The numbers under Monarch mind control are vast, according to estimates by ex insiders, 20-30 million people just in the US alone.

One place where the Monarch mind control slaves are deployed is sport. Sport is useful as the circus part of “bread and circuses” to keep people entertained and divert their minds from what is really happening, whilst the illuminati carry out their plan to bring in the New World Order.

Sport is important for the illuminati

to fix results (they love deception)

to make money from gambling (they love making money for power and control)

to use crowd energy for their satanic rituals

to use as cover for child trafficking and satanic rituals

Here are some examples of Monarch Mind control in sport that I could find, but certainly there is much more to come out, and this is just the tip of the Monarch programming iceberg of Monarch programming or MK Ultra in Sport – MKSport #MKSport

Cathy O’Brien said, in one of her Books, Tranceformation [2] that one of her schools, Muskegon Catholic Central, was using a “manufactured programme” and “mind control technique” to make pupils to excel at sports. So much so that it began to raise suspicions.

The coach Cathy mentioned was Coach Cheverini, actually Roger Chiaverini.

The chances are then that he was a monarch handler, and maybe mind controlled himself.

In the passage above, Cathy also mentions the Los Angeles Dodgers Baseball Team, managed at that time by Thomas La Sorda, who has just died in Jan 2021.

Cathy’s programmed mind was used to remember and access the codes, keys, triggers and handsignals of various baseball players…

She expands in the excerpt below about them being subjected to mind control techniques and part of a betting scam involving the Mafia.

So back 40-50 years or so ago, Cathy knew that many pro players were mind controlled, particularly La Sorda’s dodgers, and the mafia were in on the betting scam. Imagine how they have expanded since then.

Dick Thomburgh was Governor of Pennsylvania, and his friend Chicago Cubs Baseball Scout Jim Zerilla.

Interesting also the CIA baseball mind controlled farm in Dominican Republic. It also appears, according to Cathy that the Dodgers were just part of a bigger corrupt criminal operation, involving money laundering, drugs, and human trafficking across the Texan US – Mexican border

This trafficking is still going on today, organised by the cabal and it is why they hated the wall. Globalist Cabal Coyotes Child Trafficking Part 4 [19]

Brice Taylor confirms in her book, Thanks for the Memories,[1] that some Dodger footballers were mind controlled and again that they used mind controlled sex slaves. Similarly some basketball players.

Some children are also used as sex slaves, as young as 4 years old. This included the children of mind controlled players, eg Steve Garvey the 1970’s US baseball hero.

Steve Garvey was Steven Patrick Garvey (born December 22, 1948) is an American former professional baseball player. He played in Major League Baseball as a first baseman, most notably for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Nicknamed “Mr. Clean” because of his wholesome image during his career in baseball, Garvey was the 1974 National League Most Valuable Player Award winner, a two-time National League Championship Series MVP (1978 and 1984), a 10-time All-Star, and a two-time MVP of the All-Star Game (1974 and 1978). He holds the National League record for consecutive games played (1,207). Wikipedia Steve Garvey [71]

LaSorda had Whitney beaten up. This is how they work. If you do not cooperate they hurt the people close to you even more, and you as well.

Mind controlled couple Cyndy and Steve Garvey

The signs of mind control are here in this interview – see Bronx Banter Trouble in Paradise [16]

For full interview see Bronx Banter Trouble in Paradise [16] Cynthia Garvey sued and Sports Illustrated settled, that “Pat Jordan” had made things up that Cynthia never said [77]. Note

Cyndy describes Steve’s “controlled” traits

her “unseeing” eyes

In an emotional speech, he told the audience he was defending his wife’s honor. He refused to elaborate.

It is the smile of a coquette. Of someone who thinks they are being sexy. Of someone who is trying to be sexy

her style and words contain none of the nuances of felt emotion.

he speaks in a soft, droning, almost hypnotic voice,

same smile he shows in every newspaper and magazine photograph of himself. It is automatic, perfected,

His are the movements of a man with a single focus of concentration, a man for whom nothing—running, picking up a ball, smiling—is natural or intuitive and everything is learned.

It is, as if, like a good politician, he has memorized the voluminous file cards his advance men have accumulated on the personal lives of each constituent he is about to meet at a fund raiser.

his children. How he sent them to a Catholic school to get a Catholic base (Carousel programming?)

Throughout her monologue, the tone in her voice has remained constant. Brusque. Unemotional. Confusing to her listener. How can she reveal such intimacies without the nuances of felt emotion? Does she feel nothing? Or is it simply that there is some strange lack in her, some inability to communicate her deepest emotions in conventional ways? She does not cry. Her voice does not falter. Her expression never varies. In fact, at times, she flashes her brittle smile precisely at that moment one expects her to cry. She reveals everything—trivialities and intimacies—on the same note.

Comment below article – Garvey’s daughter, presumably the baby in this story, said she felt her father had a slight sociopathic streak in him. She claimed he signed his Christmas cards to she and her siblings “Love, Steve Garvey.”

For full interview see Bronx Banter Trouble in Paradise [16]

Cyndy fits the template for a Monarched slave. Many are children of armed forces and “intelligence” agencies – Her father was an Air Force colonel who dragged his family back and forth across the country [16] Many have Eastern European roots, (see Fiona Barnett’s book, and Cyndy was born in Detroit of Czechoslovakian ancestry [16].

Sex slaves are often names like Kelly, Cyndy and Candy.

Steve Garvey was probably Cyndy’s day to day handler -Cyndy claim[ed] that Garvey had given her away to Hamlisch after a two-hour negotiation [15].

NEW YORK CITY – NOVEMBER 4: Cyndy Garvey and Marvin Hamlisch attend the opening of ‘Crimes of the Heart’ in New York City.

Note also that Cyndy says she has not had any affairs yet, despite claims that she sex slave for the Dodgers, that sort of anomaly comes because she is in a different alter and not aware that she is under mind control [15].

Steve Garvey’s handler was probably Lasorda – Tom Lasorda, who coached and managed Garvey for 10 years on the Dodgers and two in the minors 1989 Sports Illustrated America’s Sweetheart [17].

Fiona Barnett wrote about a mind controlled cricketer in Australia, Arron Wesley Crawford, 2019 Oct 20 Fiona Barnett archive Elite Aussie Cricketer an Unwitting MK Delta Super Soldier [18].

He has done several videos. Update 2023 Feb 8 the video below Bases 54 TI Arron Wesley Crawford Part 1 has been taken down and no archive/alternative can be found. It is left up for the picture of Arron and the link. Whole post degoogled.

Bases 54 TI Arron Wesley Crawford Part 1 [18a]

Parts 2 and 3 are on rumble and still of interest, but presumably Part 1 was the sports part. Bases 54 TI Arron Wesley Crawford Part 2 [18b] and Bases 54 TI Arron Wesley Crawford Part 3 [18c]

Tiger Woods, it is reported by J.Lee was raised through the MK Ultra program.

2009 Tiger Woods, Mind Control and MKUltra [9]

It reproduces small, so here is the text…

“If they are nothing else, the Illuminati are materialists. People are objects that need to be controlled. Evil is incapable of love and becomes numb to physical pleasures over time. The brain is a funny thing, when you block out love and compassion, you end up blocking out every other human emotion. In the end, all you are is machine, incapable of feelings and lusting after more power, more energy without consideration for the consequences.

“Eldrick Tont “Tiger” Woods is HATED by other golfers, who know he’s a manufactured product of Pentagon MKULTRA mind control. I was told this by a pro golfer while we were at an aircraft factory in Oregon hand-building our own personal jet aircraft. Baby Tiger’s colonel Green Beret Special Forces Vietnam baby-killer daddy hired a military drill instructor to scream at him while putting and swinging. “Tiger’s” parents ancestry is from [Communist] China and [Communist] Thailand, home of Manchurian Candidates, so “Tiger” is only 1/4 black. “Tiger” is a Buddhist who “studied” with monks at monestaries in [Communist] Asia. Since his mommy is a Thai citizen, “Tiger” is a citizen of Communist Thailand. “Tiger” is named for a South Vietnamese army officer who assassinated 50,000 South Vietnamese government employees who opposed the Communists of the New World Order (Phoenix Program).

( http://www.fireflyfans.net/mthread.asp?b=18&t=41001 ) “Tiger” first played golf at age 3 on the Bob Hope TV Show. Bob Hope is a notorious MKULTRA programmer and pedophile CIA sexslave handler. Homosexual rape is required by MKULTRA as torture to create multiple personalities, often on military bases, as proven in the Franklin Cover-up. (ibid)

It’s not just steroids or nutrition. No matter what body you possess, you are still governed by a mind. The Illuminati, through “Delta Programming” can dramatically enhance the mental game of an athlete through trauma based programming. [73]

According to Svali, this type of “brain-wave programming” creates an emotionless alter personality(s) that have photographic memories“” [73]

More on Tiger Woods

2009 Dec 25 TIGER WOODS: A SECRET BLACK MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE [75]

2011 Aug 18 In The Know 50yrs of MK (Mind Kontrolle) Ultra BETA Prog’md Sex Slave Kittens [76]

Click on photo for video…

Odysee 2010 Tiger Woods : Mind control subject [72b]

article [73]

Sue Arrigo, another high level MKUltra sex slave, said that the guards at Georgetown University Research facility are mind controlled slaves. Georgetown was one of the first MKUltra facilities. [87]

Brice Taylor further states that doctors and surgeons, and dental surgeons were mind controlled and that University of Southern California USC was at the forefront of their “training”

So the picture is building up of widespread mind control over a variety of jobs / professions – sportspeople, dentists, attorneys, psychiatrists, psychologists, stockbrokers, doctors, politicians, bankers, corporate heads, engineers, newspaper editors and owners(mockingbird media), nurses, teachers, principals etc

A widespread use for mind controlled slaves is for aggressive purposes – soldiers and “Supersoldiers” with capabilities far beyond a “normal” non-mind controlled soldier, however that is for a future article. Also Manchurian candidates – mind controlled individuals used for assassination. See Manchurian Candidates MKUltra Mind Controlled Assassins [20]

Andy Pero wrote about his sports exploits, and they may be used as part of training for supersoldiers – Project Superman 1 [11]

“These are small meets and I NEVER saw these men during one of them. The other types of meets are the county meets, relay meets, and state meets. These meets consist of 20 to 30 TEAMS being there. As such these are huge events. I would say between 5,000 and 10,000 people would be there (I mean some of these things were HUGE events). Anyway, how did I pick out these two men among 10,000 people. The way these meets work is everyone sort of goes to their own area. The pole volters go to the pole volt area, the high jumpers go to the high jump pit, and each area has it’s own crowd which then forms around each area (all the coaches of those athletes, the parents etc. etc.). So, the shot put circle usually is over and off to the side somewhere, basically clear of everything else. As we began to throw, all the competing athletes, the coaches, and the parents would all sort of gather in the same area to watch the event.

At least once a year at one of these big meets my eye would just catch the odd sight of these two men in uniform at these meets. I honestly convinced myself that at least one of them had to have a son that was competing or something. It wasn’t unusual to see men in uniforms at the track meets because other kids were going to go to school at the military academies and as the meets transpired, I occasionally saw other men in uniforms walking around and talking to people. For example the shot putter from Lodi was going to go to West Point, and I saw another man in a green uniform over talking to him. What made this all so weird was the two men I’m talking about were looking at me and I didn’t know why. I didn’t put it all together until years later.

May-1987-Track season junior year, at one of the major relay meets, it was announced the prior week that there was going to be a “clean and jerk weightlifting contest” sponsored by some guy I had never heard of. I of course was all excited, and trained that week on my technique.

As it turns out all it was, was a guy with some rubber mats and a Olympic barbell set in the middle of a grass field. I took second place with a lift of 265 lbs power cleaned to the chest and then pressed over my head. The kid who won was a senior and did 275. It was just sort of a “friendly” contest. I am 17 years old and in 11th grade.

July-1987- It’s summer time and I am training for football. I get a call from a coach I had never spoke to before, coach Himmel? Humle? Burle? I can’t remember his exact name or his phone number but I do remember that he is from somewhere in Colorado. Anyway, he is the United States Power lifting team coach and he wants me to drop everything that I am doing and move to Colorado on a whims notice, to go train for the clean and jerk. I asked him in confusion why he was calling me, I finished second in the contest? He then says to me I finished second but the guy I lost to was a year older but more importantly he was also 50 pounds heavier. So pound for pound I was much stronger and as it turns out that in my age group and for my weight (17 years old and between 201 and 229 lbs.) I was ranked fifth in the country, in this one particular lift. This may seem like a dream come true for me, but let me tell you. Just like with anything you do, even if you really enjoy it, there can be things you really hate about it as well. The power clean and the clean and jerk were my absolute least favorite exercises. To be blunt, I loved working out but I despised those particular two exercises especially. This along with the fact that I could not just “get up and leave my mother.” She was doing much better, but by no stretch of the imagination could her mental condition be considered to be “stable.” I am 17 years old and about to enter the 12th grade and I do not go to Colorado to train for the U.S. power lifting team.

Aug-1987- Football camp senior year, I test in the bench press 390 lbs, in the squat 505 lbs, and in the power clean 280 lbs. We finish the season 6-3 and are division champs. I begin working out again and I start to think about college.

Dec 1987-May 1988- My workouts continue very well. However I develop a “new idea”. Now when I go through my workout mentally at night I have added a new “twist”. When I am down on my “level” in my mind I have added a huge chair in the room in which I am standing. Using my Silva mind control I sit in the chair. On the left hand side of the chair are some “air hoses” like you would find in a auto garage. I imagine, that on both of my arms there are these “air hoses” coming out of my arms. Like an I-V hose coming out of your arm. This is my “pump up chair”. In my mind I connect the hoses coming out of my arms to the hoses on the side of the chair. I push a button located on the right arm of the chair with my right index finger and the chair activates. Like an air station I can feel the vibrations as I sit in the chair. As I sit there I see my entire body start to swell. Like blowing up a balloon. I mentally tell my muscles to grow and swell like balloons, AND THEY DO! I do this for about six weeks.

wrote Project Superman 1 [11]

Educate yourself Andy Pero [12]

EL: What were some of the things the mind control programmers made you do?

AP: I remember my mother enrolling me in a Silva Mind Control course when I was ten. It is a type of self-hypnosis where you learn to go to different levels of your mind to do self-healing, relaxation, visualization, bending spoons with the power of your mind, things like that. This is also the time when I saw two peculiar military men, who would periodically visit me throughout my childhood, especially sporting events. I did exceptionally well at Silva Mind Control (and sports), so much so that the two military men approached me and said, “I hear you have some very special abilities. Someday you will work for us.” At the time I didn’t understand, but later the two men figured prominently in all the training I had up all the way through my college years. Of course I didn’t realize this until my memories came back. I did very well at sports and demonstrated a genius IQ, but I stuttered so badly until I was in my twenties, that everyone just thought I was a dumb jock. The stuttering was due to all the electroshock treatments.

I recall being subjected to electroshock numerous times, being placed in an enclosed water tank and told to breathe underwater. Consequently, I drowned several times and would revive because of my self-created healing pool in my mind. I learned to create my own mental laboratory through Silva Mind Control, replete with a super powerful healing pool that could heal any injury. I was forced to endure suffering beyond belief to accomplish superhuman feats of strength and survival.

EL: Tell me more about the various superhuman abilities you discovered you had.

AP: The trainers would put me into a trance whereby I’d be told I could jump off a ladder of minimal height. In my mind, I believed that I was only jumping off a footstool or a short ledge. In actuality, I was progressively led to jump higher and higher heights to the point of successfully jumping off buildings and even out of planes without a parachute.

When under mind control, I could do whatever I was instructed to do as long as I believed them. I would do 200 or more push ups in perfect form, sometimes as long as a half hour straight, or until I was told to stop. I weight lifted 545 lbs.on a barbell and squats while attending college and much more (500-1500 lb.) while I was under the mind control in the training laboratory not far from Rochester, NY.

In my jumps, it was as if I was falling like a cat, calm and cool with no fear, focusing like a laser only on the landing.”

See also Michael Jordan Basketball, Phil Jackson “Coach” MK Prog’mr/Handler, MK’d Jeanie Buss (daughter of Mk Programmer L.A. Lakers owner Jerry Buss) wife of Phil Jackson, Dean Smith Coach (MK Prog’mr/Handler) North Carolina Tarheels. Michael (Air) Jordan: MK-Ultra Asset? You Make The Call (VIDEO) [10]

Also Michael Jordan’s sister (Deloris Jordan) makes shocking claims of “losing her virginity” (incestuous ritual rape) to her father James R. Jordan, Sr. which continued for a period of 8yrs. [10]

Conclusion

A pattern is clear. Mind control is widespread in sport. Much more research needs to be done to expose this. Fertile places for research are the people and organisations that they are brought up with, train with or companies they associate with until you see patterns emerge.

The relatively low tech trauma based mind controlled also has a high tech counterpart, which we know little about. Techniques of mind control have got more slick and efficient. Cathy tells of her daughter Kelly who even 40 years ago was being mind controlled using harmonics – based on sound. See – Secrets of Brainwave Harmonics – Revealed pdf [14]

Whatever purposes the illuminati can use mind control for they will, that is for sure. The depraved psychopaths like John Brennan, Michael Karkoc, Michael Aquino and John Mengele oversee these type of MK Ultra experiments. See

Shepard blog SEE ME NOW: Agent X:11 [22]

Jessie Interview Transcript Grim Fairy Tale [23]

Michael Aquino Research Information [24]

Michael Sweeney estimates there are now tens of thousands of “sleepers” in place and certainly hundreds of active programmed operatives with experiences comparable to hers. Other experts in the field mention even higher estimates. Sleepers await some future event requiring them to be triggered into action. See the fictional movie, Telefon, starring Charles Bronson, but the end times which we are now in, means the dark forces are calling in their armies to cause chaos from which emerges the NWO.

List of mind control articles –

Monarch Mind Control Programming and Healing Gina Phillips[25]

MJ2 Purple Programming Monarch Mind Control Programming [26]

Manchurian Candidates MKUltra Mind Controlled Assassins [27]

I HEAR VOICES: Murder by MKUltra?A Worrying Trend Of Mass Shooting Suspects Throughout History Before Committing Horrific Murders[28]

Cheryl Beck Illuminati Survivor and Whistlebower [29]

Mind Control and MK Ultra in Canada [30]

Targeted Individuals The Spark [33]

Jay Parker Illuminati Whistleblower [34]

Dr. Sue Arrigo and the CIA: Timeline, Links, Torture Photos [35]

