Why are so many of the sports logos similar?

Much of the information about logos is article is taken from 2013 Jun 8 Richard Cassaro The Sports Conspiracy: Americans Mass Controlled & Enslaved [1] which is worth a read and Richard Cassaro has written other interesting articles and books besides.

[1]

These are some of the organisations…

The colours red and blue are used divided by a white sigmoid line…

Whilst the analysis is good as far as it goes, it misses the element of mind control.

Red and Blue are the colours used for the two halves of the brain in Monarch Programming. As we come towards the culmination of the NWO plan, the two halves of brians programming are going to joined, as the red and blue make purple. MJ2 – Purple Programming – Monarch Mind Control Programming [3].

eg Kim Kardashians new favourite colour…!

Often the colours and imagery is carried into their shields.

The shield has a strong effect on our minds.

Even the superman logo has similar imagery, althought slightly different, with red and blue colours, a shield and an extended sigmoid line.

What do the illite use Sports for?

Even back in 2013 the money raised was a massive $24 Billion

Television

In line with the circus role of the bread and circuses “panem and circenses” which is one function of sport, the masses are distracted by events of no real importance whilst the magik is done with the other hand whilst the mind is distracted.

Further research by Krugman revealed that our brain’s left hemisphere, which processes information logically and analytically, tunes out while we are watching television. The left hemisphere is the critical region for organizing, analyzing, and judging incoming data. This tuning-out allows the right hemisphere of our brain, which processes information emotionally and uncritically, to function unimpeded.

In other words, we switch off our critical thinking abilities and just absorb anything thrown at us. We watch emotionally, not intelligently.

Further to this, psychophysiologist Thomas Mulholland found that after just 30 seconds of watching television the brain begins to produce alpha waves, which indicates torpid (almost comatose) rates of activity. Alpha brain waves are associated with unfocused, overly receptive states of consciousness (as with the left-to-right hemisphere shift). High frequency alpha waves do not normally occur when the eyes are open. In fact, Mulholland’s research implies that watching television is neurologically analogous to staring at a blank wall.

Production of alpha waves and the subsequent receptive state are also the goal of hypnotists. They’re both present during the “light hypnotic” state used by hypno-therapists for suggestion therapy.

The higher brain regions (the midbrain/neo-cortex, ie “cognitive parts”) are shut down, and most activity shifts to the lower brain regions (the limbic system, our “reptilian brain”). Our limbic system controls our very basic “fight or flight” response.

Researcher Jacob Jacoby found that, out of 2,700 people he tested, 90% misunderstood what they had watched on television only minutes before.That’s what happens when our higher brain functions are switched off.

Furthermore, the limbic system can’t tell the difference between something we’re watching, and reality. Anything we see in front of us is real to our vestigial reptile brain. Identifying the difference between reality and fiction is a job performed by the neo-cortex (which is off, remember).

What it all means is this: With our neo-cortex out of the picture, our limbic system then reacts to TV as if it were real, and releases the appropriate fight/flight hormones (with the concurrent stresses that places on the body). Add to that, longitudinal studies have shown that extended lower brain activity leads to higher brain atrophy. The more TV we watch, the poorer our cognitive brain functions.

In other words, too much TV makes us stupider and more emotionally reactive, more animalistic.

TV is worse than you think…

In summary: It’s highly addictive, makes us docile (without actually relaxing us), stresses us as if we experience everything we see, makes it harder for us to concentrate and over time really does make us stupider.

For TV information sources see

Fighting Monarch Television is Mind Control [26]

Waking Times Brain Washing, Social Control and Programming – Why You Should Kill Your Television [21]

Evolve Consciousness TV is Mind Control through Physiological and Psychological Manipulation [18]

TV Is Heroin Crossed With Hypnosis [19]

Lore Central Types of Brain Waves [30]

Fighting Monarch Your Television is watching you [25]

Tap How TV affects your brain chemistry for the worst [20]

Odysee How Television works [29c]

Odysee The Truth About TV [28c]

Odysee Television is a Drug [27c]

Perhaps the ultimate sports fan logo should be…

They are using TV now to shove coronavirus programming propaganda into TV programme watchers…

Stadia

The baseball “diamond” is similar to the masonic square and compasses…

Stadiums are where people congregate in mass numbers. The illuminati use these opportunities to harvest the energy and use it for their own satanic purposes in rituals.

Perhaps they even build the stadia on ley lines to get extra energy, and on the crossover or vortex points…

https://twitter.com/DGr8fuld/status/1361846416033931267 dead link

[4]

Perhaps the events are chosen to happen at spiritual gates to use the energy to open these with the correct frequency and vibration, and on significant dates. For more on spiritual gates and how they work see this link, which also has links to others Illuminati Players and the Battlefield – Earthly Realm [9].

Superbowl of course is of the most famous sporting events, and used by the illuminati for their rituals at half time. The 2021 half time show from the satanic the weeknd was a satanic ritual, see

Vigilant Citizen The Occult Meaning of The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Performance [5]

Gina Phillips Decoding the 2021, January S1Xth Event part 1 [7]

Gina Phillips Decoding the 2021, January S1Xth Event part 2 [8]

Pepsi sponsored the event and their logo also follows the sports logo pattern of red and blue, split by white sigmoid…

Why do so many supposedly independent sports have the same style of logos?

Does this not suggest some form of coordination?

These sick satanic psychopaths of the illuminati have been playing us too long…

Time to rise up…

Updated 2024 Aug 4

