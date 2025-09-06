foxblog3

foxblog3

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Retired Librarian's avatar
Retired Librarian
2d

Thank you, thank you, thank you! Amazing piece. Even more incredible than the man who abused these girls, are the police & media who seek to cover & distort information.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Fox Blog
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 foxblog3 aka The Foxy Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture