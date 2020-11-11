Update 2022 Sept 13 As the formatting has gone haywire on wordpress, I have created a new post, deyoutubised and a couple of extra videos added so check out 2022 Sept 13 foxblog3 substack Monarch Mind Control Deprogramming and Healing – Gina Phillips

-

The issue of deprogramming people from Monarch mind control has been concerning me for some time. The estimates from insiders of the amount of people who have undergone Monarch mind control programming is in the region of 20-30 million in the US alone. If that percentage is approximately the same that would mean 3 million in the UK.

These estimates come from 34 million from Jay Parker, 30 Million from Mark Passio and an old estimate from Cisco Wheeler of 10 Million.

Gina Phillips is the first I have seen to address the scale of the problem and try and work out a ststem on how to do this, but she is in the first stages of doing this.

I have only recently come across Gina’s work. She has not been public for very long. After she did a couple of interviews in July about mind control with Chris McDonald on McFiles, which I have not yet listened to, she has been inundated with people contacting her.

It seems from one video that I have watched, Deprogramming, that she is trying to come to terms with this amount of people needing help. She appreciates the huge problem there is with Monarch mind control and she makes some suggestions, for different paths or starting points for different groups of people to help move forward with their healing.

The whole Luciferian system is run on Monarch slave programming, and those higher in the system controlling the programming and handling for those below and so on down the system. It is a total hierarchy of Monarch mind control. Only about 25-30 people at the top of the system are not mind controlled.

These are the ones NOT mind controlled – the antichrist and his protectors, the 5 Mothers of Darkness, their 5 successors, the 5 Protectors for the mothers, the 5 Junior Protectors, and the 5 Protectors for the Successors. There might be a few more as this information comes from some time ago. However the vast majority of these 30 are dysfunctional psychopaths who routinely kill and torture.

The rest of the Illuminati, including Obama who is Phoenix – Head of the Satanic Council, see Obama is now running the Satanic Council [69], and all individuals in bloodline families have been through the Monarch mind control program. This means they are dissociative, have many alternate personalities and have demons attached. This is all part of the programming.

Monarch slaves are programmed with many different programmes dependent on the jobs chosen for them by those in charge whether politician, beta kitten sex slave, super soldier, journalist/newsreader, ambassador etc.

Demons apparently are not allowed to attach to people who already worship Jesus but then these programmed individuals can suffer from demonic oppression but the demons are not actually attached to the body.

All Monarch programmed individuals will be told to do rituals in which blood sacrifices are involved.

Many of the mind controlled victims are also perpetrators of horrific crimes.

Questions that I feel need to be addressed are

If and when the satanic cult is broken down (or even before), what is going to happen to all the Monarch slaves?

What is the true legal position about trying someone under mind control that has killed in one alter but not in another?

How much responsibility does the Monarch mind controlled person have?

How much responsibility does the handler have?

How much responsibility do the programmers have?

Who is ultimately responsible?

What is the divide of the responsibility?

Which Monarch mind controlled people are more victims than perpetrators?

So how do we deal with all these Monarch mind controlled slaves?

They need deprogramming, for their sake and for the sake of all of us that are not programmed, as none of the programmes are good ones, they are all malevolent.

All programmes are in place to help progress satan’s ultimate goal of storming the gates of heaven to usurp the place of god and take control of the planet. When Satan does this, the antichrist, who is at the top of the illuminati system now is supposed to turn all control and authority again over to Satan, who at that point will be known as The Beast. See Antichrist Rising – The When and Where and How…[63], and Obama is now running the Satanic Council [69]

Relatively few people have been through deprogramming and there appears to be no realisation of the extent of the extent or the dificulties.

Deprogramming is a hugely long and arduous process, fraught with difficulty and needing a huge amount of time, effort and people. There are back up programmes, “reporting” alters as well as suicide and self harm programmes. There are problems with handlers being able to access victims on various key words, hand signals, colours etc and reprogramme them.

Fiona Barnett is 51 and has just completed nearly full integration of all her alters, and she says to try and get it done earlier before health is failing. Maybe with her example people can undergo the process. Fiona Barnetts Eyes Wide Open Updated Lockdown Edition[Z]

Gina appears to be the only one I know who is attempting to do something about this urgent need for deprogramming on a widespread scale.

Whilst I may know more than most, I still know relatively little about Monarch mind control and deprogramming. My posts are to try and explain what I do know, to people who know less than me, so that we get more general understanding of the problem of Monarch mind control, which is still not well understood or widely recognised. If you know more, please feel free to comment or even write or recommend your own blogs or websites.

Every expert will say slightly different things and recommend different help organisations. So many organisations are corrupted that it is difficult to know which to recommend, all I would say is use your own discernment, read all you can and listen to different viewpoints until you are happy with your choice.

I believe deprogramming needs spiritual, psychological / emotional and physical attention and support. Monarch programmed individuals “slaves” are dissociative ie deliberately split into hundreds of different vastly differing personalities. This happened usually by severe trauma which is why rape and especially anal rape are often involved, as well as torture including electrical torture.

Any of these personalities can be brought to the fore, in control of the physical body, on a trigger which can be a colour, a sign, a sound, a number of virtually anything programmed into that individual. Some of these personalities are utterly charming, others visually demonic.

These monarch programmed individuals have had demons attached, perhaps this is done at the quantum level, which control their behaviour – demonic possession, which is why spiritual help is needed.

The demons can be got rid of by spiritual help, but there is also much emotional and physical trauma involved in this. Some people say that God is all that is needed to heal, I believe that psychological and physical help is needed and useful.

Gina tries to come to terms with the different help that different people might need.

Also check out her Twitter Gina Phillips [20] where she has done interesting threads on mind control, especially one on Mr Rogers neighbourhood programming that I saw.

Gina’s video on deprogramming is here, with part of the autotranscript, though I also include this video later with her other videos, and the autotranscript in Appendix 2.

2020 Aug 18 Gina-phillips Deprogramming [10]

Parts of the auto transcript is here, the rest is in the Appendix 2

The skill levels are so varied, it’s just like there’s no way to really just really everybody into one group so i’ve i’ve sat down and thought it out and i’m gonna try to channel you guys into different areas um it’s gonna take months to sit and figure out how to write this stuff up

Gina emphasises the need for wholistic healing spiritual, psychological and physical…

…they deal with the spiritual and there’s nothing there to help the client with the psychological or the physical with the body. It’s like a client goes in they’re ready to deal with the demonic, you might be there for a day or two getting some healing and the client is just sent out with these painful memories all stirred up, just raw and nobody to help them process that integrate that learn new skills to deal with the trauma without redissociating them.

I often would see people in my practice come to me after sessions with well-meaning people in inner healing ministries that just really they meant well, but they made the problem worse because the person was not able to maintain that freedom and walk in the deliverance that they got because it requires more than a couple of hours or a couple of days when we’re talking about dissociative identity disorder.

This is severe trauma, i mean this is way up there, it’s a complicated disorder you can’t heal from it but there are a lot of people in my opinion trying to do well but they don’t have the whole picture, they don’t have the whole big picture.Another thing that i’ve often seen in well-meaning inner healing ministries is that you’ll have somebody come in and they’re coming to you in crisis, they’re unstable and they’re pushed over the edge by going in and looking at really traumatic memories and they have a psychotic break.

I’ve had that happen where they turn up in my office, it’s like i was doing theophostic or inner healing with this person and they had a break with reality. So deliverance ministry is very important it’s a a critical part of the healing picture but it’s not the end-all be-all it’s it’s it won’t do the job all by itself just that alone.

Then on the other side you see the clinical side where you have clinicians and you know just let me throw out there they’re not nearly enough clinicians who know what DID is and can skillfully work through that process with clients but it’s increasing. Let’s just assume that you have a clinician who is well trained in trauma and they’re working with the client to get through the dissociative barriers well.

Then they end up with the problem that they’re helping the client to be supported, to be safe, they have that healthy bond. They’re seeing the client, the clinician regularly they have somebody who’s accessible in their life but they tend to not be able to deal with the spiritual issue and so you end up with things like, people still having the demonic tormenting them, bringing the programming.

They have stuff called backup programming, resetting it up again and so again you don’t have the whole the whole person being treated again and there’s a lot of limitations in both fields. Being licensed, there are ethical boundaries that are there for a good reason but sometimes in this population they need more intervention.

It just needs we people in the church to be a family support system. These people, if you’re a bloodliner or you’re somebody who has had the programming for many years, you’ve got to walk away, you’ve got to be pulled away from that whole environment in order to heal.

If you’re continually living there in a family, this is pretty common to have the whole family – mother, father and children, they’re all programmed. Without talking to one another, without discussing it, still actively involved in the occult. That happens and it may require a parent, because they’ll all sabotage one another.

It’s in their programming. You may have one family member have to be pulled out of that family and heal before they can return because it’s just so complicated.So these people when they walk away, a lot of them they’re going to need housing. they’re going to need shelter, they’re going to need their basic needs met. I’m hoping the church can fill that need that the churches will begin to rise up.

A couple of definitions that are useful…

Deliverance Ministry – In Christianity, deliverance ministry refers to groups that perform practices and rituals to cleanse people of demons and evil spirits. This is done in order to address problems manifesting in their life as a result of demonic presences, which have authority to oppress the person. Believers attribute people’s physical, psychological, spiritual, and emotional problems to the activities of these evil spirits in their lives. Wikipedia Theophostic Counselling[18]

Theophostic is a ministry of helping emotionally wounded people to acknowledge and to identify the true source of their inner emotional pain and find lasting peace through receiving personalized truth directly from the Lord The ministry recipient describes the memory to the facilitator. The facilitator asks the recipient some questions that will enable the recipient to drill down to the core belief housed in this memory that is troubling him. The questions are not leading questions, as the facilitator does not assume anything about the memory’s content. Rather they are open questions, posed to help the recipient himself to identify the core belief. This core belief is known in TPM (theophostic ministry) parlance as a “lie” that causes lie-based pain.

The lie arises from the recipient’s interpretation of the situation. For example, a rape victim may have formed a belief that she is dirty or shameful, whereas she was actually an innocent victim. Though her belief is false, it has the same impact on her emotional state now as if it were true. Once the recipient has identified the core troublesome belief, the facilitator prays, asking Jesus to provide the recipient with his perspective, that is, what he would like the recipient to know. According to TPM, Jesus answers that prayer in various ways. He might provide his truth to the recipient by means of a mental picture, a feeling, a scripture, a word, a realization or some other way. The truth received from Jesus replaces the painful lie previously believed, and the result is peace. TPM says that every person believes not just one, but many lies of the kind that lead to present emotional pain. Each lie can be eliminated with the same process. Wikipedia Deliverance Ministry[19]

Here are most of Gina’s videos.

2020 Aug 18 Gina-phillips Deprogramming [10]

2020 Jul 23 McFiles Mind Control And The Deep State Ploy To Destroy America-Special Guest Gina Phillips [15]

2020 Jul 30 McFiles Mass Activation By Sinister Forces of The Masses LIVE- With Special Guest Gina Phillips[3]

2020 Sept 24 Gina Cleansing the Land Prayer [12]

2020 Sept 29 Gina Interviewing Survivor #1 – Trust [13]

2020 Oct 7 Gina Interview- #2 Sabotage [14]

Gina Phillips website [4]

Gina Phillips Email [16]

Twitter Gina Phillips [20]



Gina gave some resource links, the ones I caught are here

Also these sites may be helpful for people wanting to deprogramme, but also check resource links after the transcript, right through to the end of this post.

Fiona Barnetts Wide Open Updated Lockdown Edition[Z]

Deprogramwiki [Q]

Thread on other posts on mind control on my blog…

Thread on mind control posts on my blog [21] pingthread [21b]

Links

[1] Traumadissociation.com

[2] isst-d.org

[3] 2020 Jul 30 McFiles Mass Activation By Sinister Forces of The Masses LIVE- With Special Guest Gina Phillips

[4] Gina Phillips website https://www.gina-phillips.com/

[5] Fritz Springmeier website http://fritz-springmeier.dbs2000ad.com/

[6] Bride movement Dan Duval

[7] Ellen Racter 25 mins

[8] Gina-phillipsd2l

[10] 2020 Aug 18 Gina-phillipsd2l Deprogramming

[11] You tube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr2klvC8sv_PrmBquz1uBoA

[12] 2020 Sept 24 Gina Cleansing the Land Prayer

[13] 2020 Sept 29 Gina Interviewing Survivor #1 – Trust

[14] 2020 Oct 7 Gina Interview- #2 Sabotage

[15] 2020 Jul 23 McFiles Mind Control And The Deep State Ploy To Destroy America-Special Guest Gina Phillips

start 7 mins

[16] Gina Phillips Emailginaphillipsd2l@gmail.com

[17] Mfiles videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPFDkMgHJA6JeSKjPbTXFbg

[18] Wikipedia Theophostic Counsellinghttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Theophostic_counseling

[19] Wikipedia Deliverance Ministryhttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deliverance_ministry

[20] Twitter Gina Phillipshttps://twitter.com/GinaPhi94724925

[21] Thread on mind control

[21b] pingthread