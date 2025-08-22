The DOJ has just RELEASED the transcripts and audio recordings from Deputy AG Todd Blanche’s interview with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell

I have not listened to any yet. If you do, please comment. They may well be partially redacted. Two days’ worth of files are now available Maxwell Interview here

https://www.justice.gov/maxwell-interview

Transcripts

Audio Recordings

I have included summaries from Google Gemini, done by Jason Rink.

I have not even read them yet, I just want this out. However I suspect that people reading through it will find more and be better than a AI summary.

Update 2025 Aug 22.25 BST If the summary is correct, then it is a total whitewash interview. She portrayed herself and Epstein and Prince Andrew, as all above board.

SUMMARY OF MAXWELL TRANSCRIPT DAY ONE BELOW https://x.com/TheJasonRink/status/1958974767442034692

Relationship with Jeffrey Epstein * Maxwell states she met Jeffrey Epstein in **1991** through a girlfriend and was initially just friends with him. * She describes their romantic and sexual relationship as brief, with them sleeping together only once in **1992**, and then not again for a long time. She believed if you slept with someone you were dating, but that wasn't how their relationship was defined. * She says their sexual relationship officially ended in **1999**. She continued to share a bed with him at times, but as "friends with benefits, if you will, just not sex". * Maxwell claims her relationship with Epstein was defined by her role as his **"general manager,"** overseeing his properties and staff. She was paid for this work, starting at approximately **$25,000 a year** and eventually increasing to **$250,000 a year**. * She states that her family lost all their businesses after her father's death, and she had no money or trust fund of her own, making Epstein her "lifeline". She says he was very different financially from her and that he paid for her flights.

Epstein's Business and Wealth * Maxwell explains that Epstein told her he started his wealth by helping clients recover stolen money, for which he would take a percentage as a fee. She gives a hypothetical example involving drug cartels. * She names several prominent individuals she believes were Epstein’s clients, including **Les Wexner**, **Leon Black**, **Elizabeth Johnson** (of Johnson & Johnson), and **Glenn Dubin**. She says he performed the same services for these clients as he did for Wexner, which included structuring business, managing personal finances, and handling investment strategy. * She claims Epstein's business included even minute details, such as drafting contracts for his clients' maids. * She denies that Epstein's wealth was based on fraud or blackmail, stating that she "never saw it". She also says she never heard him blackmail a client or acquaintance.

The “Black Book” and Blackmail Allegations * Maxwell denies the existence of a genuine "black book" or client list. She claims the public narrative originated from a disgraced law firm and lawyer, **Brad Edwards**, who allegedly created a fake list in **2009** for financial gain and to assist in civil suits against Epstein. * She asserts that this fabricated list was used to attempt to blackmail her boyfriend at the time, Ted Waitt, for **$10 million**. * She claims a book of names, Exhibit 52 from her trial, which was marked by Alfredo Rodriguez, was used to target individuals. She saw Alan Dershowitz's name on it, but doesn't recall seeing Donald Trump's. * Maxwell states she decorated many of Epstein's homes, including his New York brownstone, the island, his Palm Beach and New Mexico residences, and his Paris apartment. She unequivocally denies ever having seen or wired a single house with any inappropriate video surveillance. * The only exception she notes is in Palm Beach, where the police installed cameras to catch a butler, John Alessi, who was stealing money from Epstein's briefcase. * She denies seeing Epstein or anyone else take compromising pictures of anyone. She also denies hearing anyone accuse Epstein of blackmail.

Prominent Individuals and Massage Allegations * Maxwell says she was tasked with finding masseuses for Epstein as part of her duties as his general manager. She claims Epstein "got bored" and was "insistent" on having new masseuses constantly. She would find them at legitimate spas and ask if they made home visits. She never checked their age or credentials, but assumed they were over 18. * She believes that male masseurs were common in the early '90s, but toward the late '90s, she only remembers women giving massages to Epstein. * She believes his behavior and desires changed in the late '90s when he started taking **testosterone**, which she claims made him more aggressive. * She claims she did not witness abuse of masseuses, and that based on her observations, they seemed happy and would return for more massages, which she found inconsistent with being raped. * She names several individuals she remembers were in Epstein's life, including: * **Donald Trump:** She says she met him through her father in the '90s. She found him cordial and a gentleman. She believes she only saw him in social settings and never at Epstein's house, nor did she ever see him get a massage or do anything inappropriate. She also states she does not remember asking him to contribute to Epstein's 50th birthday book or him submitting anything. * **Bill Clinton:** She says he was her friend, not Epstein’s. She claims to have flown with him on Epstein’s plane for a dinner where she met her ex-boyfriend Ted Waitt. She doesn't believe Clinton ever received a massage because she was on the plane during their travels together and saw no massages given. * **Prince Andrew:** Maxwell flatly denies introducing him to Epstein. She claims they were introduced through Lynn Forester and Sarah Ferguson, and their friendship grew when she organized one of Andrew's visits to New York. * **Virginia Giuffre (referred to as DOJ REDACTION in transcript):** Maxwell calls her story "absolute rubbish" and claims the allegations of having sex with Prince Andrew at her London home are "mind-blowingly not conceivable" due to the small size of the house. She also asserts that a famous photograph of Giuffre, Andrew, and herself is a "fake photo" and that Giuffre "manufactured" the story for financial gain. * Maxwell says that the first person she believes introduced Epstein to a more aggressive, sexually charged environment with underage individuals was **DOJ REDACTION (a redacted name, but likely a person associated with Epstein's activities)** in December 2001. She claims this individual was a self-confessed victim of sexual abuse who was trained by a pimp and that all subsequent accusers came through her and her boyfriend, Tony Figueroa.

Miscellaneous Details * Maxwell believes Epstein did not commit suicide but was murdered in prison, though she has no direct knowledge of who would have done it. She speculates that if it were murder, it would be an "internal situation" from within the prison, rather than an outside party trying to silence him. * She mentions her work with the **TerraMar Project**, a foundation she started in **2010** to focus on the part of the ocean outside of national borders after she and her then-boyfriend Ted Waitt broke up. She shut it down when Epstein's legal issues began to affect her. * She names several prominent individuals she knew, including **JFK Jr.**, whom she "fancied" and went on one or two dinners with, and **Alan Dershowitz**, whom she met at Martha's Vineyard and remembers seeing at the island. She denies ever seeing Dershowitz do anything inappropriate. * Maxwell also names **Ehud Barak** as an individual Epstein had a relationship with in the later 2000s. She also recalls traveling with Epstein, **Senator George Mitchell**, and his wife to Italy, where they visited the Vatican. * She believes the press has been "very contaminating" and that it's sometimes hard to separate what she has read from her memory. SUMMARY PROVIDED BY GOOGLE GEMINI

SUMMARY OF MAXWELL TRANSCRIPT DAY TWO BELOW https://x.com/TheJasonRink/status/1958976692585996754

Financial Relationship with Jeffrey Epstein * Maxwell disputes the characterization of Epstein sending her money, suggesting that money deposited into accounts in her name or her entities was not necessarily hers to use. She claims these accounts were controlled by Epstein's accountants. * She acknowledges that Epstein took care of her financially, covering expenses like flights and living costs. * Maxwell states her salary was an annual amount, but large, one-time payments that came in chunks were for business deals that Epstein financed for her. She mentions a real estate deal in Palm Beach where he loaned her the funds, and she kept the profits. She also mentions becoming a day trader with her own banking license, using funds loaned by Epstein. * When confronted with specific figures from her trial, such as $18.3 million in 1999, $5 million in 2002, and $7.4 million in 2007, she denies any memory of receiving or having control over these sums. She claims such money was not hers to spend as she pleased, and denies that the money was a reward for recruiting young women.

Accusations of Sexual Misconduct * Maxwell admits that Epstein getting massages "every single day" from young women and flying with them was not "normal" but insists that at the time, she didn't see it as a problem. She believed his behavior was "normalized" by the high-caliber people around him who never questioned it. * She acknowledges her role in introducing Epstein to women she met at legitimate spas, and notes that if a woman was "attractive," she would introduce her. * When asked about her awareness of Epstein's sexual behavior, she states that in her opinion, his "modus operandi" was not sexual rape, but rather masturbation and oral sex, which she claims is "consistent" with what he told her and what she read. * She admits to having seen Epstein masturbate on a massage table but denies ever seeing him have sex or a masseuse give him a blowjob. * Maxwell reiterates her position that she never knew of any underage women involved. She claims that if she had known, she would not have permitted it. She also maintains that the testimony from her trial about her giving an 18th birthday card to a victim and recruiting her as a child is "not accurate" and that she didn't meet her until she was 20 or 21 years old.

Interactions with Political Figures * Maxwell discusses her friendship with former President **Bill Clinton**, stating she traveled with him on many trips that were focused on humanitarian efforts, such as his AIDS Foundation. She was initially invited on these trips by Doug Band. * She states that Epstein may have helped her support the Clinton Global Initiative, but only in the context of what she was trying to do, and she doesn't think Epstein and Clinton had an independent relationship. She describes Clinton's relationship with Epstein as being with "a rich guy with a plane". * Maxwell denies ever seeing Clinton at any of Epstein's properties. She also claims to have no knowledge of a painting of Clinton in a blue dress that was found in Epstein's house, stating the first time she saw it was in the press. * When asked about **Hillary Clinton**, Maxwell says she met her on a flight and visited her home in Chappaqua a few times as a friend. She claims Epstein did not know or have dealings with her. * Maxwell confirms that **Robert F. Kennedy Jr.** knew Epstein and that she went on a trip with them to the Dakotas for "dinosaur bone hunting". She says this was in the early 90s, and she didn't see anything inappropriate with Kennedy during that time.

Other Notable Information * She claims she did not give **Prince Andrew** the photograph with Virginia Giuffre, nor was she responsible for the flight logs. She states the pilots were responsible for the flight logbooks. * Maxwell describes her father's scientific publishing business and his military service during WWII, where he interrogated German scientists. She claims this family background in science led to her being the one who introduced Epstein to a group of scientists, mathematicians, and academics from Harvard and MIT. * She denies the existence of a "list" of people who got massages with Epstein. She claims she can barely recall the people she met and that she never heard Epstein talk about such a list or blackmailing anyone with it. * She describes the **birthday book** she created for Epstein's 50th birthday. She says it was a professional, leather-bound book with heavy stock paper. It was kept in his bookcase at his Manhattan brownstone, and she last saw it there before she stopped going to the house. She claims she assumed the Southern District of New York had it after her trial. * Maxwell confirms she knew **Elon Musk**, but primarily through a social event for Sergey Brin in the Caribbean. She believes Epstein knew Musk but has no personal knowledge of their relationship, other than seeing emails in discovery. She denies that either of them ever flew on Epstein’s plane together. * She also confirms she knew **Chris Tucker** and **Kevin Spacey** from the same flight to Africa with President Clinton. She also knew **Naomi Campbell** before Epstein and believes she was friends with him and visited his properties. SUMMARY PROVIDED BY GOOGLE GEMINI

Epstein and Maxwell

[1] 2017 May 23 foxblog1 Where is Ghislaine Maxwell? Has she done a runner? https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2017/05/23/where-is-ghislaine-maxwell-has-she-done-a-runner/

[2] 2019 Sep 06 foxblog1 Epstein and The Edge https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2019/09/06/epstein-and-the-edge/

[3] 2019 Nov 17 foxblog1 Prince Andrew Interview Transcript about Epstein https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2019/11/17/prince-andrew-interview-transcript-about-epstein/

[4] 2019 Dec 03 foxblog1 Panorama: The Pervert, the Prince, the Pimp and the Survivor https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2019/12/03/panorama-the-pervert-the-prince-the-pimp-and-the-survivor/

[5] 2019 Dec 29 foxblog1 Met Police on Epstein, Prince Andrew, Maxwell Sex Trafficking https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2019/12/29/met-police-on-epstein-prince-andrew-maxwell-sex-trafficking/

[6] 2020 Jan 10 foxblog1 Truth and Lies – Jeffrey Epstein – ABC https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/01/10/truth-and-lies-jeffrey-epstein-abc/

FoxBlog Social Media

RSS Feeds