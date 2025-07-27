Introduction

Adrian John Wells says he was kidnapped and trafficked as a young boy in the early 1980s by members of the Australian Army and the U.S. military. He was used as a child sex slave for pornography and blackmail operations by the CIA, US and Australian military and powerful political figures. Craig Sawyer is named by Adrian as amongst his perpetrators.

Videos

This is a brief 2 minute edit of Adrian’s statement about Craig Sawyer. Adrian John Wells says that Craig Sawyer is a “kid basher, human trafficker and pedophile.”

Odysee Adrian John Wells says he was trafficked by Craig Sawyer [3]

This is his full 1 hour statement length made on Facebook in 2020.

Odysee Adrian John Wells His Full Statement 2020 [4] Facebook in 2020

This was his testimony made about the pedophile networks in Australia, made in Canberra on April 2 2022. Each part is about half an hour.

Odysee 2022 Apr 2 The Pedophile Network in Australia. Adrian John Wells Live Canberra Protest Part 1 [1]. 30 mins

This was his testimony about the pedophile networks in Australia, Part 2.

Odysee 2022 Apr 2 The Pedophile Network in Australia. Adrian John Wells Live Canberra Protest Part 2 [2] 24 mins Canberra Rally on April 2, 2022

Grok Summary - Grok information should always be handled with care and checked. Grok does not analyse the videos themselves but information written about the videos.

Summary of Adrian John Wells' Allegations:

Child Trafficking and Abuse: Wells claims he was kidnapped and trafficked as a young boy in the early 1980s by members of the Australian Army and the U.S. military.

He alleges he was used as a child sex slave for pornography and blackmail operations orchestrated by the CIA, military, and elite figures. Specific Incidents: He describes being subjected to severe physical torture, including an incident where his hands were allegedly "pulverized" with a stone and weapon at age four, resulting in all bones being broken and crushed.

Wells also claims to have been sexually mutilated and raped during his time in Hollywood after being trafficked to the United States. Claims About Advanced Technology and Time Travel: Wells has made statements about witnessing advanced technology, including "spying through time" and viewing future events, such as watching Fox News in the year 2060. He alleges this was part of covert operations involving agencies like NASA and the National Reconnaissance Office, using "natural elements" and "black matter" to access future information.

Individuals and Entities Accused:

Craig Randall (Sawman) Sawyer: Wells accuses Sawyer, identified as a former U.S. Navy member and Hillary Clinton’s alleged bodyguard, of raping and torturing him in 1984. He claims Sawyer was involved in a broader child trafficking network and later pretended to combat human trafficking through an organization called Vets for Child Rescue. Michael Flynn: Wells alleges that Michael Flynn, a former U.S. military figure, tortured him during the same period. Flynn is also implicated in connections to child trafficking networks, according to Wells. Scott Morrison: Wells claims that Scott Morrison, former Australian Prime Minister, raped him as a young boy in the late 1980s while Morrison’s father was allegedly head of the police. He states evidence of this crime was taken from him at a vulnerable age but was recorded at a school he attended. These allegations were shared in a 2020 Facebook statement and other online platforms. David John Hurley: Wells accuses David John Hurley, an Australian general, of kidnapping him and trafficking him to the United States, where he was handed over to Sawyer for further abuse.

Broader Networks:

Wells alleges connections to a Hollywood/Beverly Hills child pornography ring involving figures like P. Diddy and the Menendez brothers, linked through convicted child porn distributor, Dr. Adam Cobb, and a Nancy Pelosi staffer.

He also references a "Military Child Rape Program" and connections to other high-profile individuals, including Justin Bieber and the founder of Hillsong Church, as part of a larger pedophile network.

Conclusion:

Adrian John Wells alleges he was a victim of child trafficking, rape, and torture in the 1980s, naming individuals such as Craig Randall Sawyer, Michael Flynn, Scott Morrison, and David John Hurley, along with broader networks involving Hollywood, the CIA, and military entities.

Grok information should always be handled with care and checked.

This post went out by email last week by mistake, the blog post is now live.

