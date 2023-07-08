Mind control is huge in sport but only rarely talked and written about. My previous articles on the subject are here

It very much looks as though Conor McGregor is a victim of mind control programming.

Most can be seen on this 5 min clip, but there are two other longer clips at the end. Click on photo for video…

2018 Jul Odysee Fringe Philosophies Puppet of Illuminati Mind Control (Conor McGregor) MK ULTRA Slave 5 mins [4c]

The ESPN footage is from 2015 before the Jose Aldo - Conor McGregor fight. There are two examples of McGregor being mind controlled on the video.

The first example is with ESPN’s Jay Crawford who appears to induce a trance like state in McGregor with a devils horns hand sign. Then Chael Sonnen ex fighter, fight analyser and ESPN pundit [8] uses a loud sharp verbal “so” which appears to bring McGregor out of the induced trance state and move his head sharply to face the speaker. This definitely appears to be “handling” McGregor. McGregor is wearing sunglasses, so his eyes cannot be seen. Sonnen perhaps also uses a double 666 sign as a trigger for mind control.

The second example is an interview with fighters McGregor and Aldo. Dana White [9] President of UFC cagefighting, appears to control McGregor with touches to his lower back as well as with a noise caused by slapping his own leg at the end. Dana White acts nervously and strangely throughout appearing to adjust a non existent wire. Again McGregor is in sunglasses, this time inside, which is unusual for most people but useful of course for hiding changes of alter.

McGregor is currently accused of sexual assault at present in America [20], and he has a history of sexual assault, violence and association with drugs outside of the ring.

Accused of violent rape in Dublin [14]

Accused of attempted sexual assault in Corsica [14]

Various violent public incidents

Punched an old man who refused his whisky [14]

Threw a shopping trolley through a bus window [21]

Violence towards Machine Gun Kelly [14]

Hospitalised a sports mascot [19]

Punched Italian singer and TV host Francesco Facchinetti [11]

McGregor is also

Accused of cocaine use [14]

Associated with Ireland’s Kinahan drug cartel [14]

Symbolism

McGregor gives the power and recognition symbol of the illuminati...

McGregor holds the Monster Energy drink logo, with shadow. Monster Energy logo is associated with satanic symbolism [17], and even with demonic attachment.

Masonic square and compasses for Mayweather - McGregor fight.

Tattoos [15] - McGregor on tattoos " I just like the way it looks on my body. I don’t spend months picking it, I just see it, get it and just enjoy the experience of being inked on my body for the rest of my life. I don’t know what it is”.

Several celebs have got tattoos and later say they do not know why they got them, Britney for one. Under mind control they can be influenced to get a tattoo and then not know the reason why later. Tattoos can act as an anchor for demonic attachment Montauk Boys – Blood Ritual Monarch [24].

McGregor has a bizarre gorilla eating a heart and the gorilla has a crown and maybe wings? He also has a tiger - cats are a widespread mind control symbol and trigger.

McGregor’s newborn son Rían was Christened at St Peter's Basilica in the satanic Vatican whilst daughter Croia wears beta kitten catprint dress and shoes [11].

McGregor made a bizarre call for lockdown, way late, after it was not really a possibility iirc, showing that he is on message for the WHO agenda [16].

Thread on McGregor with more information on some of the above happenings.

Twitter McGregor Thread [14].

Sports is good training and cover story for other MK ultra activities eg supersoldiers as well as it performs the function of bread and circuses for the masses, money /betting scams and indirect control of the mind controlled and public via symbols.

Its worth keeping an eye on McGregor and handlers Dana White, Jay Crawford and Chael Sonnen. Dana White is the man who is in charge of putting a Elon Musk v Mark Zuckerberg fight.

