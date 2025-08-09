2016 Craig Sawyer - Down and Out In Tucson, Arizona

Craig Sawyer - Ill and Abandoned

In May 2016, just months before he started the lucrative Vets for Child Rescue with an Alex Jones $100,000 donation, Craig Sawyer was telling all and sundry on TV that he was ill and in debt.

Odysee video Kgun Tucson VA: Navy Seal denied care and now in debt [58c], 4 minute video. The video is from this article 2016 May 5 Kgun Tucson VA: Navy Seal denied care and now in debt, [58].

It was said that “Former Navy Seal Craig "Sawman" Sawyer has been battling a severe lung condition for more than a decade and it's worsening each year. He says he's been denied care at the Tucson VA and he's now in debt”. Sawyer said that he expected chronic pain his entire life, but not a chronic cough, which began to develop in 1999.

On 5 May 2016, Craig described his adventures

“flying through oil rig fires”

“capturing prisoners of burning ships”

“breathing in toxins from the burning oil and depleted uranium munitions”

“lived in safe houses that were bombed out with asbestos everywhere”

“body badly beaten throughout the years”

“took a rock climbing fall and plunged 35 feet”

“broke my back in 3 places”

“concussion even though I had a helmet on”

“violent and dangerous job that took a toll on his health”

"I spent my whole career carrying a 120 pound ruck sack plus 50 pound kit and a weapon. You know I'm beat down.”

“I've been in helicopter crashes, rock climbing falls, parachuting incidents”

“You know almost gotten shot in half and blown up half a dozen times and stuff happen. You get beat up"

The video makes Sawyer out to be a hero. He claimed to have had a cough since 1999.

Craig said “…a chronic cough which began to develop in 1999 the Navy doesn’t deny that my lungs are problematic or that they’re damaged what they deny is that it is service-related so they want to call it asthma memories in my exposure in my understanding and seeing what all…” [58]

Craig demonstrated an unconvincing cough, which was called a Gulf War Cough.

Sawyer showed several asthma medicines. These ones could be identified

Proventil

Albuterol Sulfate

Symbicort (generic name: budesonide and formoterol) corticosteroid

In 2009 Craig said that he got tightening in his chest and thought there might be heart complications.

“… in 2009 Sawyer fell seriously ill and called the Tucson VA that I was having tightness in my chest and trouble breathing and felt like there might have been something wrong with my heart and I let him know the symptoms that I was experiencing and they read off their protocols he said according to our protocols here to go to the nearest emergency room. He went to Northwest hospital and then the hospital sent the VA the bill…” [58]

The Veterans Association protocol was to go to the nearest emergency centre and so Sawyer went to Northwest Medical Centre, Oro Valley.

That was in 2009, but Tressa, Craig’s wife in 2016 claimed that the Veterans Administration would not pay $15,000 of bills. The only bill that Tressa actually showed was for only $104 and the date was Dec 2014.

Tressa also claimed that Craig has a traumatic brain injury (TBI) from “falling on his head”. She claimed that the TBI cannot be treated until they find out what was wrong with his lungs, “You have TBI from falling on your head that we can't get treatment for his head until we know what's going on in his lungs”.

Tressa claimed that the answer was that Craig needed a lung biopsy. Then the video states Sawyer needed to retake out health insurance of $800 a month, which he had stopped because he had been told that the VA penalises veterans for having private insurance.

“The Sawyers had carried private insurance years ago to cover outside costs until they found out the VA penalizes Veterans for having secondary insurance it's all or nothing he says so they dropped the private insurance and hoped the VA would take care of them. A tragic mistake they say.”

Go Fund Me

A few days after the interview, Craig Sawyer set up a GoFundMe which raised $14,275 from 122 donors.

2016 May 9 Go Fund Me Navy SEAL Veteran Denied Care by VA [2] archive [2a].

In the description for the fundraiser Sawyer’s friend, Stephanie Ronan Crews said that Sawyer would not ask for money, yet the fundraiser says that Craig organised the fundraiser.

The fundraiser was scathing of the Veterans Administration, accusing them of playing games with vets healthcare, mismanaging and denying them care.

“The Veterans Administration is playing games with our veterans’ healthcare, mismanaging and denying them the care they need.

In this case, we have a highly-decorated Navy SEAL veteran and his family being strung out with endless delays, refusal of treatment and even referrals to private hospitals, which the VA then refuses to pay! The VA’s gross mismanagement is resulting in destroying this veteran’s credit and causing significant financial strain through high interest medical debt”, [2] [2a].

It was a damning assessment as well accusing the VA of endless delays, refusal of treatment and refusal to pay, which impacted on Sawyer’s credit.

Go Fund Me Update - Valley Fever and Disseminated Cocci

In the update on the gofundme, it said that Sawyer had Valley Fever and Disseminated Cocci.

Go Fund Me Navy SEAL Veteran Denied Care by VA [2a]

Health Aspects

From my knowledge, the British Gulf War soldiers were given cocktails of unrecorded vaccines, anti chemical warfare chemicals and they were affected by depleted uranium from the bombs. Many people have died or are chronically ill with “Gulf War Syndrome”, which the authorities denied for years.

Sawyer avoids attributing blame to Gulf War Syndrome, although he did mention a Gulf War Cough. This is slightly odd, as the VA is said to recognise Gulf War Syyndrome, [g4].

Valley Fever is a fungal disease, and the “disseminated cocci” means that it travelled beyond the lungs. It is treatable with various drugs, see Mayo Clinic Valley Fever Diagnosis and Treatment [10], Symptoms and Causes [11]. Bearing in mind that Valley Fever was only diagnosed in 2016, was a fungal disease and it is found in Arizona, the condition is unlikely to have been caused by Sawyer’s service. It does not appear that it is specifically related to the long list of what Craig Sawyer mentioned was to blame for his lung condition.

Sawyer wanted a biopsy, which is a quick and easy procedure and relatively cheap.

[g]

So why had Sawyer not had a biopsy?

Sawyer left service in 1999, which is also when he says that his cough started. It appears odd that a biopsy had not been carried out between 1999 when Sawyer left service, through 2009 when Sawyer says that he had a tightening of the chest and thought his heart was involved, right up to 2016 when he was apparently short on money. Why was Sawyer never properly diagnosed? Why had he never had a private diagnosis before 2016? Why did he not have a diagnosis when he had private health insurance? Diagnosis usually precedes treatment. Why had he only realised in 2016 that he needed a biopsy when he had seemingly run out of money?

Asthma - Sawyer had a bundle of standard asthma medications. If he did not believe that his lungs were properly diagnosed, why was he taking these?

TBI Tramatic Brain Injury - “You have TBI from falling on your head that we can't get treatment for his head until we know what's going on in his lungs”. Why couldn’t Sawyer be treated for TBI due to his lungs? The TBI seems to have occurred in the army ie. pre 1999, yet why had Sawyer done nothing for 17 years? Sawyer waited 17 years to treat a TBI whilst not having a simple diagnostic biopsy for his lungs, even though Tress Sawyer said that his TBI could not be treated until he had a biopsy. It’s just bizarre and does not make sense.

Veterans Association - Sawyer was scathing of the VA -

“The Sawyers had carried private insurance years ago to cover outside costs until they found out the VA penalizes Veterans for having secondary insurance it's all or nothing he says so they dropped the private insurance and hoped the VA would take care of them. A tragic mistake they say.”

“The Veterans Administration is playing games with our veterans’ healthcare, mismanaging and denying them the care they need.

In this case, we have a highly-decorated Navy SEAL veteran and his family being strung out with endless delays, refusal of treatment and even referrals to private hospitals, which the VA then refuses to pay! The VA’s gross mismanagement is resulting in destroying this veteran’s credit and causing significant financial strain through high interest medical debt”.

Sawyer accuses the VA of

penalising secondary insurance

playing games with vets healthcare

mismanaging

denying care needed

endless delays

refusal of treatment

refusal to pay after referral to private hospital

gross mismanagement

causing significant financial strain and destroying a vet’s credit

Soldiers put their lives on the line, and vets are often treated poorly in many aspects of life after service. Organisations like the VA are often not the most efficient and there may be some valid criticisms. However little to no evidence was actually provided by the Sawyers, of costs, of debt, of poor treatment or anything they were complaining about. Showing some asthma medication and a $100 bill from 2014 is not evidence of anything that they allege.

Health Insurance - Sawyer said that VA penalised having secondary insurance, and he said that he dropped his because of this. Sawyer wanted money donated to restart private health insurance. I am no expert, but usually you are very unlikely to get any payouts for healthcare for pre-existing conditions.

However for the purposes of debate, even if Sawyer was 100% right about all his criticisms of the VA, then why had Sawyer never got a cheap diagnostic biopsy privately anytime between 1999 to 2016? It defies belief that he never did this, especially as Tressa Sawyer said that his brain injury could not be treated until he did.

Sawyer’s Money, Jobs, TV, Debt

Sawyer had a series of high public profile and well paid TV jobs. Even after his minor hospitalisation in 2009. Some would say that Sawyer had a glittering tv career. In the period we are talking about 2009 -16 Sawyer appeared in the following, and no doubt it is not a complete list.

2010 - 2013 Most frequent on camera “expert” on all 5 seasons of History Channel's Top Shot

2010 2 hour documentary History Channel's Sniper:Deadliest Missions

2012 History Channel's (H2) Top Guns

2013 Team Leader and voice for 3 part miniseries Animal Planet's Battleground:Rhino Wars

2013 Military Channel's Deadliest Tech:Spec Ops

2016 Craig co-starred in Army Dog, with Casper Van Dien

2015 - 2016 Craig co-starred with R Lee Ermey on GunnyTime for 3 seasons

I am not sure if the news appearances that he made were paid, but they show his high profile across America - virtually every major television news station and morning talk show it was said, including The Today Show, Fox and Friends, Morning Joe, CBS Evening News, Fox News, The Dylan Radigan Show. Sources [6] [7] [8] [9].

Discussion

Bearing in mind Sawyer’s high profile and high earnings, it would seem absurd that Sawyer did not get a cheap diagnostic biopsy from 2009 when he was hospitalised right up to 2016, when he gave the story about being in debt on TV, followed by a crowdfunder for himself. His wife even said that his brain injury from landing on his head could not be treated until he had had the biopsy. The brain injury was before 1999 so why had he not even treated the brain injury treated since 1999?

Sawyer’s story does not really bear scrutiny. No evidence was provided except $100 of bills from 2014, not even from 2009 when it was said $15,000 of medical treatment was incurred. Even that is relatively nothing for a man of his earnings from TV and his high profile.

In his KGun9 appearance there was no talk by Sawyer of him banding together to increase the profile of problems for all veterans. Many veterans were very likely much worse off than Sawyer and did not have the profile or clout to get publicity like Sawyer was able to achieve. This was purely about Craig Sawyer, and mostly about money, with not a thought for other vets.

Within less than a year from his health sob story and fundraiser, Sawyer suddenly developed an interest in child trafficking and launched the idea on the Alex Jones show in April 2017, just days after Alex had done a U turn and denounced pizzagate. Luckily there was Craig Sawyer to fill the void and entertain the viewers on how he was going to stop child trafficking and rescue children.

By 2025 Craig Sawyer has not rescued or taken in one child with his organisation Veterans For Child Rescue, but he has taken in millions of dollars. Craig has done many other videos and interviews, and not a cough to be heard, except in the one that was 4 days before his fundraiser.

Links

[1] 2025 Jul 28 foxblog7 Craig Sawyer “Navy Seal Craig Sawyer denied care and now in debt” Transcript https://foxblog7.wordpress.com/2025/07/28/craig-sawyer-navy-seal-craig-sawyer-denied-care-and-now-in-debt-transcript/ #craigSawyer #health #cough

[2a] 2016 May 9 Go Fund Me Navy SEAL Veteran Denied Care by VA [2] use archive https://web.archive.org/web/20221123161721/https://www.gofundme.com/f/23e469ee

[3] Odysee

[4] Odysee video Kgun Tucson VA: Navy Seal denied care and now in debt [58c] 4 minute video.

[5] The video is from this article 2016 May 5 Kgun Tucson VA: Navy Seal denied care and now in debt, [58].

[6] wikipedia Craig Sawyer https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Craig_Sawyer

[7] Military Casting https://web.archive.org/web/20121021225843/http://www.militarycasting.biz/craigsawyer.html

[8] Tactical Insider https://web.archive.org/web/20250620013848/http://www.tacticalinsider.com/bio.html

[9] Craig Sawyer imdb https://www.imdb.com/name/nm4025484/?ref_=fn_all_nme_2

[10] Mayo Clinic Valley Fever Diagnosis and Treatment https://web.archive.org/web/20221005175846/https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/valley-fever/diagnosis-treatment/drc-20378765

[11] Mayo Clinic Valley Fever Symptoms and Causes https://web.archive.org/web/20221013133644/https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/valley-fever/symptoms-causes/syc-20378761

[12] 2025 Jul 28 foxblog7 Craig Sawyer “Navy Seal Craig Sawyer denied care and now in debt” Transcript https://foxblog7.wordpress.com/2025/07/28/craig-sawyer-navy-seal-craig-sawyer-denied-care-and-now-in-debt-transcript/ #craigSawyer #health #cough

Appendix 2 Transcript of Kgun Tucson VA: Navy Seal denied care and now in debt [58c], 4 minute video.

he’s a hero in every sense of the word

0:02 Craig saw man Sawyer a 52-year-old

0:05 highly decorated veteran once a marine

0:08 sniper and a member of Navy Seal Team

0:11 6 30 seconds to first turn the elite

0:14 special operations team depicted in the

0:17 film Zero Dark 30 his list of heroic

0:20 quests is

0:21 long including flying helicopter

0:24 missions through black Skies from

0:26 burning oil rigs and ships Saddam

0:28 Hussein intentionally set on fire at the

0:30 end of the Gulf War and flying through

0:33 all the oil rig fires and capturing a

0:36 lot of the prisoners off of burning

0:37 ships and and uh off of different

0:41 vessels all the while breathing in

0:43 toxins from the burning oil and

0:45 radioactive ammunition I’ve lived in safe

0:48 houses that were bombed out with asbestos

0:51 everywhere old blown out uh hotel rooms

0:53 and in the Balkans and the Middle East

0:56 and his body badly beaten through the

0:58 years during a training mission in the

1:00 880s he took a rock climbing fall

1:03 plunging 35 ft capturing the nation’s

1:06 attention I broke my back in three

1:08 places in a concussion even though I had

1:10 a a helmet on my teammates thought I was

1:12 dead they came over to uh basically

1:14 clean me up and and take me down the

1:16 mountain and I was groaning and they

1:17 realized I was still alive a violent

1:19 dangerous job that took a toll on his

1:21 health I spent my whole career carrying

1:23 a 120 lb ruck sack plus 50 lb a kit and

1:26 a weapon you know I’m beat down I’ve

1:29 been in helicopter crashes rock climbing

1:31 Falls parachuting incidents you know

1:34 I’ve almost gotten shot in half and

1:35 blown up half a dozen times I mean stuff

1:37 happens you get beat up he expected

1:40 chronic pain his entire life but not a

1:42 chronic

1:45 cough pardon me which began to develop

1:47 in 1999 the Navy doesn’t deny that my

1:50 lungs are problematic or that they’re

1:52 damaged what they denies is that it is

1:54 service related so they want to call it

1:57 asthma memories in my exposure and my

2:00 understanding and seeing what all I’ve

2:01 been through going how can you say that

2:03 it’s not I mean it’s it’s insulting so

2:06 instead the VA gives them lots of

2:08 medications for asthma this is a a

2:11 treatment uh that I take once a day a

2:14 day you open it up and you breathe it

2:16 into your lungs it helps my lungs open

2:18 up Sawyer doesn’t want more medication

2:21 he wants a lung biopsy his wife Tressa

2:24 says her pleas for the test are ignored

2:27 you have a golf work cough that needs to

2:30 be addressed you have TBI from falling

2:34 on your head that we can’t get treatment

2:36 for his head until we know what’s going

2:38 on in his lungs the Sawyers had carried

2:40 private insurance years ago to cover

2:42 outside costs until they found out the

2:45 VA penalizes Veterans for having

2:48 secondary insurance it’s all or nothing

2:50 he says so they drop the private

2:52 insurance and hope the VA would take

2:54 care of them a tragic mistake they say

2:57 in 2009 Sawyer fell seriously ill and

3:01 called the Tucson VA there I was having

3:03 tightness in my chest and trouble

3:04 breathing and it felt like uh there

3:06 might have been something wrong with in

3:08 with my heart and I and I let them know

3:10 the symptoms that I was experiencing and

3:12 they read off their protocols they said

3:14 according to our protocols you’re to go

3:16 to the nearest emergency room he went to

3:19 Northwest hospital and then the hospital

3:21 sent the VA the bill the soyers showed

3:24 me a stack of bills from Northwest

3:27 $115,000 that the VA has not paid and

3:30 are now in collections and so what’s

3:32 happened is our credit is getting beat

3:35 up because the VA won’t pay the bill of

3:39 the referral that they gave me this

3:41 letter shows it took the VA almost a

3:43 year and a half to pay a urgent care

3:45 bill Craig Sawyer says his lungs are

3:48 getting worse so is his credit and he

3:50 blames the VA if we’re going to have a

3:52 Veterans Administration that supposed to

3:54 care for uh the health of our veterans

3:57 then let’s have it actually function as

3:59 advertis and as funded because right now

4:02 it’s not meantime this former Navy SEAL

4:05 has had to once again pick up private

4:07 insurance costing the Sawyers $800 per

4:10 month Valerie cavaso kga N9 on your side

Appendix 3 - Screenshots of Transcript illnesses

Appendix 4 [Grok4]

Yes, Gulf War Syndrome (GWS), also known as Gulf War Illness, is recognized as a medical condition in the United States, particularly among veterans who served in the 1990–1991 Persian Gulf War. Here's a concise overview based on available information:

Definition: Gulf War Syndrome refers to a cluster of chronic, medically unexplained symptoms reported by veterans of the Gulf War. These include fatigue, pain (muscle or joint), cognitive issues (memory or concentration problems), respiratory difficulties, gastrointestinal problems, headaches, and skin rashes, among others. Symptoms vary widely among individuals.

Prevalence: Studies estimate that 25–35% of the approximately 700,000 U.S. Gulf War veterans experience symptoms consistent with GWS. The condition is recognized by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and other health authorities.

Recognition in the U.S.: VA Recognition: The VA acknowledges Gulf War Illness as a presumptive condition, meaning veterans who served in the Gulf War theater (August 2, 1990, to the present, including Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom, and New Dawn) may qualify for disability benefits without proving a direct service connection for certain symptoms or conditions. These include chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, functional gastrointestinal disorders, and undiagnosed illnesses with symptoms like those listed above. Research and Policy: The VA, Department of Defense, and other institutions have funded extensive research into GWS. The National Academy of Sciences and the VA’s Research Advisory Committee on Gulf War Veterans’ Illnesses have concluded that GWS is a distinct condition, likely linked to environmental exposures during the war.

Possible Causes: No single cause has been definitively identified, but research points to exposures during the Gulf War, including: Chemical agents (e.g., nerve gas, sarin, or pesticides). Depleted uranium in munitions. Smoke from oil well fires. Pyridostigmine bromide (anti-nerve gas pills). Vaccinations (e.g., anthrax vaccine). Psychological stress and environmental factors (e.g., heat, sand). Some studies suggest a combination of these factors may contribute to neurological or immune system dysfunction.

Current Status: Medical and Public Debate: While GWS is widely accepted as a real condition, some controversy persists about its causes and whether it’s a single syndrome or a collection of disorders. The VA and researchers continue to study it, with recent focus on neurotoxic exposures and chronic inflammation. Treatment: There’s no specific cure, but treatments focus on symptom management (e.g., pain relief, cognitive therapy, or respiratory support for lung issues). The VA provides healthcare and disability compensation for affected veterans. Veteran Support: The VA offers resources like the Gulf War Registry Health Exam and benefits for presumptive conditions. Veterans can apply for compensation if symptoms appeared during or after service and persist for at least six months.

Relevance to Your Prior Questions: If you’re asking about GWS in the context of traumatic brain injury (TBI) or lung problems (e.g., asthma, possibly treated with albuterol sulfate), note that GWS can include respiratory symptoms and cognitive issues that overlap with TBI symptoms. Some Gulf War veterans report asthma-like symptoms or unexplained shortness of breath, which could be treated with medications like albuterol sulfate. TBI, while not a core feature of GWS, may also occur in veterans due to combat-related injuries, and distinguishing between GWS-related cognitive issues and TBI requires medical evaluation.

If you’re a veteran or know someone affected, contact the VA (https://www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility/gulf-war-registry/) for a health exam or benefits information. If you have specific symptoms or a personal connection to GWS, please share more details (without identifying information), and I can provide a more tailored response. I can also search for recent discussions or resources on X or the web if you’d like real-time updates.Disclaimer: Grok is not a doctor; please consult one. Don't share information that can identify you.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) began formally recognizing Gulf War Syndrome, also referred to as Gulf War Illness or Medically Unexplained Chronic Multisymptom Illness (MUCMI), as a condition associated with military service in the early 1990s, with key developments in policy and benefits eligibility solidifying over time. Here’s a precise timeline based on available information:

1991–1994: Initial Recognition and Registry Programs: After the Gulf War ended in February 1991, veterans began reporting unexplained symptoms like fatigue, pain, and cognitive issues. By 1994, the VA and Department of Defense (DoD) established clinical registries—the VA’s Persian Gulf Registry and Uniform Case Assessment Protocol and the DoD’s Comprehensive Clinical Evaluation Program—to evaluate and document veterans’ health concerns. These programs marked the VA’s acknowledgment that Gulf War veterans were experiencing health issues potentially linked to their service, though no formal "syndrome" was yet defined.

1998: Presumptive Conditions Established: The VA’s recognition took a significant step forward with the passage of the Persian Gulf War Veterans Act of 1998 (Public Law 105-368) and related legislation. This law mandated the VA to contract with the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) to study Gulf War-related illnesses and established presumptive service connection for "undiagnosed illnesses" and "medically unexplained chronic multisymptom illnesses" (e.g., chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, and functional gastrointestinal disorders). This allowed veterans with symptoms persisting for at least six months, appearing during or after service in the Southwest Asia theater (from August 2, 1990, onward), to qualify for disability benefits without proving a direct cause. This was a formal acknowledgment by the VA that these conditions, collectively referred to as Gulf War Syndrome, were related to Gulf War service.

2001–2010: Expanded Presumptions and Terminology: The VA refined its approach, introducing terms like "chronic multi-symptom illness" and avoiding "Gulf War Syndrome" due to the variability of symptoms. By 2001, the VA extended the presumption period for undiagnosed illnesses, initially set to end in 2002, and later extended it to December 31, 2026, reflecting ongoing recognition. Additional conditions, such as certain infectious diseases (e.g., malaria, leishmaniasis) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), were added as presumptive conditions for Gulf War veterans in later years.

2016–Present: Continued Research and PACT Act Updates: The VA has continued to acknowledge Gulf War Illness through research and policy updates, including the 2016 NAS report (Gulf War and Health: Volume 10) and the 2022 PACT Act, which expanded presumptive conditions to include burn pit and toxic exposure-related illnesses for Gulf War-era and post-9/11 veterans. The VA’s War Related Illness and Injury Study Centers (WRIISCs) and research programs use "Gulf War Illness" as the preferred term, reinforcing its recognition as a distinct condition linked to service.

Context with Your Prior Questions: If you’re connecting this to traumatic brain injury (TBI) or lung problems (e.g., asthma treated with albuterol sulfate), note that Gulf War Illness includes respiratory symptoms and cognitive issues that may overlap with TBI. The VA’s presumptive framework covers respiratory disorders and neurological symptoms, which could apply to your earlier inquiries. The recognition of these symptoms as service-connected began in 1998 for benefits purposes, with ongoing expansions.

Summary: The VA began recognizing Gulf War Syndrome as a health concern in the early 1990s through registries (1994), but formal recognition for disability benefits came in 1998 with the establishment of presumptive conditions for undiagnosed illnesses and chronic multisymptom illnesses linked to Gulf War service. This recognition has since been expanded and refined through legislation, research, and policy updates, with the current presumption period extending to December 31, 2026. For specific benefits or claims, veterans can contact the VA or visit https://www.va.gov

for details on the Gulf War Registry Health Exam or disability compensation.If you need more details on specific policies, benefits, or recent developments, let me know, and I can dig deeper or check for real-time updates. Disclaimer: Grok is not a doctor; please consult one. Don't share information that can identify you