If you want to know what lengths they will go to in fighting the people, see this presentation… NASA war against people

[10]

See this presentation…

NASA war against the people presentation of document archive [9].

Links

[1] Minneapolis Shooter Symbol Thread saved on reseeit https://resee.it/tweet/1961518315517755422

[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Highland_Park_parade_shooting

[3] https://thelibertydaily.com/no-robert-bobby-e-crimo-iii-is-not-a-maga-guy/

[4] https://www.dailydot.com/news/conspiracy-theorists-highland-park-shooter-mk-ultra/

[5] https://247newsaroundtheworld.com/trending/highland-park-shooter-suomen-sisu-symbol-meaning-explained/

[6] Maltese Cross https://www.howell1870.co.uk/post/the-maltese-cross-an-enduring-symbol-of-unity

[7] https://rumble.com/v1b4zwt-a-video-titled-robert-crimo-archive-footage-features-some-creepy-images-and.html

[8] https://thepostmillennial.com/trans-minneapolis-catholic-schoolchildren-killer-blamed-mother-marijuana-for-massacre?utm_campaign=64470

[9] https://archive.org/details/FutureStrategicIssuesFutureWarfareCirca2025/mode/2up

[10] https://x.com/TrueOnX/status/1879389733358580065

[11] IT DOESN'T ADD UP: What They’re Hiding About The Minneapolis School Shooting

Appendix 1

The “I am a product of MK Ultra” for Crimo is said to be a fake, after he was arrested.

It is called the Cross of Endlessness

Appendix 2 Crimo

Related Tracks: The closest available lyrics are from Crimo’s 2021 single “Are You Awake,” often misattributed to Brainwashed. These include: “Like a sleepwalker, I am unable to stop and think / My actions will be valiant and my thought is unnecessary / I know what I have to do, I know what’s in it, not only for me, but for everyone else / There is no past or future, just the now / It is more abstract than I can ever imagine / I can feel the atmosphere pushing me in. It’s unstoppable, like a wave pulling me under, I can’t breathe without it / I need to leave now, I need to just do it. It is my destiny, everything has led up to this / Nothing can stop me, not even myself / Is there such thing as free will, or has this been planned out, like a cosmic recipe?”

Music Videos: Sources describe Brainwashed as having similar violent imagery to Crimo’s other videos, like “Toy Soldier,” which features a stick-figure animation of a shooter being killed by police, and another video with gunshots and maniacal laughter in a classroom setting. These visuals don’t provide lyrics but indicate the EP’s tone.

Appendix 3

Thomas Matthew Crooks who it is said attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally on July 13, 2024, also had a conenction to Blackrock. He appeared briefly in a 2022 BlackRock advertisement filmed at Bethel Park High School, where he was a student. He was an unpaid background extra, not directly connected to the company. BlackRock condemned the attack, removed the ad, and provided footage to authorities.

