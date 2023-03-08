When she was fully integrating, Fiona Barnett deleted her old posts on her blog FionaBarnett.org and PedophilesDownUnder as well as her videos, and even her book. She had already purposefully spread her book far and wide though.

This is just a few of the archive links from Fiona on the wayback machine, that a friend and I have collected; followed by a list of most of my articles on Fiona.

The rest of Fiona’s links on the Wayback machine archives need indexing, if anyone has the time… contact cathyfox @zoho.com

FionaBarnett.org (FBO) archive [0] Pedophiles Down Under (PDU) archive [17]

The archives should be fairly similar.

Timeline of some of Fiona Barnett’s Archive on Wayback Machine



2016 Nov 26 PDU Bravehearts Child Abuse Agency tries to erase their relations with Convicted Pedophile Bond University lecturer Paul Wilson [14]

2017c. Candy Girl video Fiona Barnett [129] Candy Girl

2018 Jul 16 Fiona Barnett Support the Arizona Vets who stumbled upon CIA child traffickers [5]

2018 Jul 24 Fiona Barnett Tom Hanks is a Pedophile - Victim Speaks! [3]

2018 Aug 1 FBO Bond University Lecturer Katarina Fritzon Raped Student Fiona Barnett [28]

2018 Aug 2 Fiona Barnett Connections Between CIA Child Trafficking, Ritual Abuse & MK-ULTRA Mind Control [6]

2018 Aug 4 FBO Victim Names Voodoo Doughnut as a Child Trafficking Front [135]

2018 Aug 13 FBO Fiona Barnett’s new interview re ‘Pedowood’ [29]

2018 Aug 28 PDU Billy Graham and Jim Rothstein [10]

2018 Sept 9 PDU Hollywood Pedos Hefner, Beatty, Nicholson, Polanski & Matthau [12]

2018 Sept 15 PDU Keith and Rachel Krause Death Threat [11]

2018 Sept 25 Fiona Barnett What’s Happened to Craig Sawyer’s Daughter?! [1]

2018 Oct 6 Pedophiles Down Under Deep State Shills Dropping Like Flies [8]

2018 Oct 6 Pedophiles Down Under HoneyBee DM [9]

2018 Oct 6 PDU Sawyer threat to Shurter [16]

2018 Dec 12 Fiona Barnett.org Shocking Evidence Craig Sawyer Defrauded V4CR of 11k Per Month [2]

2019 Feb 2 PDU APS President & Bond Uni Psychology Professor Raped 3 Boys? [13]

2019 Feb 6 FBO Unnecessary Evidence [7]

2019 Jul 3 Fiona Barnett Craig Sawyer Frames ‘Rapist’ to Attract V4CR Donors [4]

2020 Jun 20 PDU BOND Uni Psychology Professor Bob Montgomery Pleads GUILTY to Child Rape [15]

2020 Jun 21 FBO Read: 2020 Lockdown Edition of EYES WIDE OPEN by Fiona Barnett [25]

2020 Jun 30 FBO APS President in Damage Control after Supporting Pedophile [24]

2020 Jul 3 FBO CERN’s ALICE Experiment Replaced MK-Ultra ALICE Assets [23]

2021 Mar 3 FBO I was Raped by Governor-General John Kerr: NSW Police Stopped my Witness Statements [21]

2022 Jan 16 FBO Prince Andrew to employ Ghislaine Maxwell’s failed ‘False Memory Syndrome’ Defence & CIA Psychologist Elizabeth Loftus [20]

2022 Feb 2 Cabala, Eastern Star and Mk Ultra [19]

2022 Feb 20 FBO 1991 Newspaper Proves Police Investigated Australian Satanic Cannibalistic Pedo Cult [22]

Timeline of Fiona Barnett Links on FoxBlog1 and FoxBlog3

2015 Nov 30 foxblog1 My Story Fiona Barnett – “Hang on for the Ride” [114]

2015 Dec 2 foxblog1 Gordon Myers – Victim of #VIPcsa Australia [121]

2015 Dec 13 foxblog1 Fiona Barnett Australian Child Abuse Network [113]

2015 Dec 18 foxblog1 From Fiona Barnett to Miley Cyrus [112]

2016 Jan 5 foxblog1 MK Ultra Mind Control in Australia [136] Steve McMurray

2018 May 3 foxblog1 Fiona Barnett appears to be OK. New Post on her Blog [111]

2018 July 28 foxblog1 Witness Statement by Fiona Barnett – Child Sexual Abuse [110]

2018 Aug 10 foxblog1 Interviews with Child Abuse Survivors by Nathan at Lift the Veil [105]

2018 Aug 22 foxblog1 Fiona Barnett’s Recent Interviews [109]

2018 Sept 8 foxblog1 Fiona Barnett’s ITNJ Testimony [108]

2018 Oct 25 foxblog1 Acknowledgement and Apology to Ritual Abuse Victims from Australian Prime Minister [104]

2018 Oct 30 foxblog1 The Secret Side of Halloween [103]

2018 Nov 8 foxblog1 Alice in Wonderland and Wizard of Oz MK-ULTRA Programming [102] Unpacked

2019 Aug 7 foxblog1 Read Fiona Barnett’s Free New E-Book – EYES WIDE OPEN [107]

2019 Dec 1 foxblog1 Nazis and Mind Control [127]

2020 Mar 21 foxblog1 How to Integrate Alters – Fiona Barnett [106]

2020 Jun 21 foxblog1 Fiona Barnett Eyes Wide Open Lockdown Edition [115]

2020 Jun 23 foxblog1 Fiona Barnett Eyes Wide Open Updated Lockdown Edition [100]

2022 Jul 9 foxblog1 Fiona Barnett’s 2019 Evidenced Rebuttal of Hit Piece [124w]

2022 Jul 9 foxblog3 Fiona Barnett’s 2019 Evidenced Rebuttal of Hit Piece [124s]

2022 Jul 14 foxblog1 Real Memories Fake False Memory Foundation [125w]

2022 Jul 14 foxblog3 Real Memories Fake False Memory Foundation [125s]

2022 Jan 20 foxblog3 Cabala, Eastern Star and MK Ultra by Fiona Barnett [128]

2023 Mar 5 substack foxblog3 Thread on Fiona Barnett [130]

2023 Mar 8 substack foxblog3 Fiona Barnett Links Summary [131]

2023 Mar 12 substack foxblog3 Fiona Barnett Full Twitter Thread Summary [132]

2024 Jan 26 Reseeit Fiona Barnett thread on reseeit [133]

Videos

A twitter friend saved all her videos for me, but I was unable to transfer them to my hard drive as I did not have enough space and now I have lost contact when I was banned from twitter, and not found you again yet. If that person reads this please contact me.

The videos available need listing as well.

Book

2020 Jun Fiona Barnett Eyes Wide Open Lockdown Edition pdf wordpress [101]

or on substack Fiona Barnett Eyes Wide Open Lockdown Edition [134]

Fionaeyesewo June2020 Lockdownedition 61.7MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Contents

Introduction

I. The Luciferian Cover-up

1.Watergate was Pedogate

2. Royal Whitewash

3. Victorian Pedophile Network

4. NSW Pedophile Network

5. Bond University Pedophile Network

6. Satan’s Seat

7. Witches in the Workplace

8. Conspiracy Fact

II. The LuciferianPhilosophy

9. Soviet-Fascist Agenda

10. Justice Denied

11. MK-ULTRA& the Occult

12. MK-ULTRAi n Australia

12. MK-ULTRA in the Military

13. MK-ULTRAin Hillsong Church

14. Confessions of a Sydney Satanist

15. Addicted to the Occult

III. The Luciferian Application

16. An ‘Ejumacation’

17. The Family

18. Ritual Abuse in Australia

19. Candy Girl Child Prostitute

20. The Relevance of Intelligence

21.Personality Assessment System

22. The Programming Matrix

23. MK-DELTA Child Soldier

IV. How to Heal

24. Wendy-Louise Walker

25. Psychology 101

26. Trauma-Focussed Integration

27. Dirty Doctors

28. A Life Sentence

29. Source of Hope Within

30. 2020: What the Future Holds

2020 Jun Fiona Barnett Eyes Wide Open Lockdown Edition pdf [101]

2023 March Twitter Thread on Fiona Barnett [200]

I will put a link to the rattibha saved thread, when it is 100% finished.

I will also post the rattibha thread on this substack blog, as there is much added since the last one.

Independent Australia articles by / re Fiona:

https://independentaustralia.net/life/life-display/abc-loses-child-abuse-victims-support-after-repulsive-media-watch-attack-on-fiona-barnett,8364

https://independentaustralia.net/life/life-display/unethical-abc-media-watch-attacks-child-abuse-victim-and-whistleblower,8358

https://independentaustralia.net/life/life-display/fiona-barnett–candy-girl,8248

https://independentaustralia.net/life/life-display/gold-coast-hogtie-doctor-found-guilty-of-assaulting-7-year-old-boy,7502

https://independentaustralia.net/life/life-display/trapped-inside-part-3-ahpra-protects-sex-offenders,7062

https://independentaustralia.net/life/life-display/antony-kidman-dies-amidst-child-abuse-allegations,6918

https://independentaustralia.net/life/life-display/trapped-inside-part-2-bond-university-exposed,6689

https://independentaustralia.net/life/life-display/the-disappointing-child-abuse-royal-commission,6632

https://independentaustralia.net/life/life-display/trapped-inside-australias-vast-child-abuse-network-part-1,6460

https://independentaustralia.net/life/life-display/hogtie-victims-mother-speaks-out,6160

https://independentaustralia.net/life/life-display/gold-coast-hog-tie-paediatrician-more-mothers-speak-out-,6153

https://independentaustralia.net/politics/politics-display/child-abuse-royal-commission-at-risk,5565

https://independentaustralia.net/politics/politics-display/nsw-police-protects-alleged-tweed-heads-paedophile-ring,5458

https://independentaustralia.net/life/life-display/nsw-education-department-covers-up-teachers-alleged-18-year-child-sex-abuse-spree,5455

Mainstream media articles concerning Fiona’s testimony

http://www.smh.com.au/national/political-elite-were-part-of-paedophile-ring-alleged-victim-fiona-barnett-claims-20151023-gkgwx8.html

http://www.news.com.au/national/crime/survivor-of-alleged-elite-paedophile-ring-including-former-prime-minister-speaks-out/story-fns0kb1g-1227579834065

http://www.skynews.com.au/news/national/2015/10/23/alleged-pedophile-ring–includes-politicians-.html

http://www.theaustralian.com.au/news/survivor-of-alleged-elite-paedophile-ring-including-former-prime-minister-speaks-out/story-e6frg6n6-1227579834065

http://www.sunshinecoastdaily.com.au/news/alleged-victim-says-vip-pedophile-ring-included-fo/2817282/

http://www.canberratimes.com.au/national/political-elite-were-part-of-paedophile-ring-alleged-victim-fiona-barnett-claims-20151023-gkgwx8.html

http://www.tweeddailynews.com.au/news/alleged-victim-says-vip-pedophile-ring-included-fo/2817282/

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3285747/Victim-alleged-sex-trafficking-network-claims-involved-paedophile-parties-Parliament-House-involving-THREE-former-prime-ministers.html

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/wires/aap/article-3284979/Survivor-elite-pedophile-ring-speaks.html

http://www.northernstar.com.au/news/alleged-victim-says-vip-pedophile-ring-included-fo/2817282/

http://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/news/nsw/victim-of-alleged-paedophile-ring-claims-she-was-abused-at-parties-attended-by-political-elite/story-fni0cx12-1227579993634?sv=d5e35d7a986d5e7e640790267f7340a

https://au.news.yahoo.com/a/29890538/survivor-of-elite-paedophile-ring-speaks/

http://www.ntnews.com.au/news/national/abuse-survivor-makes-sensational-claims/story-fnjbnvyj-1227580016230

http://www.tweeddailynews.com.au/news/sex-abuse-victim-inundated-by-calls-of-fellow-suff/2819096/

http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/australasia/a6706176.html

Mainstream media articles re Fiona’s advocacy efforts:

http://www.abc.net.au/news/2013-07-05/royal-commission-hears-claims-about-paedophile-teacher/4801178

http://www.tweeddailynews.com.au/news/tweed-sex-abuse-whistleblower-attend-white-balloon/1957720/

http://www.tweeddailynews.com.au/news/1988-teacher-gary-willis-transferred-to-east-murwi/1935138/

http://www.tweeddailynews.com.au/news/alleged-18-year-spree-of-abuse/1926748/

http://www.tweeddailynews.com.au/news/provest-demands-answers-over-teacher-sex-abuse-cla/1929491/

http://www.tweeddailynews.com.au/news/education-minister-is-being-kept-abreast-of-abuse-/1932766/

http://www.echo.net.au/2013/07/silence-over-paedophile-teacher-case/

Australian doctor targeted by infiltrated University & Health Board:

http://www.independentaustralia.net/2012/life/health/keeping-the-doctor-away/

http://www.helentsigounis.com/

Ritual Abuse & Torture in Australia (2006) ASCA

http://delphicentre.com.au/uploads/Salter-M-2006-Ritual-Abuse-and-Tortute-in-Australia.pdf

all via https://pedophilesdownunder.com/links/

Links

FionaBarnett.org

[0] FionaBarnett.org archive https://web.archive.org/web/20220309053903/https://fionabarnett.org/

[1] 2018 Sept 25 Fiona Barnett What’s Happened to Craig Sawyer’s Daughter?! https://web.archive.org/web/20200809202238/https://fionabarnett.org/2018/09/25/whats-happened-to-craig-sawyers-daughter/

[2] 2018 Dec 12 FionaBarnett.org Shocking Evidence Craig Sawyer Defrauded V4CR of 11k Per Month archive https://web.archive.org/web/20190331124017/https://fionabarnett.org/2018/12/12/shocking-evidence-craig-sawyer-defrauded-v4cr-of-11k-per-month/ re sawyer ally

[3] 2018 Jul 24 Fiona Barnett TOM HANKS IS A PEDOPHILE – VICTIM SPEAKS! https://web.archive.org/web/20180727171554/https://fionabarnett.org/2018/07/24/tom-hanks-is-a-pedophile-victim-speaks/

[4] 2019 Jul 3 Fiona Barnett Craig Sawyer Frames ‘Rapist’ to Attract V4CR Donors https://web.archive.org/web/20200914015439/https://fionabarnett.org/2019/07/03/craig-sawyer-frames-rapist-to-attract-v4cr-donors/

[5] 2018 Jul 16 Fiona Barnett Support the Arizona Vets who stumbled upon CIA child traffickers https://web.archive.org/web/20180727171554/https://fionabarnett.org/2018/07/16/support-the-arizona-vets-who-stumbled-upon-cia-child-traffickers/

[6] 2018 Aug 2 Fiona Barnett Connections Between CIA Child Trafficking, Ritual Abuse & MK-ULTRA Mind Control https://web.archive.org/web/20180803210646/https://fionabarnett.org/2018/08/02/connections-between-cia-child-trafficking-ritual-abuse-mk-ultra-mind-control/

[7] 2019 Feb 6 FBO Unnecessary Evidence https://web.archive.org/web/20190615231419/https://fionabarnett.org/2019/02/06/unnecessary-evidence/ rebuttal of hitpiece

Pedophiles Down Under

[17] Pedophiles Down Under archive https://web.archive.org/web/20180801000000*/http://pedophilesdownunder.com/

[8] 2018 Oct 6 Pedophiles Down Under Deep State Shills Dropping Like Flies archive https://web.archive.org/web/20200416234959/https://pedophilesdownunder.com/2018/10/06/deep-state-shills-dropping-like-flies/ fiona outing sawyer, hoffman

[9] 2018 Oct 6 Pedophiles Down Under HoneyBee DM archive https://web.archive.org/web/20200614133309/https://pedophilesdownunder.com/2018/10/06/deep-state-shills-dropping-like-flies/bee-dm/

[10] 2018 Aug 28 PDU Billy Graham and Jim Rothstein https://web.archive.org/web/20191228033030/https://pedophilesdownunder.com/2018/08/28/billy-graham-and-jim-rothstein/

[11] 2018 Sept 15 PDU KEITH & RACHEL KRAUSE DEATH THREAT https://web.archive.org/web/20200616145059/https://pedophilesdownunder.com/2018/09/15/keith-rachel-krause-death-threat/

[12] 2018 Sept 9 PDU Hollywood Pedos Hefner, Beatty, Nicholson, Polanski & Matthau https://web.archive.org/web/20191214140702/https://pedophilesdownunder.com/2018/09/09/hollywood-pedos-hefner-beatty-nicholson-polanski-matthau/

[13] 2019 Feb 2 PDU APS President & Bond Uni Psychology Professor Raped 3 Boys? https://web.archive.org/web/20200814110310/https://pedophilesdownunder.com/2019/02/02/aps-president-bond-uni-psychology-professor-raped-3-boys/

[14] 2016 Nov 26 PDU Bravehearts Child Abuse Agency tries to erase their relations with Convicted Pedophile Bond University lecturer Paul Wilson https://web.archive.org/web/20200421131411/https://pedophilesdownunder.com/2016/11/26/bravehearts-child-abuse-agency-tries-to-erase-their-relations-with-convicted-pedophile-bond-university-lecturer-paul-wilson/

[15] 2020 Jun 20 PDU BOND Uni Psychology Professor Bob Montgomery Pleads GUILTY to Child Rape https://web.archive.org/web/20200701171710/https://pedophilesdownunder.com/2020/06/02/bond-uni-psychology-professor-pleads-guilty-to-child-rape/

[16] 2018 Oct 6 PDU Sawyer threat to Shurter https://web.archive.org/web/20200607223039/https://pedophilesdownunder.com/2018/10/06/deep-state-shills-dropping-like-flies/sawyer-threat-to-shurter/

[17] Pedophiles Down Under archive https://web.archive.org/web/20180801000000*/http://pedophilesdownunder.com/

[18] PDO Fiona Links to mainstream articles https://pedophilesdownunder.com/links/

[19] 2022 Feb 2 CABALA, EASTERN STAR, & MK-ULTRA https://web.archive.org/web/20220202135749/https://fionabarnett.org/2022/02/02/cabala-eastern-star-mk-ultra/

[20] 2022 Jan 16 FBO Prince Andrew to employ Ghislaine Maxwell’s failed ‘False Memory Syndrome’ Defence & CIA Psychologist Elizabeth Loftus https://web.archive.org/web/20220202135749/https://fionabarnett.org/2022/01/16/prince-andrew-to-employ-ghislaine-maxwells-failed-false-memory-syndrome-defence-cia-psychologist-elizabeth-loftus/

[21] 2021 Mar 3 FBO I was Raped by Governor-General John Kerr: NSW Police Stopped my Witness Statements https://fionabarnett.org/2021/03/03/i-was-raped-by-governor-general-john-kerr-nsw-police-stopped-my-witness-statements/

[22] 2022 Feb 20 FBO 1991 Newspaper Proves Police Investigated Australian Satanic Cannibalistic Pedo Cult https://web.archive.org/web/20220508203045/https://fionabarnett.org/2022/02/20/1991-newspaper-proves-police-investigated-australian-satanic-cannibalistic-pedo-cult/

[23] 2020 Jul 3 FBO CERN’s ALICE Experiment Replaced MK-Ultra ALICE Assets https://web.archive.org/web/20200811063519/https://fionabarnett.org/2020/07/03/cerns-alice-experiment-replaced-mk-ultra-alice-assets/

[24] 2020 Jun 30 FBO APS PRESIDENT in DAMAGE CONTROL after SUPPORTING PEDOPHILE https://web.archive.org/web/20200826161848/https://fionabarnett.org/2020/06/30/aps-president-in-damage-control-after-supporting-pedophile/

[25] 2020 Jun 21 FBO Read: 2020 Lockdown Edition of EYES WIDE OPEN by Fiona Barnett https://web.archive.org/web/20200705195600/https://fionabarnett.org/2020/06/21/read-lockdown-edition-of-eyes-wide-open-by-fiona-barnett/

[26] https://web.archive.org/web/20220521145728/https://fionabarnett.org/2022/02/20/1991-newspaper-proves-police-investigated-australian-satanic-cannibalistic-pedo-cult/

[27]

[28] 2018 Aug 1 FBO BOND UNIVERSITY LECTURER KATARINA FRITZON RAPED STUDENT FIONA BARNETT https://web.archive.org/web/20180829013737/https://fionabarnett.org/2018/08/01/bond-university-lecturer-katarina-fritzon-raped-student-fiona-barnett/

[29] 2018 Aug 13 FBO Fiona Barnett’s new interview re ‘Pedowood’ https://web.archive.org/web/20180813121708/https://fionabarnett.org/2018/08/02/fiona-barnetts-new-interview-re-pedowood/

cathyfoxblog1 foxyfoxblog

[100] 2020 Jun 23 cathyfoxblog Fiona Barnetts Wide Open Updated Lockdown Edition https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/06/23/fionas-barnetts-eyes-wide-open-updated-lockdown-edition/

[101] 2020 Jun Fiona Barnett Eyes Wide Open Lockdown Edition pdf https://cathyfox.files.wordpress.com/2020/06/fionaeyesewo_june2020_lockdownedition.pdf

[102] 2018 Nov 8 cathyfoxblog Alice in Wonderland and Wizard of Oz MK-ULTRA Programming Unpacked https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2018/11/08/alice-in-wonderland-and-wizard-of-oz-mk-ultra-programming-unpacked/

[103] 2018 Oct 30 cathyfoxblog The Secret Side of Halloween https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2018/10/30/the-secret-side-of-halloween/

[104] 2018 Oct 25 cathyfoxblog Acknowledgement and Apology to Ritual Abuse Victims from Australian Prime Minister https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2018/10/25/acknowledgement-and-apology-to-ritual-abuse-victims-from-australian-prime-minister/

[105] 2018 Aug 10 cathyfoxblog Interviews with Child Abuse Survivors by Nathan at Lift the Veil https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2018/08/10/lift-the-veil-nathan/

[106] 2020 Mar 21 cathyfoxblog How to Integrate Alters – Fiona Barnett https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/03/21/how-to-integrate-alters-fiona-barnett/

[107] 2019 Aug 7 cathyfoxblog Read Fiona Barnett’s Free New E-Book – EYES WIDE OPEN https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2019/08/07/read-fiona-barnetts-new-book-eyes-wide-open/

[108] 2018 Sept 8 cathyfoxblog Fiona Barnett’s ITNJ Testimony https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2018/09/08/fiona-barnetts-itnj-testimony/

[109] 2018 Aug 22 cathyfoxblog Fiona Barnett’s Recent Interviews https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2018/08/22/fiona-barnetts-recent-interviews/

[110] 2018 July 28 Witness Statement by Fiona Barnett – Child Sexual Abuse https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2018/07/28/witness-statement-by-fiona-barnett/

[111] 2018 May 3 cathyfoxblog Fiona Barnett appears to be OK. New Post on her Blog https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2018/05/03/nsw-victim-services-collaborate-with-nsw-police-to-bury-fiona-barnetts-vip-pedophile-case/

[112] 2015 Dec 18 cathyfoxblog From Fiona Barnett to Miley Cyrus https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2015/12/18/from-fiona-barnett-to-miley-cyrus/

[113] 2015 Dec 13 cathyfoxblog Fiona Barnett Australian Child Abuse Network https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2015/12/13/fiona-rae-barnett/

[114] 2015 Nov 30 My Story Fiona Barnett – “Hang on for the Ride” https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2015/11/30/my-story-fiona-barnett-hang-on-for-the-ride/

[115] 2020 Jun 21 Fiona Barnett Eyes Wide Open Lockdown Edition https://fionabarnett.org/2020/06/21/read-lockdown-edition-of-eyes-wide-open-by-fiona-barnett/

[115a] https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/06/23/fionas-barnetts-eyes-wide-open-updated-lockdown-edition/

[116] Fiona Barnett https://fionabarnett.org/

[117] Pedophiles Down Under https://pedophilesdownunder.com/

[118] You Tube James Workhard Fiona Barnett Candy Girl Documentary Part 1 of 2 / Satanic Ritual Abuse

[119] You Tube James Workhard Fiona Barnett Candy Girl Documentary Part 2 of 2 / Satanic Ritual Abuse

[120] 2022 Jul 9 cathyfoxblog Fiona’s 2019 Rebuttal of Hit Piece with Evidence https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2022/07/09/fionas-2019-rebuttal-of-hit-piece-with-evidence/

[121] 2015 Dec 2 cathyfoxblog Gordon Myers – Victim of #VIPcsa Australia https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2015/12/02/gordon-myers-victim-of-vipcsa-australia/

[122] Pedophiles Down Under (Fiona Barnett) https://web.archive.org/web/*/https://pedophilesdownunder.com/

[123] c.2016 Fiona Barnett ‘Candy Girl’ https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Fiona-Barnett-The-‘Candy-Girl’-Documentary-MUST-SEE!!-Qdjy5QX5gfk:5

[124w] 2022 Jul 9 cathyfoxblog Fiona Barnett’s 2019 Evidenced Rebuttal of Hit Piece https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2022/07/09/fionas-2019-rebuttal-of-hit-piece-with-evidence/

[124s] 2022 Jul 9 foxyfoxblog Fiona Barnett’s 2019 Evidenced Rebuttal of Hit Piece

[125w] 2022 Jul 14 cathy fox blog Real Memories Fake False Memory Foundation https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2022/07/14/real-memories-fake-false-memory-foundation/

[125s] 2022 Jul 14 foxyfox blog Real Memories Fake False Memory Foundation

[126] Hitpiece on Fiona full of nonsense fiona-barnett-operation-timeline-final

[127] 2019 Dec 1 cathyfoxblog Nazis and Mind Control https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2019/12/01/nazis-and-mind-control/

[128] 2022 Jan 20 FoxyFoxblog Cabala, Eastern Star and MK Ultra by Fiona Barnett

[129] Candy Girl Fiona Barnett https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Fiona-Barnett-The-'Candy-Girl'-Documentary-MUST-SEE!!-Qdjy5QX5gfk:5 #fionabarnett #candygirl

[130] 2023 Mar 5 substack foxyfoxblog Thread on Fiona Barnett https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/thread-on-fiona-barnett #fionabarnett #thread #ritualabuse #csa #sra

[131] 2023 Mar 8 substack FoxyFoxBlog Fiona Barnett Links Summary https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/fiona-barnett-links-summary #fionabarnett #csa #mkultra #ritualabuse

[132] 2023 Mar 12 substack foxyfoxblog Fiona Barnett Full Twitter Thread Summary https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/fiona-barnett-full-twitter-thread #fionabarnett #twitterthread #links #ritualabuse #mindcontrol

[133] Fiona Barnett thread on reseeit https://resee.it/tweet/1631980611308068865

[134] Fiona Barnett Eyes Wide Open Lockdown Edition https://foxyfox.substack.com/api/v1/file/f41a2377-b023-48e8-acff-78970851410b.pdf

[135] 2018 Aug 4 FBO Victim Names Voodoo Doughnut as a Child Trafficking Front https://web.archive.org/web/20180829011129/https://fionabarnett.org/2018/08/04/victim-names-voodoo-doughnuts-as-a-child-trafficking-front/

[136] 2016 Jan 5 foxblog1 MK Ultra Mind Control in Australia https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2016/01/05/mk-ultra-mind-control-in-australia/ #mkultra #mindcontrol #stevemcmurray #fionabarnett

[200] 2023 March Twitter Thread on Fiona Barnett

#fionabarnett #mkultra #mindcontrol #easternstar #cabala

[201] 2023 Mar 12 substack foxyfoxblog Fiona Barnett Full Twitter Thread Summary https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/fiona-barnett-full-twitter-thread #fionabarnett #twitterthread #links #ritualabuse #mindcontrol

