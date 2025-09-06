Contents

The Incident and Video

Police Statement and Media Misinformation Brief

Mayah’s evidence

Anc_Aesthetics Summaries

Mayah’s Mother’s Evidence

Fatos Ali Dumana’s Social Media

Discussion

Police Propaganda and Disinformation

Media Lockstep Propaganda Disinformation

Trafficking Gangs in Dundee

Background to Migrants and Britain

Man and Woman Charged

This post has grown quite long but is necessary to record everything in one place due to all the disinformation set about, mainly by the Police and legacy mockingbird media.

I was suspicous at first about how the young girl with the knife and hatchet was lionised for defending herself against a possible migrant who was said to be pestering the group of girls. It spread quickly around the internet, but authorities kept quiet. Officialdom and legacy media response was very slow and took several days to even comment with any details.

A very delayed decision was announced 2 days ago to charge a man and woman as yet unnamed. A section about that has been added to the end, and hopefully all adjustments made in the rest of the article.

The incident happened on Saturday 23rd August and a 43 second video was quickly released by the man who took it, Fatos Ali Dumana. Normally I would try to redact 12 and 13 year old’s faces, but the video is already viral and it is also important to note the fear on their faces, where they are looking and their body language.

The video showed 12 year old Lola, clearly afraid, calling the man and his friends “kid bashers”. The man Fatos Ali Dumana, was goading Lola to show the knife which Lola did and he advanced towards her, Lola’s 13 year old sister Ruby can be seen holding her cheek, pushing Lola back and is telling the man filming to stay from Lola.

Ruby the 13 year old, had just been beaten up by the man and his sister. That happened because the man had called 12 year old Lola sexy twice, and Ruby had told them to stay away from her, according to an eye witness.

22 Aug 2025 Video of aftermath of Incident [19]

Notice that Lola is not just watching the man videoing, she is keeping her eyes also on someone else off video, perhaps the sister of Fatos or the man with Fatos.

Police only appeared to make a statement about it a few days later, on possibly 27th but definitely by Thursday 28th August. The statement when it finally came, said that they had arrested the 12 year old girl who had the weapons, but did not mention what had happened to what they described as a “Bulgarian couple” who “were approached by youths”.

2025 Aug c.27/28 Police Scotland [17]

In the statement Police Scotland urged the public not to spread misinformation or speculate on the circumstances. As they are the authority who has the information and did not give any out, then they appear to be partly responsible for allowing speculation to happen. Even the Mail Online, which covered the incident on the 28th pointed this out, saying their delays stoked rampant online speculation, “The police delays in providing clarification of the circumstances stoked rampant online speculation”, [22]. It is difficult not to see the Police delay as negligent or even quite deliberate to encourage speculation.

Police statements did not appear to be accurate judging by the video footage that the man had released onto the internet. Obviously with the video only being 40 seconds, it does not give the whole picture, just the aftermath, but it was the man who appeared to approach the girls not the other way around, and he was the one encouraging her to show the weapons. Fatos is 21, the girls are 12 and 13. He did not appear to be afraid.

It appears now to be becoming standard practice for government, police, other authorities and legacy /mockingbird media to issue blanket statements about the public spreading misinformation, whilst the organisations themselves are the biggest culprits of spreading not only misinformation but also deliberate disinformation. It is not clear what misinformation the Police were talking about, nor spread by who. They rarely get into specifics with evidence, just vague accusations.

On 28th August the Mail Online published a very biased article, which set the establishment position and other media followed their lead. The Mail Online clearly tried to discredit Elon Musk and Tommy Robinson who they called “rabble rousers”, far more than actually report what had happened.

The Mail provided no actual evidence or proof or a copy of what Elon Musk or Tommy Robinson had said. It appears to be the Mail narrative or opinion rather than factual. They obfuscated what had really been said and deliberately set out to confuse their readers into believing their narrative. The Mail said Musk and Robinson were “suggesting that the man who filmed it was a small boat illegal migrant”. The Mail continued, “rabble rousers such as Elon Musk and Tommy Robinson pitching in to claim the man filming the exchange was a 'migrant’”.

Even if the Mail was correct that Musk and Robinson were suggesting that Fatos Ali Dumana was an illegal boat immigrant, it makes no difference to the girls having been verbally sexually abused and harassed, and then one girl physical beaten whether this was by an illegal migrant or as it turned out by a legal migrant of 4 years.

The whole article was not about what really happened but managing people’s perceptions of the incident. The Mail article parroted many statements made by Fatos Dumana and yet did not report factual happenings, eg. that the Police drove a child to hospital with concussion. Some analysis will be done on the Mail article later in this article, but it is important to note that in essence the Mail and the Police set the tone against the girls in lying by omission at the very least. The girls were collateral damage in the Mail’s war against Musk and Robinson. The Mail framed the first legacy media / establishment narrative which many believe by default, as the first story that people hear is psychologically important, see Gaslighting and the Importance of the First Story, [fb32532].

Witness Evidence from Mayah

After the Mail article, Mayah, a friend of Ruby’s, talked about the incident from her point of view as a witness to it, and as the person who phoned the Police during it.

From her information, the people involved in the incident were…

Lola - 12 years old (girl with knife and hand axe)

Ruby - Lola’s sister, 13 years old (the girl beaten up by Fatos and sister)

Mayah - friend of Ruby and Lola 14 years old (phoned police)

2 other girls friends aged 14

Unknown Man (confronted Fatos for harassing girls)

Fatos Ali Dumana (man who harassed girls, beat Ruby up and then videoed them)

Friend of Fatos

Sister of Fatos (Beat up Ruby)

Here is Mayah’s story in two parts of ten minutes, followed by a summary.

Mayah, eye witness tells her story about what happened Part 1 [20]

Mayah, eye witness tells her story about what happened Part 2 [21]

Summary of Mayah’s Account [Approx date 28/29 Aug]

Verbal Sexual “assault” to Lola, Physical Assault on Ruby

This is Mayah’s story, aged 14 who was there at the incident. She rang 999 for the police. Mayah and Ruby had been swimming and went back to Mayah’s house, dropped her stuff off, went out again to meet Ruby’s sister Lola and friends.

They were walking through Lochee, and passed the man, Fatos Ali Dumana, who was walking with another man in the direction of the shops. Mayah’s account is that Fatos said to Lola that she was sexy. Lola is 12. Lola’s sister Ruby aged 13 was not happy and told the man to go away as Lola is 12. Fatos repeated that Lola was sexy. The girls shouted at Fatos and his friend and then the girls walked away.

Fatos then followed them from top of car park, right across the car park, in the opposite to the direction to that which he had been going originally. The girls kept asking why the man was following them and shouting at him to stop following.

Another man approached and asked if the girls knew the man who was harassing them. They said that they did not, and he told Fatos to stop. At one stage they were forehead to forehead, but then Fatos pushed him and the man walked away.

Fatos then used his phone speaking in a different language. The man was very close to the girls and the girls kept shouting at him. Fatos’ sister then turned up from round the corner. They knew it was his sister, as that is what Fatos said. She grabbed Ruby aged 13 by the hair from behind and both Fatos and his sister were hitting Ruby.

Mayah walked some distance away and phoned the police. Whilst the attack on Ruby was going on and Mayah was phoning the police, Lola pulled out the knife and hatchet from her waistband. None of the other girls knew that Lola was carrying these.

The video was taken just after Ruby was “battered”, and when Lola produced the knife and hatchet. In the video it can clearly be heard that Ruby says, “you just battered me and I am 14”. Clearly there was assault on Ruby and she had to go to hospital, with as Mayah described it, concussion and “swelling inside head”.

Mayah made clear that the girls are not racist but that they were protecting themselves from sexual harassment and physical violence from older men and women. Mayah also made clear that at no time was Fatah’s wife or baby present, despite other reports, and that Lola and Ruby’s mother is not on drugs. These were stories set about by Fatos on social media and into the media by Fatos, as seen later.

Police Turned Up

Whilst Mayah was ringing them, the Police turned up, it appears from round the corner. A police car and 2 police vans.

Lola ran off with the knife and hatchet, despite the other girls warnings that it was bad idea. A police van went to find her.

Ruby and Mayah were put in the Police car and talked to police.

Mayah’s mother not there. Mayah said that police are not really allowed to speak to minors without parent being there. (I guess this is incorrect but best police practice might state that is is better to have someone of age to accompany minors for everyone’s safety).

Ruby called her mother and her mother came down.

Fatah and his sister were talking between themselves. Fatos was laughing.

When Ruby’s mother arrived, she shouted vehemently at Fatos and his sister as they had just beaten up her 13 year old daughter.

Ruby was injured and dizzy, she could not see properly. Ruby’s aunt had come down and was with Ruby at that stage.

The police van went to find Lola and brought her back, without weapons. She was in the Police van with her aunt.

Ruby was Taken to Hospital In Police Car

Ruby, her mother and Mayah went to hospital in a police car.

Mayah said they have tried to get proof from the hospital but the hospital were delaying. Since Mayah’s video statements, proof of that hospital visit has been obtained and that appears later in this article.

Ruby had phoned her mother who wanted her to home, so Ruby left hospital and got a taxi home but setting off or on way said this happened…

Fatos Put in Police Van

Fatos was put into a Police van. According to Mayah he was kicking and spitting and Police had to put a spit hood on him. She also said that he urinated in the police van. Mayah says that Fatos was let off without charge.

Mayah’s opinion is that Police are not doing a good job, and that it is not being handled professionally. The Police have also said that they said they were going to speak to Mayah, but have not as yet.

Anc_Aesthetics

Anc_Aesthetics on twitterX is someone from the US, who took it upon himself to find out what happened from the family. This was invaluable and kudos must go to him for his time and efforts, which may well have led to so many eyes on that Police had to reconsider their previous actions.

Anc_Aesthetics Part 1 Mayah’s Mother Story

Anc_Aesthetics obtained Mayah’s mothers account of what happened, [7] Aug 27th 10.24 UK time.

This account could be from Mayah’s mother, her name is redacted by me for her personal safety. The two people shown are probably Fatos and his sister. Possibly it could be the second man, it is not clear what happened to him. Apparently they stopped being able to speak English.

Anc_Aesthetics set up a GiveSendGo for Lola and Ruby and it gives more explanation about the incident on there…

Give Send Go [8]

Location

The location appears to be around St. Ann Lane, in the Lochee area of Dundee, just after 7:30pm on Saturday. A number of force vehicles were spotted at the Balgay Street car park as officers launched an investigation. [Source lost for this information, probably a tweet in the comments on Anc_Aesthetics part 1 or 2].

This ties in with some places mentioned. The time of 7.30pm also fits with later hospital visit.

Anc_Aesthetics Part 2

This was Anc_Aesthetics second major tweet on the incident, obviously coming after the disinformation and misinformation from the Police and Mail Online, which was also spread by other newspapers, Scottish, English and British.

The tweet gives information about

Fatos spitting, the spithood, getting irate and kicking in the Police van.

Police have said the CCTV footage has gone missing

Family has tried to get hospital records but that is being delayed

Family is in fear and harassed by the media.

Police have given the family rape alarms, locks on their doors due to violent threats against them.

Aug 29 7.09pm Anc_Aesthetics [23]

The police knew Ruby was sent to the hospital as the Police took them there.

The family are scared to leave their house.

The hospital is withholding evidence, saying it will take weeks.

Anc_Aesthetics Part 3

This was Part 3 from Anc_Aesthetics.

The points raised are…

The family have been told that the CCTV footage supposedly proved no crimes were committed apart from the girl’s weapons crime

The family have been told that the cctv footage is missing

The family now have evidence of hospital visit. The time of hospital visit of 20.11, fits with the earlier estimate of time of the incident of 19.30

The families have a recording of the Police that their version of story is correct

Family have been told that Police Scotland say they will release a statement vindicating family and clearing their names

The Ninewells Hospital Report to Ruby’s Doctor, for concussion, head injury. 23 Aug 2023, at 20.11, leaving 21.44.

Fatos Ali Dumana

The man who had taken the video posted it onto social media. He is Fatos Ali Dumana. According to Mayah it was Fatos and his sister who beat up Ruby, aged 13.

Mail Article

The Mail posted an article [1] which was blatantly very biased towards Fatos, and said…

Fatos came here legally 4 years ago in Jun 2021, 4 years and 4 months ago, making him aged 17/18 when he came here.

Fatos Ali Dumana aged 21 says he came to Britain legally from Bulgaria

Fatos Dumana said he was originally from Bulgarian town Kazanlak 160-mile drive from the capital Sofia.

Fatos now lives in a council property with his wife Fatos Yulianova, 19 and 8 month old baby.

Fatos Dumana stated that he started working at Indian / Thai restaurant Tulsi in St Andrews a couple of months after arriving in Scotland.

Fatos studied to learn English at the Coleg Cambria in Wrexham.

Fatos has returned back to Bulgaria and spent time in the Netherlands during the past four years.

He is a 'digital creator' [1]

Fatos’ Social Media

Fatos having come here at the age of probably 17 /18 seems to have fallen on his feet. Within a couple of weeks he was working at a restaurant in St Andrews, and within 4 months, he is leaning against a sports car, he refers to it as his and he titles the post “I’m waiting for you whores to get in my supercar”.

There are many posts showing him with massive amounts of cash, that obviously did not come from waiting on tables in a restaurant.

Fatos’ wife was videoed helping count the mass of £20 notes. Note that this does not appear to be the same woman as photographed at the scene of the incident.

Fatos captions his tiktok video with gangster.com

Fatos throwing £20 pound notes around…

The Mail article does not state what Fatos did to get that money, it just states that he is a digital creator. That could just mean that he uploads videos. This post is hastagged #gangsta and also hashtagged #gypsy.

He appears proud of being a gangster, this one also marked gangster.com.

The self described gypsy gangsta Fatos has a gun tattoo on the back of his neck which this tweet says is the word Mafia / Mafioso. If anyone knows what language or has any confirmation or denial of the meaning of the writing tattoo, please leave a comment.

Here he appears in a camouflaged balaclava, flipping the finger….

He is often seen shooting finger guns. Note he also writes “I’m tired of whores”. The combination of the two is worrying.

After the incident with the girls, Fatos appeared keen to create the narrative on social media. He stated several times the girl’s mother takes crack / drugs and that her children should learn respect.

Again Fatos again accuses Lola’s mother of being on crack.

If this is Fatos then he appears to say that the girls attacked him, and his sister protected him, and that his sister punched the girl who had the knife. The part that the girl with the knife was punched does not appear to align with the provable truth that the girl that got punched was Ruby, who did not have weapons, and she had to go to hospital with concussion. Again Fatos appears to assert that the mother takes crack, and that she tried to remonstrate with them.

Name Origins

The name Fatos Ali Dumana is not a typical Hungarian name. Fatos suggests an Albanian origin, possibly indicating cultural or ethnic ties to Albania or Albanian-speaking communities. Ali points to a broader Islamic or Arabic influence, common in many regions, including the Balkans, Turkey, and the Middle East. Dumana is associated with Bulgaria, suggesting a possible connection to Bulgarian heritage or residency, [see Appendix 1 Grok].

The fact that Fatos tags #gypsy means he could well be a Roma / gypsy.

This tweet says that he was singing Albanian songs on tiktok.

Another tweet points out that the cross around his neck could point to Christian Slav, with Dumana he says being Slavic. Fatos does have cross tatooed on his neck and what looks like a flying cross tattoed on his chest.

Wife’s Name

This tweet says his wife’s name is also Fatos - Fatos Yulianova but also referred to as Fetka Fatosh.

Fatos Yulianova - Yulianova is a surname of Slavic origin, For more see Appendix 1.

Gallery

After the discussion the article continues, with information about sex trafficking in Dundee, media treatment of the story, police handling. migrants and finally more charges.

Why did the Police mention Ruby’s hospital visit for concussion? The Police drove her to hospital.

Why did the Police in their statement not mention an assault on Ruby by Fatos and his sister?

The Police statement appeared more interested in bleating repetitively about public “misinformation” than giving us proper information. The Police have at the very least lied by omission. They are giving out propaganda not balanced and accurate information.

Why did the Mail not mention the assault on Ruby or the fact that she had been taken to hospital by the Police? The Mail appeared more interested in battles against social media rather than paying attention to the children and their injuries and who caused them. The children were collateral damage in the Mail’s apparent desire not to tell the truth about the effects of migration. This stank of a cover up.

Fatos’ own social media does not align with the image that the Mail portrayed of him being an upright family man, with wife and child. His social media boasts of himself being a gangster, flashing wads of money, referring to girls as whores. He has a tattoo of a gun, shoots finger guns and is a man who demands respect from young girls. What is there to respect? A pimp might well do all these things he does.

Who assaulted Ruby?

What happened to the CCTV camera footage?

How many cctv cameras had a view over that area? How many have been looked at? What does the footage show?

It is reported by witnesses that a spit hood had to be used for Fatos, is this true?

Did Fatos kick the Police vehicle from inside and urinate in it?

Several people say that there was sexual verbals to a 12 year old. This is not acceptable. Why have Police not informed the public so that the public can watch out and be safe?

Bearing in mind that Fatos has a neck tattoo of a gun, has hashtagged his photos as a gypsy and a gangster and has masses of unexplained money, have the Police checked out any links to human trafficking or sex trafficking gangs? Dundee has a history of them, (see later).

Fatos has thousands of pounds in cash shown on videos. Where did that money come from? Such quantities of money could come from selling drugs, sex trafficking or human trafficking. Fatos does not help disabuse people of that notion by his calling girls whores or telling a 12 year old girl that they are sexy.

Bearing in mind the amount of cash Fatos flashes why is he in social housing?

Fatos was very keen to quickly formulate a narrative about the girls mother being on crack, the girls having no respect, the girls racially abusing him. He has denied hitting the girl, appears to have missed out that his sister was present and he has given the impression to newspapers who reported the incident that he was with his wife and that he never hit anyone. This is full of lies.

Why was Fatos Ali Dumana not charged with assault earlier, at the same time as the girl was charged?

Why was his Fatos’ sister not charged with assault earlier?

The purveyors of propaganda and disinformation were the police and the media. For their own purposes and agenda, they did not tell the truth they peddled propaganda. The girls who were attacked were then attacked by the media. The migrants who attacked the girls were made out to be good. The truth was inverted for a media agenda, and then politicians John Swinney, Humza Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakia also dived in for their political purposes.

Why are they lionising migrants and attacking girls already physically attacked?

Human Trafficking / Sex Trafficking in Dundee

Dundee has a history of Romanian sex trafficking. This is some of the background of human and sex trafficking in the area.

A Romanian was found to living off the immoral earnings of sex workers imported from his homeland 2023 Jul 6 Daily Record Brothel pimp who posed as plumber to con taxman out of £10k facing jail [4]

The gang plied their victims with alcohol and free Class A drugs at parties before coercing them into sexual activity. A Romanian grooming gang has been convicted of sexually exploiting 10 vulnerable women in Dundee. Four men and one woman were found guilty of dozens of offences - including rape - following an extensive investigation into sexual exploitation, human trafficking, and the supply of drugs in the Tayside area. 2025 Jan 9 Sky Romanian grooming gang convicted of sexually exploiting women in Dundee [5]

I was raped by sex beasts in an evil grooming gang – nowhere is safe from networks of fiends Survivor says there 'isn’t anything to stop others in Scotland doing 2025 Jan 25 Scottish Sun ABUSE TERROR I was raped by sex beasts in an evil grooming gang – nowhere is safe from networks of fiends [3]

Police Scotland cannot be trusted to tell the truth even when they arrest migrant grooming gangs, as evidenced by keeping it secret that migrant grooming gangs were raping local girls in Operation Cerrar.

The establishment closed ranks either be design or by default. They very often have agendas and formulate narratives that have little resemblance to the truth.

Police Statement 27/28 Aug

Aug 28 Police Scotland Statement [17]

This Police statement is lying by omission and as such it is deliberate propaganda, designed not to tell the full truth. Deliberate disinformation. The Police need to answer

Why is there no mention of an assault on Ruby?

Why is there no mention that Ruby went to hospital for an injury?

Why is there no mention that the Police drove her to hospital?

Why is there no mention that a spithood was deployed on Fatos and that he became aggressive and violent and possibly urinated in the police van?

Why was there no mention of CCTV footage in public statement?

Police Scotland delayed saying anything for 4 or 5 days, which appears to be negligent allowing speculation to build. When they did make a statement, it was the Police who then spread partial information, misinformation and disinformation in a propaganda like fashion. This was disgraceful. They then hypocritically urged the public not to speculate or spread misinformation, having spread it themselves, this is called reverse attribution, a known technique of dark personalities.

The Mail article by Douglas Walker is similar propaganda, quite obviously aimed more at attacking Musk and Robinson than telling the truth about what happened to some vulnerable young girls, 2025 Aug 28 Daily Mail Douglas Walker Schoolgirl Brandishes Knife [1]. It was a disgusting article and Douglas Walker should explain why he wrote it as he did. It’s trash and he knows it.

Five other copycat newspaper sources news are listed at the end of this section who parroted more or less the same information. There are minor differences and some extrapolation and more disinformation. From one of them, the Record I was able to trace one tweet that they criticised Musk for. None of the papers showed it, which is a red flag in itself. They just used pejorative descriptors to influence their readers opinion, without letting readers make up their own mind from the source data tweet.

The Record said this, Then on Tuesday August 26, Elon Musk - who has a following of nearly 225 million on X, formerly known as Twitter - reposted an allegation about the girl being recorded by “a migrant”.

The Elon Musk tweet was a quote tweet of DC_Draino ‘s tweet…

Draino’s tweet said “The UK is experiencing record numbers of migrant rapes, and the police barely help. Teenage girls have resorted to defending themselves from being assaulted And what did the police do? They arrested the girls trying not to be raped The UK has fallen to dystopian levels of evil”

Onto that tweet Musk added… “Start by condemning the grovelers and collaborators in positions of authority in Britain who aided the rape epidemic of their own people or turned a blind eye to their responsibilities. Both civil and criminal prosecutions”.

So Elon Musk was not wrong as the Mail claimed.

The man was a migrant. Neither Musk nor Draino mentioned illegal migrant, and the Mail was obviously extrapolating to say that Musk and Robinson were “suggesting that the man who filmed it was a small boat illegal migrant”. The Mail flipped from “migrant” to “illegal migrant” which appears to be in an attempt to mislead their readers. eg “rabble rousers such as Elon Musk and Tommy Robinson pitching in to claim the man filming the exchange was a 'migrant’”.

There is nothing in those tweets that appears incorrect. Musk did not even mention migrant or illegal migrant, he quote tweeted a tweet that had mentioned the word migrant. The man Fatos was a recent migrant from 4 years ago. So it was 100% correct to call the man a migrant.

Perhaps Douglas Walker and the Mail and other papers did not post the Musk tweet as the newspapers and police both might well come into the category of “grovelers and collaborators in positions of authority in Britain who aided the rape epidemic of their own people or turned a blind eye to their responsibilities”. Whatever the case the newspapers chose to demonise Musk, without even showing what he wrote, rather than write an honest article on the girls.

It should also be noted that they try to frame this as the “far right” who are spreading misinformation. That has become the tactic of legacy media and government to portray ordinary people as far right who are merly worried about increading crime, the safety of their daughters and overwhelming of social services as “far right”.

Musk until this last election always voted liberal but it’s all about framing and narratives not the truth. The media have also spent years creating the “boogeyman” stereotype / trope of Tommy Robinson.

Tommy Robinson - media far right boogeyman

Robinson from 20 years ago may have fitted into the far right stereotype. He grew up in Luton and became worried about increasing effect of immigration and what he saw as muslim rape gangs. He blew the whistle for years to widespread ridicule and condemnation and the mobilisation of the establishment - police, courts, media against him.

In fact Tommy Robinson has done more than anyone else, over decades to not only bring attention and expose British Pakistani rape gangs, which are now acknowledged to have been ignored and in some cases were in cahoots with the police. In doing so Robinson has had to take on and beat John Sweeney and other liars at BBC Panorama, who tried to set him up Robinson. Robinson reversed this using his own media and caused the resignation of John Sweeney, and showed Panorama up for what they were.

Similarly Robinson has survived relentless attacks and lies by Hope not Hate who have also harassed him. He turned it on them and exposed them. To me Hope not Hate are a very dodgy organisation, has dodgy sources of funding and probably have intelligence links.

Robinson has also been imprisoned unjustly for taking on and exposing the establishment lies and their fake / inverted story about a Syrian refugee at a school, see his documentary Silenced ironically banned by judges.

Furthermore whilst people call him racist, he has gone out of his way to exonerate muslims falsely accused of being in rape gangs, see False Allegations Barrow Rape Gangs aka Tommy Robinson's role in exonerating Muslims in Barrow from rape allegations [37]. His series exposing rape gangs is here, The Rape of Britain [38].

Let me be clear I dont particularly like Tommy, I believe that he has a strong Zionist / Israel Government agenda and for some things is being used by them. However equally he has to be applauded for the positive things he has done, revealing child abuse and taking on establishment lies. The same sort of lies that they are spreading in this case, with children as scapegoats.

It is sad that I even have to spend a few paragraphs giving people that do not know a glimpse through the fog of propaganda about Robinson but it has become such a strong media trope that it has to be punctured occasionally. He has been systematically demonised by the media for their own purposes. The Mail in this case used him, again without even printing what he is supposed to have said, to create the impression that everyone who is against the level of migration must be racist or far right. It’s not true.

The media using many tricks to con their readers. The purveyors of disinformation were the police and the newspapers. The Record wrote that Police Scotland said there was no evidence to confirm that Dumana is a migrant, and then 3 sentences later they say he moved here from Bulgaria in 2021. The articles are gibberish and disinformation to confuse people.

Next day the Mail stuck the knife in further, 2025 Aug 29 Mail Online Welcome to Britain's Bronx: Towers stuffed with addicts and migrants, children selling crack, and poverty, prostitution and murders. As video of girl allegedly wielding an axe goes viral, GRAHAM GRANT visits her home - and finds squalid truth [22].

Graham Grant https://x.com/GrahamGGrant is the name on the line. It was a hitpiece on Lochee which likened it to the Bronx. By extension it was a hitpiece on the girls. It was essentially portraying them as white trash. It is not the 13 year old girls’ fault that they live in a depressed area with high crime, except in the eyes of a gutter publication like the Mail.

Graham Grant for the Mail lied that “The suggestion that the Bulgarian – Fatos Ali Dumana, 21 – had been harassing the girls has been debunked”. Where? That is just complete disinformation. When the word “debunked” is used, it is meant to give the impression that there was never anything in the allegations and they have been widely discredited with evidence. However as in this case, it is often just a phrase used to cover up the truth, with zero evidence. If it was debunked then it would be easy to show that. Grant chose not to do so, because they had not been debunked.

These were the media that propagandised in lockstep with the police…

2025 Aug 28 National Zander Elliards Dundee man at centre of far-right 'misinformation' row speaks out [24] “she was attacking me and calling me a ‘f***** migrant’”.

2025 Aug 28 InternewsCast Exposed: The Real Story Behind the ‘Migrant’ Confronted by Dundee Schoolgirl and How Misguided Elon Musk and Tommy Robinson Were [25] “and who was accompanied by his wife on the way to the shops when the incident occurred”

2025 Aug 28 TDPel Media Temitope Oke Dundee man speaks out after viral video shows schoolgirl brandishing knife and axe in housing estate [26] is wife is heard speaking in Bulgarian off-camera, and Mr Dumana responds in the same language. Former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf also weighed in on the controversy, dismissing far-right claims as “full of bulls***.”

2025 Aug 28 Scottish Daily Express Douglas Dickie Bulgarian at centre of Dundee 'axe girl' video says 'I would never hurt anyone [27] "They saw from the CCTV cameras from Farmfoods that she was stopping me go on my way to the shop. There was one more person also who told them (the police) she was attacking me and calling me a f***** migrant.

2025 Aug 28 Daily Record Ryan Thom Man at centre of Dundee schoolgirl 'blade' video claims innocence after social media rumours [28]. Then on Tuesday August 26, Elon Musk - who has a following of nearly 225 million on X, formerly known as Twitter - reposted an allegation about the girl being recorded by “a migrant”. He reportedly moved to Dundee in June 2021 and now lives in a council property with his wife Fatos Yulianova, 19. Their home is just a couple of minutes walk from where Saturday’s heated incident took place.

The Mail article whilst trashing Lochee failed to mention the pimping and human trafficking gangs in the area, some of which has been reported in the last couple of years in Dundee. Why did the Mail avoid the history of human trafficking in the area, which inevitably moulds the behaviour of young girls growing up in the area? They grow up fearful of being preyed upon. Is that not a concern to the Graham Grant or the Mail?

After the assault on the girls by Fatos, a migrant, then Douglas Walker, Graham Grant, the Mail, the Record and other media further assaulted them. Politicians joined in the roll of shame. John Swinney, Humza Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakia were ever so keen to condemn Musk and defend an agenda and attack a situation they obviously knew nothing about. They dogpiled on.

Tensions have been growing for some time in Britain due to a 2 tier justice system, and 2 tier treatment system when illegal migrants are housed and fed free at taxpayer expense at the same time at the same time that huge numbers of British people are struggling badly and many cannot afford food, rent and heating. It is difficult for many British people to survive, some despite working more than one job. Homeless veterans are on our streets and nothing is done for them, old people cannot afford heating, the government lied about help with bills. It is all undoubtedly not only unfair but perceived to be unfair.

Politicians, instead of sympathising or siding with Britons are bending over backwards time after time, day after day, week after week for illegal migrants. British people are being arrested for holding British flags, and even jailed when a rash mean tweet is written. Politicians have politicised the law to police the internet, with police arresting 30 people a day for internet “offences”, including those raising concerns about migrants. Meanwhile migrants committing sex crimes to women and children often get off with light treatment. Ordinary British hardworking people are accused of being racist and far right, when they are worried about attacks on their daughters, worried about crime, services being overwhelmed and on money being spent on people who have not contributed like they have.

This division and chaos is all part of a bigger plan. The overarching reason that the Mail is defending a migrant against a child who he verbally sexually assaulted and one physically assaulted girl, is because their orders come from higher up. Replacement Migration is a 177 page UN Report. The owners of newspapers get their orders from these people or higher.

Further reading for America might be about the Cloward - Piven Conspiracy…

For the EU the Kalergi Plan, that mainstream says is debunked and conspiracy….

At the 11th hour for this article, a man and woman have been recommended by the Police to be charged. This necessitated change in some parts of this article. The first I saw of this was Anc_Aesthetica. All sources give very little detail and do not even name who has been charged. I have not found a Police statement about this.

From the evidence that has been ascertained so far, of who hit the 14 year old girl, it appears that the people who should be charged are Fatos Dumana and his sister. However nothing would surprise me in establishment attempts to keep their narrative running, right up to conviction, sentencing or even after, including deliberately nto following correct procedures so that cases are thrown out.

The decision to charge Fatos Dumani if it is indeed him would seem to contradict what various critics of Elon Musk said, and expose that it was the media not social media that spread propaganda and disinformation and that chose to vilify 13 and 14 year old girls, who had already been verbally and physically attacked.

It appears that apologies are due from the police, the media and politicians like John Swinney, John Swinney accuses Elon Musk of spreading 'misinformation' over police incident involving Scots schoolgirl, [32a].

[Not sure the source of the above clip, perhaps the Daily Record]

Basil_TGMD asks will France 24 and New York Post apologise?

France 24 NY Post video stories via Basil the Great [36]

Other papers who covered the charging, with zero detail and zero reference to any previous lies that they have told. The Mail notably a day after the rest and written by Elizabeth Haigh, Senior News Reporter aka chief propagandist.

2025 Sept 5 11.48 Mail Online Man and woman are charged after schoolgirl was videoed brandishing knife and axe [35a]

2025 Sept 4 Courier EXCLUSIVE: Man and woman charged over Dundee ‘knife’ incident [30]

2025 Sept 4 Scottish Daily Express Man and woman charged after Dundee 'axe and knife' incident involving schoolgirl [31a]

2025 Sept 4 Daily Record Man and woman charged after Dundee 'axe and machete' incident involving schoolgirl [33a]

There has been 1 apology from Darren McGarvey, I am not sure what he wrote or who for, perhaps a comedian and podcaster just commenting on twitter. However this accountability is welcomed.

Scottish Law

Scottish Law is different to English Law. I am not a lawyer and I am not sure on procedures, but as the papers say that the Police decision to charge is being referred to the Procurator Fiscal, then the final decision to charge does not appear to have been made and that is probably up to the the Procurator Fiscal. We shall see.

2025 Aug 23 Saturday Incident happened between girls and migrant

2025 Aug 27/ 28 Thurs Police Statement [17]

2025 Aug 28 Daily Mail Schoolgirl Brandishes Knife [1]

2025 Aug 29 Mail Online Welcome to Britain's Bronx: Towers stuffed with addicts and migrants, children selling crack, and poverty, prostitution and murders. As video of girl allegedly wielding an axe goes viral, GRAHAM GRANT visits her home - and finds squalid truth [22]

2025 Sept 4 Daily Record Man and woman charged after Dundee 'axe and machete' incident involving schoolgirl [33a]

Appendix 1 Names Grok

Fatos Ali Dumana Just from knowledge of etymology of names wherere is this name from?

The name Fatos Ali Dumana can be broken down into its components to analyze its etymological origins based on common naming conventions and linguistic roots:

Fatos: This is a given name, primarily used in Albanian-speaking regions. It is derived from the Albanian word fat, meaning "luck," "chance," or "destiny," and is often interpreted as "brave," "hero," or "valiant." The name is predominantly masculine in Albanian culture but can occasionally be unisex. It is also used in Turkey, where it may be a variant of Fatoş, a feminine name derived from the Arabic Fatma (related to Fatima, meaning "to abstain" or "shining one") with the Turkish diminutive suffix -oş for endearment. However, in this case, given the context, Fatos aligns more with the Albanian masculine usage. Ali: This is a common Arabic name meaning "high," "lofty," or "sublime." It is widely used across the Muslim world due to its association with Al-‘Ālī, an attribute of Allah, and ‘Ālī ibn Abī Tālib, the cousin and son-in-law of the Prophet Muhammad, a significant figure in Islam. The name is prevalent in many cultures, including Arabic, Turkish, Persian, and Albanian communities, often as a given name or middle name. Dumana: This appears to be a surname, less common and less documented. Its etymology is less clear, but it is primarily a surname found in a few countries, including Bulgaria. It may have Slavic or Turkic roots, as surnames in the region often derive from geographic, occupational, or ancestral terms. The Names Encyclopedia notes that Dumana is used as a surname in at least four countries, including Bulgaria, but its meaning is unknown. It could potentially be linked to regional linguistic elements, possibly Bulgarian or Turkish, but no definitive etymology is established.

Likely Origin:Based on the etymology of the names:

Fatos suggests an Albanian origin, possibly indicating cultural or ethnic ties to Albania or Albanian-speaking communities.

Ali points to a broader Islamic or Arabic influence, common in many regions, including the Balkans, Turkey, and the Middle East.

Dumana is associated with Bulgaria, suggesting a possible connection to Bulgarian heritage or residency.

The combination of these names suggests a person likely from the Balkans, possibly with Albanian or Bulgarian heritage, and potentially influenced by Islamic naming traditions due to the use of Ali. This aligns with reports indicating that an individual named Fatos Ali Dumana is originally from Bulgaria, specifically the town of Kazanlak, and is part of the Bulgarian community in Dundee, Scotland.

In summary, the name Fatos Ali Dumana likely originates from Albanian and Arabic linguistic traditions, with Dumana suggesting a Bulgarian connection, reflecting the multicultural naming practices common in the Balkans.

The name Fatos Yulianova can be broken down into two parts: the given name Fatos and the surname Yulianova. Below is an etymological analysis of each component based on available information:Fatos (Given Name)Fatos is a name with multiple cultural origins, primarily associated with Albanian and Turkish contexts, and its etymology varies depending on the cultural lens:

Albanian Origin: Meaning: In Albanian, Fatos is a masculine given name meaning "brave," "heroic," or "valiant." It is derived from the Albanian word thatos, which connotes strength, courage, and nobility. Cultural Context: The name is deeply rooted in Albanian culture, often bestowed upon boys with the hope that they embody bravery and heroism. Notable figures like Fatos Nano, a former Albanian Prime Minister, and Fatos Kongoli, a renowned Albanian writer, highlight its cultural significance. Alternative Interpretation: Some sources suggest a connection to the Albanian word fate, meaning "destiny" or "fate," reflecting a cultural emphasis on predetermined purpose or significance. Turkish Origin: Meaning: In Turkish, Fatoş (a variant of Fatos, often used for females) is a feminine given name derived from Fatma, which itself comes from the Arabic name Fatima. The Arabic root fāṭimah means "to abstain" or "she who weans children," but it is also associated with "shining one" or "luminous." The Turkish suffix -oş is a diminutive, adding affection or endearment, making Fatoş mean "little Fatma" or "beloved shining one." Alternative Theories: Some suggest Fatoş may derive from Turkic roots related to "light" or "brightness" (fatı or fatos), symbolizing radiance. Another theory links it to the Arabic fatḥ ("opening" or "triumph") or Persian faṭūḥ ("conquest" or "victory"), suggesting meanings like "conqueror" or "new beginnings." A less common interpretation connects Fatoş to the Arabic fatūsha, meaning "little dove," symbolizing peace, purity, and gentleness in Islamic tradition. Cultural Context: In Turkey, Fatoş is a popular feminine name associated with kindness, warmth, and resilience. Its connection to Fatma ties it to Islamic heritage, as Fatma (Fatima) was the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad. Gender Discrepancy: In Albanian, Fatos is predominantly masculine, while in Turkish, Fatoş is feminine. The name Fatos without the diacritic (ş) is sometimes used in Albanian contexts for males, but in Turkish contexts, it may be a variant spelling of Fatoş for females. The lack of gender specification in the query makes it unclear whether Fatos refers to the Albanian masculine or Turkish feminine form.

Yulianova (Surname) Yulianova is a surname of Slavic origin, most commonly found in Bulgaria and Russia, with the following etymological derivation:

Meaning and Structure: Yulianova is a feminized Slavic surname derived from the masculine form Yulianov, which itself is based on the given name Yulian (or Julian in English). The root Yulian comes from the Latin Iulianus, meaning "belonging to Julius" or "youthful," derived from the Roman family name Julius, possibly linked to iuvenis ("young") or the god Jupiter. The suffix -ov (masculine) or -ova (feminine) is a common Slavic patronymic or possessive ending, indicating "descendant of" or "belonging to." Thus, Yulianova means "daughter of Yulian" or "of the family of Yulian."

In Slavic naming conventions, the -ova ending denotes a female member of the family, aligning with the gendered structure of surnames in Bulgaria and Russia.

Geographic Distribution: Yulianova is most prevalent in Bulgaria, particularly in regions like Stara Zagora, Plovdiv, and Haskovo provinces, and also appears in Russia and Greece. It is a relatively rare surname globally, ranked as the 1,795,579th most common surname, with approximately 1 in 69,405,199 people bearing it.

The surname’s presence in Bulgaria suggests a South Slavic origin, while its occurrence in Russia indicates a broader East Slavic connection.Cultural Context:

Surnames based on given names like Yulian are common in Slavic cultures, reflecting patrilineal heritage. The name Yulian itself is widely used across Slavic, Latin, and Christian traditions, often associated with Saint Julian or historical figures like Julian the Apostate. The feminine Yulianova would typically be used by a woman in a family descended from someone named Yulian.

Summary for Fatos Yulianova

Fatos: Albanian (Masculine): Likely means "brave," "heroic," or "valiant," from thatos, or possibly "destiny" from fate. Used in Albania and Albanian diaspora communities.

Turkish (Feminine, as Fatoş): Derived from Fatma, meaning "shining one," "luminous," or "little dove," with the affectionate suffix -oş. Also linked to Arabic fatḥ ("triumph") or fatūsha ("little dove"). Common in Turkey with connotations of kindness and resilience.

Without additional context, it’s unclear whether Fatos refers to the Albanian masculine or Turkish feminine form. The spelling Fatos (without ş) leans slightly toward the Albanian masculine form, but Fatoş is more common for females in Turkish.

Yulianova: A feminine Slavic surname meaning "daughter of Yulian," derived from the Latin Iulianus ("youthful" or "belonging to Julius"). Most common in Bulgaria, with some presence in Russia and Greece.



Notes

The combination of Fatos (Albanian/Turkish) and Yulianova (Slavic) suggests a multicultural background, possibly reflecting mixed heritage or migration patterns in regions like the Balkans, where Albanian, Turkish, and Slavic cultures intersect.

If you can clarify the gender or cultural context of Fatos Yulianova, I can refine the analysis further. For example, is Fatos intended as a masculine or feminine name, or is there a specific cultural background (e.g., Albanian, Turkish, or Balkan)?

No specific information was found on the combination Fatos Yulianova as a full name, so this analysis treats Fatos as the given name and Yulianova as the surname.



Appendix 2 Operation Cerrar

Operation Cerrar was a Police Scotland operation targeting child sexual exploitation in and around Glasgow, primarily conducted in 2016, not 2023. There is no specific record of Operation Cerrar activities or charges in 2023, but the operation resurfaced in discussions due to its secretive nature and later media coverage. Below is a detailed summary based on available information, addressing whether anyone was charged in connection to this operation.Overview of Operation CerrarOperation Cerrar was a Police Scotland investigation into a large-scale grooming gang involved in the organized sexual exploitation of children in Glasgow. The operation, which took place around 2016, targeted a group of predominantly asylum seekers from diverse backgrounds, including Kurdish, Afghani, Egyptian, Moroccan, Turkish, Pakistani, and Iraqi communities. The gang reportedly preyed on at least 44 vulnerable young girls, including a core group of six who were known to each other. One victim was allegedly abused by up to 28 suspects, another by 23.Charges and Outcomes

Arrests and Reports: Police Scotland identified 55 suspected members of the grooming ring, with 46 positively identified. Of these, 19 individuals were reported to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal for prosecution. However, specific details on convictions remain unclear, as Police Scotland has not publicly disclosed the number of successful prosecutions or specific charges resulting from these reports.

Status of Suspects: At the time of a 2020 report, 22 suspects were still living in Glasgow, eight were believed to be elsewhere in the UK, 14 had been deported, one was awaiting deportation, and one was in prison. The lack of transparency about convictions has fueled criticism of Police Scotland's handling of the case.

Secrecy and Public Disclosure: The operation was not publicized at the time, reportedly to protect vulnerable victims and maintain the integrity of the investigation. It came to light through a 2020 investigation by the Daily Express, which accessed briefings stored in the Glasgow Child Protection Committee archives. This secrecy has led to accusations of a cover-up, with some sources suggesting it was to avoid public backlash or to protect certain community narratives.

Why No Specific 2023 Connection?Your query specifies 2023, but available records do not indicate active developments or new charges under Operation Cerrar in that year. References to the operation in 2023 appear in retrospective discussions or media reports, such as a Scottish Daily Express article mentioning related operations like Operation Cotswold and Operation Dash, which also targeted child exploitation in Glasgow. These articles highlight ongoing concerns about grooming gangs but do not confirm new charges or actions under Operation Cerrar in 2023.

Related Operations

Operation Cotswold (2011): Focused on Middle Eastern asylum seekers in northern Glasgow, identifying 26 potential victims. Files were sent to the procurator fiscal, but outcomes are not fully documented.

Operation Dash (2013–2015): A broader effort across Strathclyde, working with Barnardo’s Scotland. It reported 27 offenders to the procurator fiscal, with one confirmed conviction: Javaid Akhond, a 20-year-old Afghan asylum seeker, jailed for six years for preying on young girls.

Critical NotesThe lack of detailed public records on convictions from Operation Cerrar has sparked controversy, with some sources alleging that Police Scotland withheld information to avoid inflaming tensions or contradicting narratives around asylum seekers. Critics argue this secrecy may have hindered public awareness and prevention efforts. Conversely, Police Scotland stated that withholding details was necessary to protect victims and ongoing investigations. The true extent of convictions remains opaque, as Freedom of Information requests have been limited or blocked

Conclusion While Operation Cerrar (2016) led to 19 individuals being reported to the Crown Office, the exact number of charges or convictions is not publicly confirmed. No specific activities or new charges are documented for 2023, suggesting your query may stem from confusion with the U.S.-based Operation Cerrar or misdated references to the Glasgow operation. If you have additional details (e.g., a specific event or source tying Operation Cerrar to 2023), please provide them, and I can refine the response. Alternatively, you can contact Police Scotland directly at 101 for further details or check court records via the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.Sources: Information drawn from Police Scotland reports, Daily Express investigations, and related media coverage

