Purple was noticeable colour in the Biden inauguration. Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris all wore variations.

Jill Biden also wore purple a day or so before.

Gina Phillips explains how the purple is part of Monarch Programming.

This is split into 4 videos. She explains how Level 1 programming spreads down to Level 2 media, models, holywood etc and down to the masses...

Update 2022 Sept 12 The blog has been largely deyoutubised due to their absurd censorship

2021 Jan 28 2021 Inauguration Purple Decode Part 1 Gina Phillips [2a]

2021 Jan 28 Odysee Gina Phillips Inauguration Purple Decode Part 2 Gina Phillips [3a]

2021 Jan 28 Odysee Gina Phillips Inauguration Purple Decode Part 3 Gina Phillips [4a]

2021 Jan 28 Odysee Gina Phillips Inauguration Purple Decode Part 4 Gina Phillips [5a]

For transcripts see Appendix 2

Notes on videos...

The BLM purple that Gina spoke out, may well have been caused by a purple filter on the camera, not clothing.

Gina explains purple is injected into peoples base programming. Red and blue programming is on different halves of the brain, which in programming are normally kept separate. Purple programming brings this together, with all the consequences that that will bring.

Some imagery of the inauguration Gina thinks is similar to the movie The Cell.

The Cell

The insect may represent Apollo. Apollo is connected to cicadas... Move to purple flood of Noah.

The plan is for the Antichrist to bring peace for those programmed, by changing the programme and it appears to others as though he brought peace.

Cicadas harvest energies from underground, to grow hybrid beings, which come out when Apollo becomes tied to Queen of Heaven. Bees and poison released all over. Poison is in blood of the elite, fallen angels etc. Movie Lucy, Scarlett Johansson, shows how this is played out for commons Level 3. Poison injection, water ?? Mix of humanity, blood, giving Human 2.0.

Kamala and Hillary both similar colour, equal rank in hierarchy, and this causes stress to programmees. They harvest this stress / loosh about who is higher for maybe 3 months until they release. They say Aphrodite or whoever, will come and take stress away, which programmee will accept to get rid of stress and and this "legitimises" the choice as being of the programmee, even though it is made under duress and not of their own free will.

Gina expects more purple programming in the Superbowl which will give more instructions to the programmees.

You need to watch the videos, I cannot sumamrise in short time.

-

There is also purple on the tree of life, which is often used as a template for programming as shown by this tree of life drawn by ritual abuse survivor Kim Noble. foxblog3 Kim Noble – No Ordinary Artist [9].



The purple is on Yesod…

I dont understand the significance of this, if anyone would like to write on this, let me know.

I think Jessie did a decode on purple, which maybe would be interesting. Searching through her twitter she only gives a link to a search for Right on Radio, not a specific program. Tweet re Purple [10]. No program seems apparent on the day of tweet 24th Jan, and I am not wasting more time trying to find the actual program, that should be easily identifable and properly labelled. It is a shame that much of Jessies valuable perspective gets lost on radio shows due to pathetic labelling and indexing. Until Jeff and Jessie show get their act together with proper show notes and indexing, and by this show some respect to researchers, I do not intend to waste further time. I have made my thoughts crystal clear to Jessie on this issue for months now, and there has been no change. If someone finds the link, please drop it in comments. If you listen and it is useful please drop timings of relevant info in video, thanks.

Update Jan 29th- Jessie has now added this…

Gina was right on and did an excellent decode on this. I am only adding some of the deeper layers to the decode. The major book you want to look into is: Initiates of the Flame

Initiates Of The Flame 1quick 1.46MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

or Manly Hall Initiates of the Flame wordpress cfox pdf [16]

The above copy is quicker to load and better as an embedded copy, but if you want a better quality copy try this link

Initiatesofflame00hall2 6.05MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

or Manly Hall Initiates of the Flame wordpress [13] pdf.

It also is available on You Tube separated into 16 chapters. Most of what you want is in Chapter 5.

So important to draw out that the 3 women wearing purple represent the triune goddess aka the triune mothers of darkness (maid, maiden, crone).

Pearls = Wisdom – Notice the pearl color on 2nd Kabbalah ladder.

Pearl represents wisdom, the crown, the enlightened self, godhood, and priesthood. The connection with “Priesthood” is vital to understand.

Purple = Saturn, Scorpio, Ashteroth, ISIS, CERN

Blue = Rome, Moloch

Red = Judea (Israel), Baal

Blue & Red = Jupiter, Anti-Christ

Gold and Dove = Base elemental man, love

So with the clothing the red & blue Gaga was wearing represents the antichrist & Rome and Judea which together are considered the double ruling empire of the Ancients. Two Empires ruling together yet always in constant opposition to each other. Dove Gaga is wearing is gold representing the refined base elemental man, it also represents love, it also represents the bird, the symbol of AIR Magik.

Pearls represent Water Elemental Magik. The Pearls being worn over the purple clothing represents the Crowned man or wisdom being laid over the purple or former kingdom of ISIS (A kingdom run by women being handed over to the perfected man). Or Purple, the kingdom of Saturn or Satan being handed over to Jupiter the perfected man.

In Chapter 5 of Initiates of the Flame we see some of the beliefs of the higher Orders of the Flames…

When they do not wear their robes, they make their credentials known by what they wear. Credentials displayed are…

Knowledge = Pearls

Love = Dove

Together Knowledge and Love represent the sign of the coiled serpent

Priests are seen by white

Counselors by Blue

The greater credentials displayed are that those who wear Pearls are part of the Order of Melchezedek. The Priest who has no beginning or end. He represents eternal life.

The 3 women also represent the 3 fold staffs of the ruling Priesthood of Egypt. The three staffs are pictured

Staff of Anubis: Symobizes master of mind, able to weild powers of government over others.

Shepherd Crook: guardian of emotions

Whip: Subjugate of physical body

The staffs Jessie refers to are these – the Crook and Whip often seen together, and the staff of anubis which often has a two forked prong on the bottom, but not here.

The staff of Anubis often appears associated with the ankh.

[Wayne Herschel associates the Ankh with Omega Tau , Omega on top Tau under it, representing a stargate. Wayne Herschel 3 – Alpha Omega Taurus Stargate Revelation Part 3 [40]]

Compare this to the 3 items that were contained in the ARK of God.

Jar of Manna represents bread of life vs Shepherds Crook. Instead of God providing manna of life from heaven these priests are proclaiming that they are the Shepherds of life and in charge of emotions like satisfaction.

Aaron’s Staff that Budded which represented life budding out of something that was dead vs Whip which represents eternal physical suffering and subjugation.

Tablets of the Law which represented the will and commands of God vs Anubis Staff which represents mastering and ruling in life alone.

There is a lot you can glean from the other chapters of Initiates of the Flame.

These are main points I covered in the video decode I did on Right on Radio. EP.90 Dark to Light. Know the Future [14] [dead link]

end of Jessie’s part of decode

Some more on purple…

Holocaust Memorial Day in the UK on 27th Jan, lit up various buildings and objects. UK monuments bathed in purple light to mark Holocaust Memorial Day [1]

Apologies source forgotten, think it was a Welsh castle

Estonia has purple symbolism

Killing Eve Estonia tweet [11]

Estonia

Dan Andrews, an Australian politician has been apparently signalling purple in his press conferences and the hex colour code contain 666 #441666 . Also interesting that these are called hex codes, hex also being name for spell, curse, wishing bad luck on or practising witchcraft.

Coughing Cheater Hex Colour code 666 [12]

There may be interesting Gematria involved as well in the above.

The following may be relevant to the Whore of Babylon decodes...

Human Vibration has purple decodes on this twitter thread [17]

Human Vibration [17a]

Crown Chakra can also be purple, and I myself have experienced this…

LonerWolf Crown Chakra Healing [20]

Church and Pope wear purple and I think these were recent ones I collected, but whatever watch the church for signalling.

Gina has put up one of her original articles with Chris McDonald last year, as they got removed, perhaps his channel was taken down. They were valuable.

2021 Jan 28 Odysee Gina Phillips Interview with Chris McDonald on the MacFiles Part 1 [7a]

Gina Phillips

Appendix 2 Transcripts

Gina Phillips Inauguration Decode, Part 1

Jan. 2021

Topic Timestamps

Gina Explains Biblical Purple vs. Programming: (00:02:36)

Background of End Time/Purple Programming: (00:00:33), (00:01:43)

Red & Blue Programming: (00:08:47), (00:09:17)

Purple Part 1 Activation: (00:00:50), (00:01:55),

Purple Part 2 Activation: (00:05:09), (00:05:16), (00:07:45), (00:16:36)

Tiers of Activation & Programmed People: (00:03:34), (00:16:36)

Aphrodite (symbolism, persona, purpose): (00:05:47), (00:10:18), (00:11:12), (00:14:25), (00:16:36), (00:19:23), (00:21:48), (00:22:25), (00:25:03)

Aphrodite in Mind Control Programming: (00:22:25),

Biblical Examples of what Aphrodite ‘ushers in’: (00:25:29), (00:25:55)

Video Summary

(00:00:01) Gina greets viewers and tells them she’ll be doing a decode of the communications and symbolism that took place during the inauguration.

(00:00:16) “Pretty surprising how many people were wearing purple that day, huh? A lot of ex-Presidents and their wives… people all dressed in purple. It does have significance.”

(00:00:33) Gina encourages people to view her McFiles interview where she break’s down what the ‘purple color revolution’/’end time programming’ means.

(*The videos were taken down by YouTube, Gina is working on a remedy)

(00:00:50) “You may remember that in 2016, the first time we ever saw anybody in politics wearing this purple was when Hillary and Bill came out for the concession speech in 2016 and Hillary had the purple lapel and shirt… Bill had the purple tie. That was an activation… the people that I work with, the mind control victims that I work with, have dubbed it ‘end of the world’ program. Purple is a very huge program. The purple ‘end of the world’ program has many sub programs… it was activated in 2016, and it has 2 stages. So, we’ve seen the first 4 years – Hillary Clinton activated it at the concession speech. She thought she was coming in as President, but they went ahead and activated it anyway.”

(00:01:43) Gina encourages people to check out her website, www.gina-phillips.com, to watch the interview with McFiles if they haven’t so they’ll understand the decode better. (*The videos were taken down by YouTube, Gina is working on a remedy)

(00:01:55) Gina reviews that Hillary activated stage 1 of ‘purple programming’ 4 years ago, and she believes that they are now activating stage 2 after seeing the clothing at the inauguration. At the inauguration it escalated from Hillary just wearing purple lapels to all purple outfits.

(00:02:36) Gina takes a minute to address comments she’s received in the past from people that have expressed confusion regarding purple programming:

“Before I get into it, I often get people who maybe don’t have the background of what I’m doing, so they’ll say, ‘purple doesn’t mean all of that negative stuff- it means royalty in the Bible.’ It totally does, I believe and get the symbolism in the Bible of all of the redemptive symbols, but that’s not what I’m doing… I have deprogrammed survivors of ritual abuse, mind control, and people who were victims of programming from the cabal, government people, preschools, etc. [for years]. I’ve been able to see this language- this code that they have… I don’t understand it all/don’t claim to understand it all, but some of the basics I do. So, I’m decoding them, I’m saying what’s happening in the enemy’s camp. I’m not saying this has to happen, I believe in the power of prayer, but I just wanted to clarify for folks that this is what it means for ‘them.’”

(00:03:43) Gina says there is a 3-tier system used to spread their program activations. The top leaders (President, pope, government world leaders, someone highly visible and ‘important’) are considered ‘Tier 1.’ Once ‘Tier 1’ signals what’s supposed to occur, ‘Tier 2’ (media, music, television, Hollywood) will implement that signal in culture, leading to program activation on a regional level in local groups, which are ‘Tier 3.’

(00:05:09) Gina notes that Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Kamala Harris were in all purple.

(00:05:16) Gina begins with Kamala, citing that Town and Country did an article about her within an hour of the inauguration. The reason that articles were immediately put out referencing what they wore at inauguration is because they want as many people as possible to see it since it’s an activation communication.

(00:05:47) Regarding Kamala:

“Kamala is wearing all purple… she’s wearing pearls, that’s significant. We also saw pearls around the neckline of Jill Biden even though she was wearing a different color. So, there’s this article in Town and Country and the headline says, ‘Kamala’s Pearls Hold a Deep Significance; the VP is Sending a Message with Her Jewelry.’ She is! The article goes on to say, “…pearls are the symbol of Kamala’s sorority; Alpha Kappa Alpha. Alpha Kappa Alpha is the first African American Greek letter sorority.” In the article it talks about how the founders of this sorority are called ‘The 20 Pearls.’ Each member gets a badge with 20 pearls. Kamala Harris calls her sorority her ‘secret weapon.’ I don’t know what that means, but that’s interesting. We see here that pearls are an identifier with Kamala Harris, so it’s not just that she wore them that day, she identifies strongly with pearls and her sorority… In the article is says, “pearls have been tied to our notion of femininity since ancient times. In ancient Greece, the goddess Venus, was said to have been born from the sea and was often depicted emerging from a clam shell.” They made a mistake, Venus was actually a Roman goddess, not a Greek goddess…”

(00:07:45) Gina mentions that she saw articles saying that purple was chosen because it represented unity. The articles said that if you unite the red from Republicans and the blue from Democrats together it creates purple.

“I want you guys to know that’s a code for programming. They always have the cover story for what it means- and it means that in programming as well. You may have seen in previous videos that when a child is first programmed they want to split and divide the mind so you have the ‘right brain’ and the ‘left brain.’ One side is color-coded red, and one is blue. They don’t want both sides of the brain communicating fully- it’s a way of gaining control to put in programming.”

(00:08:47) Delving into the history of red and blue programming, Gina says that they’ve kept the two sides separate for decades, constantly warning programmed individuals to never ‘mix’ the two and create purple. When people are deprogrammed there is a ‘flooding of purple,’ meaning their amnesic walled traumas are released in order to prevent programmed individuals from trying to get deprogrammed.

(00:09:17) For the first time, they’re beginning the early stages of purposefully bringing the red and blue sides of the mind together to activate the ‘end of the world purple program.’

“It hasn’t fully gone out yet, but they’re saying let’s line it up in this second stage. It’s going to cause the mind to come together and flood both left and right, both blue and red…The articles going out, it [bringing red and blue together] does mean unity, but it’s not talking about [the country], it’s talking about the programmed people.”

(00:10:18) “Kamala Harris and Lady Gaga both represent Venus. It was said that Kamala represented Venus with the pearls and the outfit, but Lady Gaga does also…note that Kamala has all purple with pearls, and Lady Gaga is wearing a red and blue outfit with the dove… Kamala is going to represent the older/elder Venus or Aphrodite, and Gaga the younger. In the younger with Gaga you have the red and blue dress, and Kamala you have all purple in the mature/older.”

(00:11:12) Venus is a Roman goddess. She’s been worshipped since antiquity and she’s an important principality that operates in the 2nd heaven. In other cultures she’s referred to by names other names: Venus in Rome, Aphrodite in Greek culture, Astarte in Phoenician, Isis in Egyptian, Ishtar in Semitic culture, Inanna ‘Queen of Heaven’ in Sumerian culture). Lady Liberty actually represents Venus/Aphrodite. Even though we were taught she represents freedom and liberty, the liberty she represents is sexual. Aphrodite is the patron of prostitutes, ritual prostitution, sexual desire, and procreation. Symbols associated with Aphrodite include pearls and doves, which is why Jill Biden, Kamala Harris, and Lady Gaga were wearing those items.

(00:14:25) Plato believed Aphrodite represented two forms. The elder form, the ‘heavenly, spiritual, god’ Aphrodite Ourania, was represented by Kamala in ‘united red and blue’ purple. The younger form, the ‘earthly, common man’ Aphrodite Pandemos, was represented by Lady Gaga in her red and blue with the dove.

(00:16:36) There are different ‘groups’ of programmed individuals: ‘the elite’ and ‘the pawns/commoners.’ People are ranked according to their bloodline, role in society, royal placement, and intelligence. Those in the system that are high intelligence, from important bloodlines, in government, or have an important role in society are considered ‘the elites.’ The cabal refers to programmed individuals used for things like BLM and Antifa as ‘the pawns/commoners’. Kamala was activating ‘the elite’ programmed individuals with her purple dress to begin the 2nd stage of the ‘end of the world’ purple program. Lady Gaga, the ‘young’ Aphrodite, communicated to ‘the commoner’ programmed individuals by wearing red and blue to say that they’re not activated for purple, yet. However, by wearing the dove and representing the younger Aphrodite, she was communicating that ‘Aphrodite is rising.’

(00:19:23) Gina explains what they are trying to usher Aphrodite into our culture as the principality leader while they are activating ‘end time’ programming:

“Aphrodite Urania is the inspiration for all male homosexuality and desire, specifically geared toward adolescent males. That type of love, that homosexual love- as they call it, that adolescent homosexual ‘love’ with males under 20 is considered a spiritual kind of love. It’s spiritual because it’s used in rituals and activation. That’s what Kamala also represents from that entity. Then you have Gaga, Aphrodite Pandemos for the common man. That entity…is associated with heterosexual desire and heterosexual promiscuity. The heterosexual ‘love’ [with the younger version of Aphrodite] is considered a physical love, a lesser love, and subordinate to the adolescent homosexual ‘spiritual love’ that Kamala represents. You’re going to see the entities try to influence our culture with sexual perversion, ‘freedom…do whatever you want.’”

(00:21:48) Even though Gina didn’t see the male form of Aphrodite represented at the inauguration, she reviews what it represents:

“The male form of Aphrodite is called Aphroditus. He’s depicted in a dress of a woman but he has a beard. You’ll see him represented with the dress lifted up to reveal an erect phallus. We may begin to see that rising up soon. That’s another form of the same Aphrodite with her sexual perversions and ‘sexual liberty’…that’s a symbol they use in magic, that male twisted version.”

(00:22:25) Gina echoes her belief (that she’s previously shared in other videos) that ‘the gods’ in mythology are entities that really exist after working with programmed clients. They are fallen entities that have realms and dominions, and their stories are used in the programs of mind control victims as a form of worship. Aphrodite’s story:

“She had no mother, she was born from sea foam in the ocean (sea foam represents semen in programming and mythology storylines). Cronus severed the phallus of Uranus and threw it into the sea. The semen that came from that phallus birthed Aphrodite and from the blood from severing it…came other things. In victims you’ll find this type of ritual and trauma tied to Aphrodite. If you’re deprogramming someone you’re going to find memories. If you want to break off connections with Aphrodite it’s going to be memories that relate to sexual acts and then the severing of a phallus. ‘The semen’ will form a part in the mind tied to Aphrodite in the survivor…they’ll take one of the fragmented parts of the mind and…give this part of the mind, this alter, to Aphrodite. They’ll do a ritual that forms her birth that involves a trauma of sexual ‘love’ and the severing of the phallus…she’ll think she’s birthed that way…”

(00:25:03) “In antiquity, they’d purify Aphrodite’s temple by sacrificing a dove. It’s common in ‘magic love potions’ to sacrifice a dove and use it’s heart.”

(00:25:29) Gina references a link to Corinth:

“Some of you may remember in the Bible the town of Corinth (where the books of Corinthians come from). Corinth was known back in the time of Paul as the place where the most skilled and most expensive prostitutes were…you had prostitutes in the temple and they used ritual prostitution for their magic.”

(00:25:55) “As intercessors we’re going to be battling a lot of sex magic. Kamala is bringing Aphrodite front and center, and our Lady Liberty is not who we think she is…remember, Gaga was wearing the dove symbol, another symbol of Aphrodite. But their peace is not our peace…when the cabal shows the dove it’s the anti-christ dove, it’s not a Biblical/Godly/Christian peace. It’s the ‘peace’ that the anti-christ is going to bring- that’s their nod. They want the ‘peace’ to do their rituals… they want the freedom to ‘worship’ how they want to…that’s their freedom, that’s their peace.”

(00:27:01) “That’s just the beginning of what they’re activating…we’ll need to watch the Super Bowl… and see what comes out in Tier 2 comms”

Gina Phillips Inauguration Decode, Part 2

Jan. 2021

Topic Timestamps

Purple Part 2 Activation: (00:02:40), (00:09:30)

Aphrodite: (00:04:10), (00:09:30)

Biblical Whore of Babylon: (00:04:10), (00:05:27), (00:08:33)

How Activations Work in Victims, ‘The Cell’ Movie Example: (00:10:34), (00:12:55), (00:12:58)

Video Summary

(00:00:25) Gina says there are people who are confused about the decode. She wanted to refer them to her website with previous interviews, but YouTube has deleted them. Since those interviews were wiped, she’s working on creating a foundational video explaining mind control programming and ‘the purple revolution.’ In the videos that were removed, she talked about Hillary activating the end time/purple program with her purple lapel. Hillary’s activation signal was followed with the Super Bowl in Minneapolis doing a Prince tribute and washing the city in purple light that included his pagan symbol. We also saw the Emmy Awards use a purple carpet in place of a red carpet.

(00:02:40) Gina returns to the inauguration decode, reviewing what she discussed in part one with Hillary activating the purple program in 2016 with her lapel, and now we’ve moved on to the ladies wearing all purple.

“That is an activation code…key in a lock. They have locked themselves in time by going all purple…they set into motion the second phase of the ‘purple revolution.’ They’ve now locked themselves into a timeframe of the beginning of this purple plan that will eventually usher in the anti-christ system. There’s no turning back for them once they’ve locked it in now, it’s a go… they have to play it out. There will be different plays within it that they can alter, but they have activated their New World Order (end time/purple program) plan.”

(00:04:10) Gina goes back to discuss them ‘going all purple’ at the inauguration and she wonders if Aphrodite is the Biblical ‘Whore of Babylon’:

“It reminds me of the ‘Whore of Babylon.’ She also wears pearls, like Aphrodite… she wears other gems, but the Bible specifically names pearls. She’s called the ‘Whore of Babylon,’ she wears purple, and she rides the scarlet beast. It makes me wonder if Aphrodite as an entity is the ‘Whore of Babylon.’ Remember, Aphrodite is ‘the patron of prostitutes,’ and that goes back to the sex rituals and sex magic in antiquity.”

(00:05:27) “The ‘Whore of Babylon’ sits on the 7 hills, which are those 7 mountains that we see in programming. The 7 mountains are the 7 influences of our culture: government, media, entertainment, business, education, religion, and family… in Revelations 17 it says the 7 hills are also equated to 7 heads of the beast where she rules. The 7 heads are like 7 rulers… we do know from the cabal that there is a ruler and hierarchy on the top of the mountains where the ‘Whore of Babylon’ sits. The beast and the 10 kings in Revelation 17, they’re going to end up hating and turning on the ‘Whore of Babylon.’ She rode the beast for a while, but they’re going to turn on her. In Revelations 17 it says they’ll bring her to ruin, they will leave her naked, they will eat her flesh, and burn her with fire. The scripture says that the cabal is doing this to Mystery Babylon…because God has put it in their hearts to accomplish His purpose. Again, I’m just speculating, but I wonder…when we have all of these arrests [exposure], could that be when the cabal turns on Mystery Babylon/Aphrodite/The Whore of Babylon? Cutting off their arm to save their body?… this is prophesied in scripture, that Babylon/’the system’ is going to fall, because God is forcing them to do it… I’m just wondering if this coming judgment is fulfilling that part of scripture in Revelations 17.”

(00:08:33) Biblically, we know that the ‘Whore of Babylon’ world system will fall, but the New World Order rises up in its place. Gina takes a minute to expand on this…

(00:09:30) Returning to the decode, Gina reviews what she covered in the first decode video regarding Kamala, Lady Gaga, and the forms of Aphrodite.

(00:10:08) Gina is now pulling Hillary Clinton into the decode because she was also wearing all purple. Not only was she wearing all purple, she was wearing the same color of purple as Kamala Harris, and that was done for a specific reason that she’ll address at a later time.

(00:10:34) Before explaining why Kamala and Hillary were wearing the same shade of purple, Gina is going to show a clip from the movie ‘The Cell.’

“This clip is going to show what the inner programming looks like in the minds eye of the elite who are being activated right now… When programming is put in, a certain type of torture is done. They’ll pull up a disassociated part of the mind, a fragmented part of the soul, they’ll put programming in it (can be one part or many parts), and they’ll do a very specific type of torture. The one we’re dealing with now is drowning, there’s near drowning in the early foundational programming along with graphic sexual trauma. They’ll have movies that are played so there’ll be a visual put inside of the mind of the survivor to play out a story line. So, I can have just a picture or an image activate a whole line of events…I’m going to put up a picture of Hillary Clinton at the inauguration, dressed in full purple, and she’s walking down stone steps, with stone walls, and a stone floor. A survivor would say ‘that’s The Cell’… that activating all purple, would call up the movie The Cell in ‘the elite’ to begin playing out that storyline and activation. It just takes a small outside memory cue, like Hillary’s that’s similar to the movie, and it activates an internal program to be played out in the mind of the victim.”

(00:12:55) Picture of Hillary in all purple walking down stone steps, surrounded by stone walls and stone flooring.

(00:12:58) Clip from ‘The Cell’ that Hillary’s image would’ve activated in a victim’s programming.

Gina Phillips Inauguration Decode, Part 3

Jan. 2021

Topic Timestamps

How the Activations Work in Victims, ‘The Cell’ & ‘Lucie’: (00:00:04), (00:02:54), (00:08:01)

Insect Entities, Apollo, ‘Queen of Heaven’: (00:01:37), (00:02:19), (00:02:38), (00:02:54), (00:04:22), (00:05:27), (00:05:57), (00:06:28), (00:12:28), (00:13:47)

Purple Activation: (00:02:54), (00:03:59), (00:08:01), (00:10:49), (00:12:28), (00:13:47)

Human 2.0: (00:04:22), (00:06:28), (00:08:01), (00:09:47)

Video Summary

[Video Segment opens right after the clip of ‘The Cell’ from Part 2]

(00:00:04) “You see in this clip in ‘The Cell’ movie the stone walls, stone stairs, and stone flooring. You see Jennifer Lopez lying on the floor. That black and white she’s wearing represents base programming…the initial programming. This particular foundational programming involves near drowning as the trauma. This entity symbolically injects the purple program into the base program. You see the Mark of the Beast appear on the hand of Jlo after that entity comes down the stairs. So it’s injecting into the base program, that’s what the mind control victim would have…follow that key, letting that purple flood everything and come into the base program. There existed a stone wall in the inner mind of the mind control victim and that’s coming down. You’re blending together multiple different programs.”

(00:01:37) “Notice that this entity…he’s insect like, he makes you think of an insect. I think that that entity may be Apollo, but there are so many entities in this program. [He floods the walls with his purple wings]“

(00:02:19) Gina discusses ‘the insect race of fallen beings’ that exist according to the survivors she has worked with in deprogramming.

(00:02:38) “Tied into the ‘insect race’ are Epimetheus and Prometheus. They each represent the split brain in red and blue. “

(00:02:54) “We know that tied to Apollo is the symbol of the cicada (the cicada and the locust are often used interchangeably). So he’s coming down [in The Cell] and having the brain merge and unite the purple with the base black and white programming. It’s not happening yet, but eventually we’re going to have the purple flood, it’ll be acting out the flood of Noah in the programming inside like Ragnarok*… all the programming will flood and there’ll be chaos. Programmed individuals will act that out on earth…”

(00:03:59) During the ‘purple flood’ activation, resulting in total chaos, that’s when the anti-christ will enter and ‘bring peace’ by changing the program. The anti-christ will look like the hero.

(00:04:22) [Referring back to the clip from The Cell]

“The insect coming down the stairs, he is setting up the way for the ‘Queen of Heaven’…another name for Inanna, Aphrodite, Venus…they’re all the same entity. ‘Queen of Heaven’ is also the image of Mary in the Catholic Church… it’s really that entity, the ‘Queen of Heaven.’ We’re going to see a lot of that happening as Aphrodite rises up. You’ll see the rise of female power… she’s worshipped in the occult because they worship the reproductive parts of the female. It’s from the reproductive parts of the female that human 2.0 can come forth. “

(00:05:27) “The locust beings, Epimetheus and Prometheus… have been using and harvesting the energies underground from mind control victims to grow the hybrid beings that are said to come up out of the earth with Apollo…”

(00:05:57) “Remember in the Bible there’s a meteor or something that falls and the locust come out and they sting for 5 months… this is tied to this locust entity [in the occult]. Again, I don’t understand how all of this works because we’re watching this play out, but they know this, and they worship this entity [Apollo].”

(00:06:28) Gina reviews that Apollo (locust/cicada) is tied to the ‘Queen of Heaven.’ She’s associated with bees, stinging, insects, and poison. Survivors have told Gina ‘there’ll be a poison released by a sting’ according to what they were taught in programming. They say it’s in the blood of the elite (blood-liners believe their blood has evil in it, that their blood is black since they have blood from the fallen angels). This is to create Human 2.0.

(00:08:01) Gina says ‘the commoners’ that are programmed (remember, there are two tiers of programmed individuals in the system; the elite and the commoners) align with the movie ‘Lucie’ that stars Scarlett Johansson. Just like ‘The Cell’ showed how the purple programming plays out in the minds eye of the elite, ‘Lucie’ shows how that purple flood scenario plays out in the minds of ‘the commoners’ in activation. In ‘Lucie’ there’s a poison, one the blood-liners chose, but others hadn’t that’ll be flooded with it, leading the world into ‘Human 2.0’.

(00:09:47) “I’m told a kind of poison will come out across mankind and it’s needed for Human 2.0. It’ll be humanity tied into AI and tied into the DNA of fallen entities, creating a super human…that’s how it’s been explained to me [by deprogrammed survivors]”

(00:10:49) Moving back to the inauguration decode, Gina highlights that Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris were both wearing the same shade of purple.

“They both are people that ‘the elite’ tier would look to for programming changes. By having the two of them dressed in the same shade of purple on inauguration day, the powers that be have made both Kamala and Hillary equal in the hierarchy…a programmed person is not allowed to have two people as equals… by them watching the cabal set them up as equals, that causes stress to begin to rise in their system.”

(00:12:38) Gina says the extended stress in their system from Kamala and Hillary being presented as equals is by design.

“the fallen entities harvest the stress and trauma emotions. While stress is building in the system of the elite watching two people in leadership being equal, the entities- Aphrodite, probably Apollo, maybe others- are harvesting that stress… that’s a huge amount of stress that the entities can flood back into the system all at one time for that mind control victim.”

(00:13:47) In regard to harvesting the energy from a victim and using it to flood their system:

“It’s going to have a two-fold purpose. It’s much more traumatic for a person to be flooded with 3 months worth of stress in one day…that’s one of the strategies the entities use. Remember, when a person is being tortured and hurt, at the end of the programming they say, “If you’ll ask this entity [in this case let’s say Aphrodite], if you’ll ask her to come and take the pain and the trauma she will.” So they invite and give legal rights to that entity to come in and harvest/take the emotional, psychological, and spiritual energy tied to that trauma. So the stress is building… and the entities will eventually use that when the time is right to flood the victim with huge stress to make them do what they want them to… like the next step in the purple activation code.”

(00:15:07) Gina will be watching the Super Bowl to look for any activation instructions. She mentions that while they say a person has free will, when entities flood them with traumas to force their hand into the next purple activation, it’s incredibly hard. However, she’s seen incredible fight in survivors.

*In Norse mythology, Ragnarök (American pronunciation: /ˈræɡnəˌrɒk, ˈrɑːɡ-/ is a series of events, including a great battle, foretold to lead to the death of a number of great figures (including the gods Odin, Thor, Týr, Freyr, Heimdallr, and Loki), natural disasters and the submersion of the world in water. After these events, the world will resurface anew and fertile, the surviving and returning gods will meet and the world will be repopulated by two human survivors.

Gina Phillips Inauguration Decode, Part 4

Jan. 2021

Topic Timestamps

Purple Programming: (00:00:06), (00:01:49), (00:03:34)

God’s Plan vs. Satan’s Desired Plan: (00:03:34), (00:04:30), (00:06:10), (00:06:50)

Video Summary

(00:00:06) A survivor sent Gina a video of BLM with purple light/purple clothing incorporated into what used to be solid black bloc- it’s symbolic and not by chance. [BLM would be on the influence level 2/tier 2 for communicating activations to level 3/tier 3, which is the regional and local media].

(00:01:05) “Until 2016, who in their right mind ever wore purple to a patriotic United States inauguration or event? Now they’re telling you, “Oh, it means we’re uniting.” …Wearing purple is not a normal, organic progression.”

(00:01:49) Reviewing where the ‘purple program’ is currently:

“It’s at level 1 [activation]. You get codes from level 1 [tier 1]- they’re your world leaders, top politicians, the pope over the religious system, some mega church leaders (world level type). Level 1 [tier 1] sends out code activations that are picked up by level 2 [tier 2]- they’re the media, commercials, and the entertainment industry. So we’re going to start seeing them, definitely in the halftime Super Bowl show, picking up what came out at the inauguration and giving more details of how to move forward. From level 2 [tier 2], you’ll see it move to local media. They’ll send out more program details for your area. Programmed people have specific people that they follow… they may know when they see this code that they need to go and watch what Jimmy Kimmel is going to say, or what Ellen DeGeneres is going to say. It creates a rabbit trail of codes and messages specific to the individual.

(00:03:34) Gina highlights that while Jennifer Lopez takes The Mark in ‘The Cell,’ that doesn’t mean that’s where we are right now in the program. It symbolizes the finality of choosing a side: God or Satan.

(00:04:30) Gina remarks that this is the moment of choice on their side and ours as well, like in the Bible where God is separating the wheat from the tares.

“She woke up [in The Cell], she was able to see reality. God in His great mercy, somehow in programmed people, they’re going to be able to have that moment to choose.”

Both in ‘The Cell’ and ‘Lucie’ the characters had no choice, but once they were ‘woken up’ they were given the choice to join the dark system. In both movies we see them choose the dark side.

(00:06:10) “I hope this helps… this is not a [full] decode, I tell you when it’s scripture, and I tell you when it’s me sharing what I see the deep state messaging and activating… those are two separate things.”

(00:06:50) “God has given me a unique ability to see into the enemy’s camp…I’m trying to use that so we’re aware of the devil’s schemes, so we know how to pray, and so we’re not believing that this chaos taking place is organic. God wants the church to know that this was a planned set up by the enemy, from long ago, being executed.”

