Decodes and transcripts by Gina Phillips of Superbowl 2022 half time show on February 13.

I have no time to give summary. As we quickly pivot from one thing to another, there is less time for detailed blogs. More people need to step up and explain to new people in turn.

2022 Feb 19 Odysee Superbowl 2022 Decode Part 1 [1c]

2022 Feb 19 Odysee Superbowl 2022 Decode Part 2 [2c]

Full autotranscripts [111] and you tube videos on 2022 Mar 5 cathyfoxblog Superbowl 2022 Decode Gina Phillips https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2022/03/05/superbowl-2022-decode-gina-phillips/

Transcript of Decode Part 1 about Titans and Olympians

hi gang this is gina phillips i'm gonna walk you guys through the decode of the super bowl halftime show

today but um before i get into that i want to point you guys to a couple of

interviews that i did with paul oble back in november where i decoded the travis scott astro

world concert there's information in there that's really important for you to know or

have become versed with in order to understand this super bowl

decode i talk about in there the red white and blue programming and the black and white

base programming and what that represents because we're going to see the red white and blue programming in

the super bowl and i want you guys to understand what that is so you can find those two interviews you

can go to my website at gina phillips.com

you can also go to paul obail's website truth unveiled television you can find it on rumble

but just have a look at those have a look at those um two videos and it'll really lay a good

foundation for you to understand this decoder the halftime show of the super bowl

and i just want to you know say that i really do miss my buddy paul obel he was my go-to person whenever i did decode

and he's gone on to be with the lord and i sure am thinking about him as i've been working on this decode

um but i just wanted to point that out do miss you buddy

i want to set up a couple of lenses for us to view this the halftime show

through so it gives us um an idea of what we're looking at um what i do after watching the super

bowl is i go to the media and i see what articles are being written i see what um

uh tv shows are saying about the halftime show because you have the you have the show itself with its

music and its symbols and its colors but then the media will actually

elaborate on the storyline of the comms remember um these uh the super bowl is

an activation event and so the culture has to be totally saturated

with an activation of an inactivation event you're you're mobilizing the

programming and switching it up lining it up activating it for massive groups

of people these are for everybody um we've talked in previous videos that i

have where i've shared that music albums movies tv shows

things like that are like a playbook they have all of the plays that could be

activated the programs that could be activated in a mind control survivor

and so uh when a person let's say that they have the purple rain album of

prince that was used in their trauma sessions when they're being programmed when they just listen

to the prince album it just keeps it keeps their subconscious mind up to

date on their programming scripts it keeps them running behind the

dissociative barrier it's not an activation when they listen to a purple

rain album it doesn't mean that programs activated they're just living in a world

as a survivor that's saturated with all kinds of movies and media and music and

articles that keep those cues running

behind us their subconscious but you have certain events like the super bowl the oscars the emmys

different presidential speeches things like that that are called activation events

and those actually tell which plays in the play book to pull up for these mind

control soldiers and so that's what the super bowl is it's kind of like a

football team is going to constantly be practicing all of their plays

so that would be equated to watching um all the movies and the

uh music and stuff that's part of your programming you're keeping up on all your plays but the coach actually in the

game is when he calls up and says which plays are going to be activated and so

the super bowl is that type of activation event so after looking at the super bowl

activation event i go and i look for

articles and what the media is saying about the event to further define it and so i'm

going to start with this we're going to look at the macro decode of the super

bowl the big overall picture and then we're going to eventually go down to the micro

programming changes but some common themes that i found when i was looking around about the super bowl this is a

quote from the new york post the super bowl event was a family affair

it was like a family reunion when dre opened the show doing the next episode which is a song

with snoop dogg another common theme was that um

snoop dogg and and the um dr dre the other artists coming together

it was a coming together of forces it was not the typical babbling you often

see um battling um of rappers it's it's like you have the gang violence and they

represent different gangs and different territories and their music represents

that violence and dueling and battling but in this super bowl they came together like a family reunion a coming

together of forces not the battling in the conflict and something that i have not seen in

comms was the coming together of the young and the old to be activated

we've had a lot of calms and activations for the young

youth they're young to me the young adults and and teens uh with like black lives matter

um all the stuff that you've heard me talk about the gender fluidity but this is the first time that i've seen the old

activated two you're bringing in the old school wrappers from the 90s

like dr dre and mary j blige snooped off

another theme that was common when i was um looking in the periodicals and articles

is that the um olympian gods are retiring and the titans are now taking

command i'll get into more detail about that during the decode but if you've heard any of my previous

teachings on programming you know that every program is tied to

the gods of antiquity that when a person is programmed

they will have a certain type of trauma that's matched with a certain type of color which is matched with a script

that they're the carry out and it's tied to very specific fallen entities and

i've said before that where i used to think that olympian gods and the gods of antiquity were just fairy tales i've now

come after doing deliverance and having to break people free from these fallen entities that they

were real i believe that they were real people get real freedom people really do worship these gods and do some crazy

things so that other um so the other

commonality that i was seeing was that the olympian gods are retiring and the titans are rising up

various different article articles called the old rappers the titans so

they identified who they were here's a quote from the new york post i

have it cited down below it says quote dre and snoop would join

forces again on their song still dre later in the show

but by that point there was no need to remind anyone why these 90s hip-hop

titans were very much still here and over here on the right side we have

a usa today quote it wasn't a clash of the hip hop titans

but a formidable alliance storming the super bowl halftime stage so again we

see the media setting them up saying the old schoolers represent the titans

and that the titans or titans are taking charge the olympians are bowing down we did see

that bowing down of eminem in the super bowl which was um it's it's

him passing on to dre who represents the titans the olympians we're going to talk more

details in a minute about the story lines of the titans and the olympians so um

there you go a defining by the media of who the titans are represented by

so i want you guys to listen to part of this commercial with arnold schwarzenegger

um acting as though he's zeus and his wife hera and um it's gonna again show the

olympians zeus was the head of the olympian godheads um of the pantheon and he's retiring in

this commercial so it's just another nod to this titan

olympian family reunion taking place but the retiring of the olympian gods in

the rising of the titans

let's do a quicker view of the the story of the titans and the olympians

so uranus was a um god of the sky

and gaia is the god of the earth goddess and the two of them birthed the titans

and you i have them listed here all 12 of them you may remember them oceanus creos

hyperion ria there's a whole bunch of them phoebe cronus um there

and so cronus is the baby god but he was the god that ruled all the titans he was

the young young fellow but he was the ruler over the titans and the way that he took

rule is he mutilated the genitalia of his father uranus he was the only one

willing to overthrow his father and so he castrates him

and from that castration and overthrow death of his father the blood that fell

to the earth from that castration created this army which is what i think the rap singers

are representing we'll talk about that in a little more detail later so cronus overthrows his father

becomes the ruler of the titans cronus married his sister or partnered

with his sister because they had many different partners he partnered with her and birthed the olympian gods and these

are just some of them [Music] but um zeus and hera you saw in the

commercial we just saw zeus was the leader of the olympians

and so in the storyline zeus overthrows his father the same way

that cronus did uranus and um then zeus becomes the ruling god

he banished cronus and the titans to tartarus which is the deepest part of

hell so so when zeus and his people his his gang his parthenon gods overthrew

cronus and the titans they were banished to tartarus um the deepest parts of hell

you guys may remember in scripture in the bible where it talks about um in

genesis about how the fallen angels reproduced and had hybrid children the

giants with women of earth and um

that after the flood these fallen angels who reproduce they cross boundaries they shouldn't have

been did the unthinkable and they were um many of them were actually sent to tartarus after the flood and

held in chains there till their judgment day so um

there's a lot of rituals that have to do with going to tartarus channeling those

entities but just letting you know that the titans were held there

and so in the super bowl we're seeing this calm this communication that the

titans are back we know in in the book of revelation there comes a time when the earth opens

up and apollyon or abaddon or abaddon as some call it

it's the same entity just a greek and a hebrew name i mean yeah greek and hebrew name

of the same god that he too will be released and um

he's also known as shiva it's the same entity just a different culture that he

will be released remember and locusts come up out of the pit and they torture man for five months so

i just wanted you to know the titans are these entities that were held in in um

tartarus the deepest parts of hell and so they're making the calms here that not only are they back

but they're taking control the halftime show opens

with a view of the cosmos what we're about to see as we see the

pepsi symbol with the red white and blue and the ball going through the cosmos is

we're seeing them open up a program so the programming as

you open them up to make changes it's going to be a macro and a micro com

it's asking the viewers that see this communication in their subconscious

to to look inside to where they would find the cosmos

inside of them you're going to sit and see the red program the blue program activated remember i said the blue is

the galaxy right here realm red is the second heaven so it's it's speaking these columns to

both dimensions what's the structures inside the individual and what they see

inside of their mind is their program but it's also speaking to what's

happening on the cosmic level with entities so again we begin with a

picture of the cosmos you see the spinning

red white and blue ball which is the symbol of the pepsi symbol

but it really represents so much more it actually represents a node but i'm not

going to get into that but you see it's spinning in the cosmos again let me refer you back to my videos

on the asteroid world decode ball spinning around in the cosmos

then you see the ball enter into the black hole that's what's represented here so it's like traveling through the

cosmos through different dimensions and into this black hole which is a portal

you see a flash of blue representing the blue galaxy programming

being accessed and opened up for change you see a big flash of red

opening up the star programming which is red accessing that in the person

the ball continues moving through the cosmos it looks like maybe with this meteor that it's entering earth's

atmosphere so as we move from the macro big scale

programs we're honing into the micro to the actual location so you're beginning

to see the earth come into view you can make out up here at the top the

united states coming into view there's a closer view of the u.s

the camera pans in to california you see the golden ley lines of the city

there and then it's made known to us that we're landing in compton compton

california it's in los angeles county it's a city that's south of downtown los

angeles compton is known for its gangs and

violence drug dealing prostitution illicit sex we see all this

in the clip here you see all the violence going on in the city

we see a kid on a bike you know watching and partaking of all the violence

that he's growing up in and around him he's in the dark

and then the camera pans back out from the street level and we begin to see the

ley lines of the city in gold again and so then we see that the ley lines of

the city are imprinted on the hands of dr dre

it's pretty obvious that he's a god figure here that he controls the city he has the

city in the palm of his hands um

like god has us inscribed in the palm of his hand the true living god

i want to bring up right now do you guys remember back during the um purple rain

uh super bowl where they did the prince the dedication to prince and we saw

the city of minneapolis washed in that color purple

because they were beginning the activation of purple into the world programming that was the very beginning

of it do you guys remember that not long after that minneapolis was the

first city where the black lives matter violence broke out and that city was caught on fire and destroyed

so here we are now looking at a super bowl that's pointing out compton

california and we're seeing it imprinted on the hands of dr dre

who's you know represents a god figure over it so just take note we're going to be watching this city

um i don't know exactly what's going to happen but if we look at the theme that

pans out that's probably what we're going to see but just take note that it's about the city just like

minneapolis was washed in the purple so dre takes his seat as this

giant white mixing board that oversees the whole

stadium there and this it shows that the same hands that controlled the city or that had the

city imprinted on them plays the music oversees the mixing

board of that city of compton notice the black and white checkerboard

in the foreground or the background i should say in the background that's representing

the base programming black and white the duality of man man tries to be good but he can only do

it for so long so that the evil dark nature comes out it's also

um has to do with the worst programming is based programming there you're near

death experiences your attachments to god parents and people all that represented here and dr dre is

in charge and he represents the titan cronus

notice over in the left handed side you've got like a a skull

it represents like a skull and a stick little black eyes that in order to cross from black and

white programming this is in my astro world video it requires a sacrifice to get off this

floor and rise above it in programming the checkerboard floor to get out of

this life and death cycle on earth it requires death it requires a sacrifice

to cross over into the other realms which will be the blue and the red and the purple and the other

ones we're going to see they just do a nod to that over there with that little skull

something that i forgot to add in about the city of compton it's considered or called the the hub

city i believe that that's significant you know it's gonna

be pretty clear to me as we decode this that spiritually compton has enough evil

and stuff going on there to be an open portal for this violence

um that's the elite the cabal is wanting to release here in the u.s

so i want to talk a little bit about what a hub city is it's compton is called a hub city

hub city would mean it would be the center of activity like a wheel center if you had like a a wheel and the the

center hub is like the main place that the spokes go out from the activity

a hub is a focal point from which other things radiate so spiritually

compton being a hub city and known for that there's a lot of dark stuff that

radiates from this hub just like you would have an airport hub where planes go out all over the place

from there it's a central um location and in this case it's for a lot of evil

stuff going out so we're we're made to notice that the same hand

that has the city in the palm that it's also got a spider on it

there's a whole thing of spider programming but if you'll watch my decode of astro world you'll see the

significance of the spider and the web that i'm getting ready to show you

i forgot to um bring up the significance of the color gold the city being gold

in um jere's hands we said that dre represents cronus the god cronus and

that the same hands that have the gold imprint of the city on his hands controls the mixing board

over the city of compton well cronus the god chrome cronus the

titan god cronus he was known to rule in what was called the golden age

so we said cronus overthrew his father and he ruled during this mythological

time called the golden age until he was overthrown by his own son zeus and imprisoned in

tartarus cronus is also the same god as saturn

you have different cultures that have the same storylines of the gods but

their names are different just because it's a different language but cronus is saturn

he's the same god um so i believe that that this signifies

cronus promising to return the golden age again the the dawning of this golden age that

humanity has come full circle i don't know if you guys may have studied mythology and it talks about the five

different ages of man and the different gods that ruled in that age

and in the first age the first of the five it was called the golden age and that's when cronus ruled and during

this time humans were said to live among the gods and they free freely ruled

excuse me they freely mingled with them peace and harmony prevailed during this

age this is their story line humans didn't have to work to feed themselves

because the earth provided food in abundance um hesyad hasead is a poem about this

and he talks about men as demons were upon the earth and these

men demons were guardians of the mortals and so

then you had the silver age and the bronze age and the fourth age was called the heroic age

and then the last fifth age was the iron age and each age got worse and worse and

more terrible um in the silver age is when zeus began to rule zeus ruled

through the second third fourth and fifth age only titus ruled during the golden age

and then he's overthrown and so like it i'm reading about the silver age it says that men in the

silver age lived a hundred years under the dominion of their mothers

they lived only a short time as grown adults and spent that time in strife

with one another during this age men refused to worship the gods of

the gods and zeus destroyed them for their impiety um

and you go on down to i believe this signifies that we're in

the iron age and i'm going to read what that says the iron age was the it was the worst age

humans live in existence of toil and misery children dishonor their parents

brother fights with brother and the social contract between guest and host

is forgotten during this age might makes right

and bad men use lies to be thought good of at the height of this age human no

longer feel shame or indignation at wrong babies will be born with gray hair and

the gods will have completely forsaken humanity and they'll be no help against

evil i'm about to tell you something that would signify

the coming the fulfilling of the iron age which you can see that in scripture too

god tells us that end of the age but that dre coming in as the titan king of the

golden age is simulating the promise that they're on the precipice of the golden age

coming i also want you to notice that

as he is sitting at the mixing board that they begin to show this golden orb

this one golden orb begins to show up over his head

then a second orb shows up so i want you to notice a couple of

things one i want you to notice that we saw the spider on dr dre's hand

and if you look up the um this stadium looks kind of like a web

or a net hanging down and if you'll go back to my astro world

teaching about the second heaven and how sitting in the heavens are nodes

that have entities and how they trade um they trade the cell the souls and the

essence and the energy of man and i think that's one of the things represented here

you know because they showed the spider on his hand and him controlling that web or grid over the city of sin

in the second heaven but when they show up here the two orbs

that show up um that's a nod to the the movie

thunderdome mad max and the thunderdome the phrase that they said in that movie

was two men go in one comes out

i didn't capture the best picture here but this second orb fades out

um and it becomes one orb so again showing the two men go in

one man goes out

so let's talk a little bit about the thunder dome movie where did i get that from

um the second song that dr dre sings is called california love

and it's not about love at all it's about you know criminality and violence and all the gang type life but it's you

know called california love that song when you look it up the videos

that were made back in the day i don't know what year but back in the 90s i guess when tupac and dr dre made the

videos for california love multiple

take place and were actually filmed on the set of the thunderdome and the writers of the song said that

those videos got their inspiration of course from thunderdome

and that's where they filmed um the california love videos multiple

of them there's different versions um so that made me look back to thunderdome and so also if you looked at

the webbing in that last slide where dr dre was sitting at the mixing board that web

also looks like the cone or the orb of the thunder dome

or the top of the thunder dome so the phrase two men enter and one man

leaves um the creator of thunderdome it's really interesting this was a quote from

him uh george miller barter town was a a place the movie

takes place um mad max thunderdome after this apocalyptic

war um because there was like famine and a fighting for resources it caused this

war there's just nuclear bombs and destruction and so there's this wasteland left

and one of the little towns that raised up is called barter town it's like this microcosm and this is where thunderdome

is and here's a picture of it you can see um in the daytime what thunderdome

looks like and people go in there and fight to the death two men go in

one comes out that's the only rule there are no rules um so so let me read the quote of george

miller so in the movie barter town he says is a microcosm of max world max is the main

character mad max with everything that's corrupted our modern society

hustling trading the whole profane business of life and the thunderdome represents our kind

of entertainment our sport and pageantry it's a combination of super bowl

gladiatorial contest sunday matinee and religious coronation

we wanted a fight to the death but not just another fight we wanted a

spectacle and i believe that that is what this stadium represents

the golden orbs to enter in one comes out

also on another tangent that i'm not going to go down too much right here but if you follow me on twitter you'll see

me writing about this um we're going to begin to see this orb

this golden orb showing up quite a bit and i believe thunderdome may be

one of the significant meanings of the orb but um even prince charles um he

recently posted um information about his upcoming coronation he said that it was going to

be called operation golden orb and that he had decided that he was going to

downsize um the expenses the amount of people that come to his coronation and it

talked about things like you know that maybe harry and uh

megan his daughter-in-law would maybe not even be there that it would be so simplified that he would just have

prince william and kate um so interesting that he called it golden orb operation golden orb two men

entering one man leaves um i don't know i'm gonna be watching that

you guys be looking for orbs golden orbs i'm gonna

read a little more about thunderdome that i looked up um it says thunderdome is a gladiatorial arena in barter town

where conflicts between two parties are resolved through combat it's one of several ritual rituals that

anti-entity who's played by tina turner in there she upholds in mad max beyond

thunderdome it consists of a giant domed cage of metal with various weaponry they

use a chainsaw and a hammer and you can pick them up inside for to fight to the death

i looked up in the urban dictionary and thunderdome means turbulent utter mayhem

a state of violent confusion or commotion um there are all kinds of events tied to

thunderdome after the movie and this is an old movie from wwe wrestling to at

burning man they have the thunder dome um you see it in the netherlands year after

year they have like um thunderdome uh parties you guys look that up it's

like it's a big thing um and you guys know and i do too if you

followed the survivors of ritual abuse mind control the arena stuff is real

like it is so common it's done above ground and underground and in swimming pools

and i've heard memories from everything where children are put in places and people sit around and

watch them where they have to battle wild animals or they have to fight each other

um you know put in pools with carnage and

it's like swimming through bodies and crazy stuff this stuff happens it's done for real entertainment just

like this miller guy who created the thunderdome status like a cross between a super bowl

um a religious ceremony and um whatever else he said it's real it happens

i've listened to and bore witness to these horrible memories but i think that's what's represented here in the

super bowl so you have dre here he stands up after sitting at the mixing boards taking his

bow before the people then for the first time we see these

white buildings that represent a city block of compton

so you see on the floor of the stadium the ley lines of the city of compton i

believe that these white buildings represent a city block

but i think that they also are a nod back to the train and the thunder dome

which um you guys may want to have a look at that um and so you see uh dre coming out on one

end snoop's starting to come out on the other

um as dr dre introduces snoop dogg you see him give this militant salute i

didn't get the whole salute but here's the beginning of it it's one of the world war ii kind of like hitler salutes

you know ohio hitler he gives that militant salute to snoop dogg snoop dogg

returns the salute and then here's snoop dogg

and he's dressed all in blue so the first activations the first pulling up is

going to be the blue galaxy program snoop dogg represents that we're going

to see a lot of blue happening with him he's dressed in blue if you notice um

his outfit he looks like a bandana back in the day in the old days snoop

dogg was in the gang called the crips you guys may remember the two rival gangs called

the crips and the bloods they're like two la gangs that battled

it out were at each other's throats all the time um the way that you could tell which gang

they were in the crips would hang out of their back pocket a blue bandana

and the crips were a red one hanging out and so i believe that's what this outfit

signifies on um snoop dogg he's given a nod back to the crib gang that he came from

we're gonna talk about later about his necklace around his neck and what that means you see some of the gold

um hinging on um his clothing i think that's like this

emerging gold that we talked about before it's just a little tad they're still probably

representing i believe the iron age but the promise of the gold the golden

age returning you get a big flash of blue light in the

stadium representing the galaxy program that they're going to start working on and

giving calms and changes to the people regarding that i said snoop dogg represents that

they begin singing this song called the next episode um

and the next episode is all about gang life violence and drug dealing and all that

sort of stuff i don't know this to be the case but i would suspect that this next episode

song is often used in programming for people to start paying attention we're about to

give you orders it's the next episode so they begin with that the song talks

about um mobbing with dre and of course i have to look up in the urban dictionary what mobbing is

but mobbing is going through the neighborhood bullying uh causing chaos

showing your dominance so in a few minutes when we begin to see snoop dogg going from the top he's up

there where the gods are over the city he's on top of the buildings and i believe that represents

you know that that heavenly realm that other realm looking down on the city and that when

they actually go down into the buildings they're mobbing they're taking their programming

through the different um compartments buildings of the city but i'm going to read a little bit of

the lyrics of the first song called the next episode you have um

snoop dogg saying top top dog bite them all burn the crap up

and then he names different cities compton long beach yeah we're hooking back up

and when they bang this in the club baby you gotta get up thug drug dealers yeah they

giving it up low life yo life boy we living it up taking chances while

we dancin in the party faux show slit my hoe a forty foe when she got in

the back door we see the camera that pans back to dr

dre pretending like he's operating the mixing board this is letting people know that yes even though snoop dogg is up

here on the top of the buildings where the gods are i'm running the show dr dre is

so it's pointing back letting him know i'm controlling this snoop's up here with me with the blue program

you know speaking to the the gang the blue the crips um that part of the army but dr dre he's

in charge he's running the mixing board and then we begin to see snoop he's

gonna go down from you know the the god realm up here the other realm he's gonna walk down the

stairs and he's gonna start walking through the buildings dre will do that as well and again that's going to equate

to mobbing going through people who are programmed they have people in their their download

like you might have one guy and he has 10 people that he has to get in contact with every day by phone or or person or

some contact and they they threaten them they razz them it's to make sure that

the program people are doing what they're supposed to do not only do they have the internal threats

but they have the constant in-person reminders and the cues that come from real people

and so then those 10 might have 10 under them and and it'll keep going this

doesn't happen just in the street level programmed people but

it even happens in the higher ups everybody has their people above them

that make sure that they're mobbed harassed to keep keep on task keep doing what

you're supposed to be doing so the first part of town that snoop

carries his programming into is he goes into the family room you can tell this is a family room it's

like a den and a house you have a picture of snoop there with his mom you have snoop's album cover that we're

going to talk a little bit more about and so there he is it represents him and the program the blue program the galaxy

program he represents again he's dressed like a crib with the bandana and he's carrying it down to the

street level letting people know we're running this program we're opening

this program get ready for cues that are in this program to for changes to be

made and he's doing it in the family room remember this is a family affair it's a family reunion

now i want you to notice up here in the left hand corner that doberman picture

picture of the doberman

so notice that the doberman morphed into the picture i don't know if that's snoop dogg or somebody else but you you see

while um snoop dogg is singing this song that you keep seeing that picture more

from a dog back to a man and from a dog to a man

um

i want to tell you a little bit about what dog programming is i'm sitting here at such a big program it's hard to

figure out how to share it so i'm going to keep it to a minimum dog programming is huge dog and cat

program is put in early on it's in all survivors um you know they don't typically

at least if you're not a bloodliner if you're a kid that was programmed in schools or daycares

you know the big numbers it begins with dog and cats are the first animal that you have to hurt

they'll have you bond with it and then you'll hurt it and it begins dog and cat programming

there are many layers to it it builds on over time

um you have traumas where kids um are just hurt and shamed and excrement

thrown on them and they go hungry and then you see people loving on pets and

going you know don't you want to be a dog dogs are good you're bad you're evil and

until the kid is just so traumatized i won't get into all the ways that it pans out that they hate

being a human and they would rather be the dog that's treated kind and they get to eat and so the

point is that they they make the child interject that dog or that cat and the

fragmented parts of the mind believe they're a dog or a cat there'll be many parts of different dog breeds inside of

a survivor and they'll have all different jobs and um scripts based on you know what

kind of dog they are you might have bloodhound and he goes and his job is sniffing out inside and finding things

so he would be a part that could move through different systems but um they use that in every survivor

but also i want you to know that the very high up people everybody that's

high up will have a dog breed that represents them at least that is so in the u.s it may go

farther um it it this does hold true for the royalty in

england you have the corgis with queen of england and they go way back to king

george before that it those corgis represent their bloodline you guys

should check out my twitter account about some comms that i have on that and you guys will remember that every

president at least in my lifetime had a

presidential dog and it was a different breed we saw that the obamas they didn't have

a dog before they came to the white house but they were pressured and said at least that's the story line that they

had to pick a dog and they chose the portuguese water dog the bushes

they had a schnauzer i think his name was barney and so there's more to that than you realize

each of our um presidents and people who are high up will have a dog breed that

represents them you can look that up to antiquity there's some crazy things with that

um dogs on leashes and the in humans on

leashes and that kind of abuse takes place for those of you who know what the

silver cord is the part of you that is said that when you die it's what connects your spirit to your body it's

even in the book of ecclesiastes if you want to look it up the silver cord it's

supposedly what connects your spirit to your body and that when it's severed you die

that silver cord is used a lot in programming it's used a lot in astral projection it's used it's very

significant i'm not going to go down that bunny trail but that silver cord will also represent

a leash a dog leash and so the silver cord of that survivor

the head the the higher up bloodline over them it's said to be like they're a

dog and that's their leash because they control that line that silver cord

um but regarding uh snoop dogg i want to look at the history of the

doberman because i find this kind of interesting so you have this picture

of the doberman in the family room that snoop dogg's going through and this person going back and forth the

history of the doberman so the first doberman belonged to a german man named frederick doberman and

he's considered the founder of the doberman breed and so he wanted to breed a dog

that would be a good guard dog for his own protection he wanted this fierce sharp dog and that's how he came up with

the breed um some people his main profession it was unclear what

it really was some people said he was a night watchman or a tax collector is why he needed the dog but one thing that

they are sure of is that this man worked as an urban dog catcher and so that gave this doberman

friedrich doberman the ability that he could capture dogs that nobody wanted or claimed and he

could kill them because he was a dog catcher um and so he would pick out these vigilant

breeds that he liked and he bred them to what finally became the doberman pinscher

but what's interesting to me is that his favorite dog that he used

to cross and get the actual doberman breed his name was german it's snoopy

well here we have snoop dogg who when you when you research him and go how to get the name snoop dogg it

said that his mom and family called him snoopy when he was little because he liked the peanuts well i don't know if

i'm buying that because like he's showing the german shepherd it's he's the german shepherd on the

i mean not german shepherd forgive me uh the doberman pinscher i'm going to show you it on his album cover and the man

who made the breed the dog that he crossed with its name was snoopy and snoopy means you could

care less you don't care about something but it also means shooting

shooting something a shooting star and so here you have this gang banger

who's a star gangbanger shoot things and his name

snoopy and he's got picture of that breed i don't know that's just kind of wild

don't you think so this is a close-up

of the album that was on the wall in the den with snoop dogg it's his first album

that he made called doggy style and here he is on the dog house

and it's got a dog catcher in there so knowing that the man who created the doberman breed was a dog catcher

and it just makes me wonder if this nod is that

you know who is snoop going out on the streets like this dog

catcher guy catching dogs that no you know people that nobody claims or wants and breeding

them to produce um

who knows what but it's just kind of interesting that history there you can't make this stuff

up and also um the necklace that snoop wears it says on

it um death row records and um

interesting that he bought he took over death row records

from dr dre this month in february right before the

super bowl i believe that too signifies a passing of authority

dre is known for making all of these stars these rappers he owned death row

records and he got snoop started snoop dogg started

and now he's passed it down to him as of this month um snoop dogg owns that record label and

he was wearing that big necklace around his neck wearing it kind of like an

olympic medal you know a necklace in programming typically means pride

um and so anyway that's what his necklace says

and then we see dr dre going he moved from on the top god level down to the

street level going through the different buildings here he is in a barber shop we can tell by the barber chair there you

can see barbershop transposed on the back of the window and here he is again they're mobbing he's

going down and you notice that whatever shape or signal that dre does so do

these three guys in the barber shop it's signifying that he is calling the commands and they follow

his lead um interesting about barbershop well

i'll get to that in a minute when you see the three young men submit

to dr dre as he's about to leave they they just like a dog would they go

low as he's about to leave showing their submission to him

and barbershop um here's a the picture of the movie barber shop and it turned

into a tv series that's an entire program in and of itself but i just

wanted to show you it too is a blue program that was being

addressed with dr dre going into the barber shop

you see the barber poles up here you guys may remember that um

the barber shop was a place where bloodletting took place that's where the barber pole came

from people would go in there would be bloodletting the while the person is being

bled they would hold on to this white pole because of the pain of it

in england they only have red and white barber poles is what i read and um here we had the red white and

blue the barber would put that symbol out to show people what took place inside of their

bloodletting so i just want to give you that little clue and let you know that's

part of the barbershop program so snoop ascends once again back

up to the platform above the city you also see dr dre does the same

again they come from off on the city level mobbing and go back up to the

heavenly or the spiritual realm where um they will begin controlling again

they're going to actually sing the song california love but we see over here tam's burgers

burger joint that's actually a real uh landmark in compton maybe it's all over

la but it is a franchise even eve after dark if i remember

correctly is a nightclub so it's a nod to a nightclub that um snoop dogg and dr dre

frequented back in the old days so here the two guys begin

singing their second song called california love

and dr dre yells out over the whole stadium west coast makes some noise

he gives that command and the people begin to run out into the city streets at the command of dr dre

and he begins singing his song the lyrics it's talking about california

love but it's anything but love the words some of them say

let me welcome everybody to the wild wild west a state that's untouchable like elliot

ness meaning that at least nobody can touch them the hitch the track hits your eardrum

like a slug in the chest pack a vest for your jimmy in the city of sex

so remember how i said at the beginning of this decode that the song california love

which was originally sung with dr dre and tupac secure

tupac see of course that's hard for me to say um and so this time he's replaced he's

singing it with snoop dogg but there were multiple videos made back in

the day of the california love song um about gang banging and violence and

it's really about the thunder dome so when you look up the history of that the videos they made it says one music video

for this track was inspired by the film mad max beyond the thunderdome and was even shot in the

thunderdome set the idea belonged to jada pinkett smith

actor chris tucker played the evil tribal chief and so that's in one video so one video

for california love back in the day has that scenario and then they did a second one where it says another version of

that video tupac is waking up from a mad max nightmare

and he's hanging out with dr dre and his guest he ends up hanging out at dr dre's

play house for a party that's celebrating tupac's

welcome to death row records another nod back to that

i'm going to show you the actual video some of the clips now these weren't from the super bowl that

i'm about to show these are actually the original videos of the song these two

are singing now california love so i'm going back there to get some meaning

so here's the thunder dome from the video

california love done with dr dre and tupac look at that thunder dome it kind of

looks like half of a golden orb doesn't it but um they sang the song california

love and it's about people gathering here for this fight to the death they

make it seem like it's about music and rapping battling but it's pretty

obvious that it's not it looks really dark and um traumatic but this is actually

from their video and this is another shot taken from dr

dre in tupac's video california love you see two men standing

up on a pedestal um for the fight to begin the

two men go in one come out it's not a a very good picture but it

was the best i could get this is dr dre standing up on the pedestal he's sort of

emceeing and overseeing this whole fight in the thunderdome that's about to take

place he's in charge here just like he was in charge in our super bowl

halftime show he's in charge here when you watch the video

this is another picture from the same video just like you saw tupac and dre

standing up overseeing the thunderdome in the stadium in compton

it's in the old video him and tupac

in the thunderdome him and his right hand man this is a picture from the second

version of the video california love and this here is tupac

in the video in the second version of the california love video with tupac

and dr dre you have scenes where tupac is sleeping and he wakes up from a bad

dream and this is a picture of his dream he's dreaming that he was in thunderdome and all this violence and fighting to

the death was happening and he wakes up in this video and he calls dr dre who's

his handler of course he's also his record label person

and he's like you know he's letting him know he's like i'm having these horrible crazy dreams about being in thunderdome

and fighting to the death and dr dre says what you should be dreaming about is the record label and you need to come

to the party tonight to celebrate it so that's much like what a handler would do you start to have this is like him

having breakthrough memories of of what happens in these nights of the fights to the death and the

mutilation and the violence and he's made to say don't look at that you need to be looking at the front part the

money the the presenter part of a person who's programmed um

would be you know just like tupac he would have his front part that only knows the rich parties

they only know the money and the girls it's a dissociative barrier between what

really happens on the back side that's true for every survivor they have the wall of the night side and

the dark side and so the parts that are fragmented in the presenter they don't have the

memories of the trauma but sometimes you get breakthrough and that's what was happening in this so that's why i really

there's a lot of evidence in my opinion that supports that's what the halftime show represents is the thunder dome

we know that they have sleeper cells all over that that wasn't part of the big plan

under the umbrella of the purple end of the world program is to release these deltas deltas are assassins people

that have been programmed to pillage rape maim destroy

they're lining this up they did not activate this which is interesting we did not see

purple it was just red white and blue they were lining up these huge big programs they are lining them up in the

old people and the young people but we'll talk about it in a minute the only actual activation of purple we saw was

in followers of mary j blige but i just wanted to sit and show you

why i think that this represents thunderdome and it's just another picture of dre and

snoop dogg calling the shots over the city you see this little not a little fella but you see this

muscular guy looking all militant out in the streets they're um

they're dancing represents military acts um

when uranus remember the god when we talked about

the gods the god uranus when he was overthrown by his son cronus he was

mutilated his genitalia were and the blood from that fell on the ground

and it created these militant soldiers i believe the way you pronounce it is called the curetes

and they they were dancers they would dance to this rhythmic beat but they were

warriors um and so i believe that this is

represented here as well the dancers it's very militant it's not it looks like to us it's just dancing but from a

programming perspective these are it's very militant it's mobilizing an army

so now we're going to move more from the bigger picture the bigger picture of programs and look at some micro

programming the smaller um trails rabbit trails of programming

1:05:18

we've primarily up into this point only worked with blue programming that we have saw represented by snoop dogg in

1:05:25

the blue lights you now have dr dre and snoot at the end

1:05:30

of this song california love they bend over and they're pointing down to the trailer we're going to see 50 cent come

1:05:37

out in the red programming you'll if you've watched my video decode

1:05:43

about astro world i shared that astroworld was a code of flipping worlds

1:05:50

of flipping the galaxy blue programming and the star programming they're connected they oppose one another like

1:05:57

the titans and the olympians and that that was flipped that the programming that was read and

1:06:05

had been operating in another realm you're going to have to watch my videos to understand what that means was

1:06:11

flipped so that it would begin operating here well that's what they're showing they're sitting here saying when they

1:06:18

point down when dre and snoop point down as they're saying we're now going to flip from the blue program to the red underneath

1:06:26

and that's what this represents