I was banned twice by twitter for this thread, once an immediate return on deletion of tweet and the second a ban of 12 hours. I have now deleted 10 tweets. The ins and outs of these bans are absurd and will take a while to explain, so will have to wait for another post.

The main point that I was trying to make in the thread was that trans individuals are often connected to mind control symbolism.

A high proportion of people who have undergone mk ultra / monarch mind control are not aware, in many of their alters, that they have been mind controlled at all. Other alters become aware as the victim / survivor gets older and programming breaks down. I believe that many trans people who use symbolism connected to mind control are victims of mind control and are subliminally attracted to the symbols of mind control.

I believe that there is a very small genuine organic occurrence of trans individuals. However trans has now been deliberately weaponised out of all proportion using mind control into the phenomenom it is today.

MK Ultra and mind control is vastly under recognised and underestimated. Even wikipedia had to recognise that it existed. It was never halted and thousands of victims testify, and estimates are in the millions. ALL the bloodline families are monarch mind controlled / mk ultra.

Wikipedia mk ultra [1]

In mind control programming, many different alters are formed, some of which are male, perhaps to cope better with certain situations eg Kim has at least one male alter Kim Noble – No Ordinary Artist [2]. I just use this as an example of a male alter in a female, that I have written about, not that Kim is transitioning.

One person who is transitioning after mk ultra mind control is Dylan Groves / Katy Groves. Katy has released many videos explaining her mk ultra mind control. I am not saying that she thinks programming is responsible for her transitioning. However alter Dylan is now hosting much of the time and he is transitioning to a male with testosterone patches and has chosen the left hand path. Dylan Groves / Katy Groves [10]

In general I believe that any internal conflict between these male and female alters is deliberately amplified by programming ie in a biological female, a strong male alter or alters push to take the main host role and then push for transition from female to male. Similarly in reverse for a biological male. This is entirely in keeping with the objectives of the people behind mind control, essentially divide and rule and cause chaos.

Obvious unhappiness and confusion initially about gender / sexual identity is then often exacerbated during transition by fluctuating hormone levels in an experimental medical transition process. This can result in fluctuating emotional outbursts. Anger is one of those emotions and violence can be an outcome. Any actually shootings can also be a deliberate part of the programming, often delta programming eg Manchurian Candidate Manchurian Candidates – MK Ultra Mind Control Assassins [14]

Certainly there is much violence expressed online, and I only included a tiny part in my thread.

This was my thread, just copy pasted here due to time considerations, so formatting may be astray. Sometimes multiple photos on a tweet do not replicate, and sometimes even just one photo does not appear and so the sense is lost. One of these photos does have relevance to my ban, so it will be covered next time. Check the threadreaderapp for full thread nearly as it was. Trans thread [11]. However if I am fully banned the thread reader app will disappear, but hopefully not this post, depending on whether substack sets it up to be embedded from twitter.

This is an archive of the threadreaderapp save of trans thread [15]

However any archive of this post should still survive, flawed copy though it may be.

Trans Twitter Thread [11]

Since initial publishing, I have found a way of screenshotting the threadreaderapp save, full length, a bit small but accurate whereas the cut and paste following it missing out relevant photos. It does expand well if you open it in new tab on laptop.

I cannot do anything about the large black page at the end of screenshot, scroll past that for larger but less accurate cut and paste copy, and rest of post.

Audrey / Aiden Hale #nashville #audreyhale #aidenhale Mickey Mouse Mk ultra programming trigger, one eye club. Dogtags - usually associated with military. Audrey aka Juno #audreyhale #nashville #mkultra

2. Audrey the Artist with cat another symbol of mk ultra /monarch mind control ahillustrations.myportfolio.com/portfolio #audreyhale #nashville #mkultra

Audrey Hale - Portfolio https://ahillustrations.myportfolio.com/portfolio

3. Interesting Audrey should choose this as another artpiece #audreyhale #nashville

4. Survivor Cheryl Beck has said this is the Master's facial cue for the mind control victim to assume the "in the presence of the master" position. Cue is

Head tilt down, wide open grin with teeth together, eyes at top looking at you *Trigger caution

5. Victim of mk ultra mind programming then assumes the head and hand posture #mkultra

7. Nose is obvious penis and testicles... This was a woman transing to a man....

8. Used he him pronouns, which seem to have been subsequently altered on her profile

#audreyhale

9. Red Rum with skull and bones and one eye symbol... #redrum

10. Her art includes an ant as a scrotum...

11. Its a strange coincidence for the trans flag to be same as red blue base programming of mk ultra. cathyfoxblog2.wordpress.com/2023/02/11/spo… #mkultra

Spot The Symbolism 4 – Red Blue ProgrammingGender Agenda This post is about the symbolism on the person who made a tiktok video on trigender. If you just want that symbolism, skip down the page, however before I get onto that, just a few ot…https://cathyfoxblog2.wordpress.com/2023/02/11/spot-the-symbolism-4-red-blue-programming/

12. This is a good article - Murder by MK Ultra steemit.com/news/@an0nkn0w… #mkultra #masskillings

https://steemit.com/news/@an0nkn0wledge/i-hear-voices-mkultra-a-worrying-trend-of-mass-shooting-suspects-throughout-history-before-committing-horrific-murders

13. As I was not familiar with the Shining I missed that Red Rum backwards is murder, which puts another slant on the killings. Stephen King was the writer of the book. Is the shining used for MK ultra programming? web.archive.org/web/2023032222… #mkultra #audreyHale #muder #theshining

The Shining (film) - Wikipediahttps://web.archive.org/web/20230322223027/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Shining_(film)

14.According to deprogramwiki that the Shining does contain mind control terminology. deprogramwiki.com/fritz-springme… #theshining #mindcontrol #mkultra

TRAUMA-BASED MIND CONTROL OBSERVATIONS: King’s dark fantasy & its ties to t.b.m.c. programming. 13 NOVEMBER 2019Readers, who enjoyed my exposes of t.b.m.c., may further enjoy more info on the subject, incl. some info pertaining to school shootings, many of which came after my books’ exposes. The success of my 3…https://deprogramwiki.com/fritz-springmeier/trauma-based-mind-control-observations-kings-dark-fantasy-its-ties-to-t-b-m-c-programming-13-november-2019/

15. Stephen King's book Rage inspired 4 school shootings according to Fritz Springmeier... Perhaps Stephen King should be banned instead of guns? web.archive.org/web/2022120208… #rage #stephenking #schoolshootings

TRAUMA-BASED MIND CONTROL OBSERVATIONS: King’s dark fantasy & its ties to t.b.m.c. programming. 13 NOVEMBER 2019Readers, who enjoyed my exposes of t.b.m.c., may further enjoy more info on the subject, incl. some info pertaining to school shootings, many of which came after my books’ exposes. The success of my 3…https://web.archive.org/web/20221202085333/https://deprogramwiki.com/fritz-springmeier/trauma-based-mind-control-observations-kings-dark-fantasy-its-ties-to-t-b-m-c-programming-13-november-2019/

16. Stephen King has 3 part video set called "Mind Control". His fictional world in the Dark Tower series is an alter system. Was Stephen King himself subject to mind control MK Ultra. That may explain his disturbing output. web.archive.org/web/2022120208… #stephenking #mkultra #alters

TRAUMA-BASED MIND CONTROL OBSERVATIONS: King’s dark fantasy & its ties to t.b.m.c. programming. 13 NOVEMBER 2019Readers, who enjoyed my exposes of t.b.m.c., may further enjoy more info on the subject, incl. some info pertaining to school shootings, many of which came after my books’ exposes. The success of my 3…https://web.archive.org/web/20221202085333/https://deprogramwiki.com/fritz-springmeier/trauma-based-mind-control-observations-kings-dark-fantasy-its-ties-to-t-b-m-c-programming-13-november-2019/

17. Number symbolism in press reports

#symbolism #cartelsignalling

18. Twitter made me delete original tweet 18, so its broken thread. I will carry thread on, missing that tweet. There is violence associated with trans activists. Is this caused by hormone injections or mk ultra programming? Either way trans terrorism is unacceptable. #trans

19. Some trans use threats of violence... #violence #trans

20. Trans Day of Revenge is also an EP by Punk band GLOSS - among the tracks "give violence a chance" web.archive.org/web/2022082015… #gloss #trans

Trans Day of Revenge - Wikipediahttps://web.archive.org/web/20220820154808/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trans_Day_of_Revenge

21. The tweet I had to remove was commenting on the stop trans genocide, and I have redacted my comment. I do not think it broke twitter rules.

22. Others have been censored as well. the trans canel brigade must be out in force today. Oli a detrans individual was made to delete several tweets

23. Others were censored as well. However no amount of censorship will change the worrying implied violence by some trans activists

24. and we know why action is not being taken against these violent activitsts, as the cabal encourage this division...

25. i have had to re write some more of this thread. This activist Alana McLaughlin did not say the words that had been attributed to her in the screenshot. #alanaMcLaughlin

26. Eli Rubashkin was the activist who punched Posie Parker in NZ and then was allowed to leave for Australia. #elirubashkin #jacinda #posieparker

27. I believe there is a warrant out for her arrest but I have not seen that officially. At the top of this screenshot she says "I love being a fugitive " and then some not unfamiliar trans abuse. #elirubashkin

28. Eli Rubashkin appears to have been a friend of Jacinda. What a surprise #elirubashkin #jacinda

29. This is a report on Posie Parker being harangued

'I thought I would be crushed to death' - Kellie-Jay Keen on her harrowing encounter with trans activists in New Zealand -- Sott.netThe distressing footage from women's rights campaigner Kelly-Jay Keen's violent encounter with trans activists in Auckland has made one thing clear beyond doubt: the trans movement has a serious misog…https://www.sott.net/article/478733-I-thought-I-would-be-crushed-to-death-Kellie-Jay-Keen-on-her-harrowing-encounter-with-trans-activists-in-New-Zealand

30. Another detailed blog from someone who was there at melbourne

How they smeared Posie in MelbourneTo mark yesterday’s disgraceful violence towards women in New Zealand, I’ll be posting a few pieces today by people who have attended past events. The first is from a woman who attended one of Posie’s…https://grahamlinehan.substack.com/p/how-they-smeared-posie-in-melbourne/comments

31. Returning back to the Audrey Aiden Hale the supposed shooter

Transgender School Shooter Was High-Functioning AutistA link to my piece on mass shooters and personality dysfunctionhttps://ponerology.substack.com/p/transgender-school-shooter-was-high

32. note the red blue white necklace on her self portrait... #mindcontrol

33. It was on the above piece of art that she used her male name... Aiden

34. Aiden and Audrey

35. The dog tag saying Audrey aka Juno. Its speculation as to which Juno she meant but Juno was a Roman Goddess

#juno

36. Juno -Queen of the gods in Greek mythology and a goddess of love and marriage. A daughter of Saturn, she was the sister and wife of Jupiter and the mother of Mars, Vulcan, Bellona and Juventas. Like Hera, her sacred animal was the peacock. web.archive.org/web/2023032602… #juno

Juno (mythology) - Wikipediahttps://web.archive.org/web/20230326020220/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Juno_(mythology)

37. Is this polka dot programming? need more research

38. I am not going to address whether it was a false flag etc others can do that. I will break for now as its so hard to do a thread when i cannot search on twitter or check the hashtags or trends.

