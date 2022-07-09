A few weeks ago I saw someone dissing Fiona Barnett because they read that long and mostly irrelevant document that went around a few years ago. I forget even what it is called. I may look it out later but my concern is to get Fiona's old rebuttal piece out.

If the hit piece was what you had to go by, and didn’t realise it was a hit piece and nonsense then you might believe it. I read the whole thing at the time. The quantity certainly was in inverse relationship to its quality. I think they relied on people thinking that there just had to be something in a piece so long.

But no…

Fiona quickly rebutted it with evidence to counter the rumour, innuendo and ignorance. Mind you there was not much to rebut. Here is a copy of Fiona's post, reinstated from the archive.

Apologies for the spaces round the photos, it was the only way I could get the quality in reasonable time.

Unnecessary Evidence - Fiona Barnett

Owing to my article exposing high profile psychologist Bob Montgomery, I have come under an orchestrated series of threats and attacks. One of these attacks was launched by low-IQ cult scum who tried to discredit my testimony by saying my family are not related to Helen Holowczak. Their main source of ‘evidence’ is my grandmother’s gravestone which excludes the names of my father and his children. So, here a few documents to disprove their lies.

Firstly, my father Mitek Frank Holowczak was cut out of his mother’s will at the last minute by his two half-brothers. He went to court and won his share of Helen Holowczak’s house at 14 McAlister Avenue. The brothers told the courts Helen’s house sold for 500k, when in fact it sold for 600k. So my father was further done out of a third of the difference. Not surprisingly, my father and his seven children were not listed on Helen’s gravestone, since the two half-brothers are the ones who arranged the funeral and the headstone. Duh.

So, here is evidence that my father is Helen Holowczak’s son, that he resided at 14 McAlister Avenue Engadine, and that David and John Holowczak are indeed his half-brothers. (Click on the photos for a closer view.)

1. Here is my father’s Australian issued birth certificate. Helen lied to my father about who his real father was, and he first discovered the truth when he was 40 years old. My father subsequently obtained his original birth certificate from Germany which records Mitek Rylko as his father.

Mitek Frank Holowczak’s birth certificate

Note the Holowczak’s family address on my father’s Australian birth certificate is recorded as 14 McAlister Ave, and his mother is Helen (Helena) Holowczak, nee Milewska.

2. Here are photos of my father as a baby and toddler with his mother Helen, and pedophile step-father Peter Holowczak, in the refugee camps:

3. Here is a photo of my father seated with his mother Helen Holowczak, and half-brother David Holowczak at my childhood home in Terranora:

4. And here is a picture of my father visiting his real father, Mitek Rylko (after whom he was named), and one of his half-brothers, in Poland:

5. And here is a picture of me, my siblings and parents at my brother’s wedding in 1996 (I am bridesmaid), plus a photo of my father with his second half-brother in Poland:

6. And of course there are the emails and voice recordings John Holowczak got reprimanded for. He sent them to my IA editor David Donovan from his Wollongong Council work email system. Albeit as defamatory and creative as the latest attack on my credibility, in these my half-uncle admits to being related to me, names my family members, and admits to my telling him at a family meeting in 1991 that I was raped by Peter Holowczak as a child:

Incidentally, this is the same Wollongong Council that trafficked kids, and whose mayors and their fellow perpetrators were ritually murdered by their former victims: https://www.illawarramercury.com.au/story/4080542/crime-files-cop-recalls-every-detail-of-gruesome-murder-scene/

Next time, put your efforts into researching who John and David’s real fathers are, because – like John and David told my family and I during the meeting in 1991 – it wasn’t Peter Holowczak. At least my father found his real father. Mitek Rylko was a handsome, intelligent, respected member of the community, who didn’t rape and kill kids, and who fought for the resistance instead of slaughtering Jews in the concentration camps. His father was a violin teacher, and that’s where my father and siblings got our musical brilliance from. Here’s a photo of my real Jadek in uniform:

Research hint: Nana always named her kids after their fathers. Since John Holowczak is the only bald, ginger-headed member of the family, start looking in the direction of the Scottish dude named John Vicars who ‘supervised’ Helen at the Marrickville woollen mills. And as for David, Helen was going to name him ‘Romance’ – so good luck finding that one. Nana was a notorious Nazi whore who regularly attended those famous migrant orgies.

If only I weren’t related to the Holowczaks! As you can see surmise, my father inherited his high IQ from Mitek Rylko.

This is the last time I respond to this dumb shit. Anyone who attacks me has a vested interest in covering up ritual abuse and child sex trafficking.

end of Fiona’s rebuttal.

For my many posts on Fiona and the hitpiece link see 2020 Sept 21 foxblog1 Fiona Barnetts Long Goodbye [99]

