This article from EIR written in 1978 is useful to show that cults were set up in America by British Intelligence.

It also says that although MK Ultra was nominally a US CIA Dulles black operation it was in reality run into the US by British Intelligence SIS ie MI6 under cover of CIA and Rand Corporation.

Aldous Huxley, Albert Hoffman and Humphrey Osmond were Brits and key American was Gregory Bateson, husband of the late Dame Margaret Mead of the Order of St. John of Jerusalem.

The intention was to create cult formations among the general population through the use of drugs and Dionysian rituals.

Synanon is also mentioned which was a cult set up in 1958 and run by Charles Dederich. This was the forerunner of the troubled teen industry, of which Paris Hilton is a survivor and I wrote about here Paris Hilton Breaking Code Silence [4]

First is the Cultism's Roots in MK Ultra pdf, then the screenshots then the text so search engines can pick it up.

Eirv05n47 19781205 018 Cultisms Roots In Mk Ultra 449KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Text of Document Cultisms Roots in MK Ultra

SPECIAL REPORT EXECUTIVE INTELLIGENCE REVIEW December 5 - 11. 1978

The immediate source for the Port Kaituma mass

murder-suicide can be partially traced to a recent

closed-door meeting of the Aspen Institute for Human

istic Studies in West Berlin, at which Rand Corpora

tion terrorist controller Brian Jenkins gave a five

hour presentation on coming terrorist scenarios. The

Jenkins scenario, which emphasized the time-bomb

quality of cults as sources of terrorism, was given just

prior to the bloodbath carried out by Rev. Jimmy

Jones's Peoples Temple in Guyana.

The Rand connection, along with the appearance of

Dr. Joel Fort, lawyer Mark Lane, and the Glide

Memorial Church of Berkeley, California in the

dossier on Rev. Jimmy Jones confirms, in shorthand,

that Jones's death cult is the offspring of British

intelligence's 50-year campaign in the United States to

create cult formations among the general population

through the use of drugs and Dionysian rituals.

In official channels, the British Secret Intelligence

Services' experiment was run under former CIA Dir

ector Allen Dulles, and conduited through the Central

Intelligence Agency, under the codename MK-Ultra.

The project, first named Operation Bluebird in 1949,

then Operation Artichoke, and renamed MK-Ultra in

1953 under direct orders from Dulles, studied the

application of LSD, psylocibin (hallucinogenic

mushrooms), peyote, and other hallucinogens in

mind-control and brainwashing techniques. The early

phases involved the administration of hallucinogens to

volunteers in university, hospital, and mental in

stitution settings. By 1963, it was openly stated in a

CIA document that "the final phase of testing MK

Ultra materials involves their application to unwitting

subjects in normal life settings," a phase which began

on the U.S. West Coast in 1955, and which by the late

1960s had created thousands of counterculture

followers of the cult of LSD and other hallucinogens,

aided by the importation and mass marketing of

British ritualistic rock music.

Ultra

Although MK-Ultra was a CIA black operation

nominally under the control of Dulles, it was in reality

a British intelligence operation run into the United

States under the cover of the CIA and the Rand

Corporation. Furthermore. the presence of the Office

of Naval Intelligence and Air Force Intelligence in the

original -Operation Artichoke and MK-Ultra task

force. and the subsequent importance of trained

operatives of ONI and Air Force Intelligence in the

creation of U.S.-based terrorist cults. points to heavy

contamination of these agencies in particular by

British SIS.

The British Priesthood

The three British intelligence agents heading up MK

Ultra as research directors from 1952 on were Aldous

Huxley, Albert Hoffman of the Warburg-owned San

doz drug firm (where Hoffman first synthesized LSD

in 1943), and Humphrey Osmond, a close Huxley

family friend and physician based at the University of

London Hospital where he studied schizophrenia.

The key American researcher complicit with

Huxley, Hoffman, and Osmond was Gregory Bateson,

husband of the late Dame Margaret Mead of the Order

of St. John of Jerusalem. Bateson headed a Veterans

Hospital in Palo Alto. California where he aided in

criminal experiments administering LSD to patients

in the hospital. Bateson is currently a special advisor

to California's Governor Jerry Brown - the politician

with whom Reverend Jimmy Jones maintained a

close relationship for many years.

Huxley was not merely the ranking British intelli

gence officer in the MK-Ultra infiltration project, but

he was literally a high priest of the drug cult that grew

out of the California experiments. Aldous Huxley,

along with his brother Julian. was tutored at Oxford

University. England in the 1920s by futurist H.G.

Wells, head of British foreign intelligence during

World War I. Wells's writings and those of his proteges

the Huxleys and George Orwell, such as The Time

Machine, Brave New World, 1984 and Animal Farm,

spelled out in fictional form the mind-control that MK

Ultra was later to implement.

In 1929, under the influence of occultist Aleister

Crowley. Aldous Huxley was initiated into the Isis

Urania Temple of Hermetic Students of the Golden

Dawn. a secret cult tracing back to the Scottish Rites

of the Freemasons and run directly out of the British

Colonial Office. At the same time. Crowley introduced

Huxley to hallucinogenic drugs.

From 1937 to 1945. Huxley lived in California where

he worked as a Hollywood scriptwriter along with

Christopher Isherwood and other British operatives.

Isherwood had been a British intelligence agent sta

tioned in Weimar Berlin through the 1920s, special

izing in cultural subversion projects. During this

period, Huxley and Isherwood organized cults around

the Isis Temple of the Golden Dawn and the trans

lation of Eastern mystical documents. Preliminary

investigations suggest that one of the centers of Isis

cult activity founded by the Huxley team in 1937-1945

was Ukia.Cal. - later the West Coast center of Jones'

Peoples Temple.

Huxley's critical training occurred in Britain from

1945 to 1952 when.in tandem with the British Psycholo

gical Warfare Division (then centered at the London

Tavistock Institute). He organized a study group at the

London National Hospital with Osmond on inducing

schizophrenic states through the taking of mescaline.

Subsequently. Osmond was hired by Allen Dulles to

play a leading role in the MK-Ultra project. In 1953. in

the U. S. , Osmond gave Huxley a supply of mescaline

for his personal consumption. The next year. as the

result of his psychedelic experience. Huxley wrote

The Doors of Perception. the first public manifesto of

the drug cult. advocating "expanded consciousness

through hallucinogens. "

U.S. drug networks in place

By 1954. MK-Ultra was fully operational. Dr. Timothy

Leary was already conducting LSD experi

ments at Harvard University. Hoffman had been

brought to the United States for continued MK-Ultra

work. And Huxley returned to California where he re

cruited his 1937-45 associates Bateson and Alan Watts.

who later became a propagandist for study of Eastern

religions. Osmond. meanwhile. was stationed at the

New Jersey Neuro-Psychiatric Institute in Princeton.

N. J ..conducting experiments on the effects of LSD in

schizophrenia.

In 1960. as MK-Ultra entered its "final phases. "

Huxley was appointed Visiting Professor at the

Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston.

There he created a circle paralleling his West Coast

LSD team. including Leary and associate Richard

Alpert. who later became "guru " Baba Ram Das.

This circle created a following of thousands of LSD

veterans who were then deployed to proselytize for

drugs.

One direct result of the Huxley Harvard operation

was the International Federation for Internal

Freedom Psychedelic Training Center in Zihuatenejo.

Mexico. set up and headed by Leary in 1963. Zi

huatenejo. an isolated Mexican resort town. was the

site for a two-year project involving 500 people -

chosen. according to Leary. out of over 5.000 appli

cants. The objective of Zihuatenejo was to train psy

chologists and other professionals. religious leaders.

teachers. etc. in the values of psychedelic drug use.

The center administered LSD to residents several

times a week.conducting group sessions based on the

Boston work of Leary and Alpert. the writings of

Huxley. and particularly Leary's translation of the

Tibetan Book of the Dead. The Tibetan sacred book

was to be read by participants before taking the LSD.

then read aloud by another person as the subject sank

into a schizophrenic state.

Indeed. the death experience attitude was a central

consideration of the center's profiling. After an LSD

experience. one group showed that: "Some now felt

convinced that there is no death. that life is really con

tinuous despite physical change. Death to them now

seems simply continuation toward the mystical goal of

oneness with God. . . . Associated with lessened

anxiety. greater acceptance of death . . . " (Richard

Blum and associates Utopiates. London: Tavistock

Publications. 1965).

The names of the participants in the Zihuatenejo

project have never been made public although they in

cluded clinical psychologists.ministers. teachers. and

businessmen. In 1963, during the second year of its

operation. the center was closed by Mexican author

ities.

It is known that the Mexican project was one feature

of the "private." i.e .. nongovernmental. side of MK

Ultra. The above-cited 1965 Tavistock Institute report

also featured reports by Timothy Leary. Richard

Alpert. and San Francisco's Dr. Joel Fort. who has

already been identified as a principal figure in the

creation of Jones's Peoples Temple.

Simultaneously. the Rand Corporation, home of

present-day terrorist specialist Brian Jenkins. was

conducting a "medically oriented " experiment in

LSD. According to a 1962 Rand Abstract. W.H.

McGlothlin conducted a preparatory study on the

"Longlasting Effects of LSD on Certain Attitudes in

Normals: An Experimental ProposaL" The following

year, McGlothlin conducted a year-long experiment

with 30 human guinea pigs. called "Short-Term

Effects of LSD on Anxiety. Attitudes and Per

formance. " The study incredibly concluded that LSD

improved emotional attitudes and helped resolve

anxiety!

Also in California, the guinea pigs at Bateson's Palo

Alto Veterans Hospital were being groomed as future

leaders of the drugged Isis cult. Foremost among

Bateson's recruits was Ken Kesey who received his

first LSD dose from Bateson in 1959. Other "subjects"

included Jerry Garcia, later the founder of the Grate

ful Dead rock band. Another outstanding member of

the Grateful Dead is the son of Wharton School pro

fessor Eric Trist, the leading Tavistock Institute

operative in the United States and a principal con

troller of the MOVE black terrorist gang that recently

staged a gun battle with Philadelphia police.

Much of the LSD used to build the Isis counter

culture cult in the Haight-Asbury section of San

Francisco found its way into the streets from MK

Ultra channels. In 1963, when Leary left Harvard, the

Leary LSD operations were funded principally by

Billy Mellon Hitchcock. Hitchcock's contributions to

Leary were paid out through a British West Indies con

duit known as the Fiduciary Trust - a wholly con

trolled subsidiary of the Investors' Overseas Service,

which is and was an Israeli dirty-money operation co

ordinated on the U.S. side through the New York

holding company, the Dreyfuss Corporation. Hitch

cock, an heir to the Mellon banking family of Pitts

burgh, not only funded Leary's pet projects, but

financed Leary's Brotherhood of Eternal Love as a

major hashish marketing and LSD manufacturing

operation which was based, like Jones's Peoples

Temple, in California and the Caribbean.

In 1968, Leary, Ken Kesey, Alan Watts, and homo

sexual poet Allen Ginsberg from New York organized

the so-called Summer of Love. This nationwide Dio

nysian celebration provided the context for a massive

infusion of drugs into every part of the USA which left

thousands of youth ravaged by their first experiences

with addictive and hallucinogenic chemicals. To

service the psychological disorders and human

misery resulting from the drug epidemic, institutions

such as the Haight-Ashbury Free Medical Clinic were

created. Today, these clinics serve as centers for the

movement to decriminalize "recreational" drugs, and

as recruiting centers for cult outfits such as the Glide

Memorial Church and Jones's People's Temple.

Dr. Joel Fort's Project One mental health clinic in

San Francisco was part of the network of clinics set up

to service the growing number of youth who quickly

went from marijuana and an occasional hallucino

genic trip to hard-core heroin addiction and psychosis.

- Michelle Steinberg

The media cultists

Even in the atmosphere of untrammeled

sensationalism that followed the Jones cult mass

suicide, Rupert Murdoch's New York Post

managed to sink lower than even the orgy-of

death-peddling competition. "Deathcults on the

warpath" ; "Death in the jungle" ; "Slain aide

knew he'd be killed" ran each day's banner head

lines. For political impact, Murdoch, a protege

of British press peer Lord Beaverbrook, went

page one with a story of extremely dubious

vintage headed "Jones cult planned to move to

Russia," a story relegated by most of Murdoch's

yellow-journal competitors to the back pages.

A Post editorial enjoined "Stop the evil." But

the Post continues to act as evil's propagandist.

Murdoch's lurid brand of journalism was

brought to New York not to make money (as our

last issue revealed, it's already lost Murdoch $18

million on a newspaper that cost him $30 million

in the first place) but to act as the media sup

porter of the Big MAC operation, whose can

nibalistic practices usually go under the

euphemism of "austerity. "

Another media star that thinks cultism is good

business is NBC, which this year has become the

National Broadcaster of Cults. Long before the

Jonestown events, NBC was popularizing cult

beliefs. For example, its widely touted "Holo

caust" series fulfilled the Zionist lobby pro

paganda requirements for instilling necrophiliac

paranoia in U. S. and Israeli citizens.

Rev. Jones got what he wanted by getting

people to lose their grip on reality. NBC is look

ing to do the same with the whole United States.

Even before the Jones blowout, NBC undertook a

comprehensive series on such U. S. brainwashees

as Synanon and the Hare Krishnas, to inculcate

the line that "the future of the world is in the

hands of the cults." Now it has announced a new

bombshell, "Masada," about 900-plus Jews who,

rather than fall into the hands of Roman legion

aires, killed themselves en masse.

But does cultism pay? Murdoch and NBC may

find there's "room for one more" in the Kool-aid

set. Murdoch has been losing so much money on

the Post that last week he was forced to cancel

the recently inaugurated Sunday edition, after

his planned New York morning tabloid, the Sun,

failed to get off the drawing boards. And also last

week, NBC canceled half its weekly pro

gramming after a grim look at the ratings

--

Links

[1] 1978 Dec 5 Volume 5, Number 47 LaRouche Executive Intelligence Review https://larouchepub.com/eiw/public/1978/eirv05n47-19781205/index.html

[2] 1978 Dec 5 LaRouche Executive Intelligence Review Michelle Steinberg Cultisms Roots in MK Ultra https://larouchepub.com/eiw/public/1978/eirv05n47-19781205/eirv05n47-19781205_018-cultisms_roots_in_mk_ultra.pdf

[3] 1978 Dec 5 wordpress LaRouche Executive Intelligence Review Michelle Steinberg Cultisms Roots in MK Ultra pdf https://cathyfox.files.wordpress.com/2022/07/eirv05n47-19781205_018-cultisms_roots_in_mk_ultra.pdf

[4] 2020 Oct 4 cathyfoxblog Paris Hilton Breaking Code Silence https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/10/04/paris-hilton-breaking-code-silence/

