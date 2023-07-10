What is the legal position of the “BBC Presenter” accused of sending a child money for sexualised pictures of that child? The sex of the child has not yet been named afaik. Surprisingly the most informative article I have found is from the BBC’s Home and Legal Correspondent Dominic Casciani [1].

The presenter is said to have paid a young person an awful lot of money for sexualised pictures. The payments are said to have begun when the teenager was 17 - which is over the age of sexual consent.

But that's not the relevant law when it comes to allegedly indecent images.

The Protection of Children Act 1978 says that it is a crime to take, make, share and possess indecent images of people under 18.

The maximum sentence is 10 years.

A person under the age of 18 cannot give their consent to the images being taken. [1]

So it is cut and dried, these are criminal offences, if what we have read so far from the newspaper that broke the story The Sun, is accurate.

In response to the Sun’s original article, which broke the story, the BBC has said

“We treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them.

"As part of that, if we receive information that requires further investigation or examination, we will take steps to do this.

“That includes actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further detail and understanding of the situation.”

He added: “If, at any point, new information comes to light or is provided — including via newspapers — this will be acted upon appropriately, in line with internal processes.”

The statement is just PR fluff and guff.

The child’s mother contacted the BBC in May, asking the BBC to get the presenter to stop sending money which was fueling the child’s drug habit. Technically the BBC could not stop the presenter doing this as the child is now aged 20. However the BBC would have had some leverage against the presenter as it is a sordid matter, involving an asynchrony of age and power, even if the young person was aged 20. However the payments actually began when the child was 17 and were thus illegal.

Despite the illegality, after the mother contacted the BBC in May, the BBC did NOT report the presenter to the police and did not suspend him. He even continued presenting and apparently partying with BBC bosses. He has not been named, although one name is becoming increasingly touted on social media, with some evidence.

[3]

By Friday July 7, the day of the first public reporting, the presenter was said to have been taken off air, and there is one notable name who was due to appear on a tv programme on that day. The presenter was only suspended on Sunday July 9th, despite “BBC guidelines which state that any staff member accused of a serious breach of conduct can be 'immediately suspended” [5]. No official report has been made from the BBC to the Police although they spoke on the 9th and they met today on 10th July.

The BBC’s maladministration and lack of action has meant that intense speculation has filled the void and the BBC must take full responsibility for that. The BBC article on the legal situation may have had an ulterior motive, in line with the current government agenda with the Online Harms Bill ie to curb people commenting on social media.

“Anyone speculating today on social media about the identity of the presenter should think very, very carefully about the consequences. They could be sued for the harm they cause and financially ruined. An innuendo can be just as catastrophic to reputation.”

People telling the truth is seen as a threat to government, intelligence services, the BBC, the deceptively named Trusted News Initiative which the BBC founded and to other authorities eg WHO, UN, NATO who all often peddle false narratives, as spectacularly seen during “covid”.

However as usual the worst spreaders of misinformation and disinformation in this recent BBC case were the Fourth Estate - the mainstream corporate media allied to corporate social media. The Independent reprehensibly illustrating their facebook post with a picture of Rylan Clark.

Rylan Clark, Gary Lineker and the authoritarian Jeremy Vine were amongst those who has to rule themselves out as the presenter in question.

Lucy Frazer, Culture Secretary has held urgent talks with BBC boss Tim Davie and so perhaps things will develop faster now. However of course the government is in an interesting position and has secrets of their own, and cases like this often end up with who knows more about the other - a blackmail standoff. Similarly the Met Police has a host of secrets on child abuse they do not want public.

Update 2023 Jul 10 19.15 In another twist Ranger commented on this article with a link - Sky reports BBC presenter accused of paying teen for sexually explicit photos 'tried to stop investigation after story broke' [12] and BBC presenter scandal: Allegations are 'rubbish', says young person's lawyer - report [11].

If the situation is not as the Sun said, then they are in legal trouble, but it could also be a tactic by the involved parties to muddy the waters for various reasons.

Updated 2023 Jul 10 New twists in BBC presenter's '£35,000 sex pics scandal' as teenager at the centre of the crisis says household name did nothing wrong- but their parents double down on claims and accuse star of 'getting into their head' [16]

Scotland Yard say they are NOT investigating BBC presenter 'who paid teen £35k for explicit photos': Met say they are 'assessing information' - after officers met bosses 'on Zoom' despite backlash at corporation's handling of sex pics scandal [17]

The Sun say “Emails seen by The Sun show the stepfather told the Beeb on May 19 of bank statements detailing huge payments from the star.” 'BBC ARE LIARS' Family of youngster ‘paid by BBC star for sex pictures’ says corporation ignored bombshell testimony given 7 WEEKS ago [18]

They reply BBC 'Nothing inappropriate' in BBC presenter row - young person's lawyer [21]

Updated 2023 Jun 11 am.

So a Murdoch v BBC battle. Murdoch is experienced at scrapping, BBC less so. Imho BBC will lose this. Murdoch has long wanted to destroy the BBC, and both Murdoch and the BBC are now fighting, the BBC on defence and seemingly on the ropes. The addict suddenly gets a lawyer, and it is not hard to guess who paid for that and the BBC and presenter are revived. Murdoch revealing very little information, but even if they have little “evidence”, if the story is correct, enough evidence will come out. Information poker. The BBC look out of their depth, as each day their brand is damaged even if they were somehow to be miraculously exonerated by a twist. Murdochs are experienced and can play very dirty, the BBC are not used to scrapping and are in a corner and trying legal trickery. The rest of the press whipping it up for clicks, but wary of Murdoch dominance so pulling some punches.

Perhaps best summed up by this tweet

The family and their child addicted to crack is just collateral damage for both parties.

Update 2023 Jul 11

[22] Mail The claims and counter claims in BBC presenter sex pics scandal: How teen at centre of allegations insists star did 'nothing inappropriate or unlawful' - as parents stand by their story and say BBC bosses ignored their claims

[23] Mail Parents of teen at centre of the BBC presenter sex pics scandal ask 'how did they afford a lawyer?' after their child issued statement insisting star did 'nothing unlawful' - as Tim Davie faces grilling TODAY and MPs threaten to reveal identity

[24] Mail Bombshell new claims about BBC star at centre of '£35k sex pics' scandal: Presenter 'sent abusive and menacing messages to second young person who threatened to name him after they met on dating app'

Update 2023 Jul 12 Vicky Flind, the wife of news reader Huw Edwards, has named him as the BBC presenter facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit images in a statement issued on his behalf.

No statement has been made about the sex of the youth, but its thought to be male.

Bonus pic Huw Jarse

[26] Huw Edwards hit with fresh claims of 'inappropriate behaviour' from his own BBC colleagues over 'suggestive messages' just minutes after wife reveals he is star at centre of 'sex pics' scandal: Staff claim presenter 'abused power' over junior co-workers

[27] Moment BBC news reader Sophie Raworth reveals colleague Huw Edwards is the man at the centre of '£35,000 sex pics scandal' engulfing the corporation – before media editor Katie Razzall froths 'This is a man who embodied our values'

The Metropolitan Police revealed there was ‘no information to indicate that a criminal offence has been committed’. [28] That is the quote attributed to them. If the youth was under 18 then there was. However the Met Police are thoroughly corrupted and who knows what the position is, with the lying organisation of the Sun, the Met and the BBC.

However Huw Edwards was blackmailable, now he is not, or at least not so easily. That does not happen without a reason, when the satanic world runs by blackmail.

BBC History of Paedophiles

The BBC is at the centre of a storm, partly due to their previous history of employing pedophiles and also covering up for them. Just a few of the BBC child abusers are

Jimmy Savile

Rolf Harris

Stuart Hall

Mark Page Radio1

Peter Rowell BBC Bristol

Tony and Julie Wadsworth BBC Radio Leicester

Ben Thomas BBC Wales

Niven Sinclair BBC taxi driver

Organisations take a great deal of care over their logos and image. The Founding Head of the BBC Lord Reith, had an unhealthy interest in adolescents, and commissioned a statue from a self admitted multiply incestuous child rapist Eric Gill, of a statue of a man and naked boy. That man is a wizard and the naked boy his slave and they practise magik. Pedos and Propaganda – the BBC… [6]

That statue is over the entrance of the BBC headquarters. What message is that meant to send out? Whatever message it is meant to send out, it does send out the message “Child rapists are welcome at the BBC”.

Furthermore the BBC has several pedophile works by Gill and you have to wonder why the BBC does not remove the statue from the most prominent position of their whole corporation. Many survivors groups and others think the statue should be removed. One protestor took the issue into his own hands… Pedos and Propaganda [6] and for a second time Threadreaderapp Twitter Thread on second protest on BBC Pedo Statue [9]

Time to go…

A paedophile entering the BBC under this statue could be imagined singing

“I’m coming home,

​I’m coming home, i’m coming,

Pedo’s coming home”

Yet again the BBC is under attack for not dealing adequately with child abuse. Why? It’s bad enough they let it keep happening but the BBC consistently keep appearing to cover it up. It’s certainly an unhealthy postion for a TV organisation to be in, never mind one that forces the owner of a TV in Britain to pay them and they take thousands to court each year for not doing so.

The statue is a clear indication of the BBC’s inclinations…

Interestingly Jimmy Savile was also probably a wizard and this suggests a more sinister side of why the BBC keeps the statue Jimmy Savile - Was he a Wizard [10]

Links

[1] 2023 Jul 9 BBC Why isn't BBC presenter being named by the media? https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-66148321

[1a] archive BBC https://web.archive.org/web/20230710041155/https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-66148321 law

[2] 2023 Jul 7 The Sun SEX PICS PROBE Top BBC star taken off air after ‘paying teenager for sexual pictures’ https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/22978239/bbc-star-paying-teenager-sexual-pictures/

[2a] 2023 Jul 9 archive https://web.archive.org/web/20230709165537/https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/22978239/bbc-star-paying-teenager-sexual-pictures/

[2b] first archive https://web.archive.org/web/20230707230543/https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/22978239/bbc-star-paying-teenager-sexual-pictures/

[3] 2023 Jul 9 Mail Met confirms it HAS spoken to the BBC about suspended star over claims he paid teen £35k for sexually explicit photos - but despite boss Tim Davie saying investigation is moving 'swiftly' police say broadcaster has made 'no formal referral or allegation' https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12279875/Culture-Secretary-hold-urgent-talks-BBC-claims-against-presenter.html

[4] https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12280057/Jeremy-Vine-threatens-legal-action-against-trolls-amid-scandal-unnamed-BBC-presenter.html

[5] 2023 Jul 8 Mail 'Stripped half naked, the BBC man was on his sofa waiting for my child to perform': Mother of youth 'paid £35k for sex pics by famous host' tells of shock at 'seeing lewd image of star' as man could face POLICE probe over crimes carrying 14-YEAR sentence https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12278645/Mother-teenager-paid-35-000-sexual-photos-household-tells-shock.html BBC guidelines which state that any staff member accused of a serious breach of conduct can be 'immediately suspended'.

[6] 2022 Jan 17 cathyfoxblog Pedos and Propaganda – the BBC… https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2022/01/17/pedos-and-propaganda-the-bbc/

[7] 2017 Jul 15 cathyfoxblog Niven Sinclair is dead. He abused whilst working for the BBC https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2017/07/15/niven-sinclair-is-dead-he-abused-whilst-working-for-the-bbc/

[8] https://web.archive.org/web/20230527030824/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BBC_sexual_abuse_cases

[9] Threadreaderapp Twitter Thread on second protest on BBC Pedo Statue https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1660307754815242241.html

[10] 2022 Aug 20 FoxyFoxblog Jimmy Savile - Was he a Wizard

[11] 2023 Jul 10 Sky BBC presenter scandal: Allegations are 'rubbish', says young person's lawyer - report https://web.archive.org/web/20230710172401/https://news.sky.com/story/claims-in-bbc-presenter-scandal-rubbish-says-young-persons-lawyer-report-12918501

[12] 2023 Jul 10 Sky BBC presenter accused of paying teen for sexually explicit photos 'tried to stop investigation after story broke' https://web.archive.org/save/https://news.sky.com/story/bbc-presenter-accused-of-paying-teen-for-sexually-explicit-photos-tried-to-stop-investigation-after-story-broke-12918247

[13] https://weegingerdug.wordpress.com/2023/07/10/toxic-westminster-and-bbc-enablers/

[14] https://zelo-street.blogspot.com/2023/07/bbc-presenter-and-single-source.html

[15] https://off-guardian.org/2023/07/10/the-bbc-nonce-the-acceptable-face-of-pedophelia/

[16] New twists in BBC presenter's '£35,000 sex pics scandal' as teenager at the centre of the crisis says household name did nothing wrong- but their parents double down on claims and accuse star of 'getting into their head' https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12283929/Teen-centre-BBC-sex-pics-scandal-says-allegations-rubbish.html

[17] Scotland Yard say they are NOT investigating BBC presenter 'who paid teen £35k for explicit photos': Met say they are 'assessing information' - after officers met bosses 'on Zoom' despite backlash at corporation's handling of sex pics scandal https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12283429/Scotland-Yard-say-NOT-investigating-BBC-presenter.html

[18] Sun 'BBC ARE LIARS' Family of youngster ‘paid by BBC star for sex pictures’ says corporation ignored bombshell testimony given 7 WEEKS ago https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/23011826/family-bbc-star-testimony-ignored/

[19] https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22991695/bbc-presenter-massive-pressure-reveal-identity-claims/

[20] https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22984286/questions-bbc-refused-answer-star-teen-sex-pictures/

[21] BBC 'Nothing inappropriate' in BBC presenter row - young person's lawyer https://web.archive.org/web/20230710205525/https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-66159357

[22] Mail The claims and counter claims in BBC presenter sex pics scandal: How teen at centre of allegations insists star did 'nothing inappropriate or unlawful' - as parents stand by their story and say BBC bosses ignored their claims https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12285907/The-claims-counter-claims-BBC-presenter-sex-pics-scandal-revealed.html

[23] Mail Parents of teen at centre of the BBC presenter sex pics scandal ask 'how did they afford a lawyer?' after their child issued statement insisting star did 'nothing unlawful' - as Tim Davie faces grilling TODAY and MPs threaten to reveal identity https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12285703/Tim-Davie-faces-grilling-TODAY-new-twists-BBC-sex-pics-scandal.html

[24] Mail Bombshell new claims about BBC star at centre of '£35k sex pics' scandal: Presenter 'sent abusive and menacing messages to second young person who threatened to name him after they met on dating app' https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12285907/The-claims-counter-claims-BBC-presenter-sex-pics-scandal-revealed.html

[25] https://uk.news.yahoo.com/bbc-presenter-faces-claims-second-154200807.html

[26] Huw Edwards hit with fresh claims of 'inappropriate behaviour' from his own BBC colleagues over 'suggestive messages' just minutes after wife reveals he is star at centre of 'sex pics' scandal: Staff claim presenter 'abused power' over junior co-workers https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12292635/Now-Huw-Edwards-faces-fresh-allegations-inappropriate-behaviour-BBC-colleagues.html

[27] Moment BBC news reader Sophie Raworth reveals colleague Huw Edwards is the man at the centre of '£35,000 sex pics scandal' engulfing the corporation – before media editor Katie Razzall froths 'This is a man who embodied our values' https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12292433/Moment-BBC-news-reader-Sophie-Raworth-reveals-Huw-Edwards-man-core-sex-pics-scandal.html

[28] https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/veteran-huw-edwards-is-mystery-bbc-presenter-accused/

[29] https://web.archive.org/web/20230712171805/https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22987085/huw-edwards-revealed-bbc-presenter-sex-pics-scandal-youngsters/

