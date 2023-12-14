Researching on demonic dolls, I came across various related information, which is worth passing on. This post is on a few aspects of dolls and doll programming.

Blood Ritual Monarch wrote about demonic possession of a doll. I would like to know about people’s stories of entities taking residence in their dolls or items. If you have any leave them in the comments.

BRM wrote in his book, see Montauk Boys – Blood Ritual Monarch [BRM1]

A ritual is performed to invite an entity to take up residence in a doll which could be handmade or pre-bought like a Barbie or a ventriloquist puppet, etc. These dolls are often placed on altars and given offerings such as food or other substances of earthly pleasure to curry favour with the spirits. This is more common than you’d think and happens in cultures all over the planet.

[BRM1]

Blood Ritual Monarch appears to suggest that an entity can be invited to inhabit puppets and dolls through ritual and that it is quite common through many cultures.

Hollywood

Hollywood has many examples of demonic possession of inanimate objects, eg The Conjuring, Annabelle, Chucky, Dead Silence, Poltergeist. [1]

A search for “demonic dolls” on IMDB brings up many films…

Is Hollywood reflecting reality, trying to create fear or doing this for some other purpose?

The films about Annabelle were meant to be based on a true story of someone’s Raggedy Ann doll.

[10]

How common is it really? Are there any other real stories of demonic dolls or entities living in inanimate objects? Please let me know in the comments.

Dolls are often used in mind control programming.

Doll Programming

Barbie Dolls

Springmeier and Wheeler state that Barbie dolls are used for mind control programming and that they are very occultic.

Barbie dolls are used for the mind control programming. Interestingly in 1995, whilst fighting over Barbie dolls a 6 year old girl in Modesto, California, stabbed a 7 year old playmate with a knife while telling her she was going to kill her. Police did nothing with the girl who had used the knife except to have the parents take her. One wonders what all this was about. Meanwhile Barbie Dolls have drastically changed and are now very occultic.

[6]

Barbie has sales of over 1 billion dolls and is an important programming tool and potential trigger figure, which they are unlikely to let go to waste. Barbie interestingly created by Ruth Handler.

[9]

The 2023 film also will be a significant tool for mind programming…

…as will the colour pink which is associated with Barbie and especially the film.

[8]

Other dolls used in mind control programming, various doll alters are created by programming - China doll, rubber doll, hard plastic doll, rag dolls and marionettes.

[11]

[12]

Paper doll programming makes skin sensitive to the touch.

[12]

[13]

Voodoo dolls

Voodoo Poppet Dolls

[13]

Disneyland programming can involve the use of Around the World Dolls song It’s a small small world.

[13]

Hundreds of doll alters can be made eg wonderwoman, genie, Barbie type for beta kitten alters.

[13]

Marionette

Mengele pioneered Marionette programming in which he used electroshock and puppets to create human alters of dolls, controlled by their masters.

[BRM1]

Marionette programming is a very nasty programme put in when the child is very young. Mengele would tell the slave to dance and the slave’s internal controller - a demon or demonised alter would carry out the instruction.

[13]

Kristine Nicole Speer has also posted about marionette programming, and she still suffers the effects of her body “dancing” to certain music.

[14]

The Puppet masters get off on power, and the techonology they use has far more capability than we think…

Droned on demand, a scary prospect to live with, just a tiny part of what programmed survivors have to live with.

Updated 2023 Dec 14 I did not appreciate the finer points of relationship between the child and the doll, this from Kristine who explains the the child’s spirit being inside the doll. and electrical pattern causing the dancing movement of the programmed slave.

Cisco Wheeler also described how Mengele programmed them as marionettes.

This is Cisco’s collage in which she shows the dolls houses

Full explanation in post Cisco Wheeler 14 – From Cradle to Grave [16]

Dolls houses can also be part of other mind control programming. Cisco Wheeler describes some of how it was done for her as part of the omega system and with different colours for different rooms.

This is the collage Cisco made that is associated with that explanation.

For more explanation see Cisco Wheeler 24 - Fear [18]

Gloria Vanderbilt, a Grand High Priestess in the cult, had dolls houses and dolls and used the dolls them for sinister divination and fortune telling. [15]

Some photos from that post. [15]

See Illuminati Sacrifices, Magik Rituals and Gloria Vanderbilt [15]

If anyone has any stories of entities taking residence in their dolls or items, please leave them in the comments or email cathyfox @zoho.com

[WD] Wikipedia Disclaimer. Wikipedia is an establishment tool to disseminate information that they want known. It should not be trusted. However wikipedia can be useful for non critical information, for non controversial subjects and as a first port of call to check the establishment story.

